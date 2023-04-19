The bingo games could easily pass for being among the oldest and most popular games known. Previously, the game was mainly associated with the older generation.
Over time, however, the game has evolved, and we currently have so many variations of this game offered by different casino platforms.
While doing our research, we established that the game of bingo is slowly becoming more popular among the younger generation now that it is available in the virtual world of e-gaming.
If you are curious to know more about online bingo, we encourage you to tag along as we highlight the findings from our team of researchers on the best online casinos offering online bingo games.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
Top 6 Online Bingo Casino Games & Sites
mBit casino - Overall Best To Play Bingo Online; Editor’s Choice
Sun Bingo - Recommended For Free Online Bingo Games
Ignition Casino - Best Online Bingo Site For Jackpots
Slots.lv - Popular For Real Money Bingo Games
BetUS – Best Online Gambling Site For Real Money Bingo Tournaments
Cafe Casino – Wide Variety of Bingo Casino Games
#1. mBit Casino - Overall Best To Play Bingo Online; Editor’s Choice
175% Welcome bonus of up to 5BTC | 300 free spins
mBit Casino is a popular online gambling platform that has been gaining significant traction in the market lately. It stands out among the many online bingo sites, as it offers a unique feature that allows players to use cryptocurrencies to play their favorite games.
mBit is among the few online bingo sites that accept a wide range of digital currencies, including Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin. This feature makes it easier for players to make quick and secure transactions without the need for traditional banking methods.
Moreover, mBit offers a vast selection of online casino games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games, to cater to the diverse needs of its clientele, from beginner to veteran players.
Top Games
Viking Runecraft Bingo
Just A Bingo
Rainforest Magic Bingo
Gold Hunter
Highlights
Games Catalog: 5/5
mBit casino has an impressive collection of online bingo games. There are over 2000 titles of unique and high-quality crypto games.
In addition to bingo, they also offer a wide range of other casino games, including online poker, craps, keno, roulette, and a selection of live dealer games.
Some of the best software developers in the industry offer Bingo games, such as BetSoft, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, and YGGDRASIL, among others.
mBit casino does not have a dedicated mobile application you can download.
Players can use a desktop browser such as Chrome or Firefox or can opt for a mobile browser on any Android or iOS device handheld device.
Playing Incentives: 4.8/5
New users get a 110% welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC or its equivalent if they use other cryptocurrencies.
New players are also awarded 300 free spins in 6 installments of 50 spins.
The 2nd deposit earns a 50% bonus of up to 2.5 BTC or its equivalent in other cryptocurrencies.
The 3rd deposit earns a 125% bonus of up to 1.5 BTC or its equivalent in other cryptocurrencies.
Other promotional offers include; VIP Program, gift cards, cash, exclusive bonuses, VIP cashback, and Friday reload bonuses.
A 20% cashback is offered on losses made on the site.
Unlocking the VIP program gives you access to a wide range of special features to make your experience worthwhile.
Reliability & Trustworthiness: 5/5
mBit casino is powered by SoftSwiss, a highly reputable company in the online gaming industry.
The casino is committed to ensuring 100% customer satisfaction
mBit casino has an easy sign-up process that encourages users to sign up on the platform
The casino has been in business for a little over eight years and has never had any instances of bad publicity
mBit casino holds a valid operating license from the Curacao Gaming Authority.
The casino has jurisdiction to operate in several countries except France, Belgium, UK, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, among others.
Provably Fair Play: 5/5
All games offered on this platform are audited and tested by iTech Labs.
The games are RNG certified to ensure all outcomes are not predetermined.
The gaming process is tested and evaluated to ascertain it is free and fair.
All players have an equal and fair chance at winning at a cyber-bingo game
Customer Support: 4.9/5
mBit casino website offers a guide on how to go about playing your favorite bingo games in their casino.
The casino also has a chat forum where players get to interact with each other
They also have a team of professional and efficient customer service personnel who are available 24/7.
You can contact customer support via live chat or email
They have active social media accounts where they share their latest updates with their clients
User Safety: 5/5
mBit casino is one of the few sites that take players’ safety seriously
Over the time they have been in business, they have never had a complaint concerning data security.
The casino is a safe and secure online casino platform that protects its clients' data from access by a third-party personnel.
The website is SSL-encrypted by the latest encryption technology
It gives players the confidence to transact freely on the platform without fear of cybercrime
If using crypto payment options, you can even bet incognito
Wagering Requirement
The 1st and 2nd deposits require 35* wagering, 3rd deposit 30*, and free spins 40*.
