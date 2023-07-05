July 6
Cazadores Tequila Dinner
Gaslamp restaurant Meźe Greek Fusion launches their cocktail dinner series this Thursday at 7 p.m., featuring a four-course meal and creative drink pairings made with Cazadores tequila. Executive chef Aleko Achitipes will develop the menu each month, drawing inspiration from his travels and his Greek heritage. Each course highlights a particular tequila, weaving its flavors through both the cocktail and the dish, with mixologist Manny Hinojosa offering insights. Tickets are $125 per person, and spots are limited. | 345 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp
July 7–8
Nat Diego Natural Wine Festival
The fifth edition of this weekend wine festival brings in winemakers, importers, and advocates from the world of natural wine, which originates in traditional, pesticide- and additive-free methods of production. The event will begin with an opening night reception on Friday, followed by Saturday’s grand tasting at Bread & Salt Gallery and a free closing party from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for the weekend’s happenings ($50 for the opening night reception and $75 for the grand tasting) can be purchased here. | 1955 Julian Avenue, Logan Heights
July 7–9
Summer Soulstice Arts + Wellness Festival
The second annual Summer Soulstice Arts + Wellness Festival offers three days of creativity and community for artists, healers, and wellness practitioners. The fest focuses on mindfulness and includes mixers, soulcare sessions, and collective healing. A variety of ticket options are available—you can purchase three-day passes and single-day festival and mixer tickets here. | 530 South Coast Highway, Oceanside & 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas
July 7–23
Bottle Shock!
Based on the film of the same name, the musical Bottle Shock! opens this Friday at the California Center for the Arts Escondido. Taking place in 1976, the play draws from a true story and follows the rapid rise of a Napa winery as it goes up against the French-dominated industry in a blind taste test. Audiences can partake in a selection of three unique wine-tasting experiences, which allow guests to support California winemakers and create their own rankings after blind samplings of French and Napa wines. | 340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido
Underground
Inspired by the music of alt-rock singer-songwriter Ben Folds, this captivating musical from the Coronado Playhouse and Blindspot Collective immerses audience members as they step into the performance’s dive-bar setting. Guests are invited to perch at tables around the bar and order drinks as the lives of characters from Fold’s tunes unfold around them. | 1835 Strand Way, Coronado
July 7–August 4
University Heights Summer in the Park
Every Friday through August 4, enjoy free community concerts at Trolley Barn Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Each week’s performance showcases a different local band, and guests are encouraged to pack a picnic or eat at a local restaurant before or after the show. Need dessert? Grab a sweet treat from the Mrs. Frostie ice cream vendor at the park. | Adams Avenue And Florida Street, University Heights
Street Life: Cali Stilo
Regional artists inspired by the culture and scenery of Southern California will display their works in the group exhibition Street Life: Cali Stilo at the Escondido Arts Partnership. Attendees will get the chance to mingle with the makers during the artists’ reception, which takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 8 and coincides with the city’s Second Saturday Art Walk. | 262 East Grand Avenue, Escondido
July 8
San Diego Bayfest
Curating a lineup topped by Jamaican artists Damian Marleey and Koffee and island-reggae band Common Kings, San Diego Bayfest embraces the sun-soaked beach vibe of San Diego with a day full of laidback music. Pair the tunes with tacos, craft beer, cocktails, and an assortment of craft and vending booths at Waterfront Park from 1 to 10 p.m. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
Viva La Frida
From 12 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, the Barrio Logan Art District hosts a celebration of the life, artistry, and influence of iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. This free event will feature several Frida-themed art shows, plus live art, painting classes, flower crown workshops, loteria games, shopping, dining, and a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest. | 2060 Block of Logan Avenue to South 26th Street, Barrio Logan
July 8–August 19
Art of the West
This month-and-a-half-long exhibition kicks off with a gala reception, barbeque, and live and silent auctions featuring the works of local artists at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center this Saturday. Check out paintings and sculptures from the private collections of San Diego County art collectors and watch Bonita Museum artist-in-resident Mehl Lawson create his realistic sculptures of horses and cowboys live. | 4355 Bonita Road, Bonita
July 9
Arts District Summer Music Series
The NTC Foundation and Beer, Food & Music present a free outdoor concert this Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Point Loma’s North Promenade as part of the 2023 Arts District Summer Music Series. The series begins with a performance from Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, the city’s first and only all-woman salsa band. | 2848 Dewey Road, Point Loma
