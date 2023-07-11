July 13
San Diego Botanic Garden Summer Nights
The Summer Nights series at the San Diego Botanic Garden kicks off this Thursday at 6 p.m. with a concert from children’s music group Hullabaloo on the Gazebo Garden Lawn. Several concerts and special events are planned at the garden weekly through August 17. Guests are advised to bring blankets to sit on, and, if you want snacks, you have the option to pre-order desserts and charcuterie to pick up and enjoy during the show. Tickets for this week’s performance can be purchased here, with garden entry times available every half hour from 4 to 6 p.m. | Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Road, Encinitas
July 14
Tchaikovsky X. Drake
Weaving the music of two era-defining artists, the San Diego Symphony and three singers, a rapper, a drummer, and a bassist will sync the most celebrated work of famed 20th-century composer Piotr Tchaikovsky with the songs of rap superstar Drake at the Rady Shell. Led by conductor Steve Hackman, the orchestra marries 22 Drake hits with Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony. | 222 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
San Diego International Mariachi Summit Gala Concert
Taking place at the Balboa Theatre, this gala concert from the Mariachi Scholarship Foundation raises college scholarship money for students within San Diego County. The annual fundraiser features performances from the San Diego Binational Symphony Orchestra, Folklórico Internacional, and Mariachi Champaña Nevin, as well as student mariachis. Tickets can be purchased here. | 868 4th Avenue, Downtown
July 14–15
On The Move
The 2023 edition of the City Ballet of San Diego’s visually stunning On the Move showcase includes three brand-new works from the dance company’s resident choreographers. The show traces the course of a day, featuring “Aubade I & II” (which represents an awakening as dawn transitions to daytime) and “Forever Sunset” (which centers on life and loss as the sun goes down) and closing off with the playful “Moonlit.” | 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla
July 14–16
San Diego Pride
San Diego’s LGBTQ community and its allies are invited to show up and show out at Pride festivities this weekend. On Friday, the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, a San Diego tradition since 1975, will honor the origins of LGBTQ activism and the past and present leaders who have rallied the community together. Next, the parade takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with colorful floats rolling down University Avenue in celebration of this year’s theme, “Thrive.” The main event is the two-day Pride Festival in Balboa Park, which highlights LGBTQ performers, exhibits, cultural presentations, and community resources. | Rally & Parade: 1500 University Avenue, Hillcrest | Festival: 6th Avenue & Laurel Street, Balboa Park
July 14–August 11
Point Loma Summer Concerts
Point Loma’s community concert series at Point Loma Park begins this week with a performance from Big Time Operator. Based in San Diego, this 16-piece orchestra specializes in the music of the 1940s and ’50s. Come by at 5:30 p.m. to catch an opening show from junior band The Kids Next Door before Big Time Operator offers covers of the midcentury’s finest big band and swing music hits. | 1049 Catalina Boulevard, Point Loma
July 15
University of San Diego Wine Classic
Step onto University of San Diego’s campus for a day of wine tasting at the Garden of the Sea in support of USD student scholarships. From 3 to 6 p.m., guests will get to sample vinos from 20-plus wineries and eat gourmet food, partake in a silent auction, and take home an engraved event glass. Purchase tickets online for $135 from now until July 11, or grab them at the door on the day of the event for $150. | 5998 Alcala Park, Mission Valley
Decade of Decadence 10th Anniversary Extravaganza
This Saturday, Modern Times Beer celebrates their 10th anniversary with an afternoon party packed with food trucks, a DJ, games, and, of course, lots of beer. Ticket options include $50 general admission passes, which come with a limited-edition taster glass and endless two-ounce pours, and $10 designated driver tickets, which include the exclusive glass plus unlimited coffee and non-alcoholic drink pours. | 3612 Kurtz Street, Point Loma
July 15–16 & 22–23
Over The Line World Championships
A Mission Beach tradition dating back to the 1950s, over-the-line is a beach sport similar to baseball but with fewer rules and players. Long-time fans and newcomers alike are invited to spectate this summertime sport on the sand at the Old Mission Beach Athletic Club’s annual Over The Line World Championships on Fiesta Island. Starting at 7:30 a.m. each day at Mission Bay Park, squads in men’s and women’s divisions will compete until sunset, with more than 1,000 teams slated to play in the 70th annual edition of the tourney. | 1590 East Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay
July 15–22
Oceanside Plein Air Festival
Partake in artist events, workshops, paint challenges, art sales, and more at this week-long festival hosted by the Oceanside Musuem of Art. In celebration of the plein-air style—outdoor painting with an emphasis on nature—several featured artists will show off their work depicting Oceanside’s beaches, cityscapes, and most scenic neighborhoods. The fest kicks off this Saturday with a free communal beach painting event outside the Roberts Cottages at 704 The Strand North. | 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside
July 16
Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer
This free dog appreciation and adoption event at Encinitas Community Park features a variety of pet-centric vendors and animal advocacy groups, with a rescue row highlighting a variety of adoption agencies from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is geared towards current and potential pet owners and also includes contests, an obstacle course for pups, live music, food trucks, and more. | 425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas
July 16–September 2
Cheryl Tall: Never Land
Artist Cheryl Tall’s newest collection of surrealist sculptures, paintings, and books will be on display at Front Porch Gallery Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dubbed Never Land, the free exhibition explores nostalgia and the human search for meaning through the lens of social and environmental concerns. Be among the first to see the work at the opening reception, held at the gallery this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | 2903 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad
