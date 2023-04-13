April 13
Pacific Beach Onesie Bar Crawl
Spend your Thursday night walking the block in your jammies at the Pacific Beach Onesie Bar Crawl. Take advantage of drink specials at Duck Dive, Mavericks Beach Club, and Tavern at the Beach from 6 to 9 p.m. Anyone who purchases the special at all three participating locations will be entered in a grand prize raffle. Need a onesie? There are plenty in stock at California Sock Co., located just a block away from the bar crawl festivities. | Mission Boulevard and Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
April 13-16
"Let’s Celebrate!"
Disney on Ice returns to San Diego with “Let’s Celebrate!” for seven performances at Pechanga Arena this weekend. Fourteen classic Disney stories will journey from the big screen to the ice rink in a hypnotic showcase of choreographed figure skating. Hum along to more than 30 iconic tunes, including “Let It Go” and “Hakuna Matata.” | 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway
April 15
South Bay Earth Day
Celebrate Mother Nature with a zero-waste Earth Day event at Bayfront Park this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The planned festivities will focus on energy conservation and food composting and feature 40 green-themed vendors, live entertainment, organic food, and a fix-it clinic. | 980 Marina Way, Chula Vista
San Diego Vegan Festival
This free Saturday afternoon festival celebrates all things plant-based with a lineup of 70 vegan vendors offering meals, drinks, desserts, apparel, and much more. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can browse the selection from local sellers like Maya’s Cookies and PlantDiego while tuning in to nonprofit speaker panels highlighting the benefits of eating and living more sustainably. | 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero
Art & Wine Walk
See works from local and national artists, sample complimentary food and wine, and jam to live music at The Forum Carlsbad this Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. The art appears at stores throughout the shopping center—Anthropologie, for example, hosts handcrafted pieces from maker Danielle Diprima, while Yeti welcomes photographer Andy Taylor. | 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad
"Confident Lines in a Strange Sky"
This classical music concert will present four renowned composers and 13 symphonic musicians playing nine compositions, including film scores and harmonious solos, this Saturday at First United Methodist Church of San Diego. Often-secondary instruments like the bassoon, English horn, and viola will take center stage. The night begins with a reception and sculpture art exhibition at 6 p.m., with the concert to follow at 7 p.m. | 2111 Camino Del Rio South, Mission Valley
Carnival for Climate
Start your Earth Week off right with a day full of games, food, and eco-themed activities at SanDiego350’s Carnival for Climate from 12 to 4 p.m. this Saturday at the Centro Cultural de la Raza. This free festival is ideal for families, as there will be plenty of kid-friendly entertainment, including circus performers and face painting. Folks interested in attending the festival can register here. | 2004 Park Boulevard, Balboa Park
April 15-16
Coronado Flower Show
Throughout the weekend, there will be several floral competitions, live entertainment, a food pavilion, a beer garden, and much more at Spreckels Park as part of the Coronado Flower Show. The largest tented flower show in the US, the colorful affair has been a springtime tradition on the island since 1922 and will feature educational lectures and floral demonstrations while highlighting the best gardens from around Coronado. | Orange Avenue & 6th Street, Coronado
April 16
Celebrate the Craft
Overlooking Torrey Pines Golf Course, this culinary festival will showcase SoCal’s tastiest cuisine. Several of our area’s best chefs, artisans, brewers, winemakers, and other food industry professionals will be in attendance at the scenic sample fest from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lodge at Torrey Pines. | 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
Sustainable Sips
Make a tipsy toast to Earth Day this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at La Mesa Wine Works. This event will feature a variety of cruelty-free beauty products for sale, as well as a secondhand clothing pop-up, live music, and a drink special for $6 wine slushies. Tickets are $35 and come with a $25 credit towards any beauty item of your choice, plus a complimentary glass of wine or hard cider. | 8167 Center Street, La Mesa