Pros
An impressive collection of crypto casino games
Exclusive bonuses and promotions
A professional and efficient customer service team
Safe and secure crypto casino
Cons
Live dealer games are restricted in some countries
=> Click here to visit the official website of mBit Casino
#2. Sun Bingo – Recommended For Free Online Bingo Games
£50 welcome bonus | 50 free spins | 30* wagering requirement
Sun Bingo is a popular online casino known for its exceptional online bingo games. With a reputation for providing unique and top-notch games, Sun Bingo has become a preferred option among new casino players.
The casino's impressive bonuses and promotions on the first deposit have also contributed to its growing popularity. This helps players to increase their chances of winning and make the most of their gaming experience.
Additionally, Sun Bingo offers a downloadable mobile application that features a diverse range of mobile-friendly bingo games, allowing players to enjoy the games on the go.
With its user-friendly interface and exciting games, Sun Bingo is undoubtedly an excellent option for bingo enthusiasts looking for a high-quality gaming experience.
Top Games
Learner Room
Deal or No Deal Bingo 75
Rainbow Riches Bingo
All-Winners
Highlights
Safety And Trustworthiness: 4.9/5
Operates with a license from the UK Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.
The site is secured with the standard 128-bit SSL protection to protect clients' data.
Sun Bingo casino allows players to gamble incognito by only using their usernames to sign up on the site.
To date, there have not been any reports of bad publicity on the casino; hence very reliable.'
Sun Bingo has a strict policy in their T&C for not selling clients’ data or using it for any malicious purposes.
Bonuses And Promotions: 5/5
Sun Bingo offers new players a £50 new user welcome bonus plus 50 free spins.
Players also get a 50% bonus of up to £30 for their second deposit and a 50% bonus of up to £50 on their third deposit.
Other promotional offers include; a £5 birthday bonus, prize nights, 100 club, special weekends, and prizes.
Sun Bingo also has a VIP Program, which helps unlock more unique features on this online platform.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
Sun Bingo has an impressive collection of unique and top-quality bingo games, offering players the best gaming experience.
They collaborate with the best game providers, such as Playtech, NetEnt, Microgaming, BetSoft, and IGT.
The casino offers over 250 Bingo ball games and over 600 online slot games.
Sun Bingo games are curated to fit beginner and veteran players as well.
In addition to online bingo, the casino offers video poker, roulette, table games, slot games, baccarat, and many more exciting casino games.
Free Bingo Options: 5/5
Sun Bingo has what is known as the Cabaret Room. This room features about 13 hours of free bingo games per day.
The free bingo games can be played daily, between 9 am and 11 pm
Although the games are free, they still have a wagering requirement that needs to be met.
With free bingo, players can only take a maximum of 24 cards.
The casino pays out the winning of each game almost immediately.
Playing Tips: 4.9/5
The platform has an educational resource section to provide insight into its services to all potential clients.
The resource section is equipped with several guides and articles on how to get started with online bingo.
Some of the resources available include winning strategies and tricks as well as an insight into the common mistakes usually made by players.
You will also find resources on the legal nature of online bingo across various regions.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.8/5
It is fast and easy to make deposits and withdrawals on Sun Bingo through the site’s online cashier.
The casino supports various payment methods, including; Skrill, Debit, Credit cards, Paysafecard, and PayPal.
The minimum deposit requirement in the casino is £5, with a maximum of £1,000. The deposits are usually processed instantly.
Players can withdraw their earnings at any time. The minimum withdrawal limit is £5, while the maximum is £50,000.
Sun Bingo casino has a fast payout speed – withdrawals are usually processed within 4-8 working days.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
Sun Bingo has a downloadable mobile application that can be used on any Android or iOS smartphone device.
The mobile app has the same well-designed user interface as the desktop version.
Compared to other casinos, Sun Bingo mobile app has all the games available on the desktop version, so players never feel they are at any loss.
The mobile app is best suited for people with a busy schedule or those who are always on the go but still want to keep up with their favorite games.
Wagering Requirement
Bingo bonuses have a 3* wagering requirement which should be redeemed within seven days which is quite manageable.
Pros
The platform offers educational resources reading online gambling
Best new user welcome bonuses and a variety of bingo promotions
The casino is fully licensed to operate in the UK
Favorable wagering requirements
User-friendly website design
Cons
Withdrawals take a long to be processed
=> Click here to visit the official website of Sun Bingo
#3. Ignition Casino – Best Online Bingo Site For Jackpots
300% welcome bonus of up to $3,000 | 200% Referral Bonus
Ignition Casino is a highly regarded online gambling platform that offers players the opportunity to win real money. The casino has built a strong rapport with its customers over the years and is known for providing an exceptional gaming experience that includes a vast selection of top-quality games and exciting challenges designed to keep players engaged.
The interface is user-friendly, making it easy for players to find their favorite games, while the casino takes the security and privacy of its players seriously by ensuring that all transactions and personal information remain private and secure.
Top Games
Pesca Bingo
Go-Go Bingo
Amazonia Bingo
Bingo Goal
Highlights
Awards And Promotions: 4.7/5
Upon signing up, new users get to enjoy a crypto welcome bonus of up to $3,000.
If using fiat currency, you will get a 200% match bonus of up to $2,000.
Other promotional offers include; weekly crypto bonuses, weekly poker freerolls, and referral bonuses.
The platform also has a VIP program which is unlocked in stages to give players access to many unique features available on the platform.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
The casino does not have a dedicated mobile app you can download
Their web browser is mobile-optimized for Android, Windows, or iOS mobile devices.
The mobile browser has a similar interface as the desktop browser
It supports a majority of all popular games.
User Experience: 4.7/5
The platform has an easy-to-use and professional-looking website interface.
Accessing their platform is hassle-free, even if you are not tech-savvy.
Ignition casino games have the best graphics and sound to give users a wholesome gaming experience.
Ignition casino has an easy sign-up process. You only need to fill out the short prompts to complete the initial registration process.
Game Variety: 4.3/5
Ignition Casino has a decent selection of online bingo games. They could do better to add to their variety.
Their games are developed by some of the best software developers, including; Rival Gaming and Real Time Gaming.
Ignition casino games are specially curated for the different levels of gaming experience.
The game developers offer high-quality games with the best graphics and sound to create a wholesome gaming experience.
They have free play mode, allowing users to test their skills before they risk their money on a paid version.
Data Protection: 4.8/5
Ignition Casino website is SSL-encrypted
It is a safe and secure site that protects clients’ data from access by unauthorized persons.
On registration, you must upload verification documents to help confirm your identity.
The platform has a one-account policy. Trying to register multiple accounts will have your accounts blocked.
Bingo Variety (4.9/5)
Ignition casino offers a wide range of unique and entertaining bingo games such as the 90-ball, 80 balls, 75- ball, 40 balls, and 36 balls.
They boast of having the latest selection of bingo games developed by the best game developers in the industry.
Game developers working at Ignition casino include; Microgaming, NetEnt, BetSoft, and Evolution Gaming, among others.
Wagering Requirement
Welcome bonuses at Ignition casino have a 25*wagering requirement and a 35* wagering requirement on the reload bonuses.
Pros
24/7 live chat support
Fast and easy deposit and withdrawal
Attractive awards and promotions
Accept fiat and cryptocurrency
Reliable game providers
Cons
Small game collection on their mobile browser
=> Click here to visit the official website of Ignition Casino
#4. Slots.lv – Popular For Real Money Bingo Games
$7,500 welcome bonus | 100% match bonus of up to $200 | Promo code: HELLOSLOTS200 | Daily Tournaments
Slots.lv is one of the most popular online casinos in the gaming industry and has been in business for over a decade.
They have built quite a rapport with their clients by having a very responsive and highly intuitive website interface.
Compared to other sites, Slots.lv could do better with its selection of bingo games.
However, we must acknowledge that although they have a small selection, they have ensured these are quality, educative, and interactive games suitable for beginner and veteran players.
Top Games
Ribeirinhos
Bingo Goal
Bingo Cataratas
Amazonia Bingo
Highlights
Games Variety: 4.5/5
Slots.lv is popularly known for its selection of online slot games.
The casino, however, also has a decent selection of online bingo games suitable for beginner and veteran players.
They offer unique and high-quality games – with good sound and graphics
The casino works with the best game developers in the industry, including; Microgaming, BetSoft, NetEnt, and Evolution gaming, among others.
Incentives: 4.7/5
Slots.lv offers their new and existing players some of the most impressive bonuses and promotions.
New users are awarded a 300% welcome bonus of up to $1,500
The consequent eight deposits have a 150% bonus of up to $750
If using fiat currency, you are eligible for a 200% welcome bonus of up to $1,000
Other promotional offers available on the platform include; loyalty points, a referral program, free spins, daily cashback, and reload bonuses, among others
Payment Options: 4.5/5
Slots.lv accepts a wide range of cryptocurrency options, including; Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.
You can pay via credit card, debit card, or Skrill if transacting with fiat currency.
The minimum deposit limit is $20, while the minimum withdrawal limit is $10 and a maximum of $2,500.
Slots.lv offers its players a fast withdrawal speed.
Payouts are processed within 2- 3 business days.
Some modes of payment offer fee-free transactions. However, your bank might charge a fee for further transactions.
Website Encryption: 4.8/5
Slots.lv is one of the safest and most secure online bingo platforms
The site is SSL-encrypted to protect clients’ data from unauthorized access
Clients can transact freely on the platform without fear of compromising their security online
The site has a strict policy on protecting clients’ data.
In their terms and conditions, they have claimed to only use data for registration purposes and not any other malicious intentions.
Referral Program: 5/5
Slots.lv has the best referral program that pays you for bringing more people on board
Players signing up for this program get unique referral links to share in their network
You get to earn a 100% match bonus of up to $200 for the first deposit made by your referrals and an extra $25.
Wagering Requirement
A new user bonus comes with a 35* wagering requirement.
Pros
Crypto-friendly website
Easy-to-navigate platform
SSL-encryption
24/7 live chat support
Mobile friendly casino
Cons
No designated mobile application
=> Click here to visit the official website of Slots.lv
#5. BetUS – Best Online Gambling Site For Real Money Bingo Tournaments
125% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 | 150% crypto bonus | Promo Code: JOIN125
Brand Overview
BetUS is a safe and secure online casino platform best known for its sports betting options. It is one of the pioneer casinos in the industry with over two decades of being in business.
The casino platform has a simple website interface and is easy to navigate through. It makes it a suitable site for beginner and veteran players as well. It also offers a vast selection of online casino games which is quite impressive.
Top Games
Pack and Line Bingo
Free World Bingo
Nickel Bingo
VIP Bingo
Highlights
24/7 Personalized Service: 5/5
BetUS has a team of professional and efficient customer service personnel
These services are available 24/7 via email or live chat support
Customer service personnel can help solve a wide range of issues when using the site.
They can also offer support by helping you to register your account if you need to be tech-savvy.
The customer service team is responsible for sending client updates via email or text notification and keeping the site's socials active and interactive.
Licensing & Regulation: 5/5
BetUS is a reliable and trustworthy site with over two decades of experience.
The site holds a valid operating license from the Curacao Gaming Authority
BetUS casino is SSL-encrypted to protect clients’ data from unauthorized access
BetUS usually undergoes frequent auditing and testing to ensure they promote fair play to their clients.
Video Bingo: 4.6/5
BetUS offers live bingo games and video bingo games
These variations are the easiest – they are suitable even for beginners as they do not require a lot of strategies. It is all based on pure luck
With video bingo, players get 8, 5*5 cards during each game
For this, the player chooses which pattern they want to play. One is considered to have won when the desired pattern matches.
Deposit Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
BetUS casino offers new and existing clients some of the most attractive bonuses and promotions.
As a new user, you get a 125% sign-up bonus – a 100% bonus of up to $2,500 for the sportsbook and a 25% bonus of up to $625 for the online casino.
They have a unique promo code, JOIN125, which should be added before making a deposit.
The minimum deposit limit at BetUS is $100
The maximum payout limit is $5,000
Other promotional offers include; reload, cash, and referral bonuses.
Easy Banking: 4.8/5
BetUS accepts a wide range of banking options – they accept both crypto and fiat currency options.
The viable options include; Visa card, Master card, Cash Transfer, PayPal, and BetterPay, among others.
Resourceful casino platform: 4.8/5
BetUS is popularly known as a sportsbook
Their sportsbook has the best guides on gaming strategies to help you make the smartest and winning decision when placing wagers.
Similarly, you can get real-time odds for online sports games.
They have a helpful team of customer service agents who can help you place a bet in case you are not tech-savvy or if you are in doubt.
Mobile App: 4.3/5
BetUS casino does not have a dedicated mobile app.
They, however, have a responsive website that can be loaded on your mobile browser.
The desktop and mobile versions are similar in terms of the interface, responsiveness, and availability of games.
Most, if not all, variations of online bingo games can be played on a mobile browser.
Wagering Requirement
BetUS sports bonus has a 10* wagering requirement, while the casino bonus has a 30* wagering requirement
Pros
Outstanding customer support
Fast payouts
Detailed FAQ guide
Accept fiat and cryptocurrency
Cons
The casino is restricted from operating in some regions
=> Click here to visit the official website of BetUS
#6. Cafe Casino – Wide Variety of Bingo Casino Games
250% bonus of up to $1,500 | 350% match bonus of up to $2,500 for crypto
Cafe Casino, established in 2016, is a popular and modern online casino that has quickly become a favorite among gaming enthusiasts. The website's flashy yet simple outlook, which mimics a real-life casino, makes it an entertaining place to be.
One of the standout features of Cafe Casino is its user-friendly design, making it effortless to navigate for both tech-savvy and non-tech-savvy players.
Additionally, the website offers a wide variety of top-notch and unique games, including slots, table games, video poker, and specialty games, to cater to the needs of its diverse clientele.
Cafe Casino is also known for its generous bonuses and promotions, making it an attractive option for both new and experienced players.
Top Games
Burning Pearl Bingo
Bingo Mania
Xtra Power Ball Bingo
Free World Bingo
Highlights
Game Developers: 4.9/5
Café Casino works in collaboration with over 40 game developers.
They offer various game options, from online slots to bingo, online keno, craps, poker, etc.
Some of the reputable developers include; NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Evoplay, and BetSoft, among others.
Website usability: (4.5/5)
Café Casino has a well-designed and professional-looking website interface.
Although they do not have a dedicated mobile app, they have optimized their website interface for mobile use.
Most online bingo games on this platform are mobile optimized and offer users the same gaming experience as a desktop version.
All you need is steady internet access, and you are good to go.
The design is simple and easy to navigate through, even if you are a beginner at this.
Registering on the platform is also very easy. All you need is to fill in the short prompts on the sign-in menu, and you are all set.
Café Casino's website is very responsive; hence you do not have to worry about errors.
Legitimacy: 5/5
Café Casino is a reputable casino platform.
It has been in business for a little over six years.
The casino has a valid operating license from the Curacao Gaming Authority.
The games are regulated to ensure fair play.
The casino ensures to verify each player's identity by registering on the platform. They will send a verification link to your provided email address on registration.
You must ensure the information is accurate, as you need to click the verification link to activate your account.
Casino Rewards: 4.9/5
Café Casino offers its new and existing players favorable rewards for both cash and Bitcoin deposits.
Cash deposits are awarded a 250% match bonus of up to $1,500.
Crypto deposits earn a 350% bonus of up to $2,500.
Other promotional offers include; free spins, referrals, reload, and cash bonuses.
Easy Registration: 4.8/5
Opening a user account on Café Casino is very easy.
First, you have to complete the short sign-up process.
Next, you will need to verify your account via a link sent to your email.
Once your account is activated, you can make your first deposit and start playing bingo games.
Transaction Options: 4.6/5
Café Casino accepts a wide range of banking options to cater to the needs of its diverse clients.
The viable options include; credit card payments, cryptocurrency, debit cards, PayPal, Zelle, and Venmo.
Crypto options usually do not attract any fees and usually proceed quickly – in an hour or less.
Wagering Requirement
Cash bonuses have a 35* wagering requirement, while Bitcoin bonuses have a 40* roll-over requirement.
Pros
Provably fair play
Plenty of live dealer games
Unique VIP Program
No limit on withdrawals
Cons
High fees for some payout options
=> Click here to visit the official website of Cafe Casino
Factors for Selecting The Best Online Casino To Play Bingo Games
With the upsurge of online casinos, it can sometimes be challenging to identify the best online bingo casinos.
We had to consider several factors with our criteria. It helped us eliminate casinos that did not meet these standards.
This section will highlight the key factors we considered when curating our list of the best Online Bingo Casinos.
They include:
Reputation And Trust
A brand's reputation is a vital factor to consider when choosing an online casino. Especially with the increasing number of casinos, it will help you to avoid falling victim to scam sites.
Some pointers to help you determine a casino's reputation are looking into customer reviews, determining how long the casino has been in business, and researching to find out if the site has ever had any bad publicity.
Customer review is your best bet since it is information offered by previous users/ Most often than not, the data is usually very truthful and not biased. You can also check customer ratings on credible third-party review sites such as Trustpilot.
From our list, we have sites such as mBit and BetUS, which have been in business for a long time and have never had an incident of bad publicity.
Provably Fair
Provably fair casinos are those that allow their players to access the proceedings of the game if they would like to verify everything that took place during the game. It is a feature mostly found on popular online casino platforms, especially crypto-only casinos.
With casinos committed to 100% customer satisfaction, they usually audit and test their website to ensure it is functioning at an optimal state with no loopholes that might cause unfairness.
Some sites also download Random Number Generator (RNG) software, making their work easy. RNG software ensures that numbers are always generated randomly, giving each player an equal chance to win a bingo game.
