Amanita gummies are a popular choice for those seeking the benefits of psychedelic gummy in a convenient and tasty form.

 

These gummies are made with high-quality Amanita Mushrooms containing natural muscarine, ibotenic acid and muscimol compounds. It is a legal and safe option beside Psilocybin Gummies.

 

As it’s legal psychedelic gummies a lot of brands are launching these without properly lab testing to get the product fast in the market, so we have reviewed over 15 brands to figure out 5 best Amanita gummies and these brands are also top notch in cannabis industry and now they are entering the psychedelic space.

And, If you want to explore the benefits of psilocybin in a convenient and delicious form, consider buying Amanita Mushroom gummies.

 

Top 3 Amanita Muscaria Gummies:

 

  1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Amanita Gummy Brand 

  2. Cheef Botanicals: Top Rated Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies 

  3. Cbdfx: Quality Magic Mushrooms For Lucid Dreaming

Best Amanita Gummies Reviewed

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Amanita Gummy Brand 

 

A cutting-edge brand focused on holistic well-being. Their Amanita gummies, made from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, offer relaxation, stress reduction, and mental clarity. Committed to quality and transparency, Exhale Wellness fosters a supportive community while naturally empowering individuals to achieve optimal health.

 

What Makes Exhale Wellness Different?

  • Premium ingredients

  • Rigorous quality control

  • Transparency

  • Wide variety of products

  • Customer service

  • Vegan and gluten-free

  • Money-back guarantee

  • Loyalty program

Amanita Mushroom Gummies

 

Exhale’s Amanita gummies come in two varieties. The first Amanita Mushroom Gummies are natural, plant-based gummies; there are 5 Amanita Gummy Cubes per pack, each infused with 5mg Muscimol and 500mg Amanita Muscaria Fruiting Body Extract—no artificial colours or flavours, 100% Federally Legal, and made in the USA. 

 

Size: 25 mg

Quantity: Individual, 2-Pack, and 3-Pack

 

Pricing:

 

  • Individual- $34.95 

  • 2-Pack- $64.66

  • 3-Pack- $89.12

 

Note: These prices apply to one-time purchases only. If you sign up for Exhale, you can save up to 25%.

 

Ingredients

 

The Amanita Mushroom Gummies produced by Exhale contains a handful of natural ingredients, thoughtfully measured for consistent dosing. They pride themselves on using a cruelty-free, plant-based recipe that caters to almost any dietary preference.

 

Each Amanita Gummy comprises the following elements:

 

  • 500mg of Amanita muscaria mushroom fruiting body extract

  • 5 5mg of Muscimol

  • Pectin

  • Corn Syrup

  • Sugar

  • MCT Oil

  • Natural Flavors and Colors

  • Sunflower Lecithin

  • Sodium Citrate

  • Citric Acid

 

Usage

 

  • For newcomers to Amanita muscaria, start with half a gummy and wait 3 hours before deciding to take more.

  • Experienced users can consume one whole gummy per session.

  • Dose carefully and responsibly to control the effects experienced.

  • Overindulgence may lead to mild side effects such as nausea, gas, salivation, sweating, and lethargy.

  • Following the dosing guidelines helps avoid unwanted side effects.

 

Dried Amanita Muscaria

 

Experience the power of 1 ounce (28g) of meticulously dehydrated Amanita muscaria mushrooms, thoughtfully cultivated in the USA, to maintain their natural potency. With no artificial colouring, flavours, or additives, these mushrooms offer a pure and unadulterated experience. Embrace the rich heritage and potential therapeutic benefits of Amanita muscaria, all within the boundaries of federal legality. 

 

Size: 28 g, 114 g, 227 g, and 454 g

Quantity: Individual, 2-Pack, 3-Pack

 

Pricing:

 

Quantity

Individual 

2-Pack

3-Pack

28g

$79.95

$147.91

$203.87

114g

$255.84

-

-

227g

$479.70

-

-

454g

$895.44

-

-

 

Note: These prices apply to one-time purchases only. If you sign up for Exhale, you can save up to 25%.

 

Usage

  • Directly consume the dried mushroom caps or make tea by boiling them.

  • The recommended dosage for Start with approximately 2g (about 1/3 of a small cap) and increase gradually if needed. Wait 3 hours between doses.

  • The recommended dosage for tea is about half of a small cap per cup. Wait 3 hours to assess the effects.

  • Gummy dosage for beginners: Start with half a gummy and observe the effects for 3 hours before taking more.

  • Gummy dosage for experienced users: One full gummy per session is recommended.

 

Pros

  • Amanita Muscaria mushrooms boost mood and alleviate anxiety and depression.

  • These mushrooms have been used in shamanic ceremonies to induce visionary and creative states.

  • They also improve focus and productivity and facilitate spiritual experiences.

