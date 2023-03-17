Inflation is a real threat to our investments. It is a threat we cannot afford to ignore — but one we can fight back against. That is where gold IRA custodians come to the rescue. They can help you with hedging against the dangers of inflation.
Whether you are a beginner or intermediate investor, this blog will provide valuable insights and information about Gold IRA custodians!
Top 5 Gold IRA Custodians of 2023 at a Glance
Augusta Precious Metals: Editor’s Choice - Great gold IRA Company Overall (4.9/5)
Investing in a Gold IRA is wise for anyone who wants to secure retirement savings. Still, you should remember that finding the perfect Gold IRA custodian for your retirement goals is just as crucial as choosing suitable investments.
With so many firms to pick from, it can be overwhelming to comprehend where to start. Here are today's picks for the best gold IRA companies to help achieve your financial goals.
#1 Augusta Precious Metals: Editor’s Choice - Great gold IRA Company Overall (4.9/5)
Augusta Precious Metals is a well-known precious metals dealer that offers various services, including gold and silver IRA accounts, purchasing and selling precious metals, handling your gold IRA rollover and multiple storage options.
Despite being young in the league in the precious metals market, Augusta has already received thousands of 5-star ratings since its foundation in 2012. Their products and services extend from competitive pricing to lifetime assistance on their customer's accounts.
In addition, Augusta Precious Metals is one of the top contenders on gold IRA custodians, with a nearly spotless record. Interestingly, Augusta has received zero formal complaints against products and services offered for over a decade while carrying an A+ grade from Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Like other top gold IRA firms in the game, Augusta provides an option for cash, gold, and silver IRAs. The company also requires customers to have a qualifying IRA to fund their new silver or gold IRAs.
Their processes are superficial and easy to understand. Augusta Precious Metals only has three steps in setting up your gold IRA account. There would be no problem as long as you have all the requirements. More interestingly, a Harvard specialist leads the web conference and forums.
Firstly, you must talk to a live Augusta Precious Metals representative to guide you with your precious metal purchase. The company representative will provide valuable economic guidance regarding your precious metal IRAS.
Secondly, you and your agent will create your new gold IRA account. You must invest at least 50,000 USD to get entitled to an Augusta Precious Metals IRA account. This particular fee is significantly high for most investors acquiring precious metals.
The last thing on the list is funding your account. Augusta Precious Metals clients may start purchasing silver, gold, or a combination of both from the company's order desk. According to the firm's Transaction Agreement, spreads amount to 5% for standard gold bullion assets and 33% for premium commodities.
Here are some pros and cons of partnering with Augusta Precious Metals:
Pros
Augusta Precious Metals prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service. Each of their representatives is knowledgeable and responsive.
Augusta Precious Metals has some of the fairest fees in the industry, making it an attractive choice for savers who want to invest in precious metals and ensure they get the most of what they have paid.
Augusta Precious Metals' webpage is easy to navigate.
Augusta Precious Metals has transparent information about custodians' services, fees, and investment options.
Augusta Precious Metals offers many investment options, including gold and silver coins, bars, and rounds.
Augusta Precious Metals provides storage options for clients who want to keep their precious metals in a more secure facility.
Cons
They require clients for a minimum investment of 50,000 USD. Some individuals may go for other gold IRA custodians offering as cheap as 10,000 USD for starting investment.
Augusta Precious Metals' website only provides a few educational resources about investing in precious metals.
#2 Goldco: Runner up - Great Buyback Program (4.8/5)
This next gold IRA custodian is a privately-owned establishment specializing in retirement savers' wealth protection and asset appreciation. They help individuals transfer their investments from tax-benefitted retirement accounts like Roth, traditional IRA, 403(b), or 401(k) plans to a precious metals IRA.
On top of delivering direct gold and silver commodities to their clients, Goldco offers gold and silver individual retirement accounts (IRAs). With this, you can buy a wide range of gold and silver IRA-approved coins for your retirement account.
While creating a gold individual retirement account (IRA) can be overwhelming, Goldco Precious Metals guarantees to make transactions more accessible and more convenient for potential clients. Several online critics point out the attentiveness and willingness of Goldco brokers to attend to customer concerns, making them a good choice for beginner gold IRA investors.