From our list of the best online bingo casinos, we have mBit casino and Café Casino, which ensure fairness among all players when playing popular online bingo games.
Payout and Withdraw Speeds & Terms
Winning at an online casino is very exciting and encouraging. However, if the casino takes a long time to release your payouts or imposes high transactional costs, it can be a bummer for anyone.
Hence, fast and hassle-free payment is another great feature of online bingo casinos. When gambling online, the aim is usually to make money online. Therefore most players will usually opt for a casino with fast payout speed and minimal terms such as withdrawal limits.
Before committing yourself to any casino platform, we encourage you to look through their website to find out about their transaction costs. You also need to do your research to find out if the casino has a history of not paying their players, which could be a red flag and not worth the risk.
While at it, also be keen to note the transaction costs applicable at each casino and for every payment method. We recommend you go for casinos with the least fees or, if possible, you can find one that does not charge any transaction fee.
From our research, we identified Sun Bingo, Slots.lv., and BetUS as some of the popular casinos with favorable payout terms.
Games Available
Online Bingo casinos are becoming more popular for their vast selection of games. The most modern and popular casinos offer their players high-quality online bingo games with great graphics and sounds. These games are also very intuitive and responsive, which makes the whole gaming experience worthwhile.
The best casinos usually offer a wide range of options to cater to the needs of their diverse clients – beginners and veterans.
You should also be on the lookout for no-deposit casinos, as they offer free bingo games. It is a risk-free way of testing or improving your bingo skills and knowledge.
The online casino we have highlighted in this review offers a wide range of online bingo games and several other casino games. Our best pick from our list for their impressive collection of Bingo games is Sun Bingo, Café Casino, and BetUS online casinos.
VIP Programs and Bonuses
The high bonuses offered by online casinos are one of the reasons why people prefer online casinos to traditional casinos.
These platforms usually provide a wide range of bonuses and promotions, including; free spins, VIP Programs, referral programs, reload bonuses, and cash back bonuses, among others.
The advantage of these VIP programs is that once you unlock them, you get access to special features which help make the gaming experience more worthwhile and boost your bonuses and rewards.
These bonuses go a long way in assisting players in increasing their earning potential at the beginning. It also helps to attract new users to their platforms.
Fully Licensed and Regulated Sites
Any online casino worth the mention will have a valid license and will be proud to display it as proof of its reliability to its clients. Information on a casino's license can easily be found on their official website, most likely in the 'About Us' section or 'Gaming License Information' Section.
The purpose of an iGaming license is to give the online casino authority to operate in certain jurisdictions. It is also a clear indicator of the casino's trustworthiness since these licensing authorities must vet the casino's credibility before registering them.
When curating our list, we made sure that each casino included has a valid iGaming license from a reputable licensing authority such as the Curacao Gaming Authority and the Kahnawake Licensing authority.
We advise you against creating an account on a site that is not licensed since it is operating illegally. You could end up losing your hard-earned money to such a site or, at worst, find yourself on the wrong side of the law and charged with a criminal offense for illegal gambling.
User-Friendly Website Interface
More and more people are making the shift from traditional to online casinos. It has given rise to the need to make the casinos easy to access, create an account and navigate, bearing in mind that not all players are tech-savvy.
The best casinos are usually those that have an easy-to-use website interface. Casinos with a simple and professional-looking layout make identifying icons on the website accessible. It makes it easy for new users to register on the platform and to determine the available selection of online bingo games.
When doing your research, we recommend you look for online casinos with a user-friendly website interface to help you easily navigate and use the site. From our list, we highly recommend Slots.lv, Café Casino, and Ignition Casino as some of the sites with a friendly and responsive website interface.
Virtual Casinos: Online Bingo Tournaments Pros
Financial Privacy
Most reputable online casino platforms have encrypted their website with the latest SSL encryption technology. It helps to ensure clients' financial and personal data is protected from access by unauthorized personnel.
Therefore, if you enjoy gambling or playing online bingo games for fun, you can go ahead and create an account with these platforms and be guaranteed player anonymity.
Similarly, some of these sites allow you to create an account with only your unique username – this is especially true for crypto casinos.
Low Fees
Online casinos have minimal overhead costs to worry about, unlike traditional casinos that have to pay several bills and also pay employees.
As such, these online casinos can afford to have low fees when making deposits and withdrawals. These low fees allow you to enjoy your winnings without having to worry about sign-up fees or transaction costs.
Play From Anywhere!
Previously, gambling enthusiasts sometimes had to travel for miles to get to a casino. Today, however, with the advent of online casinos, it has all become elementary.
