June 7–July 4
San Diego County Fair
There’s lots in store for this year’s San Diego County Fair. The festivities include wine tastings, pig races, art exhibitions, a variety of rides and games, interactive shows, and more through the fourth of July at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Catch the Toyota Summer Concert Series, which includes a comedy show from Kevin Hart this Friday and musical performances from Nelly, Boyz II Men, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The fair is open five days a week this month (it's closed Mondays & Tuesdays in June). | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
June 9
City Heights Street Food Fest
Sample a wealth of global street food during the third annual City Heights Street Food Fest at Tierra Central this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be drinks, art, and live music to enjoy along with mouth-watering eats like elote, noodles, and more. While kiddos can enter for free, adult tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for City Heights residents, with proceeds going towards job assistance and community housing. | 4090 University Avenue, City Heights
June 9–11
San Diego Beer Weekend
Many of San Diego’s best independent breweries, beer pubs, and restaurants will be a part of San Diego Beer Weekend, a three-day affair celebrating the best beer the area has to offer. Support local businesses and the San Diego Brewers Guild with visits to the 30-plus participating breweries, including Pizza Port Brewing Co., Eppig Brewing Co., Coronado Brewing Co., and Bolt Brewery, where you can buy special event-branded glassware. | Citywide
June 10
Mexico vs. Cameroon
The Mexico men’s national soccer team will face off against Cameroon’s national squad at 7 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday as part of their 20th international MexTour. El Tri will look to kick off their US exhibition tour with a win before facing off against the United States on June 15 and competing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup against their North American foes this summer. | 2101 Stadium Way, Mission Valley
"Border Stories"
This free musical event at The FRONT Arte & Cultura Gallery explores the power of performance in changing the border narrative. “Border Stories,” the second event of the Center for World Music’s Music on the Move series, will feature San Diego music program Drummers Without Borders along with trans multimedia artist and gallery director Francisco Morales. | 147 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Ysidro
Love All
Officially opening this Saturday at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, Love All tells the story of tennis champion Billie Jean King, focusing on the time before her history-making “Battle of the Sexes” match against Bobby Riggs. This world-premier from the La Jolla Playhouse traces the triumphs and tribulations of the cultural icon’s sporting career and women’s rights activism. See the show Tuesday through Sunday until July 3. | 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla
Barrio Logan Grand Prix
A fun competition for cyclists of all ages, the 26th annual Barrio Logan Grand Prix starts and ends on Newton Avenue. Riders will race down a .8-mile course located through the heart of Barrio Logan, and spectators can show their support from various vantage points along the way. All participants age 21 and older will score a ticket for a free taster at the grand prix after-party at Thorn Brewing Co. | 1824 Newton Avenue, Barrio Logan
Taste of Julian
This annual celebration of Julian’s culinary delights goes far beyond delicious slices of apple pie and boozy bottles of cider. Visitors can trace a self-guided tour of Julian’s best restaurants, cafés, and dining establishments this Saturday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Check in at the Julian Town Hall as early as 11:30 a.m. to receive a wristband and a map of diverse participating eateries who will have tasting areas for the event’s attendees. | 2129 Main Street, Julian
June 10–11
San Diego Greek Festival
Held at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, this festival honors Greek heritage, culture, music, food, and more. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., savor eats and drinks from local vendors, see folk dancers, play in the fun zone, and explore the church with a tour. General admission is $3, with free admission for active military members, first responders, and children under 12. Attendees can park gratis at the San Diego Unified School District lot on Campus Avenue and ride the shuttle (which runs every 10 minutes) straight to the fest. | 3655 Park Boulevard, North Park
June 10–17
United States Police & Fire Championships
A variety of first responders and public safety workers will represent their respective police, fire, and emergency response departments from across the country in a spirited Olympics-style event. Organized by the California Police Athletic Federation, the championships invite athletes to compete for glory in more than 40 sports and activities, including golf, dodgeball, bowling, and bench press. These contests will take place at 35 venues around San Diego County, such as Torrey Pines, Aviara Golf Club, and Twin Oaks. | Citywide
June 11
Stone SourFest
Hosted by Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens’ Escondido location, several unique sour beers grace the tasting menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday. Accompanying food options include birria mac and cheese, a wagyu burger, and a pretzel dog. $75 general admission tickets to Stone SourFest include 15 three-ounce samples of sours from more than 20 participating breweries, plus a food ticket and access to live music. Want to party sans suds? Nab the $15 designated driver entry, which comes with a food ticket plus unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. | 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido
June 11–13
San Diego French Film Festival
Alliance Française San Diego’s annual celebration of French cinema will be held from Sunday through Tuesday at THE LOT in La Jolla. The theme of the 2023 festival is travel, in honor of the 150th anniversary of Jules Verne’s globe-trotting adventure novel Around the World in Eighty Days. On opening night (Sunday, June 11), they’ll roll out the red carpet for a black-tie gala experience, followed by screenings of 10 short films and French features from France, Belgium, Tunisia, and Quebec on Monday and Tuesday. | 7611 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
