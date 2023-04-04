Are you on the lookout for the best crypto casinos? You have come to the right place to know more about them in our detailed review. Over the past few years, online casinos have been evolving at a rapid pace, especially cryptocurrency casinos as they provide substantial rewards, leading to the rise of bitcoin casinos globally.
Crypto casinos are most trustworthy and reliable as they provide users with unmatched privacy and top-notch security along with lucrative bonuses that integrate digital coins for deposits and withdrawals.
Before choosing the best sites, ensure that the site has a good track record regarding fair play, reliable customer support, regulatory status, and whether the site is reliable or not.
According to a report in 2021, the crypto gambling market was $31 billion, and crypto casinos were the major contributor.
Best Crypto Casino in 2023:
mBit: Overall Best Crypto Casino; Editor’s Choice
BitStarz: Amazing Welcome Bonuses & Free Spins
7Bit Casino: Top Casino Gaming That Accepts US Players
Fortune Jack: Best For Crypto Casino With High Bonuses
BC Game: Best BTC Games With Bitcoin Slots
Lucky Block: Best Variety Of Welcome Bonuses
Stake: Top Bitcoin Casino For VIP Loyalty
Metaspins: Best Crypto Casino With Slot Games
#1. mBit: Overall Best Crypto Casino; Editor’s Choice (5/5)
mBit casino is known to be a popular bitcoin casino and enjoys a large following since its inception in 2014. The casino is mostly focused on bitcoin, but they do support other cryptocurrencies as well.
Additionally, they provide a large collection of games from top-notch software providers in the industry.
On a first-impression basis, you will most likely admit that mBit has a fantastic interface with elegant graphics. The homepage might look comprehensive, but it somehow manages to give an aesthetic appeal to its site.
In the last few years, mBit casino has turned into the ultimate destination for crypto gambling, and it is rightfully called one of the best bitcoin casinos to exist.
The thing that impressed us is that the online casino has a dedicated Discord server, which is rare to find in other online casinos. A majority of the players find mBit scintillating due to its fast payouts, and we do agree with that.
Moreover, they have a lot of highlights for players in areas that matter the most. Apart from quick payouts, the bitcoin casino provides top-tier customer support, and exciting reward schemes, and are regulated.
If you are into crypto gambling, you should give mBit a try as we consider it to be one of the best crypto casinos.
General Information -
Year - 2014.
License - It is licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao. The licenses ensure that mBit works in a fair and transparent manner by meeting specific standards in terms of responsible game practices, security, and game fairness. Additionally, players of the casino bitcoin can check the license information by visiting the official site or contacting customer support.
Language - It has a variety of languages in the form of English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Japanese, and Russian. The support for different languages makes it easier for players from different countries to play at ease.
Pros & Cons:
With more than 2000 crypto gambling online games, mBit casino offers the best experience for crypto gambling players. However, there are always two sides to a coin with pros and cons. Have a look -
Pros:
Support for multiple cryptocurrencies.
Exciting tier system.
Fast payout.
Incredible customer support.
Well-optimized for mobile.
Cons:
No FAQ section on the site.
Faulty game selection feature.
It is licensed by the government of Curacao, which may not be that reputable in comparison to other online gambling jurisdictions.
Top Games offered by mBit - (Different from other Brands)
Satoshi’s Secret.
Plinko.
Dream Catcher.
Scratch Dice.
Heads & Tails.
Highlights:
Anonymity - They provide a high level of anonymity for their players. Known to be one of the best bitcoin casinos, it operates on cryptocurrencies and the players have complete privacy where they can make deposits and withdrawals without having to reveal their private information like name, banking details, and address.
Reputation - The online casino brand has a very good reputation in the gambling industry. Since its inception in 2014, mBit has gained a lot of popularity due to its trustworthiness, bonuses offered prompt customer support, and a wide range of game selections.
Game Selection Process: Rating out of 5?
mBit casino gets a solid 4.6 for its game selection process.
Bonuses and Promotions: Rating out of 5?
mBit casino has a range of bonuses and promotions for players. It also has a welcome bonus package that consists of bonuses on the first three deposits. It gets a 4.5 for its impressive bonuses and promotions.
Banking: Rating out of 5?
Deposits and withdrawals at mBit casino are quick as the majority of the transactions are processed in under a few minutes. However, they do not accept usual payment methods like bank transfers or credit cards.
We would rate it 4.2 for its banking services.
Mobile compatibility: Rating out of 5?
It is completely optimized for mobile devices. Players can access the site via the mobile browser, without the need of downloading an app. The responsive design adjusts the layout of the site, giving a comfortable viewing experience.
Due to its great optimization, it gets a 4.5 score out of 5.
Average RTP:
It is 96.4% for mBit casinos, which signifies that players can expect to receive 96.4% of their wagers in the long run.
Wagering Requirement:
The wagering requirement is 40x free spins and bonus funds. Also, the specific wagering requirement for every bonus is outlined on the site.
#2. Bitstarz: Amazing Welcome Bonuses & Free Spins (4.8/5)
One bitcoin casino that is highly rated by players as well as experts is Bitstarz.
It is a popular Ethereum online casino established in 2014, licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming authority. Currently, the BTC casino boasts more than 3500 games with fash cashout, multi-currency, and much more on offer.