  • Ingest in a safe and comfortable environment.

 

Cons

  • Have potential therapeutic benefits

#2. Cheef Botanicals: Top Rated Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies 

 

Cheef Botanicals Amanita Gummies: Premium CBD-infused gummies crafted with organic ingredients combine CBD and Amanita mushrooms' potential benefits. Lab-tested for quality and safety, available in various flavours and potencies. Elevate your wellness naturally with Cheef Botanicals Amanita Gummies.

 

What Makes Cheef Botanicals Different?

 

  • Wide variety of products

  • 100% natural and organic

  • Third-party lab tests

  • Award-winning customer service

  • Free shipping ( for orders over $50)

  • Refund policy

  • Loyalty program

 

Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Discover the Amanita Gummy Cubes—five delicious, vegan-friendly gummies per pack, each containing 500 mg of Amanita muscaria Fruiting Body Extract and 5mg of Muscimol. Made in the USA, 100% federally legal, and free from artificial ingredients.

 

Dose: 5 mg Muscimol/cube, 25 mg/Package

 

Ingredients

  • Amanita muscaria extract: This is the main active ingredient in gummies. It contains muscarine, ibotenic acid, and muscimol, which are psychoactive alkaloids that have various effects on the body and mind.

  • Gummy base: This is the base of the gummies, made from sugar, gelatin, and flavourings.

  • L-Theanine: This amino acid has been shown to have calming and relaxing effects.

  • Ashwagandha: This adaptogenic herb has been shown to help reduce stress and anxiety.

  • Ginger: This is a spice that has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits.

 

The gummies also contain trace amounts of other ingredients, such as citric acid, malic acid, and potassium sorbate.

 

Pricing

Quantity 

Pricing 

Individual 

$34.45

2-Pack

$64.66

3-Pack

$89.12

Note: These prices apply to one-time purchases only. If you sign up for Exhale, you can save up to 25%.

 

Usage:

  • Amanita Gummy Cubes have a discreet and easy-to-use form.

  • Before taking the other half, beginners should start with half a gummy cube and observe their bodies and minds' reactions.

  • Regular enthusiasts are advised to consume one gummy cube per day.

 

Pros:

  • High-quality Amanita Muscaria Gummy Cubes.

  • The gummies contain potent, naturally-derived muscimol and Amanita muscaria fruiting body extract, with no artificial or animal-derived ingredients.

  • The brand is committed to mind-body wellness and offers friendly customer service support.

 

Cons:

  • Unintended and temporary side effects can arise

#3. Cbdfx: Quality Magic Mushrooms For Lucid Dreaming

 

CBDFx is a leading CBD brand known for its high-quality products, transparency, and excellent customer service. They offer a diverse range of CBD products sourced from organic hemp and provide third-party lab test results to ensure safety and potency. Customers trust CBDFx for their commitment to quality and reliable CBD options.

 

What makes Cbdfx different?

 

  • Wide range of CBD strengths

  • Third-party lab testing

  • 30-day Money-back guarantee:

  • Free shipping (for orders above $50)

  • Rewards Program

  • Customer service

 

Amanita Mushroom Gummies 

 

Introducing our 50mg broad-spectrum CBD per serving, infused with an adaptogenic and nootropic mushroom blend (50mg total mushrooms) for enhanced health and wellness. Enjoy the delicious natural cherry flavour: organic, vegan, non-GMO, and ND-THC for a safe, satisfying experience. 

 

Quantity: 1500 mg

Pricing: $54.99

Usage

  • CBD Mushroom Gummies are edible supplements with CBD (25mg per gummy, 50mg per serving) and health-boosting mushrooms.

  • To get a total dose, consume two gummies.

  • Absorption time varies (30 minutes to two hours) based on height, weight, metabolism, and CBD tolerance.

  • The calming effects of CBD can last for six to eight hours, depending on personal bioavailability.

 

Pros:

  • Easy to consume with pre-dosed servings.

  • Discreet and can be consumed in public without drawing attention.

  • Longer-lasting effects compared to vaping.

  • Non-psychoactive; no "high" impact.

  • Potential therapeutic benefits for anxiety, sleep, and pain relief

  • Legal and widely available in many countries.

 

Cons:

  • Slower onset of effects due to digestion

 

#4. Galaxy Treats: Best For Improving Sleep Quality

 

Galaxy Treats Amanita Gummies: A whimsical fusion of flavours and colours inspired by galaxies and mysticism. Delight in premium-quality, fruit-flavoured gummies designed to spark wonder and joy. Indulge in the enchanting experience as each treat transports you to a cosmic world of delightful imagination.

 

What makes Galaxy Treats different?

  • Sustainability

  • Transparency

  • Affordability

  • Variety

 

Amanita Mushroom Gummies

Embark on a moon-bound trip with Mango Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies! These sweet treats pack 350mg of Amanita Muscaria extract for an unparalleled psychedelic experience.

