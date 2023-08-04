In recent years, there has been a growing interest in consuming Psilocybin gummies. The legal nature and age-old perceptions of Psilocybin makes it diccifult to buy Psilocybin gummies. This is why we present Amanita gummies, the perfect substitute for Psilocybin.
Amanita gummies are known to produce the same effects as Psilocybin, and its sale is skyrocketing in the niche. People who consumed both the gummies were unable to segregate between the both. From its hallucinogenic features to its relaxation benefits, Amanita has gotten it all!
This article will discuss the best sites to buy the best Amanita gummies- the perfect replacement for psilocybin gummies. We have studied the best legal vendors and can present the top 4 brands selling the best Amanita gummies.
If you are considering purchasing these gummies, we encourage you to read this article carefully to learn more about the best sites to buy from.
Top Websites To Buy Magic Mushroom Gummies In 2023
The legality and sale of any variant of Psilocybin is not permitted. Amanita, which possesses muscimol and ibotenic acid, acts as an agent which produces the same effects as Psilocybin. Here are the top sites which offer the best Amanita gummies in 2023.
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Site To Buy Psilocybin Gummies Alternatives
#2. Cheef Botanicals: High-Quality Magic Mushroom Edibles
#3. Galaxy Treats: Tasty Treats With Multiple Health Benefits
#4. Vidacap: Best Psilocybin-Free Gummies
Top Brands To Buy Psychedelic Gummies: Amanita Gummies
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Site To Buy Amanita Gummies
Brand Overview
Exhale Wellness is a prominent name offering Amanita gummies with a unique and captivating selection of products. It is a California-based company that sells a variety of premium Hemp products.
The company sources its mushrooms from organic farms and tests them for purity and potency. This esteemed brand is celebrated for its commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction.
With a focus on natural and organic ingredients, Exhale Wellness takes great pride in providing premium Amanita gummies that adhere to strict standards. Each product undergoes third-party lab testing, ensuring the potency and purity of their offerings.
Exhale Wellness is a reliable and trusted choice for those seeking an authentic and enjoyable psychedelic journey. Whether you're a frequent user or a first-time consumer, their Amanita gummies offer a carefully measured dose of wonder and insight, all wrapped in a delectable treat.
Product Name: Amanita Mushroom Gummies
Features
Ingredients: With a focus on natural and organic ingredients, Exhale Wellness takes great pride in providing premium Amanita gummies that adhere to strict standards.
The elements include:-
500mg of Amanita muscaria mushroom fruiting body extract
5mg of Muscimol
Pectin
Corn Syrup
Sugar
MCT Oil
Natural Flavors & Colors
Sunflower Lecithin
Sodium Citrate
Citric Acid
Furthermore, each product undergoes third-party lab testing, ensuring the potency and purity of their offerings.
Dose: Each cube contains 5 mg of Muscimol, amounting to 25 mg of Muscimol per package.
Customer Support: A standout feature of Exhale Wellness is its dedication to customer support and education. The chatbot is active 24/7. Also, their website is replete with valuable information, guiding consumers through psychedelics and responsible usage.
Shipping: Same-day shipping is ensured to all products within the USA.
Price
Individual package: $34.95
2 Pack: $64.66
3 Pack: $89.12
You get a 20% discount if you purchase from the website for the first time.
Furthermore, there are no delivery charges if the cart price exceeds $100.
Pros
The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all of its products.
Third-lab testing ensures further safety of the products.
The company's products are cruelty-free.
Cons
A delivery charge of $8 applies if the total cart price is below $100.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. Cheef Botanicals: High-Quality Magic Mushroom Edibles
Brand Overview
Cheef Botanicals stands out as a trusted and reputable brand in Amanita gummies. Known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Cheef Botanicals offers an impressive selection of products that promise an enriching and transformative experience.
They offer Amanita Gummy Cubes infused with high-quality Amanita Muscaria extract, providing natural benefits such as improved mental clarity, stress reduction, and immune system support. These gummy cubes are convenient, portable, and legal to use.
Product Name: Amanita Gummy Cubes
Features
Ingredients: Cheef Botanicals takes pride in using organic and non-GMO ingredients, ensuring their Amanita gummies are a natural and pure delight. Each product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing, guaranteeing consistency and potency.
The ingredients include:-
500mg of Amanita muscaria mushroom fruiting body extract
5mg of Muscimol
Pectin
Corn Syrup
Sugar
MCT Oil
Natural Flavors & Colors
Sunflower Lecithin
Sodium Citrate
Citric Acid
Their gummies come in broad, full-spectrum options catering to various preferences and needs. With a focus on vegan and gluten-free options, Cheef Botanicals ensures accessibility for a wider audience.