It has gained popularity in a short span by winning numerous awards in 2017 and
2018 (Best Casino 2018 Players Choice Award). BitStarz is well known for its acceptance of numerous cryptocurrencies, which consist of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. Thus, making it a popular option for players who rather have a preference for digital currencies to be spent on online transactions.
Moreover, the variety of games provided by BitStarz includes bitcoin blackjack, bitcoin slots, table games, and others that are available for both desktop and mobile devices too.
There are a fair number of bonuses and promotions, consisting of a welcome bonus and regular promotions for existing players.
In terms of withdrawal fees, that can depend on the currency choice. If you intend to play on bitcoin, there are no deposit and withdrawal fees. By playing on bitcoin, all you have to do is scan the QR code of your account to make a deposit from your personal wallet.
Also, you get 30 free spins of bitcoin casino no deposit bonus.
Lastly, BitStarz as a brand has been doing something unique by combining bitcoins with traditional payment methods. It has been a forerunner in the gaming and crypto world with positive reviews by players in terms of security, variety of games, bonuses, and customer support. BitStarz is the one for those who are avid fans of cryptocurrency casinos.
General Information -
Year - 2014.
License - It is licensed by the Curacao eGaming Authority, known to be one of the reputable regulatory bodies for online gaming.
Language - The available languages for players are, English, German, Norwegian, Finnish, Russian, Swedish, and Japanese.
Pros & Cons:
As a globally recognized casino, BitStarz has been a trailblazer in the online casino industry with some of the best promotions and bonuses. However, there are a few things that we may think need an upgrade.
Pros:
Offers more than 3500 games.
Multiple Language support.
Support for mobile gaming.
User-friendly site.
Provides numerous promotions and bonuses.
Secure payment processing.
Cons:
Unavailable in a few countries due to legal restrictions.
Live dealer games are not available in some countries.
High wagering requirements for a few promotions and bonuses.
Top Games offered by BitStarz - (Different from other Brands)
Bitstarz Roulette.
Dream Catcher.
Aztec Magic Deluxe.
Highlights:
Anonymity - While using cryptocurrencies, the players of BitStarz do not require providing personal information and provide some form of anonymity.
Reputation - It has a strong reputation in the online casino industry, known to be trustworthy for casino players all over the globe.
Game Selection Process: Rating out of 5?
It gets a solid 4.7 out of 5.
Bonuses & Promotions: Rating out of 5?
4.9 for its spectacular bonuses and promotions.
Banking: Rating out of 5?
It has a good reputation for banking with reliable payment processing. We would rate it 4.8.
Mobile Compatibility: Rating out of 5?
Users can easily access the site without any hassles on their smartphones (Android & iPhone). With a dynamic and fluid experience in terms of mobile compatibility, we would rate it 4.8.
Average RTP:
It is 96%, which is the usual standard for most cryptocurrency casinos.
Wagering Requirement:
40x for all bonus types.
Also, different games contribute in a unique way to the wagering requirement.
#3. 7Bit Casino: Top Casino Gaming That Accepts US Players (4.6/5)
Ever since the bitcoin casino launched in the year 2014, it has maintained the highest standard with its games, and players from the age of 18-50 and above have been playing numerous games since its inception.
Additionally, many benefits are provided that may not be visible in other online cryptocurrency casinos. The online casino can be accessed from most countries, except the Netherlands, and Spain.
If you are someone intrigued by cryptocurrency casinos and want to try them out, 7Bit Casino seems the ideal online platform as they offer a welcome bonus of free spins for new players.
If you feel uncomfortable with cryptocurrency, there are other options in the form of traditional payment methods and fiat currencies too.
We did notice that there are multiple payment methods with cryptocurrencies and fiat. The withdrawals are prompt and quick with casino pending times kept to a minimum, while in some cases the withdrawal can be done within an hour.
Having players from around 250 countries, it is one of the top-most bitcoin gambling sites all over the globe. Apart from numerous crypto assets, the online casino platform has a lot of bonuses and games on offer.
After making an overall review, we believe that 7BitCasino offers a complete package for existing and new players with a trustworthy and legit betting system.
General Information -
Year - 2014.
License - 7Bit Casino is licensed by the government of Curacao.
Language - English, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Polish.
Pros & Cons:
There are certainly good things and a few points that we think need improvement with 7Bit Casino. Have a look -
Pros:
Comprises a plethora of online games for its players.
Enjoys a good reputation in the online gambling industry.
Multiple language support, letting players from all over the world access 7Bit Casino.
Trustworthy and well-maintained security.
Cons:
Unavailable in a few countries like the United Kingdom.
Limited payment options could be uncomfortable for some players.
Top Games Offered by 7Bit Casino - (Different from other Brands)
Sic Bo.
Rocket Dice.
Scratch Dice.
Heads & Tails.
Highlights:
Anonymity - 7Bit Casino might not offer complete anonymity, but it makes sure to keep the privacy of its players. It lets players deposit and withdraw via cryptocurrencies with encrypted transactions that do not require players to share personal data.
Reputation - It has a positive reputation in the online casino market due to its wide selection of games, instant payouts, and quick customer care support.