 

Flavours

  • Strawberry Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies

  • Blueberry Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies

  • Cheery berry Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies

  • Watermelon Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies

  • Mango Moon Shrooms Amanita Mushroom Gummies

 

Pricing

 

Quantity

Pricing 

Individual 

$19.99

 

  • Total Quantity: 3 Gummies Per Jar

  • Product Contents: 350mg Amanita Extract Per Gummy / 1050mg Per Jar

Ingredients 

  • Sugar

  • Tapioca

  • Syrup

  • Water

  • Gelatin

  • Citric Acid

  • Sodium Citrate

  • Natural Colors and flavours

  • Muscimol, Muscarine

  • Ibotenic Acid

  • Mushroom extracts

 

Usage:

 

  • Each gummy contains 350mg of amanita extract, offering a mildly psychedelic experience described as "chill" and "relaxing.”

  • Taking the gummies leads to a chilled-out, anesthetic feeling, promoting relaxation and better sleep.

  • Smaller doses result in relaxation and improved sleep quality without auditory or visual hallucinations.

  • Effects typically start within 30 to 90 minutes, creating a dream-like state or an out-of-body experience.

  • The body feels relaxed, and some users may experience giddiness or euphoria.

  • The mushroom extracts may induce tranquillity and potentially vivid dreams, appealing to artists and creative individuals seeking inspiration.

 

Pros:

  • High-quality products

  • Third-party tested

  • Wide variety of products

  • Good customer service

Cons:

  • Relatively new brand

Are Amanita Mushrooms Similar To Magic Mushrooms Or Different?

Similarities:

  1. Fungal Nature: Both Amanita and Magic mushrooms are fungi, specifically basidiomycetes, growing in similar damp and dark environments.

 

  1. Psychoactive Properties: Both mushrooms have psychoactive properties and have been used historically for their mind-altering effects.

 

  1. Cultural Significance: They are both known to hold cultural and religious significance in various societies due to their psychoactive properties.

 

  1. Varieties: Both types of mushrooms come in various species, each with different physical characteristics and potency levels.

 

  1. Illegal in Some Jurisdictions: Magic mushrooms are banned in many countries due to their psychoactive properties, but Amanita mushrooms are still legal in some countries.

 

  1. Mycelium Growth: Both types of mushrooms grow from a network of fungal material known as mycelium.

Differences:

 

  1. Psychoactive Compounds: Amanita mushrooms, such as Amanita Muscaria, contain the psychoactive compounds ibotenic acid and muscimol, whereas Magic mushrooms contain the psychoactive compound psilocybin.

 

  1. Toxicity: Many Magic mushroom species have slight side effects, while Amanita mushrooms are generally safe and easy to consume..

 

  1. Effects: The psychoactive effects of the two differ. Amanitas cause more unpredictable results, such as nausea, twitching, drowsiness, and hallucinations. Magic mushrooms typically cause hallucinations, changes in perception, and psychological introspective experiences.

 

  1. Identification: Magic mushrooms usually have dark spores and a characteristic "ring" or "veil" on the stalk. Amanita mushrooms are often characterised by their bright red cap with white spots and a white gill and stem.

 

  1. Usage: Amanita mushrooms are more commonly used recreationally and in micro-dosing for mental health treatment. Magic mushroom usage is less common due to its higher risk of toxicity.

 

  1. Edibility: While both have psychoactive species, Amanita mushrooms have more species considered safe for consumption. Many Magic Mushroom species are considered dangerous due to their high toxicity.

 

Amanita Gummies: Benefits

 

  • Traditional use in spiritual rituals and healing practices

  • Psychoactive effects lead to altered states of consciousness

  • Potential pain relief properties

  • Mood enhancement and reduced anxiety

  • Believed to have nootropic effects on cognition

  • Suggested neuroprotective properties

  • Possible anti-inflammatory effects

  • Used in spiritual and shamanic ceremonies

Effects of Amanita vs. Psilocybin

 

Aspect

Amanita Effects

Psilocybin Effects

Mind

Joyful feeling

Altered perception

 

Self-reflection

Emotional sensitivity

 

Boosts creativity

Deep thinking

 

Spiritual experience

Feeling connected

 

Mystical connection

Unity with nature

Body

Relaxation

Calmness

 

Muscle relaxation

Anxiety relief

 

Better sleep

Headache relief

Safety

Non-toxic

Low risk of dependency

 

Low abuse potential

Rare long-term effects

Medical Use

Pain relief

Helps with depression

 

Reduces anxiety

Eases end-of-life anxiety

 

Fights infections

Aids in addiction treatment

 

Are Amanita Mushroom Gummies Legal?