Dose: Each cube contains 5 mg of Muscimol, amounting to 25 mg of Muscimol per package.
Customer Support: Cheef Botanicals offers 24/7 customer support via phone, email, and live chat. The company's customer support team is knowledgeable and helpful and can answer any questions about the company's products or services.
However, the replies may take time as they usually revert quickly.
Shipping: All the orders are shipped on the same day. This ensures delivery within a short span depending on the precise location.
Furthermore, free shipping is offered for all orders.
*Cheef Botanicals does not ship products to Louisiana*
Price
Individual package: $34.95
2 Pack: $64.66
3 Pack: $89.12
Additionally, there is a 25% discount if you are subscribed to Cheef Botanicals.
Pros
Broader availability with vegan and gluten-free options.
100% natural; void of any GMO constituents or substitutes.
Free delivery on all orders.
Free 30-day money-back guarantee on all products.
Cons
Occasional delays from the side of the customer support team.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals
#3. Galaxy Treats: Tasty Treats With Multiple Health Benefits
Brand Overview
Galaxy Treats is a distinguished and reliable name leading the psychedelic experience. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, their offerings promise unparalleled transformative and delightful experiences.
Galaxy Treats sell legal psychedelic gummies containing 350mg of amanita muscaria extract per gummy. These gummies offer a chilled-out, mildly psychedelic experience but do not contain psilocybin. The product is recommended for those seeking relaxation and potential creative inspiration.
Product Name: Amanita Mushroom Gummies
Features
Ingredients: Galaxy Treats takes pride in crafting Amanita gummies with precision and care, using high-quality and organic ingredients for an authentic and delightful encounter. Their gummies are thoughtfully dosed, ensuring a controlled and enjoyable exploration into the realms of the mind.
The ingredients include:-
Sugar
Tapioca
Syrup
Citric Acid
Sodium Citrate
Natural Colors and flavors
Muscimol
Muscarine
Ibotenic Acid
Mushroom Extracts
Flavors: The brand offers an assortment of flavors, catering to diverse preferences and making each adventure a pleasurable experience. These flavors are available at Galaxy Treats:
Mango Moon Shrooms
Watermelon Moon Shrooms
Blueberry Moon Shrooms
Cherry Berry Moon Shrooms
Strawberry Moon Shrooms
Dose: 350mg of Amanita extract per gummy, 1050 mg per jar.
Customer Support: Galaxy Treats prioritizes its customers, placing them at the heart of their mission. Their website offers a wealth of valuable information, guiding users through mushrooms and advocating responsible usage.
Shipping: Same-day shipping is promised on any orders at Galaxy Treats. Further, any order above $30 is offered delivery free of charge.
Price
Galaxy Treats sells Amanita gummies for as low as $19.99 and goes up to $35.99.
The various flavors determine the price of each variant.
Mango, Watermelon Amanita gummies for $19.99.
Blueberry, Cherry Berry, and Strawberry Amanita gummies for $35.99.
Subscribing to their official page offers an additional 20% discount on their products.
Pros
Galaxy Treats offers 24/7 customer support via phone, email, and live chat.
A diverse collection of flavors is available.
Free shipping for over $30 worth of purchases.
Cons
Occasional delivery delays have been reported.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Galaxy Treats
#4. Vidacap: Best Psilocybin Free Gummies
Brand Overview
Vidacap, a prominent name in the realm of hemp products, offers a captivating selection of Amanita gummies. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, this brand has garnered a loyal following of curious explorers seeking a transformative experience.
Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies by VidaCap is a unique product designed to provide calming and balancing effects on the body and mind. They do not contain psilocybin, making them a safe and enjoyable alternative to the very same.
Product Name: Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Features
Ingredients: Vidacap’s Amanita gummies are crafted with precision and care, utilizing organic and natural ingredients to ensure an authentic and enjoyable encounter.
The ingredients are:-
Muscarine
Ibotenic acid
Muscimol
Cane sugar
Pectin
Citric acid
MCT oil
Natural and artificial flavors (less than 2%)
Dose: 500 mg of amanita extract per gummy, up to 4000 mg per bottle.
Customer Support: At Vidacap, customers are at the core of their mission. You can get in contact with a customer support executive at any given time.
Shipping: Same-day shipping is offered for all products at Vidacap.
Price
Vidacap sells Amanita gummies for as low as $34.99.
There is an additional 20% discount on their products if you are a first-time buyer.
Pros
Trusted site by many.