Game Selection Process: Rating out of 5?
4.5 for its wide range of games accessible to the players.
Bonuses and Promotions: Rating out of 5?
With consistent promotions and bonuses every alternative day, including 100 free spins on Wednesday, it gets a 4.6 rating out of 5.
Banking: Rating out of 5?
With a relatively good banking service with faster withdrawals and a policy of no charges related to withdrawals and deposits, it gets a 4.8 rating.
Mobile Compatibility: Rating out of 5?
Since it works really well on smartphones and tablets with a fast touch response rate, we rate it 4.5/5.
Average RTP:
It has an RTP of 75.23%.
Wagering Requirement:
40x is the wagering requirement for the bitcoin casino as a standard.
#4. FortuneJack: Best For Crypto Casino With High Bonuses (4.5/5)
Having its start in the year 2014, FortuneJack is one of the best bitcoin casinos that also have live dealer games and sports betting on offer. Regulated and licensed by the government of Curacao, one of its main features is the acceptance of numerous cryptocurrencies, consisting of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc.
Apart from having numerous game titles to select from, the crypto gambling site provides the best online casino bonuses. One interesting thing about FortuneJack is that you get 100 bitcoin casino free spins for those who register and verify their account.
If you are new to crypto casinos, we highly recommend checking out FortuneJack as apart from impressive features, there are players from all age groups (18-50).
Talking of its website, it is completely optimized for mobile devices and desktops too. In terms of BTC casinos, the online casino platform has revolutionized crypto gambling with better gameplays, fast payouts, impressive UI, and amazing user experience.
Regarding promotions and bonuses, there is a welcome bonus, reload bonuses, and many interesting challenges. Lastly, there is complete security for its players by using encryption technology and protecting transactions.
In terms of payment methods, players can withdraw and deposit by using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more. Also, it does not take more than 12 hours for payments to be processed.
To wrap it up, we would recommend casino enthusiasts to give a sure-shot try.
General Information -
Year - 2014.
License - Licensed by the government of Curacao.
Language - English, German, Japanese, German, Russian, and Spanish.
Pros & Cons:
Similar to other cryptocurrency casinos, there are many things to like about FortuneJack and a few things that need to be fixed.
Pros:
2000+ games are available for players.
Offers a monthly cashback of around 15%.
30x wagering requirement.
Supports cryptocurrency exchange.
Cons:
Limited Live Casino Games.
Restricted in a few countries.
Top Games Offered by FortuneJack - (Different from other Brands)
Dice.
Adrenaline.
Virtual Sports.
Minesweeper.
Highlights:
Anonymity - It allows players to sign up and play without any kind of personal data like name and address. Since it works completely on cryptocurrency payments, there is a strong emphasis on anonymity.
Reputation - FortuneJack as a BTC casino has a relatively strong reputation due to its top-notch security and a wide list of games on offer.
Game Selection Process: Rating out of 5?
Due to a large number of gaming titles on offer, which other online casinos do not provide, it scores an impressive 4.8 out of 5.
Bonuses and Promotions: Rating out of 5?
We would like to give it a 4.5 for its impressive bonuses and promotions.
Banking: Rating out of 5?
Since the Bitcoin casino deals only in cryptocurrency in terms of payments and withdrawals, it gets a 4.2 rating.
Mobile Compatibility: Rating out of 5?
The mobile version is the toned-down version of the desktop version with fluid controls and a good touch responsive rate. We would easily give it a 4.5 without much thought.
Average RTP:
It varies according to the game played. Roughly, it is about 95%-98% for slots. At the same time, blackjack has an RTP of about 97%.
Wagering Requirement:
It can normally range between 30x-50x, as there is no specific requirement.
#5. BC Game: Best BTC Games With Bitcoin Slots (4.4/5)
If you’re planning for a super-fresh casino experience with a splash of uniqueness, then BC Game could be your ultimate place for newbies and experienced players. After going through their website extensively, we can clearly say that it is one of the most good-looking online casino sites with vibrant and quirky graphics and a pleasant user interface.
Apart from having a scintillating welcome bonus for players, you will be mesmerized by its long list of games, including exclusive titles. If we talk about its welcome offer solely, it comes out in full force with a total of four deposit bonuses.
As a Bitcoin casino site, it supports a mammoth 28 cryptocurrencies. The processing times for deposits and withdrawals do vary as per the given network. For eg: Bitcoin casino withdrawals can range from 7-10 minutes, while Ethereum casino withdrawals take between 5-20 minutes.
Coming to its security, it is regulated and licensed by the Curacao gaming authority. This does assure its players that the online casino is subject to a set standard of rules and regulations.
When we looked at the odds of the site, we were impressed that BC Game has one of the best competitive odds for its players, which increases your chances of getting rewards.
Also, the games on the online casino platform are powered by some of the top developers in the industry like High 5 Games, and Igrosoft.
As an overall review, you should try out BC Game for its amazing collection of games and user experience. Moreover, there are die-hard players comprising different age groups, ranging from players as young as 18 to elderly players as well.
General Information -
Year - 2017.
License - Licensed by the government of Curacao.
Language - English, Chinese, German, Japanese, Russian, Korean, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Malaysian, and Turkish.