 

The legality of Amanita mushroom gummies depends on the jurisdiction. In the United States, Amanita mushrooms are legal in most states except for Louisiana. 

 

Here is a summary of the legal status of Amanita mushrooms in some countries:

 

  • United States: Legal in most states, except Louisiana

  • Canada: Legal in most provinces, except Quebec

  • United Kingdom: Legal to possess but illegal to sell or grow

  • Australia: Illegal to keep, sell, or grow

  • Thailand: Legal to use, store, transport, and sell

 

Where Can I Buy Amanita Mushroom Gummies?

 

Brand

Amanita Gummies Quality

Key Features

Reputation

Availability

Exhale

High

Cruelty-free, a plant-based recipe that accommodates various dietary preferences

Positive reviews 

Available 

Cheef Botanicals

High

Vegan, 500mg Amanita Extract, 5mg Muscimol USA-made, 100% legal, no artificial ingredients

Positive customer feedback 

Available 

Cbdfx

Average 

Amanita gummies are known to be offered by Cbdfx

Well-established brand 

Available 

Galaxy Treats

Good 

Taking the gummies leads to a chilled-out, anaesthetic feeling, promoting relaxation and better sleep.

Positive feedback

Available 

 

How Do I Use Amanita Mushroom Gummies Safely?

 

  • Start with a low dose: The recommended starting dose is half a gummy. You can take another half if you don't feel any effects after an hour.

 

  • Be in a safe and comfortable environment: Don't take amanita mushroom gummies if you have to drive, operate machinery, or be around other people who may not be supportive of your experience.

 

  • Be aware of the potential side effects: Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and confusion. If you experience adverse side effects, stop taking the gummies and seek medical attention.

 

  • Don't mix it with other drugs or alcohol: This can increase the risk of adverse effects.

 

  • Buy from a reputable source: Several companies sell amanita mushroom gummies, but not all are created equal. Make sure to buy from a company with a good reputation and test its products for safety.

 

  • Store the gummies properly: Amanita mushroom gummies should be stored in a cool, dark place. Do not store them in the refrigerator, as this can increase the risk of mould growth.

 

  • Dispose of the gummies properly: If you have any leftover gummies, do not flush them down the toilet. Instead, dispose of them in the trash.

 

FAQs About Amanita Muscaria Gummies 

 

Q1: What are Amanita Mushroom Gummies?

 

A: Amanita Mushroom Gummies are edible products infused with the psychoactive properties of Amanita muscaria mushrooms, known for their hallucinogenic effects.

 

Q2: Are Amanita Mushroom Gummies legal to purchase?

 

The legal status of Amanita muscaria mushrooms varies by country and region. Check local laws before making a purchase.

 

Q3: What makes Exhale's Amanita Mushroom Gummies stand out?

 

Exhale's Amanita Mushroom Gummies are known for their premium ingredients, precise dosing, and rigorous quality control, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience.

 

Q4: Are Cheef Botanicals' Amanita Mushroom Gummies vegan-friendly?

 

Yes, Cheef Botanicals takes pride in offering vegan-friendly Amanita Mushroom Gummies, ensuring they suit a wide range of consumers.

 

Q5: Do CBDfx's Amanita Mushroom Gummies contain CBD?

 

No, CBDfx's Amanita Mushroom Gummies do not contain CBD. They are solely infused with the natural properties of Amanita muscaria mushrooms.

 

Q6: Are the Amanita Mushroom Gummies from Galaxy lab-tested for safety?

 

A: Absolutely! Galaxy Treats prioritizes safety and performs third-party lab testing to verify the purity and potency of their Amanita Mushroom Gummies.

 

Q7: What dosage should I take for a pleasant experience?

 

It's essential to follow the recommended dosage guidelines provided by the brand. Start with a low dose and gradually increase it as needed, constantly exercising caution.

 

Q8: How long does it take for Amanita Mushroom Gummies to take effect?

 

A: The onset time can vary, but generally, you can expect effects to kick in within 30 minutes to an hour after consumption.

 

Q9: Can Amanita Mushroom Gummies be used for medicinal purposes?

 

A: While the traditional use of Amanita muscaria mushrooms has been associated with certain medicinal practices, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional before using them for medicinal purposes.

 

Q10: Do these brands ship Amanita Mushroom Gummies internationally?

 

A: Shipping policies may differ among brands. Check the individual websites or contact their customer support to inquire about international shipping options.

 

Final Words About Amanita Gummies 

 

In conclusion, the Amanita Mushroom gummies offer a fascinating and unique way to experience the potential benefits of Amanita mushrooms in an easily consumable form. With brands like Exhale, Cheef Botanicals, Cbdfx, and Galaxy Treats leading the way, consumers can confidently explore these products, assured of their quality and safety. These reputable brands are committed to providing premium ingredients and rigorous testing, ensuring users a positive and enjoyable experience.