Goldco also strives to educate all investors concerning any financial transaction they make. With this, you can ensure that your monetary decisions yield long-term benefits. You may enjoy this feature as it applies to other services like their buyback programs and non-IRA precious metals purchases.
Like Augusta Precious Metals, Goldco charges their customers an investment minimum of 50,000 USD. This amount is one of the highest advised base entry costs for the precious metals market nowadays.
Goldco's fees aren't the cheapest in the industry, but they are very competitive. This company charges a one-time setup price of 50 USD for your gold IRA and 100 USD yearly for a depository. If you pay the initial investment, your expenditures are waived for the first year.
Fortunately, Goldco's promotions could be more than you bargained for. The company only requires retirement savers to pay 175 USD in the total yearly price for their IRA fees. You may inquire about the products and services fees with any of the custodian's representatives.
Goldco upholds consistent 4.5 or 5-star ratings from various reputable customer reviewers regarding reviews and ratings. In addition, they obtained an A+ rating from Better Business Bureau (BBB), also known as one of the industry's most trusted critics!
Check out this pros and cons list to learn more about Goldco Precious Metals and why you should consider them for your gold IRA investments.
Pros
Goldco Precious Metals has been in business for decades and has a team of experienced financial professionals who can advise every client on precious metal investments.
Goldco has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been in various prominent financial publications. It indicates that Goldco is providing its clients only the service they can offer through the years.
Goldco Precious Metals offers many gold and silver commodities, including coins, bars, bullion, and other IRA-eligible products.
Goldco provides educational resources to help individuals make solid and informed decisions about their precious metal acquisitions, including blogs, webinars, and e-books.
Cons
Goldco's prices are higher than other precious metal investment custodians, which could put a hole in your pockets and even eat into your potential gains.
While Goldco offers a wide range of gold and silver assets, they do not supply other precious metals like palladium or platinum.
#3 American Hartford Gold: Great Price (4.6/5)
American Hartford Gold (AHG) is a custodian who assists retirement savers in investing in gold and other precious metals. This firm stands out for delivering superior customer service. AHG is one of the precious metals companies that maintains an almost 24/7 support queue to handle company crises regardless of where and when clients call.
On top of their top-notched availability, this gold IRA custodian trains its spokespeople to be as attentive as possible when engaging with new and old customers. Most importantly, to continuously address concerns to the best of their capacity and ability.
This custodian is also transparent regarding shipping and storage fees. This implies that whatever you pay annually reflects your buying choices and transactions. Simply put, customers must only settle for what they ordered in whatever quantity.
In addition, American Hartford Gold (AHG) offers you a choice between directly shipping the gold commodities door-to-door or storing the assets in a retirement account like an investment retirement account (IRA).
You may obtain quality silver and gold coins bartered at a highly competitive outlay and with a hundred percent satisfaction assurance. The company also offers several precious metals commodities in coins and bars, including platinum, gold, and silver.
AHG desires its customers to participate in a hassle-free account process. This is why setting up a new IRA account with them has only three easy steps:
Contact for help filling out the paperwork, including new investor account documents.
Transfer funds into your new account. This can also apply to rollovers or transferring money from your existing retirement account.
Pick an IRA-approved precious metal or metals and purchase them.
You may check the list of American Hartford Gold (AHG) pros and cons below.
Pros
All physical gold acquisitions shipped from the company are via a nondescript package. This assures that your purchases or financial transactions are safe and secured.
American Hartford Gold has a gold buyback guarantee that permits clients to trade their precious metal purchases swiftly if there is a sudden issue or for any valid reason.
American Hartford Gold delivers physical precious metals commodities to customers' front doors.
The rare metals American Hartford Gold offers are already documented and insured to the customer's name with no additional fee.
American Hartford Gold has a more attractive price-match warranty than most gold IRA custodians.
American Hartford Gold offers a hundred percent investment retirement account (IRA) rollovers with insurance and maintenance storage for up to three years free of charge.
Cons
Unfortunately, there is no way you can avail of their products and services if you are from overseas.
