Cazadores Tequila Dinner

Try food and drinks made with Cazadores tequila at Meze Greek Fusion's Thursday, July 6, tasting event.

July 6

Gaslamp restaurant Meźe Greek Fusion launches their cocktail dinner series this Thursday at 7 p.m., featuring a four-course meal and creative drink pairings made with Cazadores tequila. Executive chef Aleko Achitipes will develop the menu each month, drawing inspiration from his travels and his Greek heritage. Each course highlights a particular tequila, weaving its flavors through both the cocktail and the dish, with mixologist Manny Hinojosa offering insights. Tickets are $125 per person, and spots are limited. | 345 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp

Nat Diego

Attendees at Nat Diego can dive into the world of natural wine at Bread & Salt Gallery on July 7 and 8.

July 7–8

Nat Diego Natural Wine Festival

The fifth edition of this weekend wine festival brings in winemakers, importers, and advocates from the world of natural wine, which originates in traditional, pesticide- and additive-free methods of production. The event will begin with an opening night reception on Friday, followed by Saturday’s grand tasting at Bread & Salt Gallery and a free closing party from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for the weekend’s happenings ($50 for the opening night reception and $75 for the grand tasting) can be purchased here. | 1955 Julian Avenue, Logan Heights

July 7–9

Summer Soulstice Arts + Wellness Festival

The second annual Summer Soulstice Arts + Wellness Festival offers three days of creativity and community for artists, healers, and wellness practitioners. The fest focuses on mindfulness and includes mixers, soulcare sessions, and collective healing. A variety of ticket options are available—you can purchase three-day passes and single-day festival and mixer tickets here. | 530 South Coast Highway, Oceanside & 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas

July 7–23

Bottle Shock!

Based on the film of the same name, the musical Bottle Shock! opens this Friday at the California Center for the Arts Escondido. Taking place in 1976, the play draws from a true story and follows the rapid rise of a Napa winery as it goes up against the French-dominated industry in a blind taste test. Audiences can partake in a selection of three unique wine-tasting experiences, which allow guests to support California winemakers and create their own rankings after blind samplings of French and Napa wines. | 340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido

Underground

Inspired by the music of alt-rock singer-songwriter Ben Folds, this captivating musical from the Coronado Playhouse and Blindspot Collective immerses audience members as they step into the performance’s dive-bar setting. Guests are invited to perch at tables around the bar and order drinks as the lives of characters from Fold’s tunes unfold around them. | 1835 Strand Way, Coronado

July 7–August 4

University Heights Summer in the Park

Every Friday through August 4, enjoy free community concerts at Trolley Barn Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Each week’s performance showcases a different local band, and guests are encouraged to pack a picnic or eat at a local restaurant before or after the show. Need dessert? Grab a sweet treat from the Mrs. Frostie ice cream vendor at the park. | Adams Avenue And Florida Street, University Heights

Street Life: Cali Stilo

Regional artists inspired by the culture and scenery of Southern California will display their works in the group exhibition Street Life: Cali Stilo at the Escondido Arts Partnership. Attendees will get the chance to mingle with the makers during the artists’ reception, which takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 8 and coincides with the city’s Second Saturday Art Walk. | 262 East Grand Avenue, Escondido

San Diego Bayfest

Tune in to a sweet lineup at San Diego Bayfest at Waterfront Park this Saturday, July 8.

July 8

Curating a lineup topped by Jamaican artists Damian Marleey and Koffee and island-reggae band Common Kings, San Diego Bayfest embraces the sun-soaked beach vibe of San Diego with a day full of laidback music. Pair the tunes with tacos, craft beer, cocktails, and an assortment of craft and vending booths at Waterfront Park from 1 to 10 p.m. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero

Viva La Frida

From 12 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, the Barrio Logan Art District hosts a celebration of the life, artistry, and influence of iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. This free event will feature several Frida-themed art shows, plus live art, painting classes, flower crown workshops, loteria games, shopping, dining, and a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest. | 2060 Block of Logan Avenue to South 26th Street, Barrio Logan

The Gather by Jason Rich

The Gather by Jason Rich is among the works on display at Bonita Museum & Cultural Center's Art of the West exhibition, on view from July 8 to August 19.

July 8–August 19

Art of the West

This month-and-a-half-long exhibition kicks off with a gala reception, barbeque, and live and silent auctions featuring the works of local artists at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center this Saturday. Check out paintings and sculptures from the private collections of San Diego County art collectors and watch Bonita Museum artist-in-resident Mehl Lawson create his realistic sculptures of horses and cowboys live. | 4355 Bonita Road, Bonita

July 9

Arts District Summer Music Series

The NTC Foundation and Beer, Food & Music present a free outdoor concert this Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Point Loma’s North Promenade as part of the 2023 Arts District Summer Music Series. The series begins with a performance from Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, the city’s first and only all-woman salsa band. | 2848 Dewey Road, Point Loma

