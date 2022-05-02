Sponsored Content Provided by CBD.market
Vegan CBD gummies easily fit into the vegan lifestyle, and today there is a large selection of products made by companies known for their high-quality CBD and production processes. Veganism refers to the practice of consuming and using only products that do not contain animal products or by-products.
Consumers choose to follow a vegan diet for two main reasons. One reason is the desire to avoid eating foods derived from animals for health reasons. Plant-based foods and foods with only natural ingredients do not contain high concentrations of fats like animal-based foods. The second reason is to avoid products tested on animals in support of cruelty-free efforts.
What are Vegan CBD Gummies?
Vegan CBD gummies are edibles that contain CBD extracted from the hemp plant and do not contain any artificial ingredients. They are free of animal products and by-products so support a restricted diet while delivering the benefits of CBD.
CBD gummies typically have the following features:
· Natural flavorings like real fruit juice
· Natural sweeteners like tapioca syrup
· Does not use gelatin made from beef or pork
· Available in different potencies
· Choice of CBD spectrums which are CBD full spectrum, CBD broad spectrum and CBD isolate
· May contain naturally occurring flavonoids, phytocannabinoids and terpenes
Many of the vegan CBD gummies have one or more other features.
· Fat-free
· Low sodium
· Gluten-free
· Dairy-free
· Peanut free
· MSG free
· Tree nut-free
The product label will describe the ingredients. Quality products are also certified by a third-party independent lab.
What are the Benefits of CBD Gummies?
Thousands of reviews by consumers who consume CBD gummies have attested to the fact CBD helps them relax and lowers anxiety, among other benefits. This is anecdotal evidence, but there is a growing number of global research studies that support consumer health claims. Much more research is needed and is ongoing, but the benefits of CBD are becoming clearer with each research project.
CBD gummies are an excellent way to consume CBD because they offer many advantages like the following.
- CBD is non-psychoactive
- CBD gummies are convenient to carry throughout the day, making CBD available when it is needed
- CBD gummies are easy to consume
- CBD gummies are chewable so good for people who have difficulty swallowing pills
- CBD gummies are flavorful like candy but without the artificial sugar
- Natural sweet flavors mask the earthy flavor of hemp
Best CBD Vegan Gummies
Today, there is a CBD vegan gummy to suit every flavor and potency preference. The best CBD vegan gummies are manufactured by companies known for their quality CBD oils, controlled manufacturing processes and great customer service. They also offer a Certificate of Analysis (COA) that consumers can easily access.
Following are 10 vegan edible brands selling the best vegan CBD gummies. These companies have earned a great reputation in the marketplace.
1. CBDfx
CBDx vegan gummies are available in with CBD broad spectrum, THC-free and in a variety of flavors. The CBD gummies are made with healthy ingredients that include apple cider vinegar, turmeric and vitamins. There are also CBD gummy products for sleep that contains melatonin.
2. Medterra
Medterra CBD gummies are made with CBD full spectrum, CBD broad spectrum and CBD isolate. There are products for improving sleep, boosting the immune system and staying alert. You also will find CBD gummies for stress. Available flavors include mixed berry, original citrus, strawberry, tropical punch, elderberry and citrus punch. Depending on the purpose of the CBD gummies, they are made with ingredients like vitamin C, zinc, L-Theanine, turmeric and melatonin.
3. Elixinol
Elixinol has one CBD gummy product that contains CBN and CBD for relaxation and sleep. It is one of the best gummies for stress. The product offers the hemp entourage effect. The CBD gummies are a THC-free CBD broad spectrum product with a natural blueberry flavor.
4. CBDistillery
Five of the six CBDistillery vegan CBD products are made with CBD full spectrum or CBD broad spectrum. There is one CBD gummies product made with CBD isolate. The CBD gummies are made to help with sleep, general wellness or daytime synergy. There are different flavors available too, including strawberry, elderberry, tropical fruit and orange.
5. Martha Stewart
Using her marketing expertise, the Martha Stewart CBD product line includes a unique 15-flavor sampler of wellness gummies in addition to the traditionally packed gummies in a container. All of the CBD products are for wellness and all are made with CBD isolate which is THC-free. The flavors include harvest medley, tropical medley, citrus medley and berry medley.
6. Joy Organics
Joy Organics has two CBD gummy products, and both are made with CBD broad spectrum and are THC-free. The cube-shaped gummies are improved with organic ingredients like organic cane sugar and tapioca syrup. The two available flavors are strawberry lemonade and green apple.
7. Hemp Bombs
Hemp Bombs CBD gummies are available with high potency to deliver maximum strength for wellness, promoting sleep, boosting immunity and promoting general wellness. This company offers one of the largest product lines for CBD gummies, giving you a choice of potencies and total gummy count per container. Some products contain Boswellia serrata extract that has been used for centuries in Ayurveda medicine as a natural immune booster.
8. cbdMD
The cbdMD company sells CBD gummies mostly made with CGD broad spectrum. Many of the products are sour CBD gummies for those who like sour candy. Some products contain a mixture of flavored or flavored sour gummies that support general wellness. Other products have ingredients that promote calmness, well-being and healthy sleep. Wellness gummies contain vitamin C.
9. Charlotte’s Web
Currently offering eight CBD products, Charlotte’s Web brings CBD full spectrum and CBD broad spectrum gummies to the market. The CBD gummies are available in flavors like mango, raspberry, lemon and ginger. Formulations address wellness, immunity support and post-exercise recovery.
10. Koi CBD
Koi CBD has distinctive products for nighttime rest and anytime balance. The CBD broad spectrum and CBD full spectrum gummies are available in tropical flavors like pomegranate, pineapple and berry, to name a few.
Where to Buy the Best Vegan CBD Gummies?
There are many places where you can buy edibles infused with CBD. They include convenience stores, specialty stores, health food stores, pharmacies and online.
However, using a resource like CBD.market is the ideal source for many reasons. There are multiple CBD brands, shopping and comparing products and prices is easy and discounts are available. You can sort by brands or benefits desired, and there are product reviews. You will also find product sales. With so many products to choose from, simplifying the shopping experience as much as possible saves time and money.
It is important to only buy high-quality products. Unfortunately, there are many mislabeled products sold, so buying from a reputable company is a safety strategy.
Bottom Line
Vegan CBD gummies are made without animal products or animal by-products and contain natural ingredients that deliver essential nutrients. Each CBD brand develops a unique product line, so you have a choice of ingredients, flavors and potency. CBD gummies are a safe option for people who are particular about maintaining a vegan diet but want to enjoy the benefits of CBD.
