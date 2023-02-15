Is there a case where you are constantly feeling tired, or a situation where your anxiety level is always high? Maybe you barely sleep a night when you are supposed to, and you have probably used a lot of medicine to try to fix the situation, yet it persists.
If you are in any of these situations and you are staying in need of a solution, delta 8 gummies are one of the best solutions on the market.
Many people have this preconceived idea that marijuana is bad for the body. As a result, they refused to be educated on other aspects of cannabis that can be enjoyed. One of the potential benefits of cannabis is that it acts as a depressant for many mental issues. It may also be effective in suppressing body pain.
These gummies have created a safe zone for people to consume cannabis and suppress their issues without being noticed. These products do not harm the body, and you can consume them discreetly. They help the body in various ways, such as relieving body pain, stress, anxiety, insomnia, and others.
Our main aim with this article is to recommend five different brands of the best delta 8 gummies to customers so they can be guaranteed to enjoy legit products. The research process we employed was in-depth and well-detailed. We refused to give some brands slack and ensured every one recommended to you underwent the whole process.
5 Best Delta 8 Gummies (Updated List)
Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies on the Market
BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies With Variety Of Flavors
Hollyweed CBD – Premium Quality Delta 8 Gummies
Cheef Botanicals – Recommended For Delta 8 THC Gummies
3Chi – Affordable Weed Brand To Buy Delta 8 Edibles
#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies on the Market
Exhale Wellness is regarded as one of the best brands in the industry, and they are arguably the best. The brand has been in the industry for a while, and they have been able to build a reputation as being one of the most reliable brands available.
They are highly committed to offering customers the best-quality products to enable them to live their best lives.
The team behind the brand's operations is committed to conducting further research on how they can improve the quality of their products to satisfy customers' needs further.
Highlights
This brand ensures their delta 8 gummies are created using natural and organic ingredients.
Their delta 8 gummies are free of any form of GMOs and do not contain any artificial ingredients, including preservatives, coloring, or flavoring agents.
The brand ensures its products are suitable for vegans and others.
Furthermore, they endeavor to maintain the 0.3% THC concentration level so their products can remain within the confines of the law.
There are two varieties of delta 8 gummies offered by this brand. The 750mg jar has a THC concentration level of 25mg per gummy.
The 1,500mg jar has a THC concentration level of 50mg per gummy.
This brand offers customers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case they are unsatisfied.
Customers who want their refund can contact the brand's customer service, and the refund process will be initiated.
Pros
100% natural and organic ingredients
Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
Transparent brand
Variety of product types
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Only available on the official website
Customer Reviews
The customers that have used the products of Exhale Wellness have praised them for the quality they offer. In addition, the potency and effectiveness of the products have been a point of high praise.
=> Click here to visit the official website “Exhale Wellness”
#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies With Variety Of Flavors
BudPop has built its reputation as a reliable brand in the industry. They have been successful in their bid to consistently produce quality products to satisfy the needs of various customers.
The team behind the brand's operation has a combined 30 years of experience in the cannabis industry, and they are committed to providing customers with products that manage their health issues. BudPop ensures the quality of its products remains regardless.
Highlights
This brand offers its customers varieties of products to choose from. Their delta 8 gummies come in strawberry, watermelon, and blueberry flavors.
All of those flavors are obtained naturally and organically from plants or fruits.
The ingredients used in making these products, in their entirety, are obtained naturally and organically.
The brand makes sure they do not use any ingredients related to animal gelatin so the products can be suitable for vegans.
One of the best parts of this brand's products is that they are affordable while the quality remains top-notch. Also, customers get to enjoy various discounts when they purchase from this brand. As a new customer, you will enjoy 20% of the total cost of your first purchase.
Pros
U.S.-grown hemp
No artificial ingredients
Highly potent
Various discounts available
Cons
Only available online
Customer Reviews
BudPop has managed to become one of the best. As a result, customers can rely on the potency and effectiveness of their product.
