San Diego's Best Dog-Friendly Places, Restaurants, & Shops

It’s no secret that San Diego is an exceptionally dog-friendly city. The sunny weather, plethora of outdoor activities, and fun-loving atmosphere encourage locals and tourists to bring their pup along for the adventure. There are ample eateries with doggie menus, experiences you can enjoy alongside your dog, and pet-friendly hotels and shops dedicated to your four-legged friend.
So, next time you're looking for what to do with your best (furry) friend, check out our list of the top dog-friendly places in San Diego:
Dog-Friendly Places to Explore
Ocean Beach Dog Beach
San Diego doesn’t just have the best beaches for humans to relax on, it also has a place for your pup to enjoy the sun, too. The city’s dog-friendly beaches are the perfect playground for fur babies to splash around in the water and sunbathe on the sand. Dog Beach in Ocean Beach is one of the country’s first off-leash dog beaches and offers plenty of open space to run around.
Balboa Park
One of San Diego’s crowning jewels is Balboa Park, the 1,200-acre space featuring museums, trails, and endless attractions. The must-visit destination is the perfect place for a morning hike, afternoon picnic, and evening stroll. Plus, one of the most dog-friendly aspects of Balboa Park is its three different dog parks, including the popular Nate’s Point Off-Leash Dog Park.
Eco Boat Rentals
Set sail and pedal away in a dog-friendly vessel at Eco Boat Rentals. The unique activity offers guests picturesque views of San Diego, taking off from America’s Cup Harbor. The company’s pedal boats comfortably fit up to two small or medium sized dogs, and feature a shade cover and dog life jackets to ensure your pup is safe.
The Dog Society
The Dog Society is a great place for both humans and dogs to play and socialize. The indoor cafe and bar serves up pet- and human-friendly options, including dog-named food and drinks, while the outdoor beer garden allows dogs to mingle off-leash. The dog-friendly hotspot features multiple family friendly games like mini golf and shuffleboard, and hosts a variety of sports viewing parties. For owners looking for more than just an afternoon of dog entertainment, The Dog Society offers a variety of services, such as boarding, grooming, and training.
Mission Trails Regional Park
With more than 8,000 acres of natural and developed recreational areas, Mission Trails Regional Park is one of the best places to explore with your dog. Located northeast of downtown San Diego, the park consists of roughly 60 miles of hiking trails, boating at Lake Murray, and camping at Kumeyaay Lake. Your dog will have plenty of sniffing opportunities, too, that will keep them thoroughly stimulated, engaged, and happy.
Petco Park
Did you know you can take your dog out to a ballgame? Bark at the Park Nights at Petco Park allow you to cheer on the Padres alongside your furry companion. If you can’t wait for the specifically designated Bark at the Park games, The Barkyard at Petco is five semi-private, dog-friendly viewing areas out in left-center field during every Padres home game.
Fiesta Island
A San Diego favorite, Fiesta Island is positioned within Mission Bay and is known for being dog- and horse-friendly. Dogs are allowed to be on and off-leash, with the island being an ideal place to explore and tromp around.
Rooftop Cinema Club
The unique open-air film watching experience, Rooftop Cinema Club, hosts multiple dog-friendly special screenings throughout the summer. Dubbed “Wooftop” events, the film viewings take place at the Manchester Grand Hyatt downtown near Seaport Village.
Dog-Friendly Restaurants
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar
Founded in California, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has grown into a nationwide eatery. Named after, you guessed it, a lounging family dog, the restaurant’s menu is full of familiar favorites and a wide beer selection. Now, with a name like Lazy Dog, you know four-legged friends can get in on the deliciousness. The chain’s Pup Menu features a grilled hamburger patty and grilled chicken breast bowl that can be enjoyed on the dog-friendly patio.
Shorehouse Kitchen
The La Jolla and Carlsbad cafe, Shorehouse Kitchen, serves up brunch-style dishes and roasted coffee in an easy, breezy setting. The restaurant’s Doggie Menu includes items such as honey cured bacon bits and grilled and sliced chicken breast topped with scrambled egg whites.
Working Class
Grab your dog and some friends to enjoy a bite and a brew at Working Class. The laid-back spot features patio seating and a menu consisting of comfort meals, late night grub, Monday Wing Night. Additionally, the North Park hangout offers a Puppy Chow menu that is comprised of a beef patty or chicken breast accompanied by white rice.
