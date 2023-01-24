Accumulating clinical research projects are finding CBD can deliver various benefits, from improved sleep to improved general well-being. Each person is different regarding their wellness needs and tolerance for CBD. As a result, you have a wide choice of CBD potencies. For some people, only the strongest CBD gummies produce the desired effects. The CBD industry’s most reputable brands now sell extra strength CBD gummies with different spectrums so you can meet all your CBD preferences.
Benefits of High Potency CBD Gummies
CBD gummies as well as CBD oils are one of the favorite products among CBD users because they are so convenient. You can carry them wherever you go and discreetly consume them as needed. Some of the benefits of high potency CBD gummies include the following.
- Even though high potency CBD gummies have more CBD, they are not psychoactive because CBD is sourced from hemp plants with less than 0.3 percent THC.
- CBD gummies contain a pre-measured amount of CBD.
- Researchers have found that some people need a higher dose of CBD to experience the ideal effects, making high potency CBD gummies a good choice.
- You can choose the spectrum that best fits your needs.
- Some people develop a tolerance to CBD at lower amounts, so they need a higher CBD potency to feel the effects.
- The per mg cost of CBD is often less expensive compared to lower-dose CBD products.
- CBD gummies can be broken into smaller pieces should you desire to reduce the dosage for any reason.
What Makes A CBD Gummy High Potency?
High potency means there is a high amount of CBD per serving. There are different opinions as to what is considered extra strength. Generally speaking, you can view high potency CBD gummies containing 25 mg or more of CBD per gummy.
However, you can get the benefits of strong CBD gummies by consuming more than one gummy per serving. For example, take two 12.5 mg CBD gummies per serving for a total of 25 mg of CBD. You can do the same with any gummy. It would be best if you started with the CBD producer’s recommended serving amount, though, and only increase the dosage after determining your reaction to the CBD and other cannabinoids and ingredients in the CBD.
Best Strongest CBD Gummies
You have a choice of strong CBD gummies today sold by companies that have developed an excellent reputation for quality products and great customer service. Following are 10 options for some of the best high potency CBD gummies.
1. Lazarus Naturals
Lazarus Naturals CBD Energy Gummies contain a careful balance of ingredients that provide an energy boost.
- 25 mg of CBD per CBD gummy
- Two gummy serving size
- Supports increased energy
- Naturally derived blackberry flavor
- CBD Isolate so THC-free
- Contains organic pear juice concentrate and lemon juice concentrate
- Contains L-Theanine and Vitamin B12
- Contains caffeine from green coffee beans
- Pectin (non-animal)
- Hemp grown on Lazarus Farms
- Ethanol-based CBD extraction process
2. CBDfx
CBDfx offers broad spectrum CBD gummy bears that contain carefully measured amounts of CBD, so you know exactly what you are consuming.
- 25 mg of CBD per CBD gummy
- Two gummy serving size
- Mixed berry flavor
- Promotes calm
- CBD broad spectrum that is THC-free
- All organic ingredients
- Vegan and GMO-free
- Pectin (non-animal)
- No corn syrup, artificial colors, or artificial sweeteners
- CBD extracted from organically grown hemp
3. Medterra
Medterra CBD Gummies, Keep Calm is a product that promotes stress relief.
- 25 mg of CBD per gummy
- CBD broad spectrum
- THC-free
- Strawberry lemonade flavor
- Supports a feeling of calm
- Contains Ashwagandha for stress reduction
- Contains Turmeric and L-Theanine
- Organically-grown hemp
- Non-GMO
4. Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies are made from Charlotte’s Web hemp plants and contain no dyes or additives.
- 12.5 mg of CBD per gummy
- Two gummy serving size
- CBD full spectrum
- Less than 0.3 percent THC
- Raspberry lime flavor made with juices from fruits and vegetables
- Pectin (non-animal)
- CO2 extraction process
- Supports daily wellness
- USA-grown organic hemp
5. Elixinol
Elixinol Everyday Extra Strength Gummies were explicitly formulated for daily consumption to support overall well-being.
• 25 mg of CBD per gummy
• CBD full spectrum
• Strawberry flavor
• Flavored with natural juices from vegetables and fruits
• Vegan
• CO2 extraction process
• Pectin (non-animal)
• Promotes relaxation and calmness, and general well-being
6. Hemp Bombs
Hemp Bombs High Potency CBD Gummies are one of the company’s best seller gummy products designed to promote total relaxation.
• 30 mg of CBD per gummy
• CBD full spectrum
• Less than .3 percent THC
• Hydrocarbon extraction method for CBD
• Flavors include Strawberry, Berry, Green Apple, Blue Raspberry and Line
• Promotes relaxation
• Dairy-free, gluten-free, fat-free, MSG-free, peanut-free, tree nut free
• No artificial sweeteners or flavors
• USA-sourced hemp
7. CBDistillery
CBDistillary Full Spectrum Gummies are one of the company’s most popular products because users find they quickly and effectively produce the desired effects.
- 30 mg CBD per serving
- CBD broad spectrum
- THC free
- Supports stress relief, calm and wellness
- Strawberry flavor
- USA-sourced hemp
- Enhanced plant terpene profile
- Non-GMO
- Gluten-free, kosher and vegan
- US Hemp Authority Certified
- Up to 25% discount on CBD gummies and other products
8. Joy Organics
Joy Organics, CBD Sleep Gummies with Melatonin and CBN are strong CBD edibles designed to help people relax before bedtime through the combination of CBD, CBN and melatonin and a small amount of THC.
- 30 mg of CBD per serving
- Organic berry flavor
- CBD full spectrum
- Contains 1 mg of Delta-9 THC which is less than .3 percent THC
- Contains 3 mg of CBN
- Organic ingredients
- Promotes good sleep and less stress
- Contains melatonin
- Vegan and gluten-free and made of non-animal pectin
9. cbdMD
cbdMD Tropical Twist CBD Gummies are flavorful, high quality and one of the strongest CBD gummies products sold.
- 100 mg of CBD per serving
- Two gummy serving size
- CBD full spectrum
- Variety of all-natural tropical flavors
- Made with organic tapioca syrup
- Non-GMO
- Sourced from USA hemp
- Vegan and Gluten free
- Supports relaxation and wellness
10. cbdMD
CBD Gummies Broad Spectrum CBD gummies are high-quality gummies made with premium ingredients.
- 50 mg of CBD per serving
- CBD broad spectrum
- Variety of all-natural tropical fruit flavors
- THC-free
- Sourced from USA hemp
- Vegan and Non-GMO
- Supports increased energy
- MCT oil for a carrier oil
- CO2 extraction method for CBD
- Pectin (non-animal)
Where to Buy Strongest CBD Gummies?
You can easily buy the strongest CBD gummies online at CBD.market store. This store offers many advantages you usually only get when buying locally at a CBD retail store. For example, CBD.market makes it easy to shop for different CBD brands, compare prices, find products to meet a specific need, read reviews and earn rewards that will save you money.
CBD Products for Every Need
The popularity and effectiveness of CBD have led to CBD companies making a wide range of products to provide different benefits. You will find products specifically formulated to support good sleep, general wellness and increased energy. CBD gummies are a flavorful and popular option. Millions of people today rely on CBD as a natural alternative to promote well-being. An excellent way to begin taking high potency CBD gummies is to start with one serving per day and assess the effects before adding another serving.