Completely cost-effective.
Vegan and gluten-free
Cons
The website can be confusing to first time users.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Vidacap
Are Psilocybin Gummies Legal? But Amanita Gummies Are Legal!
Psilocybin is illegal in 43 states. Psilocybin gummies are not legal in the United States at the federal level. Psilocybin is a Schedule I drug, meaning it has a high potential for abuse and no currently accepted medical use. Here’s where Amanita gummies take the lead, as it is legal in 49 states of America.
It is illegal to sell or possess psilocybin in any form, including gummies, so the best legal way right now is legal psilocybin gummies, also known as amanita gummies.
However, the decision to criminalize or decriminalize Psilocybin is left to the state legislatures. There are several states where psilocybin gummies are legal for either recreational or medical use.
It is important to note that the legal status of psilocybin gummies can change at any time. It is always best to check the laws in your state before buying or taking psilocybin gummies.
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) lift on the ban on psilocybin is a definite breakthrough in the niche. This move from the top organization indicates the normality of psilocybin. It further proves that with the proper consumption and administration, psilocybin is a safe drug to use.
The future of psilocybin is looking good- with the stigma and scientific prejudices gradually ending. For the time being, Amanita mushrooms can provide you with the exact effects of psilocybin, embracing the legality of the nation.
Amanita Gummies- The Perfect Replacement For Psilocybin Gummies
Psilocybin has enjoyed its fair share of popularity; however, Amanita is rapidly emerging as a worthy alternative. But why is that?
The secret to that lies in Amanita's unique composition. Like Psilocybin, Amanita is a naturally occurring compound in certain mushroom types. This gives it a distinctive earthy flavor that differentiates it from synthetic compounds.
Amanita is also famed for its wellness-enhancing properties. Like Psilocybin, Amanita has been used in traditional practices for centuries and is now becoming mainstream. It is believed to support a state of relaxation, enhance the mood, and foster a sense of well-being.
Amanita works well in various forms, from teas to tinctures, but it is in the form of gummies where it truly shines.
Amanita gummies combine the wellness benefits of this natural compound with the convenience and tastiness of gummies. This makes it a perfect choice for those who value both efficacy and enjoyment.
Amanita is increasingly recognized as a fantastic alternative to Psilocybin, especially providing intriguing hallucinatory effects.
What are hallucinatory effects? These effects alter our perception of the world. Sometimes, these effects can lead to profound introspective experiences.
The primary compounds in Amanita muscaria that are known to cause the characteristic hallucinatory effects are muscimol and ibotenic acid. When it comes to psilocybin, the active component that is responsible for its hallucinogenic effects is psilocin.
Both psilocin and muscimol are known to provide consumers with the same hallucinatory effects. This way, Amanita is the perfect replacement for people who wish to experience the hallucinatory effects of psilocybin.
A Comparative Analysis: Psilocybin and Amanita Gummies
Psilocybin Gummies
At the core, Psilocybin gummies are renowned for their potential to facilitate introspective experiences. Consumption can lead to profound shifts in thought and perception, often described as heightened consciousness.
Users have reported enhanced creativity, philosophical insights, and a greater sense of connection to the world around them.
Benefits of Psilocybin
It helps enhance mood, inducing positivity and contentment.
Promotes reduced anxiety and stress
Helps in enhanced creativity
Facilitates profound spiritual experience
Alleviates symptoms of depression and improves emotional well-being.
Amanita Muscaria Gummies
On the other hand, Amanita gummies or Fly Agaric shroom gummies are all about promoting relaxation and a sense of well-being. Users experience a soothing calm after consumption, with subtle changes in their perception of the world.
These changes can range from a heightened appreciation for colors and sounds to an altered sense of time. As such, Amanita gummies are increasingly becoming a go-to choice for those seeking a natural way to unwind and experience new tranquility.
Benefits of Amanita
Promotes Relaxation and a sense of well-being.
Helps manage stress and mild anxiety.
Supports mental clarity and focus.
Enhances cognitive function and attentiveness.
Provides immune system support with immune-boosting properties.
Offers a natural and alternative option for health-conscious individuals.
It is evident from the points above how similar the effects and benefits are in both Psilocybin and Amanita. Let us now have a quick comparative look into these gummies.
Relative Analysis
Benefits
Amanita Gummies
Psilocybin Gummies
Natural Origins
Amanita is a naturally occurring compound found in certain types of mushrooms. This aligns with the growing trend toward natural wellness products.
Psilocybin, like Amanita, is also a naturally occurring compound derived from specific mushroom varieties. This makes it an earth-grown wellness solution.
