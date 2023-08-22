August 24–26
DEBUTS
San Diego contemporary ballet troupe The Rosin Box Project is bringing its annual summer program DEBUTS to The Soap Factory theater for three nights. Following the performances on Thursday and Saturday, attend receptions with Q&A sessions featuring the ballet company artists. Friday’s post-show feature will be an artist talk-back with the show’s choreographers, who will offer into their creative process. | 2995 Commercial Street, Logan Heights
August 25–27
San Diego International Kids’ Film Festival
The San Diego International Kids’ Film Festival brings more than 150 films to North County to promote positive education for children and youth worldwide. Features, shorts, and music videos by directors (some of them kids!) from more than 30 countries will play on the silver screen at the Schulman Auditorium, MiraCosta College Theatre, and the Carlsbad Senior Center throughout the weekend. There will also be a family film market, a red-carpet award ceremony, and several industry panels. | Carlsbad & Oceanside
Fridays–Sundays (& Labor Day) August 25–September 10
SeaWorld Craft Beer Festival
At its Craft Beer Festival, SeaWorld will have more than 100 craft brews—including California drafts and domestic beers—on tap to sample in between rollercoaster rides and dolphin shows. Attendees can pair their desired brews with an extensive food menu that features delectable bites like lamb sliders, tri-tip mac n’ cheese, and walking taco dogs. Festival access is included with admission to the park, but guests can also purchase sampler passes for 8 or 12 tastings ($60–75). | 500 SeaWorld Drive, Mission Bay
August 26
Philippine Cultural Arts Festival
Balboa Park hosts the 36th Philippine Cultural Arts Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday. A free, family-friendly event from the SAMAHAN Filipino American Performance Arts & Education Center, the fest revolves around Filipino history, heritage, entertainment, and networking. Attendees will encounter local visual artists, musicians, dancers, craft vendors, and Filipino food favorites, including pork adobo and halo halo. Before stopping by, register here. | 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park
Summer Surf Fest
This free summertime event from One Paseo recognizes San Diego’s storied surf history with a phe-grom-enal celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Caminito Court. The third annual Summer Surf Fest includes music from surf-rock group The West Coast Band and classic automobiles on display from Woodies Car Club, plus plenty of beach games, surf-themed art and merchandise, photo ops, raffle items, and a craft beer garden. | 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley
Women's Equality Day
The Women’s Museum of California rings in the 103rd anniversary of the 19th amendment (which recognized women’s right to vote) with an afternoon of events at the San Diego History Center. The day starts at 11 a.m. with an educational celebration of women’s suffrage, featuring free activities like button-making, trivia, and historical reenactments. Then, attend an evening reception and panel discussion from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to hear community leaders discuss the progression of gender equality and highlight impactful women’s rights activists of past and present. While the daytime activities are free and open to the public, the panel discussion is $30. | 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park
August 26–27
Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational
Raising money to support cancer treatment at the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, this yearly surfing tourney in La Jolla encourages partygoers to trade black ties and dress shoes for surfboards and sandals to support a worthy cause. A sponsor shindig takes place Saturday night at 6 p.m., followed by the main event on Sunday starting at 7 a.m.: the invitational and the subsequent Luau Lunch. Purchase admission to ticketed events here. | Scripps Pier, La Jolla
LeucadiART Walk
The 17th annual LeucadiART Walk commences this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., showcasing fine art all along North Coast Highway 101 for onlookers to admire, explore, and purchase. The free event also includes live art demos from a handful of participating artists, plus live music, kids’ activities, a makers market, a beer garden, and more. | North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
Bike the Bay
Bikers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in the 16th annual Bike the Bay, a 25-mile course that runs across the Coronado Bay Bridge and through Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, and National City. Following the ride, all participating cyclists can enjoy a festival with food, beer, and entertainment at Embarcadero Marina Park South. Registration for the race costs $80, and you have the option to start your ride at either 7 or 8 a.m. | 1 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
August 27
Summer Sessions Backyard Bash
From 12 to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Pali Wine Co. hosts a summertime party in Little Italy to commemorate the release of their Native Winery Summer Sessions natural wines. Attendees have the chance to try delectable food and wine pairings from a team of experts that includes Pali Little Italy executive chef Logan Kendall, Herb & Wood chef Carlos Anthony, and chef Yara Lamers of Ironside Fish & Oyster. You’ll also hear music from DJ Mike White and be able to take home your own bottle of limited-edition natty wine. Tickets to the Summer Sessions Backyard Bash cost $75 and include food, wine, tax, and gratuity. | 2130 India Street, Little Italy