Some AHG clients say their transaction takes three to five business days before arriving. This situation could be a red flag for investors wanting to get their assets faster.
#4 Birch Gold Group: Great Staff overall (4.5/5)
Fourth on our list is the Birch Gold Group. This gold IRA company made it big in the precious metals market in 2013. Since then, Birch Gold Group has earned a badge as a premier gold IRA company.
It is a gold investment custodian that delivers investment options in precious metals IRA and physical metal purchases. Moreover, the firm's low investment minimum requirement makes them accessible to almost all investors.
Birch Gold has already worked with thousands of clients and built an outstanding image. This monster of a firm garnered an A+ grade from one of the reputable review sites, BBB or Better Business Bureau.
You also do not have to worry about the security of your purchases because Birch Gold patterns up with reputable depositories to hold the bars and coins within your individual retirement account (IRA). The company usually works with Brink's Global Service and Delaware Depository, which offers up to a billion dollars worth of insurance.
On top of that, Birch Gold has an excellent team of financial consultants and salespeople. You can talk to any of their precious metals analysts to check your investment's performance or if you wish to make any changes to your retirement accounts.
You can guarantee the best service and solid financial portfolio with a passionate group of financial advisors, commodity brokers, and wealth supervisors to help you diversify your retirement portfolios with palladium, platinum, gold, and silver.
With all this encouraging statement regarding Birch Gold Group, you should still be prudent of the cons and pros it delivers.
Pros
Birch Gold Group specializes in helping retirement savers roll over their retirement accounts into precious metals IRAs or 401(k) plans.
Birch Gold Group has been in the market since 2013 and has an excellent industry reputation.
They have received numerous positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers.
This gold IRA custodian offers a wide range of precious metal products, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins and bars.
They also provide various storage choices for these metals, including depository storage, home delivery, and segregated storage.
Birch Gold delivers many educational resources on its website, including articles, videos, and guides.
Cons
Some necessary costs, such as initial setup transaction fees on their online catalog, should be shown distinctly.
Birch Gold Group has no overseas depository option. Aspiring retirement savers outside the United States may seek new gold IRA custodians.
#5 Noble Gold Investments: Best Customer Support (4.2/5)
The final but most certainly not the least on our list of the top gold IRA custodian picks is Noble Gold Investments. The finance engineers in this company have more than twenty years of merged experience and expertise in trading precious metals investments.
This company has already secured over a billion dollars for its loyal customers. Aside from that, Noble Gold Investment company gives photography copies of your investment transactions as proof of your dealings in the depository. The coolest part is the said copy is free of charge.
Noble Gold Investments has not been in the business for a while compared to some companies. In this case, some investors would choose a more experienced and seasoned gold IRA custodian to handle their gold investments.
Despite the company's good standing, one of the trusted independent critics online, like Better Business Bureau (BBB), still has not yet checked and graded them.
Although they are one of the newer custodians on this list, Noble Gold Investment company has a reliable track record and an incredible reputation. They also make it a point to bypass annoying hard sales tactics — they are always keen to purchase back gold assets if plans change.
Another good news is that the company is committed to its clients. They hold their clients to a high standard, even providing an entire department devoted to customer satisfaction and education.
Noble Gold Investments also assists their customers with investment education, providing them with an awareness and learning of how their precious metal asset values can further appreciate. After all, the custodian's core mission is to ensure your funds' protection and appraisal.
One of the special offerings that set Noble Gold Investment apart is its Royal Survival Packs. These bundles of bullion vary in value depending on your initial investment. It provides you with more investment diversity and security in a market disaster.
To top things off, they will only require a 2,000 USD minimum investment. Of all the companies on our list, Noble Gold Investments is the one for retirement savers on a much stricter budget.
Pros
Noble Gold Investments has the lowest minimum investment of only 2,000 USD compared to other gold IRA custodians.
Noble Gold Investments will not charge you for setting up your IRA account.
Noble Gold Investments has a premier affinity with the International Depository Services that permits them to set up a high-security warehouse native to Texas.
Noble Gold Investments offers numerous precious metal products, including gold, platinum, silver, and palladium coins and bars.