Pros & Cons:
Here are a few pros and cons of BC Game -
Pros:
Accepts numerous cryptocurrencies in the form of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.
Uses a fair system to keep manipulation of results away.
There are many unique games that are not found on other online casino platforms.
Regular promotions and bonuses for its players.
Cons:
There are no traditional ways of payment as it solely focuses entirely on cryptocurrencies for withdrawals and deposits.
Limited Customer support.
Top Games Offered by BC Game - (Different from other Brands)
Crash.
Hash Dice.
Crazy Time.
Highlights:
Anonymity - Only a username and password are required, and no personal data is required. This allows players to keep their privacy and stay anonymous.
Reputation - It enjoys a good-enough reputation among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and online casino players.
Game Selection Process: Rating out of 5?
We give it a fine 4.5/5 for its vast collection of games.
Bonuses and Promotions: Rating out of 5?
A 4.4 score for its range with loyalty bonuses, welcome bonuses, and special promotions during events.
Banking: Rating out of 5?
4.1.
Mobile Compatibility: Rating out of 5?
As the site is fully optimized to adjust to the touch controls of a mobile device and includes almost the same features as the desktop version, we would give it a 4.7 score.
Average RTP:
Depending on the game, roulette and blackjack have an RTP of 97%-98%, while slot games have an RTP of about 95%.
Wagering Requirement:
It is around 20x on average, but it can depend upon the types of games as well.
#6. Lucky Block: Best Variety Of Welcome Bonuses (4.5/5)
As an online crypto casino that launched in 2022, Lucky Block has been rising in popularity at a rapid pace. Having made a big splash in the crypto world with NFT games and daily giveaways, it has set its eyes on crypto gambling.
The BTC casino specializes in cryptocurrency with withdrawals and deposits taking place only via crypto. Additionally, there are tons of games on offer for new players wanting to get a hold of the Bitcoin casino. With more than 15 leading suppliers, you are going to have the time of your life with a lot of variety.
If you are new to crypto casinos, trying out Lucky Block should prove worthwhile as new players can get a 200% matched first deposit and 50 Bitcoin casino free spins on leading slot games. Sounds interesting, isn’t it?
As a cryptocurrency casino launched recently in 2022, you do not require any KYC. This makes things easier for players who prefer anonymity and privacy. Players can easily get started by simply putting in an email address and password.
Another impressive thing about the crypto gambling site is that is 100% secure. As we have seen with the other top Bitcoin gambling sites having advanced encryption technology to keep your personal data safe, Lucky Block goes the same way by making sure it isn’t under the radar of hackers and scammers.
Known to be one of the best bitcoin casinos that have made a name for itself in a short span, we would definitely recommend trying out Lucky Block. Moreover, it has a great user interface and focuses on transparency by showing the house edge with every game.
General Information -
Year - 2022.
Licence - It is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board.
Language - Has support for 20 different languages, including, English, French, Chinese, German, Italian, Spanish, and others.
Pros & Cons:
There are a few positives and negatives that we would like to draw it to your attention -
Pros:
Accepts players from many countries.
More than 1000 slot machines.
Top-notch website UI.
Cons:
Some content is untranslated, making it difficult for players to understand.
Relatively new.
Top Games Offered by Lucky Block - (Different from other Brands)
Path of Dragons.
Aztec Bonanza.
Gods of Troy.
Book of Time.
Highlights:
Anonymity - As all the deposits and withdrawals are done via blockchain, players will be 100% anonymous.
Reputation - As a newly-launched Bitcoin casino, it enjoys a very good reputation for its security and a wide range of unique games.
Game Selection Process: Rating out of 5?
We would give it 4.8 for the range of games and easy selection process.
Bonuses and Promotions: Rating out of 5?
Due to its offer of a 200% matched first deposit for newer players and 50 free spins on selected games, it scores 4.9 out of 5.
Banking: Rating out of 5?
Having numerous cryptocurrency banking options, it gets a 4.5 score.
Mobile Compatibility: Rating out of 5?
Even though the site is mobile-friendly, it does not have a mobile app. We would give it a ⅘ for the overall mobile experience.
Average RTP:
It has an average RTP ranging between 96%-97%, depending upon the games.
Wagering Requirement:
The wagering requirement for Lucky Block BTC casino is 35x the bonus amount.
#7. Stake: Top Bitcoin Casino For VIP Loyalty (4.6/5)
Stake Casino was launched in 2017, which can be termed a relatively new Bitcoin casino. However, it is an exciting and innovative online cryptocurrency gambling platform that provides players with a fantastic gaming experience.
Having a sleek interface, a large number of games on offer, along with impressive bonuses and promotions, it has turned into one of the favorite Bitcoin gambling sites for online casino enthusiasts.
Whether you are an experienced casino player or a newbie, there is a lot for everyone. You can go for a classic like Blackjack, roulette, live dealer games, and more. What makes the cryptocurrency casino spectacular is its use of top-notch blockchain technology, resulting in fairness and a competitive gaming ecosystem.
While moving towards its cryptocurrency payments, it accepts a range of them, including, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. This gives players a sense of anonymity and security, making them feel secure. Also, you can opt for traditional payment methods like credit cards, Visa, MasterCard, skrill, and Neteller.