=> Click here to visit the official website “BudPop”
#3. Hollyweed CBD – Premium Quality Delta 8 Gummies
Usually, it would be considered a mistake if we did not include HollyweedCBD in our list. All of this brand's operations are conducted by experienced teams of experts, and they are charged with producing quality products that will satisfy the needs of various customers.
The products from this brand have a fast-acting effect on the body, and customers have been noted to say that the effect is felt within two hours of using the product.
All ingredients used in producing their delta 8 THC gummies are obtained naturally and organically from farms in the United States. Hollyweed CBD ensures the safety of their product is guaranteed, as well as the quality of the product.
Highlights
This brand offers customers varieties of different flavors to choose from. They have created their delta 8 gummies in different flavors and maintain high quality.
They do not employ the use of artificial flavoring or coloring agents. Also, their gummies are easy to take, and they come in fun shapes.
The brand invests resources to ensure delivery does not exceed five to seven days. They also have their team process orders within 48 hours of initiation. Unsatisfied customers can return the product and ask for a refund under the brand's 30-day money-back guarantee.
This product is the most expensive on our list; however, it provides excellent value for your money. It is essential, effective, and enjoyable.
Pros
Vegan-friendly
Made in the U.S.
Variety of flavors
Monthly subscribers enjoy 25% discounts
Cons
Pricey
Customer Reviews
Hollyweed CBD has been praised for its effectiveness in relieving body pain. Customers have also praised the varieties of flavors available and the product's effectiveness.
=> Click here to visit the official website “Hollyweed CBD”
#4. Cheef Botanicals – Recommended For Delta 8 THC Gummies
Cheef Botanicals was one of the few brands that first started the production of delta 8 gummies in the industry. They are committed to providing customers with various means of obtaining solutions to their health issues.
This brand is concerned and focused on building a loyal relationship with its customers. The team behind the operation of this brand is filled with scientists, doctors, chemists, and farmers.
The quality of the products manufactured by those teams cannot be questioned. They consistently research ways to improve their products' quality. The makers of Cheef Botanicals believe there are still lots of benefits to be discovered from using cannabis.
Highlights
This brand's product is one of the most potent in the industry, and their delta 8 gummies are made with a mixture of THC and CBD.
This is one of the most transparent brands in the industry. As we said, they believe that high demand can only be generated when you have a loyal relationship with your customers.
As such, they are open about their operations with customers, including the results of their third-party lab testing.
The brand only offers free shipping on products that cost $100 and above, and the delivery time is within two days. They also offer a refund policy of 30 days after purchase.
Pros
Balanced level of flavor and quality
All products undergo third-party lab testing
Amazing customer service agents
Committed to guaranteeing customer satisfaction
Cons
Products are often sold out
Customer Reviews
This brand was able to build its popularity in the industry due to its Chill Plus Delta-8 Square Gummies. Their delta 8 gummies were very effective in treating insomnia, according to customers.
=> Click here to visit the official website “Cheef Botanicals”
#5. 3Chi – Affordable Weed Brand To Buy Delta 8 Edibles
This is one of the first brands to begin the production of delta 8 gummies. 3Chi’s founder was a biochemist with 15 years of experience in the cannabis industry, and he channeled that experience into producing quality products that would satisfy customers' needs.
The brand’s method of extracting the delta-8 compound from hemp plants was coined by their founder in 2019. It is regarded as one of the best extraction methods in the industry.
Highlights
This company is committed to sourcing its hemp plants from farms in the United States.
The farms they work with cultivating hemp using organic and natural methods.
The gummies are primarily made for people who experience constant insomnia and tiredness.
Their gummies are a mixture of CBD and THC.
The brand ensures its products undergo third-party lab testing at ISO-approved labs so customers can rest assured of the safety and quality of their products.
Pros
Affordable pricing
Cruelty-free
Gluten-free
Amazing flavor options
Uses U.S.-grown hemp
Cons
Products tend to be unavailable quickly
Customer Reviews
3Chi’s products are some of the industry's most potent products, which is why users recommend first-timers only consume half of a gummy to start.