Altered Perception
Amanita gummies can subtly alter perception, enhancing sensory experiences such as a heightened appreciation for colors and sounds.
Psilocybin gummies can lead to profound shifts in perception, fostering enhanced creativity, introspection, and philosophical insights.
Mood Enhancement
Many users report a deep sense of relaxation and overall well-being after consuming Amanita gummies, making them famous for promoting tranquility.
Psilocybin gummies have been reported to promote a sense of connection and an increased appreciation of the world, often leading to elevated mood states.
Easy to Consume
Gummies infused with Amanita are tasty and convenient, offering an enjoyable and straightforward way to experience the benefits of this natural compound.
Psilocybin gummies also provide a delicious and hassle-free option for those wanting to explore the effects of Psilocybin.
In a nutshell, Amanita and Psilocybin gummies are unique in their benefits. However, they share key similarities in being natural, offering altered perception experiences, enhancing mood, and providing a convenient consumption method.
Things To Consider Before Buying Magic Mushroom Edibles
Magic mushrooms are a type of fungus that contains the psychedelic compound psilocybin. Psilocybin is a Schedule I drug, meaning its purchase should be made with utmost seriousness and research.
You can get it from either these brands provided above or can even get it from local vendors. These online brands are well-reputed and are functioning with a license. Local shops might not be the best destination for purchasing magic mushrooms.
However, if you are sure of taking this route, be extra cautious!
Do your research: Before you buy magic mushrooms, it is essential to do your research and learn about their legal status in the country where you are located. You should also read reviews of different vendors to find one with a good reputation.
Only buy from reputable vendors: Several online vendors sell magic mushrooms. However, not all of these vendors are reputable. It is essential to only buy from vendors that have been in business for a long time and have a good reputation.
Ask questions: If you have any questions about magic mushrooms or the vendor you are considering buying from, be sure to ask questions. A reputable vendor should be happy to answer your questions and provide you with information about their products.
Be aware of the risks: Even though magic mushrooms are legal in some countries, they are still a drug and can have side effects. It is essential to know the chances of getting it from local shops like a gas station where they sell it for meager prices.
Start with a low dose: If you are new to magic mushrooms, starting with a low amount is essential. Do not allow the urge in you- to try the maximum dose to take over your decision. This will help you to avoid any potential adverse side effects.
Ask someone to tag along: It is a good idea to have a trip sitter or someone proficient in this niche with you when you purchase magic mushrooms. A trip sitter can stay sober and guide you if you need help, especially during consumption.
FAQs About Psilocybin Gummies
#1. Is it legal to purchase and consume Psilocybin?
Psilocybin is illegal in the USA federally. Some U.S. cities and states have started decriminalizing or legalizing it, signifying a shift in perceptions and laws.
#2. Can Amanita be a powerful replacement for Psilocybin?
A: Amanita mushrooms have unique psychoactive properties which resemble the properties of psilocybin. Even the benefits of both these mushrooms are very similar.
#3. What are the best sites to buy Amanita gummies from?
Several reputable sites offer high-quality Amanita gummies. Some top choices include Exhale Wellness and Cheef Botanicals. They are known for their excellent product selection, reliable customer service, and adherence to safety standards.
#4. How do I know if a site is trustworthy and safe to purchase?
Look for sites that provide transparent information, such as third-party lab testing results, customer reviews, and straightforward shipping and return policies. Reputable sites should prioritize the quality and purity of their products and demonstrate a commitment to customer satisfaction.
#5. Are Amanita gummies suitable for everyone?
Psychedelic experiences can be intense and introspective, making them unsuitable for individuals with a history of mental health issues. Pregnant or nursing individuals should also avoid using psilocybin gummies.
Conclusion: Top Sites To Buy Amanita Gummies Online
Psilocybin gummies are popular because they come in easy-to-use, pre-measured doses and often have delightful flavors that make the experience enjoyable. These gummies offer a controlled way to explore the mind-expanding effects of psilocybin mushrooms, perfect for both newcomers and seasoned consumers.
However, the illegality of psilocybin in the USA makes it challenging to sell and buy its products. Amanita gummies are the perfect replacement for psilocybin due to the similarities in benefits and effects they provide.
To make the most of your adventure, focus on reliability and safety. Stick to purchasing these mushroom gummies from reputable and safe websites. Hence we recommend Exhale Wellness and Cheef Botanicals- brands that have held their own lane in the niche.
Remember that psychedelics can be powerful, so approach them carefully and respectfully. If you're new to this experience, start with low doses and in a comfortable environment.