Noble Gold Investments included rare coins as part of their online catalog.
Cons
They haven't been in the market for a more extended period.
Various trusted online reviewers have yet to rate the company.
IRA Custodian Reviews: Fees, Surcharges, and Taxes
Before anything else, remember that every precious metals IRA custodian has its own setup, admin, and storage fees. In some cases, custodians offer a flat rate annual costs that stay regardless of your gold IRA account value. On the side, some custodians provide sliding scale fees that rise as the value of your gold IRA account increases.
In addition, they will charge you an account custodian to custodian transfer fees. Typically, these transfer fees range between 50 USD and 100 USD per transfer. Such payment operates similarly to transaction or commissions fee for processors.
Understanding the gold IRA fee structure lets you know whether to pursue opening an IRA account with a specific custodian. This is why finding one that matches your financial capacity and capability would be better.
Before doing business with any precious metals individual retirement account firm, make sure to have them declare all fees in their products and services as much as possible. You must ask about IRA fee structures containing maintenance, storage, and annual management fees.
Many options are available to you as a retirement investor. However, not all are profitable or safe. You are responsible for negotiating with the most reputable and cost-effective gold IRA custodians and bullion dealers when allocating an expert-recommended 5% to 20% of your retirement portfolio toward rare metals holdings.
How Do Gold IRA Custodians Work?
A Gold IRA custodian is a financial establishment authorized to hold and manage gold or other precious metals on behalf of an individual retirement account (IRA) owner. A custodian ensures that gold investments meet IRS regulations and guidelines for inclusion in an IRA.
Further, a precious metals IRA custodian is critical in helping individuals invest in gold as part of their retirement portfolio. They also ensure your gold assets are safe in a secure IRA-approved facility.
Here some of the responsibilities of a gold IRA custodian:
Assisting clients in establishing and funding their gold IRA
Ensuring they correctly titled and inventoried gold assets
Executing the buy, sell, transfer, distribution, and rollover instructions
Issuing quarterly statements
Fulfilling IRS reporting requirements
Informing clients about Required Minimum Distribution obligations
Below are the detailed steps that typically happen when working with gold IRA custodians:
Step 1: Choose a gold IRA custodian
The first step is to choose a Gold IRA custodian that is reputable and trustworthy. You can check our list of the top gold IRA custodians or find a list online or through a financial advisor.
Step 2: Open a gold IRA account
Once you have chosen your gold IRA custodian, you can open a self-directed IRA account. This type of account allows you to invest in alternative assets, such as gold, aside from paper assets like bonds and stocks.
Step 3: Fund your gold IRA account
You must fund your gold IRA account with either cash or a rollover from an existing retirement account.
Step 4: Buy gold
Once you have funded your gold individual retirement account, you can purchase gold or other precious metals from a dealer. The custodian generally provides a list of approved dealers.
Step 5: Transfer Gold to Custodian
After buying your gold, you should transfer it to your chosen custodian. The gold IRA custodian will provide instructions on how to do this.
Step 6: Custodian Will Store the Gold Purchases
The custodian will keep your gold commodities in a secure facility that meets IRS regulations. They will also provide regular statements and reports on the value of your individual retirement account.
Step 7: Sell or Transfer Gold
To sell or transfer your gold, you must work closely with the custodian to complete this transaction.
Note that precious metals IRA custodians do not offer investment or tax advice. They do not provide insurance against financial loss for your assets other than FDIC insurance of banknotes up to 250,000 USD.
Further, a gold IRA custodian will not scrutinize or validate the legitimacy of your investment preferences. They are also not accountable for the performance of your precious metals investments.
What Accounts Do Gold IRA Custodians Offer?
Precious metals IRA custodians typically offer a variety of retirement accounts that can hold precious metals such as silver, platinum, gold, and palladium. When considering a precious metals IRA custodian, it is necessary to determine which account type best suits your individual needs and goals for retirement.
Gold IRA custodians generally offer Traditional, Roth, SEP (Simplified Employee Pension) IRA, SIMPLE (Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees) IRA, and Solo 401(k) plans.
1. Traditional IRAs
A traditional IRA is by far the most common tax-deferred retirement savings account. Your contributions to this type of account may be tax-deductible, and earnings on investments within the gold IRA account are tax-deferred until you withdraw.
You can contribute up to 6,500 USD pre-tax dollars yearly — if you are over 50, you may contribute up to 7,000 USD. In addition, your earnings can grow tax-deferred if you reach 72, at which point the custodian will be obligated to take Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs).
2. Roth IRAs
A Roth individual retirement account is a savings account wherein your contributions are with after-tax dollars. Moreover, your earnings grow tax-free, and the qualified withdrawals are also tax-free.
What makes Roth IRAs advantageous for retiring individuals is that they permit post-tax contributions of up to 6,500 USD if you are over 50. You can also take tax-free distributions anytime after turning 59 and a half years. However, a distribution before 59 and a half years will result in a 10% early withdrawal liability.
3. SEP IRAs
A Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) IRA is another type of traditional IRA that allows self-employed individuals and small business owners to make contributions for themselves and their employees. These IRAs offer a straightforward, low-cost retirement plan for workers.
Further, employers can spend tax-deductible contributions of up to 25% of their employee's pay or up to 66,000 USD in 2023. Similar to traditional IRAs, SEP IRA owners must start to take RMDs at 72 years old.
4. SIMPLE IRAs
Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees, simply SIMPLE IRA, is another retirement savings plan for small business owners with only 100 or fewer employees. The employers must contribute to the plan. Moreover, employees may contribute if they wish.
If you are an employee under 50 years, you can contribute 15,500 USD annually. On the other hand, If you are 50 or over, and your retirement plan permits, you may also contribute an additional 3,500 USD as a catch-up contribution.
Take note that employers can match up to 3% of their employee's pay. Furthermore, IRA account owners should take RMDs upon reaching 72 years old.
5. Solo 401(k)
One advantage of investing in physical precious metals through a Solo 401(k) plan is that they can safeguard your funds against inflation and currency devaluation, as precious metals tend to hold their value over time.
It is another retirement savings plan for self-employed people or small business owners with no employees other than a spouse. Account owners can also contribute on behalf of themselves.
What Fees Do Gold IRA Custodians Charge?
Most gold IRA companies have two fee structures — annual fixed rates and sliding scale fees.
Precious metals individual retirement account (IRA) custodians may charge an annual fixed rate regardless of your IRA account value. Moreover, gold IRA custodians with fixed fee timetables are the most cost-effective.
On the other hand, they can ask you for a sliding scale fee based on your account value. Unless you have an excellent reason to pick a firm with a sliding scale, you should avoid such custodians.
However, gold IRA custodians also charge various fees that include the following:
Setup fees
Some custodians charge a one-time fee to set up your Gold IRA account. These are the one-time charges that gold IRA custodians may charge to open and establish your precious metals IRA account.
Storage fees
This fee is for storing your precious metals in a secure facility, typically an IRS-approved depository. They also cover the insurance and maintenance costs of your rare metal assets.
Administration fees
Administration fees may cover a range of services, including recordkeeping and compliance. These are ongoing fees to maintain your account and provide customer service support.
Transaction fees
Transaction fees are charges that gold IRA custodians may impose for buying or selling your gold or silver metals in the IRA account.
Wire transfer fees
These are charges that gold IRA custodians may set for transferring funds to or from the IRA account via wire transfer.
Annual account fees
Annual account fees are recurring charges that gold IRA custodians may impose to cover the costs of managing and maintaining your gold IRA account.
The amount of these fees can vary depending on which custodian you choose and the type of Gold IRA account you have. In some cases, gold IRA custodians may charge flat fees, while others charge a percentage of the assets in your account.
It is noteworthy to carefully review the fee schedule and terms of any custodian you are considering to ensure you understand all costs associated with your Gold IRA investment.
4 Things to Look For When Choosing an IRA Custodian
Choosing a suitable precious metals IRA custodian is crucial for ensuring that your retirement savings are secure and that you can access various investment opportunities you want. There are a few key factors to remember when choosing one.