If you get lucky with Stake, you can get a great opportunity to take a jackpot home by withdrawing the prize within an hour’s time.
Why wait now? Go ahead and grab the opportunity in winning it big at Stake with great odds for players.
General Information -
Year - 2017.
License - Licensed by Curacao Gaming Control Board.
Language - English, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish, Chinese, and others.
Pros & Cons:
With a well-known online casino brand like Stake, there are numerous things that impress us, and a few points that need attention for a better experience.
Pros:
You can use two-factor authentication to keep your account safe and secure from hackers and scammers.
Prompt customer service that solves your issues in a flash.
You can deposit with more than 130 cryptocurrencies.
Many leading software suppliers.
Cons:
Restrictions on some of the countries.
Limited information on the site regarding fees and payout details.
Top Games Offered by Stake - (Different from other Brands)
Limbo.
Keno.
Chartbet.
Hilo.
Highlights:
Anonymity - Stake Casino lets players stay anonymous by letting them create an account with a temporary email address and a unique username.
Reputation - The BTC casino enjoys a great reputation with positive reviews all over the internet with forums too.
Game Selection Process: Rating out of 5?
Having numerous exclusive games along with some of the popular ones on offer, it gets a 4.8 score.
Bonuses and Promotions: Rating out of 5?
Even though it does not have a Welcome Bonus, it makes up by not requiring a threshold to take your winning amount out. There are many interesting promotions on offer, and we give it a 4.1/5 score overall.
Banking: Rating out of 5?
It offers numerous banking options to deposit and withdraw through traditional payments and cryptocurrencies. For its smooth and dual banking options, we give it a 4.5/5.
Mobile Compatibility: Rating out of 5?
It might not have a dedicated mobile app, but due to its mobile site, you can enjoy the services from your phone. It scores a 4.4/5 regarding mobile compatibility.
Average RTP:
It is between 96%-99%, depending on the game you are playing.
Wagering Requirement:
At stake, the usual wagering requirement is roughly 40x. The player needs to wager 40 times before withdrawal.
#8. Metaspins: Best Crypto Casino With Slot Games (4.5/5)
One of the latest entrants in the crypto casino, Metaspins went live in September 2022. With bundles of games on offer, it does accept numerous cryptocurrencies that result in faster and easy withdrawals.
If you are concerned about the number of games they have, you will be astonished to know that there are more than 2500 games in the form of bitcoin blackjack, bitcoin slots, and many to pick from as per preference. Moreover, the casino bitcoin is popular for its instant deposits, quick withdrawals, and many bonuses for its existing players.
Shifting our focus toward the site makes us believe that the user interface and functionality of the Ethereum casino can tremendously impress the user, making new players feel at home with easy-to-use features.
In terms of security and fairness, it uses the SSL encryption methods as all information will be encrypted before being sent to the servers. To tackle the manipulation of results, it uses a random number generator.
The online platform is open for all with a mix of youngsters and older individuals actively playing different games. With its extensive game selection, efficient banking, active customer support, and top-tier technology, the crypto casino has it all for what online casino enthusiasts would dream of.
Give Metaspins a try as you wouldn’t want to miss what it offers!
General Information -
Year - 2022.
License - Licensed by Curacao Gaming Authority.
Language - English, French, German, Finnish, Norwegian, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Pros & Cons:
Similar to other BTC casinos, there are two sides to it that need to be said.
Pros:
Multiple languages support that helps players from different regions.
Top-notch security with the newest encryption technology.
Fast banking options.
Numerous games are on offer.
Cons:
Does not have a mobile app.
Restricted in a few countries.
Top Games Offered by Metaspins - (Different from other Brands)
Euphoria.
Lion Thunder.
Spartan King.
Jungle Run.
Highlights:
Anonymity - As the casino is crypto-specific, this lets players avoid depending on banks and gives them a better level of privacy and anonymity.
Reputation - Due to its low-wagering bonuses, a wide selection of games, and top-tier security, it has garnered a lot of positive attention, earning a good reputation among players.
Game Selection Process: Rating out of 5?
Since it provides end-to-end crypto gaming experience on tons of its games with web3 technology, it gets a solid 4.8.
Bonuses and Promotions: Rating out of 5?
Apart from not having a welcome bonus for new players, it offers multiple bonuses and promotions. We would give it a 4.2/5.
Banking: Rating out of 5?
As a crypto-specific platform, which does not let you rely on banks, allowing you faster deposits and withdrawals, we were impressed and had to rate it 4.8/5.
Mobile Compatibility: Rating out of 5?
It is a mobile-friendly online casino that does offer the same experience as the desktop variants. A 4.5/5 is a justified score.
Average RTP:
It ranges between 96%-99% as every game consists of a different RTP.
Wagering Requirement:
Metaspins Casino is an online platform with a wagering requirement of 25x, which is lower compared to other BTC casinos.
Where is CryptoCurrency Legal in the USA?
Cryptocurrencies have been gaining traction in the recent past with state and local officials trying to decide how to regulate these digital assets. Cryptocurrency is considered to be legal in the United States. There may be slight variations in terms of regulations as per different state laws.