You can play any casino game from the comfort of your house on your desktop. Or you can keep up with your favorite games as you go about your business by accessing these casinos on your mobile device.
Bigger, Better Bonuses
Bonuses and promotional offers are the most considerable flex online casinos have on traditional casinos. They are known to offer the most attractive bonuses and promotions to help increase players' earning potential.
Therefore when looking for an online casino to create an account on, we recommend you consider bonuses and promotional offers as crucial factors in helping you decide.
Ease of Transaction
Online casinos offer several options for making deposits and withdrawals. Some of these modern casinos have started accepting cryptocurrency alongside fiat currencies as a form of payment.
Some popular payment methods include; credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, and a wide range of crypto options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and many more, to cater to their diverse clientele.
With such diversity, it is easy for the player to choose a payment method that suits their needs and preference.
Budget Friendly Gambling
Gambling can be very expensive, especially in brick-n-motor casinos. Luckily, online casinos are more pocket friendly hence why they are popular among new and veteran gamblers.
You can expect low deposit requirements with online casinos, sometimes even as low as $10. However, you have to be very cautious since these low rates can easily lead to a gambling addiction that will be expensive in the long run.
How We Picked the Best Casinos for Online Bingo
There is no shortage of casinos offering Online Bingo games, but not all are legit.
Here are the criteria we used to select the best casinos for online bingo:
Choice of Bingo Games
It is nice to have options. Hence, we considered sites with a vast selection of bingo games suitable for beginner and veteran players.
Convenience
It is a real treat to have a mobile-compatible casino. We chose casinos with a dedicated mobile app or a highly responsive mobile browser for convenience.
Banking Options
We love a platform that offers a wide range of payment options to cater to its diverse clients. We also considered the payout limits and speed.
Bingo Bonuses
The most significant advantage of playing online is the fantastic bonuses and promotions they have to offer. We were on the lookout for casinos with the best bonuses, which would significantly increase players' earning potential.
Wagering Requirement
Our top priority also included casinos with the lowest wagering requirements. A common roll-over requirement gives players a chance to make use of their bonuses and withdraw their winnings.
Safety and Security
We were on the lookout for SSL-encrypted casinos as they can protect clients’ data from access by unauthorized personnel.
Why Choose Online Bingo Casinos Over Traditional Casinos?
Casinos have joined a majority of other businesses that have moved the virtual world to cater to the needs and wants of their new generation of clients. This move has helped the casinos to grow significantly.
This section will highlight some advantages of online casinos over traditional ones. They include:
Automated Processes
Online casino systems are fully automated and regulated to ensure the games run smoothly and ensure fair play. It allows players to multitask when needed without worrying about foul play.
It comes in handy with online casinos since there are no face-to-face interactions. Having a fully automated system helps to save time and resources.
24/7 Availability
Unlike traditional casinos, online casinos do not have scheduled working hours. You can play your favorite games any time you wish.
Additionally, even when you do not have enough resources to play paid games, you can always find free casino games for entertainment or to improve your skills in certain games.
Also, online casinos have customer support teams who are available 24/7 to help with any issue that might arise.
With a traditional casino, you have to wait till the next day and during working hours to put up complaints. Hopefully, only a few other people need help, meaning you have to wait in line.
Great Bonuses
Online casinos are known to offer some of the best bonuses and promotions to their new and existing users. This is possible since online casinos have little to no overhead costs and can afford to splurge on their clients.
Traditional casinos, on the other hand, do not offer players any bonuses. It almost feels like they reap off their clients with the many fees they are required to pay.
Simply put, playing at an online casino requires you to have a lot of money hence why it was previously left for the wealthy in society.
Convenience
You can access an online casino from the comfort of your home on your desktop or smartphone. You can also access these games while on the move, at work, in transit, or while shopping; the possibilities are endless. With a traditional casino, you would have to travel, sometimes for long distances, to get a good casino.
Speed
Bingo is generally known to be a slow game when playing at a traditional casino, as it requires all players to be at per.
With an online casino, however, you can enjoy the game at your own pace. You can also pause and resume the game as you wish without losing the process.
The faster you can finish a game, the more opportunities you get to play more games, and the greater your chances of making big payouts.
Variety
Traditional casinos are too rigid in the variety of games they offer. It is because they have a specific type of already established clientele. Online casinos are more flexible as they cater to a diverse client base.
They, therefore, have to make sure everyone's needs are catered to hence why they offer a wide range of online bingo games for players to choose from.