How We Chose These Top Brands Selling High-Quality Delta 8 Gummies
One of the first things we did before we started our selection process in full was to set up factors that we felt made up a top brand. All of these factors were grouped into one to act as our committee of judges, which helped us streamline our list of brands to the top five.
Throughout our selection process, we refused to go easy on any brand. The same factors judged all of the brands we recommended above.
But, it is important that you only consume a legit product. With the wealth of brands in the market, it is difficult for customers to differentiate legit brands from scams. This has led to various online complaints about how ineffective so many products are.
Our selection process results from the five brands we have recommended above, and our research leads us to believe that these brands are the best in the industry. In addition, customers who have patronized these brands have spoken generously about the quality of their products.
The factors we used in judging those brands are explained in detail below:
What We Looked For:
Quality: The only way your health situation will be settled or solved without any other complication is if you use a high-quality product. This is why this factor was our first focus during our selection process.
We understand the customers' needs and aim to ensure the brands selected could satisfy that with the quality of their products. First, we invested a lot of time into finding brands committed to consistently offering high-quality products.
A significant factor contributing to the quality of the product is the hemp used in making the product. The best way to judge the quality of the hemp is to know where it was sourced from.
There are farms located in some regions in the United States that are well-known for their natural and organic cultivation skills. A brand committed to serving its customers with quality must obtain its hemp from any of these farms.
According to the Farm Bill of 2018, all farms must be committed to using natural cultivation methods to grow their hemp. One of the significant parts of all this is that the hemp is obtained from farms in the United States.
That way, there is some assurance that hemp has a high percentage of being cultivated naturally. Obtaining hemp from other regions will doubt the plant's quality.
Also, one of the main reasons we believe the farms in the United States are superior to others is the clean soil available to farm this plant. Another factor contributing to the product's quality is the extraction method used in obtaining the delta-8 compound from the hemp plant.
Currently, the best extraction method known in the industry is the CO2 extraction method. So, we ensured every brand recommended to you uses this method to extract their delta-8 compound.
This extraction method is the best because it extracts the compound, ensuring substances or chemicals do not contaminate it. That way, the safety of the product is guaranteed.
Third-Party Lab Testing Results: These are a significant factor in our selection process. No matter how highly advertised a product is, the only way to verify all of the benefits stated by its manufacturer is through third-party lab testing results.
These results make it easier for customers to verify the authenticity of a product and to be sure the product will satisfy their needs accordingly. They also use these results to verify the safety of the products and to know how potent the product can be.
These labs that carry out the third-party testing make sure to check every aspect of the product so they can offer an accurate and fair opinion. Transparency also plays a part in the results of third-party lab testing.
Only transparent brands will post their results on their website for customers to see. If the results cannot be easily accessed online by customers, then they cannot be fully trusted to be true. The results issued by the third-party lab testing are called Certificates of Analysis.
Customer Satisfaction: This is one of the major players in deciding if a product is suitable to be used by a customer. If the customer does not see value in the product, they may refuse to pay any amount for the product.
We could only ascertain if customers would be satisfied with the products by checking various customer reviews posted online. The best places to check for those reviews were the official website of each brand and third-party review sites.
However, we also sourced customer reviews from social media pages and handles. The brands capable of having a high positive-to-negative review ratio were selected to move on to the next factor.
At the same time, the others were trashed immediately. We expect that once customers have decided on any of the products above, they will continue to patronize that brand because they offer them services and products that satisfy their needs.
That way, you can stick to one brand without having to source for others.
Ingredients: One of the significant factors that contribute to the quality of the product is the ingredients used in making the products. If there are less active ingredients in a product or if they are less concentrated than they are supposed to be, customers will experience a low potency level.
Before we recommended any of the brands above, we cross-checked their ingredient list to ensure all ingredients needed to make quality delta 8 gummies were present.
Also, our focus remained on ensuring the brands only used natural and organic ingredients. Brands that had an atom of artificial ingredients in their products were trashed immediately.