A few states have laws that govern the use of cryptocurrency inside the borders of particular states, while other states have not made any kind of regulations on cryptocurrency casinos. As of 2021, New York state has a law that requires businesses dealing in virtual currency activities to have a BitLicense from the New York State Department of Financial Services.
On the other hand, states like Wyoming and Arizona have a different approach to casino bitcoin as their laws make it easier to operate crypto gambling in the area.
It is essential to know that regulations regarding cryptocurrencies are fairly new and are evolving in the United States.
However, the laws for bitcoin casinos might change in the days to come.
As of now, there are no regulations in any of the 50 states. The possession and purchase of cryptocurrency are legal in all states. Keep in mind that selling crypto to an unlicensed individual may require a license from the state or from the U.S. government.
Maximizing Profits: Effective Strategies for Bitcoin Casinos:
When it boils down to a Bitcoin casino, fate might not be at your side all the time. There would be instances where your results would depend mostly on luck. Wait, you do not have to be nervous about it as there are numerous effective strategies that can increase your profits when you are playing at Bitcoin gambling sites.
There are a few points that you should keep in mind. Have a look -
Select the Right Crypto Casino:
A little bit of research will take you places to find the best crypto casino. You would not want to associate with a casino that does not provide your winnings or it vanishes in thin air.
Lucky for you, we have listed the top bitcoin gambling sites that offer the best bonuses and promotions for their players. Moreover, check the rating and reviews of the casino before taking the decision of joining an online casino.
Select games with a Low-House edge:
Find low-house edge games like video poker, craps, and bitcoin blackjack for relatively better odds of winning. Choosing these types of games generally offers a higher RTP, letting you maximize profits.
Use Bonuses & Promotions to your advantage:
Since many casinos offer bonuses and promotions, they can be effectively used to increase your bankroll and maximize profits.
Select the Ideal Cryptocurrency for playing:
Apart from the anonymity associated with a crypto casino, the low transaction costs of a cryptocurrency would yield more benefits. Do select an affordable cryptocurrency with the blockchain fees in mind. At times, you can opt for Bitcoin Cash as compared to Bitcoin as the blockchain fees are lower when compared to the likes of Bitcoin.
Utilize a Betting Strategy:
You can try going for the Martingale system as it doubles your bet after every loss till you win.
Opt for Provably Fair Games:
Due to the cryptographic algorithms present in such games, the results are unbiased and fair. This will help you get more profits as you are certain that they are not rigged.
Lastly, it is important to select reputable crypto casinos, manage your bankroll, and go for games with a high RTP.
Why choose Crypto Casino in 2023: Key Factors to Consider:
Online gambling has taken the world by storm with its integration of cryptocurrencies. Crypto casino games provide players to win real value.
Let’s have a look at why you should choose a crypto casino in 2023, which will level up your gaming experience. Here are a few factors to consider switching to crypto casinos for an ultimate experience.
Better Security -
As cryptocurrency transactions are known to be encrypted, they offer high-level security as compared to casinos with traditional payments.
Being Anonymous - Do you want the experience of playing online casinos without your private information being displayed? Crypto bitcoin casinos provide anonymous registration, letting you play without your personal data being revealed.
Wide Selection of Games - There are many options of games to pick from like table games, slots, live dealer games, and so on. With a lot of variety in hand, you will be spoilt for choice with top-tier games.
Provably Fair Games - The good thing about crypto casinos is that they utilize cryptographic algorithms that lead to fair results and no manipulation.
Top-Tier Customer Support - Are you having a problem that you need to address? Sit back and relax as crypto casinos offer amazing customer support that sorts out any queries in a fraction of a time. It is imperative to have proper customer support for a long list of languages.
Reputable - If you are on the lookout for a smooth online casino experience, look no further than bitcoin casinos as they are licensed and regulated by governments/gaming authorities. It is important that you select a licensed crypto casino that can be known from its rating and user reviews. A BTC casino is known to have a good reputation that is licensed by top regulatory bodies.
With a wide range of benefits offered to users, in the form of anonymity, top-tier security, easy deposits, and withdrawals, a good reputation, and more, it gives a dynamic experience for people passionate about online casino games.
Therefore, a crypto casino is an ultimate option that skyrockets your gaming experience that is gaining a lot of traction from professionals to casual online casino players.
Top Bitcoin Casinos: Our Selection Criteria.
With the rise of cryptocurrency all over the globe, the demand for crypto casinos or Bitcoin casinos has escalated in a short span of time. While there is enough information about the top Bitcoin casinos today on the internet, you need to be smart while selecting a BTC casino that suits your requirements. Opting for the wrong ones might lead to bad betting experiences, and you wouldn’t want that to happen.
Let us give you a glimpse of our selection criteria for top casino bitcoin. They are as follows -
Reputation & Security:
We believe that a crypto casino needs to have a good reputation and also operate with a high-level security system. Pick online platforms that are licensed, and also use SSL encryption for the safety of its players.
Bonuses & Promotions:
Bitcoin casinos need to offer exciting bonuses and promotions for their existing and new players. Whether they are bitcoin casino no deposit bonus, VIP programs, Bitcoin casino free spins, and others that attract people to play crypto casinos.
