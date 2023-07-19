Comic-Con permeates all life, all souls, all cheesecakes, all cocktails. The Gaslamp is once again transforming into a neighborhood of cloaked superheros, looming villains, and the people who adore them and dress like them. One of the greatest fallouts is that every restaurant and bar in the city is trying to outdo each other by cosplaying your food and drink.
So if you’re the kind of person whose thrill index is lifted by being served a pink mojito in a Barbie pool… we’ve got you covered. Here are a few places to find Comic-Con-inspired food and drink menus.
Cerveza Jack’s
At Cerveza Jack's it’s all about Yoda’s Tears and Death Star Old Fashioned. The emo Yoda drink has rum, chartreuse, lime, and simple syrup. The space globe of death cocktail is Bulleit Bourbon, Mr. Black's Coffee Liqueur, cold brew, demerara, and a large Death Star ice cube. Destroy the planet of You.
The Smoking Gun
The Gun is throwing it back with an old-school retro arcade vibe. They’ve got a Space Invaders cocktail made with Volcan Blanco tequila, Lillet, ginger, honey, and Angostura bitters. Once you’ve downed your alien juice, head back to the restaurant’s arcade to try your hand at skee ball, Pac-Man, and air hockey.
The Blind Burro
Burro is going full dream house. Barbie’s Dream Marg is made with Cutwater Blanco tequila, strawberry-watermelon puree, lime juice, and served in a goblet rimmed with pink sugar. The drink comes with pink heart sunglasses and the choice to add a “Ken” shot if you’re needing a little something extra to make it until opening day of the movie. On Thursday, they’re giving 10 percent off to anyone dressed in Barbie cosplay.
The Grant Grill Lounge
The Grill always plays. One year they had a full Game of Thrones cocktail menu. This year, they’re serving Comic-Con cocktails from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 pm until July 23. Chow down on Barbie-inspired fare like Hi Barbie, Hi Ken Sliders made with fried shrimp and pink pineapple slaw. For dessert, it’s the Malibu Barbie Milkshake or go for pastry chef’s choice with Skipper’s Pool Party, a selection of sweets served in a plastic Barbie pool.
Spill the Beans
If morning fare is more your speed, Spill the Beans in the Gaslamp and Seaport Village is serving up bagels with Super Mario-themed cream cheeses like Princess Peaches Cream Cheese, Mario Party Cream Cheese and Donkey Kong’s Banana Cream Cheese. So, grab an everything bagel and go nuts.
AC Lounge
The Lounge in the AC Hotel is serving up Blue Beetle Margaritas in preparation for the upcoming Blue Beetle film. It’s got Casamigos Blanco tequila, Lagoon Bay aperitivo, lime juice, and simple syrup. Looks like windshield wiper fluid, tastes like a dream.
The Deck at Moonshine Flats
Sub Zero is a retro video game-inspired cocktail named after the Mortal Kombat warrior at The Deck at Moonshine Flats. Blue, of course, with coconut rum, blue curacao, cream of coconut, and soda water. Master Sword is aimed at Zelda fans, made with blueberry vodka, blue curacao, lemon juice, soda water, and drinkable glitter. (Drinkable glitter, people.) And for all the wannabe Ninja Turtles out there, Cowabunga Dude! is made with Jameson, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, and Sprite.
Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe
SEGA and restaurateur Andy Nguyen of Secret Sauce Society are collaborating this year on a pop-up restaurant inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog’s iconic universe. This month-long restaurant includes “Sonic’s Classic Chili Dog,” the “Knuckles Sandwich” (fried chicken sando) and “The Evil Genius” egg salad sandwich. For drinks, it’s Blue Blur blueberry slushie, Smashing Echidna cherry slush, Flying Fox mango orange slush and Team Dark mocha milkshake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.