Restricted Countries for Online Bingo
Gambling laws and regulations differ based on the country in question. Therefore, before you commit yourself to any online casino platform, we recommend you Look into the laws governing your region to avoid getting on the wrong side of the law, more so because these laws keep on changing. As a gaming enthusiast, you need to stay updated.
In addition to regional restrictions, an online casino might also be declared illegal to operate due to the payment options offered.
With online bingo, there are about ten states in the US that consider the game illegal. They include:
Nevada
Michigan
New York
Oregon
Louisiana
Indiana
Illinois
Wisconsin
South Dakota
Washington
Please note that these states only consider it illegal when played online and not in a physical setting.
If found violating this law, it is considered a criminal offense. You might need a criminal lawyer to defend you against the charges in these states where online bingo is considered illegal.
As for the countries, below is a list of some countries where online bingo is considered illegal; they include:
United Arab Emirates
Cambodia
North Korea
Japan
Singapore
Poland
Lebanon
What to Keep in Mind When You Play Online Bingo Games?
Playing online bingo can be fun and rewarding, especially financially if you are playing for real money.
However, if it is your first time playing online bingo, you should first learn the basics of the game. Also, you have to have a sharp instinct when gambling online.
Throughout this article, we have highlighted the key factors to consider when choosing an online bingo casino. However, you also have to use your best judgment to determine the best casino suited for your needs.
If you would like to get a better perspective, you can start with free bingo sites. It is a risk-free way of testing your skills and knowledge of the game.
Once you get the hang of it all, you can then go ahead to create an account at a paid online bingo casino site. This will open up the opportunity to make real money online gambling at bingo games.
In this review, we have highlighted our top 6 picks of the best casinos offering online bingo. It is a great place to start. Finally, you always have to remember that online gambling is a game of chance. Therefore, you should only risk what you can afford.
FAQs On Online Bingo Games
Q1. Are Online Bingo Games Safe?
Yes, online bingo games are safe. But only if you stick to legit online casino platforms. These are casinos that are fully licensed and regulated. Also, make sure it is legal to play online bingo in your region to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law.
Lastly, make sure the site you use ensures fair play. It helps to ensure results are not rigged and that each player has an equal chance to win.
Q2. Are Online Bingo Games Rigged?
It usually depends on the platform you choose. Most legit online bingo sites have a Random Number Generator (RNG) software to ensure fairness. An RNG software provides each player an equal chance to win a bingo game during any play round.
Q3. Are Bingo Games Compatible With Mobile Devices?
It depends on the site you choose. If you would like the convenience of playing your favorite bingo games on your mobile, we recommend you choose a site whose bingo games are mobile-compatible. Either on their dedicated mobile app or on their mobile browser.
However, it would be best if you were very cautious because not all bingo games will be mobile-compatible, even with a dedicated mobile app.
Q4. Which Are the Best Casinos Offering Online Bingo?
Several legit online casinos are offering a wide selection of bingo games.
This review highlights our top six choices of the best online bingo casinos, including; mBit, Sun Bingo, Ignition Casino, BetUS, Café Casino, and Slots.lv.
You can choose any that you would like from our list or do your research based on your needs and preferences.
Q5. Can I Play a Live Online Bingo Game Online?
Yes, you can play live online bingo with other bingo enthusiasts. Most online casinos that offer live bingo sessions usually have a chat room where players can interact. Live bingo sessions mimic the feeling of being at a real-life bingo casino.
Q6. What Is the Legal Age for Playing Bingo?
Playing bingo is like playing any other online casino game. The age limit for playing online bingo usually varies from one region to another.
In some countries, the legal age for playing bingo is 18 years or older; in others, you must be 21 years or older.
Check the law stating the legal age for playing bingo in your area to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law.
Conclusion: Best Online Bingo Sites
Online bingo has become an increasingly popular way for people to enjoy this classic game from the comfort of their own homes. We have reviewed six top online bingo sites, and while all of them offer a great selection of games and trustworthy customer support, two stand out as the best options.
Mbit Casino and Sun Bingo both offer an impressive selection of bingo games, user-friendly interfaces, and generous bonuses and promotions that cater to different types of players.
Ultimately, the best online bingo sites for you will depend on your personal preferences and priorities. We encourage you to explore each of the sites mentioned in this article to find the one that best suits your needs and enjoy playing online bingo!
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article about the best online casinos real money is for educational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended to promote or encourage gambling in any way. Online gambling may not be legal in your jurisdiction, and it is your responsibility to ensure that you are complying with all applicable laws and regulations.
Contact NCPG if you or a loved one is a problem gambler. You can also visit:
