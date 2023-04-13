Onesie Bar Crawl SD.jpg

Don a cozy costume and take advantage of three drink specials in Pacific Beach as part of the neighborhood's Onesie Bar Crawl this Thursday, April 13.

April 13

Pacific Beach Onesie Bar Crawl

Spend your Thursday night walking the block in your jammies at the Pacific Beach Onesie Bar Crawl. Take advantage of drink specials at Duck Dive, Mavericks Beach Club, and Tavern at the Beach from 6 to 9 p.m. Anyone who purchases the special at all three participating locations will be entered in a grand prize raffle. Need a onesie? There are plenty in stock at California Sock Co., located just a block away from the bar crawl festivities. | Mission Boulevard and Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach

Jasmine Skater.jpeg

Jasmine is one of many familiar Disney characters appearing in "Let's Celebrate!" at Pechanga Arena this weekend (April 13–16).

April 13-16

"Let’s Celebrate!"

Disney on Ice returns to San Diego with “Let’s Celebrate!” for seven performances at Pechanga Arena this weekend. Fourteen classic Disney stories will journey from the big screen to the ice rink in a hypnotic showcase of choreographed figure skating. Hum along to more than 30 iconic tunes, including “Let It Go” and “Hakuna Matata.” | 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway

April 15

South Bay Earth Day

Celebrate Mother Nature with a zero-waste Earth Day event at Bayfront Park this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The planned festivities will focus on energy conservation and food composting and feature 40 green-themed vendors, live entertainment, organic food, and a fix-it clinic. | 980 Marina Way, Chula Vista

San Diego Vegan Festival

This free Saturday afternoon festival celebrates all things plant-based with a lineup of 70 vegan vendors offering meals, drinks, desserts, apparel, and much more. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can browse the selection from local sellers like Maya’s Cookies and PlantDiego while tuning in to nonprofit speaker panels highlighting the benefits of eating and living more sustainably. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero

Art & Wine Walk

See works from local and national artists, sample complimentary food and wine, and jam to live music at The Forum Carlsbad this Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. The art appears at stores throughout the shopping center—Anthropologie, for example, hosts handcrafted pieces from maker Danielle Diprima, while Yeti welcomes photographer Andy Taylor. | 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad

David Keller - Cello.jpeg

Celloist David Keller plays at the United Methodist Church on April 14 alongside a dozen other virtuoso musicians.

"Confident Lines in a Strange Sky"

This classical music concert will present four renowned composers and 13 symphonic musicians playing nine compositions, including film scores and harmonious solos, this Saturday at First United Methodist Church of San Diego. Often-secondary instruments like the bassoon, English horn, and viola will take center stage. The night begins with a reception and sculpture art exhibition at 6 p.m., with the concert to follow at 7 p.m. | 2111 Camino Del Rio South, Mission Valley

Carnival for Climate

Start your Earth Week off right with a day full of games, food, and eco-themed activities at SanDiego350’s Carnival for Climate from 12 to 4 p.m. this Saturday at the Centro Cultural de la Raza. This free festival is ideal for families, as there will be plenty of kid-friendly entertainment, including circus performers and face painting. Folks interested in attending the festival can register here. | 2004 Park Boulevard, Balboa Park

Coronado Flower Show Entries.jpeg

Coronado gardeners compete to present the finest flowers at the island's Flower Show, tanking place April 15 and 16.

April 15-16

Coronado Flower Show

Throughout the weekend, there will be several floral competitions, live entertainment, a food pavilion, a beer garden, and much more at Spreckels Park as part of the Coronado Flower Show. The largest tented flower show in the US, the colorful affair has been a springtime tradition on the island since 1922 and will feature educational lectures and floral demonstrations while highlighting the best gardens from around Coronado. | Orange Avenue & 6th Street, Coronado

Celebrate the Craft Chefs.jpeg

Many of SoCal's most accomplished chefs appear at Celebrate the Craft at the Lodge at Torrey Pines this Saturday, April 16.

April 16

Celebrate the Craft

Overlooking Torrey Pines Golf Course, this culinary festival will showcase SoCal’s tastiest cuisine. Several of our area’s best chefs, artisans, brewers, winemakers, and other food industry professionals will be in attendance at the scenic sample fest from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lodge at Torrey Pines. | 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla

Sustainable Sips

Make a tipsy toast to Earth Day this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at La Mesa Wine Works. This event will feature a variety of cruelty-free beauty products for sale, as well as a secondhand clothing pop-up, live music, and a drink special for $6 wine slushies. Tickets are $35 and come with a $25 credit towards any beauty item of your choice, plus a complimentary glass of wine or hard cider. | 8167 Center Street, La Mesa

Tags

Ryan Hardison is a freelance arts and entertainment writer and recent graduate of San Diego State. When he's not staring at his laptop, he's likely eating an adobada burrito or getting sunburnt at the beach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.