Delta 8 tinctures are quite popular among users. They are easy to consume, with no aftertaste, and have long-lasting effects. What’s more, you can have more control over your Delta 8 dosage with these tinctures, as they come in bottles with glass droppers and rubber pinchers.
Whether you want to experience a mild high or a strong buzz, Delta 8 tinctures are perfect for anytime use.
However, buying Delta 8 tinctures is not as easy as consuming them. The market is flooded with way too many Delta-8 brands to choose from, making it a challenge to pick genuine Delta-8 oils — that are worth your money and safe for your health.
So, to make it easier for you to pick the best among the lot, we have reviewed our five favorite Delta 8 tinctures from numerous different brands. These are from reliable, reputable brands that make safe, effective, and legal products made from natural, organically grown, non-GMO hemp.
So, if you’re ready to venture into uncharted territory with your eyes wide open, scroll down, read the detailed reviews, and then make your final call on which Delta 8 tincture to go for!
Top 5 Delta 8 THC Tinctures On The Market
#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best Delta 8 Tincture; Top Selling
#2. BudPop — Highly Potent Delta 8 Tincture; Non GMO
#3. Hollyweed — Recommended Delta 8 Oil With Natural Ingredients
#4. Cheef Botanicals— Premium Quality Delta 8 THC Tincture
#5. 3Chi — Affordable Brand To Buy Delta 8 THC Oil
#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best Delta 8 Tincture; Top Selling
Exhale Wellness Delta 8 tincture is our favorite among the lot. The brand is well-known for its quality and dedication to crafting all-natural and premium hemp products. It ensures that all its products are safe and adds to the wellness of consumers.
The brand offers some of the most potent hemp products that are quite popular among customers. It combines nutritious superfoods with hemp from premium farms. Exhale Wellness is trustworthy and offers only organic and natural products that stand out in the competitive market.
Coming to its services, Exhale Wellness offers free economy shipping, standard shipping, and expedited shipping. Ordering and getting the parcel delivered is hassle-free. You get your orders within five to seven business days in economy shipping, up to five days in standard, and up to three days in expedited shipping.
Exhale Wellness also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can return the product within 30 days (plus 15 days grace) of purchase and request a refund. That means your purchase will be completely risk-free.
However, the refund policy is not applicable for any product weighing 1oz. or above and any flowers (CBD, Delta-8 and 9, or HHC).
Check out more about Exhale’s shipping and returns policies on the site.
Highlights
With mostly five-star ratings, the Delta-8 oil by Exhale Wellness stands out as one of the best products by the brand and in the market as well.
The Delta 8 tincture comes in a dropper bottle, and the potencies available are 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg.
The Delta-8 oil has 100% all-natural ingredients. It contains no additives, colorings, flavorings, or preservatives. Plus, the product is third-party lab-tested. The hemp oil is clean, safe, and made with full-spectrum hemp extracts.
Talking about the dosage, Exhale Wellness mentions that a single dropper (1 ml) is always the ideal dose. But for starters, go for a low dosage like 0.5ml and then work up to a higher dosage to experience the full effects of the Delta-8 tincture.
According to the brand’s claims and customers, the Exhale Delta 8 tincture works well for insomnia. It promotes restful sleep. It also eases pain and reduces stress.
Pros
100% natural, organic, and non-GMO. No added preservatives, flavorings, or colorings
Top-rated and high-potency Delta-8 tincture
Third-party lab-tested
Trustworthy brand
High transparency
Fast, seamless, and free shipping
30-day money-back guarantee
Positive reviews
20% discount and 25% savings on subscriptions available
Standard pricing
Cons
Exhale products are only available online
The details of international shipping are limited
#2. BudPop — Highly Potent Delta 8 Tincture; Non GMO
Though BudPop is a budding hemp brand, it has made a place in the industry within a short time. It has already started gaining popularity with its premium range of products.
BudPop has been featured in Men’s Journal, Observer, Ministry of Hemp, Maxim, Forbes, and others. It creates some of the best Delta-8 products. The premium Delta-8 products are organic, non-GMO, and lab-tested for potency and safety.
BudPop ensures high transparency and, thus, has made its lab test reports accessible on its website. So, before you place an order with BudPop, you can verify the reports to ensure that the products do not contain any harmful chemicals.
BudPop’s services are also seamless. So, along with the quality of products, the customer services of the BudPop team deserve special mention. All BudPop orders are processed within 48 hours. BudPop also offers a 14-day returns policy. You can return the sealed items within 14 days of purchase and get a refund.
The brand also has active customer support. The services are hassle-free, and delivery is fast.
Highlights
Quality is a priority for BudPop, and, thus, its Delta 8 tincture ranks #2 on our list of favorites.
