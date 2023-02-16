February 16
NAT GEO LIVE! Life on the Vertical with Mark Synnott
Professional climber, writer and adventurist Mark Synnott has teamed up with National Geographic Live to discuss the behind-the-scenes stories of his greatest adventures at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday. Over the course of his climbing career, Synnott has ascended some of the world’s highest points on expeditions from Baffin Island to Pakistan. Nowadays, he’s using his prowess as a climber to find inaccessible environments to preserve rare species and discussing his experiences to educate audiences about the importance of natural, environmental beauty. | 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
Intersections Event Series at UCSD Park and Market
As part of the Intersections artistic performance series at The Guggenheim Theatre held at UC San Diego Park & Market, the second show will be helmed by Samir Chatterjee. Chatterjee is a skilled tabla player and will perform Indian classical music with Paul Livingstone on sitar and Suman Laha playing a variety of Indian stringed instruments. Following the performance, Yale Strom will host a Q&A with the trio. | 1100 Market Street, East Village
February 16-19
Under a Baseball Sky
A simultaneous celebration of San Diego’s Logan Heights neighborhood and America’s national pastime, Under a Baseball Sky is an inspiring story from author José Cruz Gonzalez. This Old Globe-commissioned production follows baseball’s deep roots in the Mexican American community in a story that combines the power of community with the generational love of baseball. Directed by Globe Resident Artist James Vasquez, Under a Baseball Sky will run at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre at The Old Globe Theatre through March 12 following its opening night on the 16th. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park
San Diego International Jewish Film Festival
Enjoy an extensive lineup of 35+ films and several community engagement events as part of the 33rd annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival. Attendees can buy tickets for individual movies and enjoy a handful of free showings throughout the festival or become an underwriter for the festival to get access to all of the festivities. The festival will take place in person through February 26 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre at the San Diego Center For Jewish Culture, virtually from February 27 to March 3 when many of the films will be available for streaming. | 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla
February 17
Nat at Night
Bringing back its summertime tradition, now taking place on every 3rd Friday of the month, the San Diego Natural History Museum will be staying open until 10 p.m. this friday. Admission will be half-price after 5 p.m. and museumgoers will be able to lounge on the museum’s rooftop patio where beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks will be served. There will also be small plates from restaurant partner Wolf in the Woods, with the menu for this monthly event including ribeye tacos, chicken liver pate, house smoked pork belly and more. | 788 El Prado, Balboa Park
February 17, 18, 21
2023 Gaslamp Mardi Gras: Fat Tuesday!
Kicking off Friday night at American Junkie, San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter will transform into a bayou-style Fat Tuesday celebration paying homage to New Orleans' iconic Bourbon Street parties. The three-day celebration on Saturday, Sunday and finishing off on Fat Tuesday will go from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.. The event includes New Orleans-inspired cocktails, live music, a DJ, dancing, face painting and more. The Club VIP Pass for Gaslamp Mardi Gras includes drink tickets plus free entry to over 20 bars, restaurants and clubs all along Fifth Avenue with several drink and dining deals, eight welcome shots, and several parties. | 628 Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp
February 17-19
Live Arts Fest 2023
Live Arts Fest is a multi-night festival showcasing several dance artists from the San Diego Dance Theater. Dances from across the country and around the world will be on display during this celebration of multidisciplinary arts and multigenerational dance. Curated by executive artistic director Terry Wilson and featuring guest artists as well as the winner of the Young Choreographers Showcase & Prize, there will be several performances held at the Light Box Theater throughout the weekend. For the full list of performances and ticket options visit here. | 2590 Truxtun Road, Point Loma
February 17 & 19
The Puccini Duo: Suor Angelica & Gianni Schicchi
Enjoy two one-act operas from revered Italian composer Giacomo Puccini at the San Diego Civic Theatre this weekend. The opera will begin with Suor Angelica, a story of tragedy and forgiveness about a woman sent to a convent for bearing a child out of wedlock. This will be followed by a production of the comic-opera Gianni Schicchi, a dark satire about a family trying to win back their shares in a dead family member’s will. Following the operas’ 2 hour and 15 minute runtime, there will be a mainstage talk-back where audience members can ask questions to the stars and cast. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
February 18
Cocktail Kickoff
San Diego Magazine partnered with the city's very own rugby team, SD Legion to host a Cocktail Kickoff and locals with the ultimate pregame experience, an elevated tailgate if you will. The SD Legion's first game of the season is this Saturday at the new Snapdragon Stadium. The event will host 20+ brands, restaurants, and bars to participate in a cocktail competition judged by attendees. The event includes live music presented by Wonderbus Entertainment, an array of cocktails, player meet and greets, a local food truck roundup and access to the SD Legions first game of the season. Pregame tickets are available for only $40 plus taxes and game plus pregame tickets are priced at $60 plus fees.
Girl Scout Cookie Beverage Pairing Events
San Diego communication firm Alternative Strategies is hosting Girl Scout Cookies-beverage pairing events at six of its restaurant and brewery clients throughout San Diego County this Saturday. Participating locations include Belching Beaver Brwery’s Oceanside location, Little Italy’s Coco Maya and The Smoking Gun in downtown. Each location will be offering unique drink specials including the Thin Mint Cookie (with crème de menthe green and crème de cocoa white) at Coco Maya and Tagalong (which includes bourbon and peanut butter whiskey) at The Smoking Gun. For the full list of event locations and specialty menu items, visit here. | Countywide
Canines, Cats & Coffee
Whether you are looking for a furry friend to adopt or take your pet on an afternoon outing, enjoy this pet-themed event at Invita Cafe’s Rancho Santa Fe location this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Canines, Cats & Coffee event will feature adoptable animals from several local pet rescue centers, as well as an assortment of dog and cat gift vendors including Barkbus, Dogtopia and Barks & Crafts. | 8021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe
February 18-19
San Diego Rocket Con
Though Comic-Con season has not arrived yet, comic book fans can still have a blast at the 4th annual San Diego Rocket Con this weekend. The two-day convention will be held at the Scottish Rite Event Center in Mission Valley and will feature voice actors from various anime series including Dragonball Z, My Hero Academia and Naruto as well as artists from Marvel and DC drawing sketches of fan-favorite characters. There will also be a cosplay contest, plus collectibles, comics and toys for sale. | 1895 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.