To further speed up your process of finding a fair and reputable gold IRA custodian, here are four factors to look for when picking an IRA custodian:
Examine Setup Charges and Annual Fees
First and foremost, review the company's setup fees and annual fees. When determining the fit IRA custodian for your private investments in gold, you must decide whether they demand a sliding scale or flat-rate fee.
Moreover, you must know whether the fees increase the price of opening and owning your precious metals IRA. Ensure you understand all the expenses associated with your account, including account maintenance, trading, and transaction fees.
IRA custodians charge fees for their services, which can vary widely. Look for a custodian that charges reasonable prices for the services you need.
Before moving forward, it is also essential that you ascertain whether your alternative investments are IRA-approved metals because various investment-grade metals do not qualify for tax-advantaged retirement accounts.
Compare Overall Reputation and Industry Presence
There is a reason why comparing overall reputation and industry presence is included in this list. This is because some IRA custodians typically do not deal directly with their clients, so they do not have ratings on most review directories and consumer complaints like Trustlink and Business Consumer Alliance (BCA). Instead, they partner with dealers, brokers, and other gold IRA firms.
The best way to test a gold IRA custodian's reputation is to determine how long they have been in business. Further, you should check how many accounts they manage and their clients. You may also include which gold IRA companies they are in partnership with and other more traditional ways of verifying the credibility of a business.
In addition, look for a precious metals IRA custodian with a solid reputation and a track record of success in managing IRA assets. Deep research about the custodian's history, customer reviews, and ratings from independent agencies like the Better Business Bureau would also be better.
Consider Presentation, Support, and Site Design
When choosing a gold IRA custodian, there are several factors to consider. In addition to their reputation and experience, as well as the investment options and fees, it is also necessary to look at the custodian page's presentation, customer support, and site design.
The presentation of the gold IRA custodian's website can give you a sense of their level of professionalism and attention to detail. A well-designed web page that is easy to steer and provides clear information can indicate that the gold IRA custodian takes their business seriously and is committed to delivering a good customer experience.
On top of that, good customer service is crucial when choosing an IRA custodian. You should contact your custodian quickly and easily if you have questions or need help. So it would be best to search for a custodian that offers 24/7 customer support, online account management, and easy-to-understand IRA account statements.
Moreover, you must thoroughly inspect their online page and brand design. Remember that a good IRA custodian's web page must be easy to navigate and professionally designed. Likewise, the website must contain precise details regarding the company's fee structure, offerings, and administration staff.
Find the Most Cost-Effective Route
Finally, gold IRA custodians usually partner with bullion brokers, dealers, financial planners or advisors, and investment companies to provide their clients an avenue to directly invest in precious metals within their IRA accounts. As such, some gold IRA companies and brokers will suggest waiving custodian costs if you decide to set up an IRA account through them.
Therefore, your savviest move as an investor may be to set up a gold IRA account with a custodian through one of their partnered gold IRA companies. For this reason, you can avoid unnecessary hassle and expenses when opening and stocking your self-directed precious metals IRA.
Here are some tips for finding the most cost-effective route when choosing a gold IRA custodian:
1. Look for promotions and discounts
You may notice that some gold IRA custodians offer promotions or discounts, such as waived setup fees or reduced storage fees for the first year. Make sure to take advantage of any discounts or promotions that are available.
2. Consider the long-term costs
While finding a custodian with cheaper fees is crucial, it is also essential to consider the long-term costs of your investment. For instance, if a custodian charges lower fees but has poor investment performance, you may lose more money in the long run.
3. Consider investment options
Some gold IRA custodians may set higher fees for particular investments, such as real estate or collectibles. Consider the additional costs when comparing custodians if you venture into these investments.
Final Thoughts - Gold IRA Custodian
Several gold IRA custodians are available to you, each with their own pros and cons. After carefully considering many gold IRA companies, you can see that Augusta Precious Metals is the ideal choice today.
Being a reputable gold IRA company, they are the overall choice for investors who wish to diversify their retirement portfolios with precious metals. Their commitment to customer service, a wide range of products, competitive fees, and extensive educational resources make them the best gold IRA custodian on the list.