The high-potency Delta 8 tincture by the brand is one of the best we have found on the market. It is available in only one potency: 750mg. It has two variants: Natural and Peppermint. The Delta 8 tincture is vegan, non-GMO, and third-party lab-tested for quality. No additives, fillers, preservatives, or synthetic colors or flavors are added in these tinctures.
The Delta-8 oil comes in 30 ml bottles, and every 1 ml serving is packed with the power of 25 mg Delta-8 extracted from organically grown hemp.
Overall, the product is highly effective and made of premium ingredients.
Pros
100% organic, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO products
Third-party lab tested
High-potency Delta 8 tincture available in natural and peppermint variants
High transparency
Popular brand
Fast and free shipping
You can subscribe and save 25% on your purchases
No additives or preservatives are used in the products
Hassle-free ordering and active customer support
Discounts for veterans, disabled, and military personnel
Cons
The Delta 8 tincture is available in only one potency and size
No international shipping is available
Prices may seem slightly higher
BudPop products are available only on its website
#3. Hollyweed — Recommended Delta 8 Oil With Natural Ingredients
With a team dedicated to wellness and decades of experience in medical cannabinoids, what could stop Hollyweed from becoming one of the best?
The brand offers premium hemp products that align well with customers’ wellness vision. So, when it comes to getting premium hemp products, you can rely on Hollyweed.
The brand uses high-grade Colorado hemp to manufacture its hemp products. Hollyweed’s products are natural, organic, non-GMO, non-dairy, and gluten-free. They do not contain any harmful ingredients.
The brand also conducts third-party lab tests on its ingredients and the final products. So, you can rest assured that the products are potent, safe, and pure. The lab tests also verify that there are no residual solvents, heavy metals, or pesticides in the products.
Along with premium products, Hollyweed also offers quality services. Free economy shipping is available, and you get your orders delivered within five to seven business days. You can also enjoy expedited shipping to get your package within three working days.
Highlights
The Hollyweed Delta 8 tincture is available in 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg. The Delta-8 oil is organic and non-GMO, made with 100% natural ingredients. There are no additives or preservatives in the product.
Also, Hollyweed prioritizes lab testing. Hence, its Delta 8 tincture oils are third-party lab-tested for safety and quality. The Delta-8 oil is immensely effective. According to the brand’s claims, it works well for physical discomfort, promotes better sleep, and improves mood. The Delta 8 tincture works fast, and the experience is long-lasting.
Hollyweed also provides a Delta-8 dosage chart on its website.
Pros
All products are 100% organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO
Third-party lab-tested
High transparency and positive reputation
Hollyweed uses 100% naturally grown Colorado hemp
The Delta 8 tincture is available in three potencies: 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg.
Fast and free shipping
Reasonable pricing
Hassle-free ordering and delivery
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Reviews for the Delta-8 tinctures are limited
No international shipping is available
#4. Cheef Botanicals —Premium Quality Delta 8 THC Tincture
Cheef Botanicals is one of the best brands in the industry. Plus, an experienced one.
The brand has established strong manufacturing practices, and it is dedicated to using a sustainable approach for sourcing its raw materials. Cheef Botanicals uses premium and organic US-grown hemp.
The brand also ensures that all its products are third-party lab-tested for quality, purity, and potency.
Cheef Botanicals also provides hassle-free services. It offers free two-day express shipping on orders over $100. Plus, you can opt for the subscription scheme to get free shipping and cancellation benefits. A 30-day return policy is available as well. You simply have to return the unused items within 30 days of purchase to get a full refund on the item prices.
Highlights
The Chill Plus Full-spectrum Delta 8 tincture by Cheef Botanicals is available in 1000 mg, 1500 mg, and 2000 mg.
Cheef Botanicals’s Delta 8 tincture & oils are all-natural and contain full-spectrum CBD oil infused with the most powerful ingredients. As claimed by the brand and the customers, the effects of the oil are super strong. It gives a smooth buzz, helps with deep relaxation, stress relief, and anxiety alleviation, and promotes restful sleep.
The Delta-8 oil by the brand contains full-spectrum hemp extract and MCT oil. Backed by third-party labs and quality practices, Cheef Botanicals ensures that the safest and purest Delta 8 tincture is available to you.
Rated 4.9 by customers, the Delta 8 tincture by Cheef Botanicals is very effective and of high quality.
Pros
All-natural, pure, non-GMO hemp-derived full-spectrum Delta-8 tincture
High potency
Third-party lab tested
Top rated and reviewed
Positive brand reputation
An experienced brand with high transparency levels
Backed by professionals and experts who verify the manufacturing practices
Wide range of products
Standard pricing
Cheef Botanicals products are available at stores as well as online
The brand offers different discounts and schemes
Hassle-free services and easy ordering
Cons
Free two-day shipping only on orders over $100
No cancelation policy
The wide range of products might confuse customers
#5. 3Chi — Affordable Brand To Buy Delta 8 THC Oil
3Chi was the first brand to introduce a federally legal THC-dominant product in the US in 2019. After rigorous research, the company introduced its range of Delta-8 tinctures.
The founder of 3Chi, a biochemist with 15 years of experience in product formulation, started the brand with his knowledge of the healing properties of hemp. So, if you want to get your hands on pure and premium Delta-8 products, 3Chi is for you.
3Chi has been featured in Rolling Stones, High Times, ESPN, and others. The popularity of 3Chi comes from the quality of Delta-8 products and the variety it offers. You will find many Delta-8 products, including vapes, gummies, edibles, baked goods, concentrates, isolates, focused blends, and drinks.
All 3Chi products are lab-tested for safety, potency, and purity. They are 100% organic, dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.
Coming to the services of 3Chi, the brand ensures not only amazing products but also hassle-free services. You get free shipping on orders over $99. Order processing takes one or two days, and the goods are delivered within five to seven working days.
If you want to replace a defective or damaged package, you must place a request within ten days of receiving the parcel. This replacement policy applies only to the products bought from the official 3Chi website.
Highlights
Among all the brands we have reviewed, 3Chi has the best Delta-8 tinctures. It offers six variants of Delta-8 oil. Here’s a glance at the six Delta-8 tinctures by 3Chi:
Delta-8 THC Tincture: It contains a broad-spectrum hemp extract, cannabinoids, and terpenes for optimum effectiveness. The tincture is available in 300 mg, 600 mg, and 1200 mg potencies.
Comfortably Numb Delta-8 + CBN tincture: Available in 300 mg, 600 mg, and 1200 mg potencies, the Comfortably Numb Delta-8 oil is a blend of CBN and Delta-8 THC. This tincture is great for experiencing next-level calmness and relaxation.
Delta 8 Focused Blends
Happy Oil Tincture: With 75% Delta-8 distillate and 25% of a variety of cannabinoids (CBC, CBT, CBG, CBD), this broad-spectrum oil is tailored to give you a more upbeat, heady, and happy experience. This 1600 mg Delta 8 tincture comes in 1 oz. dropper bottles.
Focus Oil Tincture: For a more focused and energized Delta-8 tincture, you can go for this Focus Blend containing 75% Delta-8 distillate and 25% of various cannabinoids like CBD and CBG. This tincture contains Vitamin E, hemp oil, and MCT, and it comes in 1600 mg potency.
Calm Oil Tincture: This blend is for deeper relaxation and calm. The total Delta-8 content in this focused blend is 1200 mg (40 mg of Delta-8/ml). And it comes in 1600 mg potency.
Soothe Oil Tincture: The Soothe Delta 8 tincture is best for relief, may it be for stress relief, pain relief, relaxation, or calmness. For a blissful experience, try this broad-spectrum Delta 8 tincture blended with natural terpenes.
Pros
Wide variety of products
Different variants of Delta-8 focused blends and tinctures
100% natural products
High-potency Delta-8 tinctures
Third-party lab-tested for purity, safety, and potency
Quality manufacturing practices
Reputable brand and high-level transparency
Hassle-free service and fast delivery
Cons
No returns and cancelation policy
Free shipping is available only for orders over $99
How We Picked The Best Delta 8 Tinctures
We conducted rigorous research to find the most effective and safe Delta 8 tincture for you. But before we tell you our five favorites, here’s the process we followed to pick the best of the best!
The first stage of our research included studying the brand website. We went through the brand practices, hemp source, manufacturing, shipping and return policies, and lab tests. We shortlisted only those brands that could provide all the necessary information. Transparency was our top priority.
Next, we started researching more on the shortlisted brands. We read the customer reviews on the brand website, social media platforms, review platforms, and other third-party sources to get insights into the company, its products, and services.
Furthermore, we conducted surveys, polls, and interviews with customers and industry experts, who could give us more details about the best Delta-8 tinctures in the market. This primary research helped us get deeper insights into the ingredients and the products.
Lastly, we tested the Delta-8 tinctures. The team tested around ten Delta 8 tincture from the shortlisted brands. Finally, we chose our five favorite and best Delta 8 tincture that are safe, pure, and 100% organic. Plus, they are immensely effective.
Jump to the next section for detailed reviews on each Delta-8 brand.
Factors You Should Consider Before Buying Delta 8 Tincture
Before you finalize a Delta-8 tincture, you must look into certain aspects of the product. Here’s a list of the factors you must consider before buying a Delta-8 tincture.
#1. Ingredients
The first thing you must check on a Delta-8 product is its ingredients. Check the hemp source and other ingredients in the product. The best Delta 8 oil products are organic, 100% natural, and free of chemical junk.
Also, check the lab test reports to know the proportions of ingredients present in the product, whether they contain any pesticides, fertilizers, etc. Read the label to find out if there is any ingredient you are allergic to.