Wide Range of Games:
For a fun experience for players, BTC casinos need to have a vast collection of games to keep them hooked to the online platform. Ranging from Bitcoin slots, Bitcoin blackjack, Poker, and Roulette, they increase the engagement of the players.
Payment:
There should be numerous payment options like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and others. Moreover, having reasonable withdrawal limits and transaction processing times should be quick. Highly recommend having a look at the withdrawal and deposit mechanisms before you plan to invest in an online casino platform.
Mobile Compatibility:
Even though most crypto casinos do not have a dedicated mobile app, it is important that these platforms are well-optimized for mobile viewing via a browser. Having mobile compatibility would let you enjoy all the features and games on the go without having to worry about missing games or a bad viewing experience.
Multi-Language Customer Care:
Most importantly, there needs to be customer support for many languages to guide players about any issues in their native language. Since there would be players from different countries, they might want to address an issue with customer support in their language.
Safe to say, having customer support in numerous languages will attract casual and experienced players from other crypto casino brands as well.
Advantages of Bitcoin Casinos: Why You Should Try Crypto Casinos?
Bitcoin casinos have grown at a rapid pace over the past few years with crypto casinos taking a giant stride. As Bitcoin has made its mark as an imperative form of currency, it has a lot of advantages on offer when it comes to crypto gambling.
Here are the top reasons why you should opt for Crypto Casinos -
Anonymity - Bitcoin casinos give you the freedom to stay anonymous, making it an attractive feature for individuals who do not want to divulge their personal information. Most crypto casinos have minimal requirements, and you only need to make a username and password.
Security - As transactions are processed via blockchain technology, they are known to be highly secure and keep you away from the clutches of scammers and hackers.
Fast Transactions - Crypto casinos execute money transfers in a flash by removing third-party payment processors. As they do not require needless approvals for sending and receiving payments, you can have speedier transactions as compared to banks.
Provably Fair Gaming - Bitcoin casinos are well-known for using provably fair gaming algorithms to keep games fair and there are no chances of them being manipulated. This keeps the gaming environment secure and lets players have a great experience.
Exclusive Games - Most Bitcoin casinos provide exclusive games that are not found on other online platforms.
Low Transaction Fees - They do offer lower fees as compared to traditional payment methods, resulting in saving money from transaction costs.
Buying Bitcoin for Gambling: Step-by-Step Procedure:
Buying Bitcoin without proper information can double your efforts and can confuse you. However, we will guide you through the entire procedure of buying Bitcoin for gambling.
Have a look -
Select a reputed cryptocurrency exchange that lets you buy Bitcoin via your regional currency. There are a variety of options that include Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, etc.
Make an account in the exchange and verify your identity. The process might involve giving your name, address, and government ID.
Link your credit card or bank account to allow the transfer of funds.
Buy Bitcoin with a bank account or credit card linked.
After buying Bitcoin, transfer it to a Bitcoin wallet in the form of a mobile wallet, hardware wallet, or even a software wallet.
Check out an online casino that deals with Bitcoin. You can easily find one as there are numerous bitcoin casinos that accept the cryptocurrency.
Make a transfer of the amount of Bitcoin that you need from your wallet to the online casino site.
Once all the above procedures are completed, you can start playing games at crypto casinos.
Getting Started with Crypto Casinos: Tips for New Players.
If you are a newbie to crypto casinos, there are many tips for you to leverage your Bitcoin gambling experience. Have a look at them:
Select a well-known Crypto Casino: Go through some research before setting your eyes on a casino. Check out the ratings, licenses, reviews of users, and security standards.
Know the Difference: Cryptocurrencies have different values when compared to regional traditional currencies. Give yourself time and learn how to use and buy these cryptocurrencies.
Learn the Rules: It is important to learn the rules of crypto casinos by first practicing them without real money. Once you feel that you have leveled up, go ahead with the real experience.
Manage Bankroll: No matter how much of high the payout percentage you get, it is essential to efficiently manage your bankroll. Keep a set budget and stick to it.
Use a Secure Wallet: While playing games at a BTC casino, you would require a digital wallet to keep your digital currencies. Try to use a secure wallet with two-factor authentication to keep the money safe.
Use Bonuses & Promotions to your Advantage: As crypto gambling sites offer many bonuses and promotions for new and old players, try to make the most out of it for better rewards.
Wise & Safe: Online casinos tend to have the risk of your information being leaked due to unawareness from your side. Do make sure to gamble only at reputed casinos, and do not share personal information with anyone. Also, keep your computer stuffed with anti-virus software.
Overcoming Losing Streaks: Avoiding Bitcoin Gambling Addiction.
Bitcoin gambling can be fun as it lets you pass time and gives you a sense of adrenaline rush. However, you should know that you need a lot of luck to favor you at times, and losing streaks can happen to the best in the business too.
When you are continuously losing, you can get caught up in a cycle to come out of the streak by trying to win. But, this can lead to a heavy addiction with serious repercussions. Firstly, recognize the signs like, are you playing more than your normal hours? Are you spending more than you can afford to lose or are you stressed when you do not play?
If these signs look like you, you need to take a step backward and change things around.
Sticking to a budget and taking breaks at regular intervals is very important to overcome losing streaks. Try to spend more time with family and friends as this will give you a sense of refreshment. Moreover, you can seek help as there are numerous resources for individuals fighting with gambling addiction by going for counseling, therapy, and support groups.
