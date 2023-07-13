Each year, San Diego Pride Festival raises funds to support its community philanthropy efforts to foster pride, equality, and respect for all LGBTQ communities both here and across the globe. Honoring diversity and inclusion in Balboa Park, the fest is the region's largest civic event, taking place across two days featuring food and drink vendors, community booths, and five stages of live entertainment.
To join in on this year's festivities, here is everything you need to know about the 2023 San Diego Pride Festival.
Dates and Times
The San Diego Pride Festival 2023 will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location
The festival will be held at Marston Point in Balboa Park, located at 6th Avenue and Laurel Street, San Diego, CA, 92101.
Tickets
San Diego Pride Festival 2023 tickets are available for purchase online. VIP tickets cost $195, while one-day GA tickets start at $26 (if purchased before July 7). During Pride week (July 7–14), prices increase to $32 for one-day GA and $225 for VIP tickets. Recent high school graduates and younger are granted free admission at the front gate box office, though children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult or guardian.
What to Expect
The San Diego Pride Festival is a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and the LGBTQ community. The festival features five stages of live entertainment, including music, dance, and drag performances. There are also community resources and booths, where you can learn more about local LGBTQ organizations, services, and support.
How to Get Involved
If you're interested in volunteering at the San Diego Pride Festival 2023, you can sign up on the San Diego Pride website. Volunteers are needed for a variety of roles—you might serve as a member of the stage crew or security team or work as an information booth attendant. If you can’t attend or volunteer, donations are accepted here.
FAQs
Where is the San Diego Pride Parade?
The San Diego Pride Parade starts west along University Avenue at Normal Street. The 1.5-mile course turns south onto Sixth Avenue and continues until Balboa Park ending at Upas Street.
Who is Performing This Year?
- Princess Nokia
- Saucy Santana
- DJ Purflo
- Ukeim
- David Archuleta
- Moore Kismet
- Pussy Riot
- Mai Mai
- Whatever Mike
- The Scarlet Opera
- Darienne Lake
- Matt Effect
- Jinx Mirage
- Disco Dollie
- Jai Rodriguez
- Jake Zyrus
See a full festival schedule here.
Where do donations go?
Virtual youth programming to help more than 4,000 LGBTQ youth stay connected to affirming services (e.g., Queer Youth Power Hours, Youth Leadership Academy).
Coalition groups to continue year-round education and community building work such as the QAPIMEDA Coalition, Black LGBTQ Coalition and Latinx Coalition.
More than 30+ LGBTQ programs and events
What items are prohibited at the San Diego Pride Festival?
- Alcohol
- Bicycles, Skates, Scooters or Skateboards (Store your bike at our free bike storage!)
- Drones or Remote Control Aircraft, Cars or Toys
- Illegal Drugs
- Laser Pointers
- Outside Food and Beverages (exceptions for unopened disposable water bottles and empty reusable water bottles)
- Weapons