#2. Transparency
Transparency is one of the most important aspects to consider. Most reputable brands maintain a high level of transparency. They make the lab test results accessible on the brand website to make customers trust it.
So, check the transparency level of the brand. If the brand isn’t transparent enough, switch to the next option.
#3. Brand Reputation
When buying Delta-8, ensure that you buy your product from a reputable brand. All the brands that we have reviewed have positive reputations on the market. You can be sure about their product and service quality. Also, it is easier to trust such brands.
#4. Quality
The quality aspect covers both the product and service quality. You must check the quality of the products and services from customer reviews.
Read customer experiences, check the ingredients, brand practices, quality-control measures, hemp source, etc., to ensure that the product is of premium quality.
Furthermore, read the customer reviews to know about the service quality. You will get insights into whether the brand delivers fast, the ordering process, etc.
#5. Independent Lab Testing
Brands that conduct lab tests of their ingredients and products are trustworthy ones. Most popular brands (the ones we listed) conduct lab tests for the products’ safety, potency, and quality. So, ensure that you check the lab test reports before ordering your Delta-8 products.
#6. Brand Policies
For a smooth shopping experience, don’t forget to check the shipping and return policies of the brands, whether they offer a money-back guarantee, free shipping, replacement option, cancellation, discounts, and other information.
Choose brands that offer a good service experience along with quality products. Also, check out the customer reviews to get an idea of the service quality of the brand.
#7. Pricing
Delta-8 is expensive. It takes a lot of money for genuine brands to extract premium Delta-8 and make those products available to you. So, never look for a cheap Delta-8 product.
The best brands maintain standard pricing for their Delta-8 products. Check them out and set the budget accordingly.
FAQs Related To Delta 8 THC Tinctures
Q1: What is the standard dosage for Delta-8 tinctures?
A: Different brands suggest different dosages for their Delta-8 tinctures. The dosage differs mainly because of the potency and the specific formulation of the product you are using.
Most brands would recommend that you start with low doses — like 0.5ml or 0.25ml — and gradually increase the dosage as your body builds its tolerance toward the compound.
We recommend that you consult a medical practitioner before you start regular use of Delta 8 tincture — or, for that matter, any cannabis product.
Q2: How long do Delta 8 tincture take to show their effects on the body?
A: Delta 8 tincture can take a little longer than vapes to show their effects. But the effects do last a little while longer, as well. It takes around 20 to 45 minutes (depending on the potency of the product) for the oil to show its effects on your body and mind, and the effects can last up to six hours.
Also, if you’re on any other medication, remember that they could interact with Delta-8 tinctures and vice versa, since a portion of the tincture passes through your digestive system to enter the bloodstream.
Q3: Do Delta-8 tinctures get you high?
A: Delta-8 is certainly psychoactive, but it is only half as potent as Delta-9 THC (which is what makes marijuana so intoxicating).
So, you need not worry about getting too high or being stoned. You also won’t expect to experience any of the side effects associated with THC use, such as paranoia, clouded judgment, depression, nausea, stomach cramps., severe impairment of motor function, etc.
Delta-8 tinctures trigger a subtle euphoria. The buzz is pretty relaxing and helps you experience a deep sense of calmness without affecting your focus or even heightening your energy levels. Simply said, it can help you unwind after a long and stressful day.
Q4: Are Delta-8 tinctures safe to use?
A: Research into the effects of Delta-8 tinctures is still on. So, when it comes to your safety and health, you must do some research before buying a Delta-8 tincture.
You can trust well-known brands for their efficacy, safety, and quality. The Delta-8 tinctures made by brands that we have listed in this article are all safe, with no reports of any kind of side effects surfacing from customers. So, if you get your Delta 8 tincture from a trustworthy brand, it is safe to use.
Nevertheless, it would be wise to start with a very small dose and definitely consult your doctor before doing so.
Q5: Are there chances of a Delta 8 tincture showing up on a drug test?
A: Yes, Delta-8 tinctures can show up on drug tests. In fact, they do show up on every drug test except breathalyzers. So, if you have an important drug test coming up, stop consuming Delta-8 products of all kinds, beforehand.
Q6: Are Delta-8 tinctures legal everywhere?
A: Yes, Delta-8 tinctures are legal in most US states. But there are a few exceptions. So, know the laws of the state of your residence before placing an order for a bottle of Delta-8 tincture.
What Is The Strongest Delta 8 Tincture For A Euphoric Experience?
Choosing the right Delta 8 tincture can be tricky because the market is filled with Delta-8 brands, thanks to the soaring demand for this newly discovered cannabis compound.
The brands that we have listed are all amazing. Rest assured, you will not be disappointed with any of these Delta-8 tinctures.
So, pick any one of the five brands that we’ve listed and take your wellness quotient to the next level!