To conclude on this part, losing streaks are normal and one should not take these seriously. Nobody wins all the time, and it is imperative to enjoy the game and don’t let these losses define your real worth.
Set a budget, take breaks, seek help, and most importantly make sure to maintain a healthy perspective to overcome losses, and enjoy the crypto casinos.
Top Crypto Casinos Compared: An In-Depth Analysis (Table)
Crypto casinos are cool, but they may vary slightly from one another. Similarly, the list of 8 crypto casinos that we have mentioned above has its own characteristics.
Based on a few parameters, here’s an in-depth analysis of the top crypto casinos.
Crypto Casino -
User Experience -
Security -
Payment Options -
Game Variety -
Customer Support -
Bonuses -
mBit
Excellent
High
Wide Range
Large
24x7 Live
Chat
Attractive
BitStarz
Excellent
High
Wide Range
Large
24x7 Live Chat
Attractive
7Bit Casino
Good
High
Wide Range
Large
24x7 Live
Chat
Attractive
Fortune Jack
Good
High
Wide Range
Large
24x7 Live Chat
Attractive
BC Game
Good
High
Limited
Fair/Small
24x7 Live Chat
Attractive
Lucky Block
Good
High
Limited
Fair/Small
24x7 Live Chat
Attractive
Stake
Excellent
High
Limited
Small
24x7 Live Chat
Attractive
Metaspins
Good
High
Limited
Small
Email Support
Attractive
Note: Different parameters have been used to provide an in-depth analysis of different crypto casinos. However, the analysis may vary on personal preference.
Overall, the top Bitcoin casinos have their own uniqueness with attractive offers for all players. Fair to say that one can opt for any BTC casino that has been listed above as they are considered to be the best.
FAQs About Crypto Casino:
Q1. How do crypto casinos work?
Your stake is in cryptocurrency and you receive payments via cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and others. Moreover, some online platforms provide their own form of currency to be used for gambling, which can be exchanged for another cryptocurrency.
Q2. Is crypto casino safe?
Yes! Crypto casinos are completely safe as they use similar encryption technology to that of banks, resulting in higher security for their players.
Q3. Are crypto casinos legal in the USA?
Even though they are not regulated in the United States, it is safe to say that crypto casinos are completely legal as online gambling is considered legal.
Q4. Are crypto casinos profitable?
The crypto casino industry has been tremendously growing over the past few years, thanks to the rising interest among people. Due to this reason, profits from online Bitcoin casinos have increased at a massive rate.
Q5. What is a Bitcoin casino?
These casinos accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. BitStarz as a popular BTC casino does accept deposits from credit cards and bank transfers too. However, other Bitcoin casinos only prefer cryptocurrencies.
Q6. How do I withdraw crypto from an online casino?
It is quite an easy process for withdrawing crypto from an online platform when compared to withdrawals. Out here the most important thing is your crypto wallet, as you need to copy the address from the wallet and enter it on the withdrawal page of the crypto casino account.
Also, do ensure that your withdrawals need to be in the same cryptocurrency.
Conclusion: Best Crypto Casinos.
Unlike traditional forms of casinos, crypto casinos have emerged as winners with their sudden rise due to curiosity among people peaking at an all-time high about BTC casinos. The crypto gambling industry over the years has seen tremendous growth with a lot of competition taking place with several new crypto casinos opening doors for online casino enthusiasts.
After going through every data and information, it can be said without a doubt that mBit, BitStarz, Fortune Jack, Stake, and other-mentioned online platforms are the best bitcoin casino no deposit bonus. These crypto casinos have been compared to each other with our own set of parameters, and they have come out victorious as per payment options, security, bonuses, game variety, and so on.
Coming to BitStarz and mBit, do stand apart with their amazing interface that is easy on the eye. Additionally, there is a list of payment options that players can take advantage of with Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
Similarly, Fortune Jack and 7Bit Casino provide an amazing user experience along with numerous payment options too. Also, there are popular games on offer by top developers.
BC Game on the other hand is considered to be the latest entrant with high-security measures and has been on the rise in a short period.
While Lucky Block, Stake, and Metaspins have been slowly gaining momentum to create a bigger pool of competition for the best crypto casino.
As the parameters are based on personal preference, the views may vary. However, this is our honest opinion regarding BTC casinos and they are attracting a large number of people to try their games.
Since the crypto gambling industry is continuously evolving at a high pace, it would be intriguing to see how crypto casinos adapt and innovate to keep their user base happy.
To conclude, crypto casinos are here to stay with their impressive features which go a step further than traditional online casinos.
If you are an avid fan of playing online casinos, BTC or crypto casinos have everything served on a platter with top-notch games that are exclusively made for crypto casinos.
Disclaimer -
Crypto casinos are online gambling platforms that operate via cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin & other digital assets. It is imperative to be aware that crypto casinos can be addictive and lead to financial losses.
Furthermore, the usage of cryptocurrencies for gambling purposes may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. It is important to choose a reputable platform with secure transactions, and a strong track record of fair play.
Finally, users need to consult with their financial advisors before taking part in any form of online gambling activity.
