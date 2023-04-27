Opens April 27
La Lucha
Inspired by the Mexican tradition of lucha libre, La Lucha is a featured off-site event of the La Jolla Playhouse’s WOW Festival. Get the full ringside experience as you witness the high-flying, pile-driving world of Mexican wrestling. Hour-long showings will be held through June 4 at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. | 1100 Kettner Boulevard, Downtown
April 27–30
Without Walls (WOW) Festival
Held at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls (WOW) Festival pushes the boundaries of theater by hosting several interactive, site-specific shows that are unpredictable, immersive, and unique. The fest is free to attend, but ticket reservations are recommended for certain shows and events. See our full guide to WOW Festival here. | 222 Marina Park Way, Embarcadero
Lakeside Rodeo
Ride on down to Lakeside for a rousing four-day rodeo that will feature bull riding, barrel racing. steer wrestling, and much more. All proceeds from the Lakeside Rodeo will be donated to local youth education, arts, and sports programs. Tickets range from $15 to $25 per day. | 12584 Mapleview Street, Lakeside
April 29
Adams Avenue Unplugged
This neighborhood music event turns local restaurants, bars, cafes, and galleries into pop-up concert venues from noon to 10 p.m. this Saturday. Taking place on a two-mile section of Adams Avenue stretching from University Heights to Kensington, the festival features 20 stages and more than 60 performers. All shows are free and open to the public except the headlining concert—which has already sold out. | Adams Avenue
Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair & Parade
The Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair & Parade returns for its 38th year with a theme: “A Community Love Letter to Linda Vista.” This free celebration includes international food options, cultural exhibits, local vendors, and artistic performances. | 6900 Linda Vista Road, Linda Vista
SoCal Taco Fest
From 12 to 10 p.m. this Saturday at Waterfront Park, the SoCal Taco Fest brings together several of the area’s best taco shops. They serve bites to the sounds of a jam-packed musical lineup headlined by Calibre 50 and Kool & The Gang. The massive event also features lucha libre wrestling, chihuahua races, and a margarita dance cantina. General admission tickets are $60. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
San Diego Book Crawl
Back for its sixth year, the 2023 San Diego Book Crawl kicks off with the national celebration of Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday. The three-day journey takes readers from Del Mar to Coronado, celebrating the best of the San Diego literary scene. Participants receive a passport at their first bookstore stop and collect a stamp when they spend $10 or more at any of the 13 participating bookshops. The more stamps you accrue, the bigger your prize. | Citywide
San Diego Pet Day on the Bay
The cutest cruise imaginable sets sail from the bay this Saturday. City Cruises invites pups aboard for a quartet of one-hour sightseeing jaunts. Four-legged passengers (accompanied by their people) will enjoy special doggie treats courtesy of Kahoots alongside spectacular views of San Diego. Helen Woodward Animal Center will also bring some adoptable pets to the deck. Two cruises will leave from North Bay and two will leave from South Bay; for the full schedule of boarding and departure times, visit here. | Citywide
April 29-30
Spring Home & Garden Festival
This free festival showcases the best of home trends and appliances. Held inside the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the event includes several hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, and home improvement products on display. You’ll also be able to get expert advice on everything from a DIY living room remodel to a long-overdue organizational overhaul. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
Encinitas Spring Street Fair
The Encinitas Spring Street Fair is a two-day festival in the heart of downtown Encinitas. Located just two blocks from the ocean, the fair will have four live music and entertainment stages and 450-plus vendors selling handmade arts and crafts and antiques. Plus, there are plenty of local food options, a beer garden, and children's rides. | Highway 101 between D and J Streets, Encinitas
Mission Federal Artwalk
A Little Italy tradition for 39 years and running, the Mission Fed ArtWalk offers live music, engaging performances, and walkways filled with a variety of fine art. This two-day outdoor gallery promotes works from more than 250 visual and performing artists from the US and Mexico, all in benefit of local arts education nonprofit ArtReach. | 2210 Columbia Street, Little Italy
April 30
MotorCars on Main Street Car Show
This Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Coronado welcomes more than 4,000 restored classic cars and trucks, each manufactured in the year 1973 or before. The 32nd edition of the MotorCars on Main Street Car Show is free to attend, and there will be live music and drawings held throughout the event. Those who would like to flaunt their hotrods can pay the show’s $50 registration fee here. | Isabella & Orange Avenues, Coronado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.