Rugged coastlines, hidden surf spots, posh boutiques, and eateries with a coastal ambience are all quintessential features of La Jolla. Known as the “Jewel of San Diego County,” La Jolla provides a range of bites and experiences that feel just as good as the city’s other draws: warm sun on your skin and salty ocean air.
Keep this guide handy for the next time you’re in La Jolla and need some inspiration.
La Jolla Food & Drink
Marisi
Marisi opened last fall, bringing Amalfi Coast–inspired dishes and sexy, tiled surrounds to downtown La Jolla (and nabbing critic’s choice for Best New Restaurant in our 2023 Best Restaurants issue). Owned by five La Jolla natives, Marisi offers hand-rolled pasta, traditional butchery, and housemade limoncello.
1044 Wall Street
Mary’s Gourmet Salads
A good option for a quick, pre-beach lunch, Mary’s crafts a kaleidoscopic array of fresh salads (including a build-your-own options for those who like to go off-book). Try the Thai Crunch salad, which tops chopped fruits, veggies, and crunchy stuff (mango, Napa cabbage, and wonton strips, to name a few) in a tangy Thai dressing.
723 Pearl Street
Taco Stand
If you didn’t eat el pastor at Taco Stand, did you really visit La Jolla? The taqueria brings Tijuana-style bites to this side of the border. Accompany your tacos with the eatery’s incredible elote (corn on the cob), sprinkled with parmesan and chili powder. Round it out with housemade churros.
621 Pearl Street
El Pescador
El Pescador serves a variety of seafood options, but the local fish is where it’s at. Chow down on chargrilled yellowtail, halibut, sea bass, and even thresher shark from hometown waters. You can also buy seafood by the pound for an ultra-fresh dinner at home.
634 Pearl Street
Paradisea
La Jollans hit up Bird Rock for pre-surf cups of coffee, but the neighborhood typically turns into a ghost town after 8 p.m. La Jolla locals Zoe and Eric Kleinbub intend to stir up some excitement with their new passion project: Paradisea. The upscale dinner joint serves classical California cuisine and a bangin’ happy-hour cocktail list. Try the white sea bass crudo and the beef tartare, which derives inspiration from Japanese flavors.
5680 La Jolla Boulevard
Bobboi Natural Gelato
Don’t be alarmed by the apparent lack of gelato at Bobboi—the shop keeps their sweet treats hidden away to maintain the optimum temperature. The flavors (including a charcoal-infused vanilla, rose honey, and the three-nut Mediterraneo) reflect what is locally in season.
8008 Girard Avenue
Shorehouse Kitchen
Shorehouse Kitchen satisfies sweet and salty brunch cravings in La Jolla Shores. The cocktail menu includes a mai tai with lilikoi foam, a hazy Irish coffee, and a margarita fresca with fresh-squeezed orange juice. Soak up the morning booze with the parmesan risotto benedict or the caramelized Tahitian vanilla bean toast.
2236 Avenida De La Playa
La Jolla Shops & Boutiques
Aviator Nation
Founded in a Venice Beach garage, Aviator Nation sells activewear, trucker hats, bikinis, and cozy sweat-suits that channel ’70s surfer fashion. While the products can be pricey, each piece is hand-sewn in California and as soft as your favorite vintage hoodie.
7840 Girard Avenue
Vuori
Encinitas native Joe Kudla founded Vuori in 2014, starting with men’s shorts before expanding to activewear for all genders. Inspired by surf styles but designed to sustain high-intensity workouts, the apparel is ethically manufactured with earth-friendly materials.
7841 Girard Avenue
La Valencia Hotel
La Jolla’s La Valencia, known as the “Pink Lady,” has welcomed guests for over 95 years. Scope out views of the Pacific while nibbling on persimmon scallops at the onsite Mediterranean Room restaurant or enjoy a facial or massage at the spa.
1132 Prospect Street
Mitch’s Surf Shop
Sure, flip-flops and board shorts are staples in every San Diegan’s closet, but what really marks a La Jollan is a hat or tee from Mitch’s Surf Shop. Founded in 1967, the iconic store gears up groms with boards, wetsuits, fins, and other surf staples.
631 Pearl Street
Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Featuring 210 rooms on 10 verdant acres, the Estancia is a favorite for local babymoons and staycations. Brunch at the hotel’s tea party–inspired Greenfinch Restaurant and lounge at the saltwater pool before hitting the spa for a CBD-oil massage.
9700 N Torrey Pines Road
Warwick’s
The country’s oldest and continuously family owned bookstore, Warwick’s hosts high-profile author events in La Jolla. The shop’s staff offers an almost overwhelming number of excellent recs, and, beyond their wide selection of literature, you can also find stationary items, jewelry, and custom wrapping services.
7812 Girard Avenue
Hermosa Surf Shop
What’s more La Jolla than hand-shaped surfboards and açai bowls? A joint that sells both. Hermosa Surf Shop is a new, locally owned space for smoothies, tea, beachy apparel, and surf gear. Inviting and photogenic, it’s a great spot to meet other wave-chasers.
5636 La Jolla Boulevard
Explore La Jolla
La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market
Every Sunday morning, around 150 vendors gather at La Jolla Elementary School. In addition to flowers, fruits, and veggies, shoppers can find locally made clothing, jewelry, and personal care items. Personally, I never leave without a fresh-squeezed juice and a savory crepe.
7337 Girard Avenue
La Jolla Cove
La Jolla Cove’s picturesque bluffs are the perfect destination for a sunset stroll. The Children’s Pool—a bit of a misnomer, since little ones should be kept close at hand here—is ground zero for gawking at sea lions and snorkeling in some of San Diego County’s clearest waters.
1100 Coast Boulevard
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego
Newly remodeled, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego sits on three acres and houses thousands of works of thought-provoking modern art. After wandering the rotating exhibitions, grab Mediterranean small plates at the onsite Kitchen.
700 Prospect Street
La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club
I’m an LJ native, so La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club forms a core part of my childhood memories. The club is home to numerous family-friendly activities, from pickleball to poolside fun. Tip: Kids can collect a bag of trash from the beach for a free scoop of ice cream!
2000 Spindrift Drive
La Jolla Kayak
La Jolla boasts some of California’s most beautiful coastline, featuring caves, marine life, and stunning reefs. Safely explore all this goodness with a snorkel or kayak tour with La Jolla Kayak. The company’s guides can show you the best areas to spot leopard sharks and help you paddle through peaceful marine caverns.
2199 Avenida De La Playa
Windansea Beach
Windansea Beach is a hub for locals, whether they’re suiting up for a surf sesh at the Shack or laying out in the soft sand at Westbourne. Windansea is the perfect location for a salty swim, a sunset drive, a picturesque proposal, or a beach picnic.
6800 Neptune Place