Ballast Point Little Italy
Starting out in 1996 as a small group of San Diego home brewers wanting to make good beer, Ballast Point has become a local fave with tasting rooms in Miramar, the Home Brew Mart, and Little Italy. At the latter location, guests can come in for a brew with their pup and sit on the patio as they watch the planes soar by up above.
Sally’s Fish House and Bar
Sally’s Fish House and Bar encompasses some of the best that San Diego has to offer: unmatched waterfront views, delectable dishes, and pet-friendly patio dining. The lunch and dinner menus focus on sustainably and locally sourced seafood, while the dog menu at Sally’s includes fun treats like Frozen Yogurt Pawpsicle and Bowser Beer “Beefy Brown Ale”.
Casa de Freds Tacos y Tequila
For more than 20 years, Casa de Freds Tacos y Tequila has been serving up Baja-infused selections and fresh margaritas in Old Town. The festive atmosphere doesn’t stop at the menu; the restaurant decor is as vibrant as their drinks. Casa de Freds’ outdoor patio is perfectly dog-friendly, along with the Doggie Menu that includes handmade burger patties, scrambled eggs, and sliced carne asada.
Poochie’s Hooch Urban Cidery
Breweries and cideries are always popular spots to bring your canine best friend (beers and good boys!), and Poochie’s Hooch Urban Cidery is no exception. The woman-owned cidery in Allied Gardens takes being dog-friendly to the next level, with its name and focus on supporting dog rescue and fostering. In addition to its great cause, Poochie’s Hooch features outdoor patio space, a tasting room, and large menu of cider flavors to try.
The Hills Pub
If you’re looking for a chill night out with good drinks and good vibes, look no further than The Hills Pub in La Mesa. The outdoor patio at the neighborhood bar is pet-friendly, allowing you to bring your dog along for fun pub happenings, such as Pajama Brunch, Tiki Trivia, and Late Night Happy Hour.
Queenstown Public House
This Little Italy burger joint offers a cute atmosphere for both you and your furry friend. Queenstown Public House serves New Zealand-inspired fare and offers a dog-friendly patio plus treats and a water bowl for your pup. And, they're not only pet-friendly, but also have their own IG dedicated to dogs that come through its doors: @dogsofqueenstown.
Dog-Friendly Hotels
Hotel Z
Tourists looking for a good hotel and locals wanting a little staycation don’t have to worry about leaving their dogs at home. The Staypineapple boutique lodging, Hotel Z, is located in the Gaslamp Quarter for easy downtown access. The dog-friendly hotel offers a “Pineapple Pup Package,” including puppy perks like a dog bed, waste bag dispenser, and discounted pet fee.
Hotel Indigo
Whether you’re in town for a Padres game or checking out Comic-Con, the convenience of Hotel Indigo in the Gaslamp Quarter is unmatched. The hotel is cozy yet modern, with available amenities for your dog including water bowls, dog beds, and a rooftop relief pad.
Paradise Point Resort & Spa
If you’re looking for a stay that offers a more island vacation feel and tranquility, Paradise Point Resort & Spa is the ideal accommodation for you and your furry companion. The pet-friendly hotel features designated grass relief areas scattered throughout the resort, as well as five pools, a miniature golf course, and accessibility to the nearby marina for human guests.
Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Hilton San Diego Bayfront's location alone makes it a great place to stay whether while traveling or on a staycation. The property, situated in front of the bay and within walking distance of Seaport Village, welcomes four-legged friends up to 75 lbs (though they can't be left in the room unattended) and offers amenities such as pet beds, towels, and food/water bowls. There is also a pet-friendly park in front.
Dog-Friendly Shopping
The Original Paw Pleasers
Your dog should be able to join in on the fun of retail therapy. The Original Paw Pleasers first started out as one of San Diego’s first pet sitting businesses. It eventually grew to a dog and cat bakery, specializing in freshly baked custom cakes, cookies, and ice cream that your pet can happily enjoy. The North Park shop prides themselves on properly celebrating your four-legged family member, and also offers a variety of high-quality dog food for purchase.
Dexter’s Deli
The motto of Dexter’s Deli is “where dogs bring their humans.” Originally opened in Del Mar as a natural pet food store in 1996, Dexter’s Deli has become a neighborhood gathering place that offers wellness products, toys, pupcakes, and space for dog parties. Named after a Boston terrier/Staffordshire mix called Dexter, the shop now has two additional locations in Carlsbad and North Park.