We have nothing against artificial ingredients; however, it does not guarantee the safety of our customers. As expected and stated by the Farm Bill of 2018, all brands that produce delta 8 gummies must ensure they do not contain more than 0.3% THC concentration.
It will be considered an illegal product if it contains more than that. Also, a brand committed to satisfying its customers' needs would avoid using artificial preservatives, colorings, or flavoring agents.
Services Being Offered: The central part of a brand's service is its customer service system. The brand must not conclude that all of its customers would have prior knowledge of the industry or the product.
Therefore, it is essential that their customer service agents are available at all times to answer all inquiries that might be asked of them. The first thing we considered as part of this factor was the brand with easy-to-understand website features.
Brands should know that not all of their customers would be technically knowledgeable, so the features of their website should be easy to understand by laypeople.
Also, the tab to contact customer care service should be visibly available. The other services we checked were the delivery service and return policy. We believe these services contribute to the brand's quality and play a part in determining if a customer would patronize the brand or not.
Certain brands refuse to charge their customers for the shipping fee, so products are shipped to customers for free. However, if you need the products in a quicker time than the free delivery service will take, you can pay for expedited shipping.
All the brands we have recommended above walk in the same light as everything we just discussed. They ship products to customers for free and offer a suitable return policy.
Beginner’s Guide: All You Need to Know Before Buying Delta 8 Gummies & Weed Edibles
One of the worst parts of being a customer in this industry is being a beginner. All of the scams in the industry target beginners because they have no prior knowledge of purchasing a product.
They feel they can corner you to believe all of their advertised benefits. Before purchasing your product in the industry, you will be required to conduct in-depth research. That way, you can gain full knowledge before you purchase a product from any brand.
Certain factors make your research easy because there are things to look for in a top brand. We have taken our time to explain all of those factors below, and if you follow them accordingly, you should arrive at one of the legit brands.
The factors are:
Brand Reputation
One of the worst parts of the research process is that you might end up with zero legitimate brands. However, one of the factors that can easily lead you to a brand that offers quality products is the reputation of the brand.
Certain brands are well-known among market enthusiasts and previous customers, and these brands will always stand out in the market. For example, you should find a brand that has been in the industry for several years and has been able to maintain its position as one of the best in the industry.
But, it could have only done so by consistently providing customers with quality products. You can find out about a brand's reputation by asking around your neighbors or friends and reading the customer reviews posted by previous customers.
Therefore, you must consider this factor during your selection process to give yourself the best chance of selecting a brand that will offer you quality products without change.
Third-Party Lab Testing
One of the first factors we thought about when considering the ones that would help your selection process was third-party lab testing. We want to believe that every quality brand should allow their products to undergo testing by a third-party lab, and the testing results should be posted on their website clearly for customers to see.
However, before a customer can understand the content of third-party lab results, they must have been well educated on the terms that will be used. One of the easiest ways to end your research is to review the results posted online and select any brands you feel will satisfy you.
For a brand to be comfortable posting its Certificates of Analysis on its website, its products must be of the highest quality. These third-party labs ensure they check for the product's safety, potency, and effectiveness.
The third-party lab results clearly state if a product contains artificial ingredients, chemicals, or harmful substances. Also, if the THC gummy contains more than 0.3% delta-9 THC concentration, the results state that. As we have said before, if you plan to stay on the right side of the law, you should avoid delta-8 gummies that contain more than 0.3% THC.
.As we have said, a top-level brand will make its Certificates of Analysis available via its official website. However, if they are unavailable on the brand's website, you can decide to request it.
Variety
This is one of the mistakes that most brands in the industry make. They expect that any products they provide to customers should satisfy everybody. One of the best parts of brands that are committed to satisfying the needs of their customers is that they consider everyone.
Customers always love product variety so they can choose the one they feel more comfortable with. Some brands recognize these factors and maximize the benefits they tend to gain from them.
The ability to provide customers with various products and maintain the same high quality can only be achieved by brands that employ the best manufacturing methods. The best type of products will offer you a high level of quality and potency and still give you variety to choose from.
Customers that find it hard to decide on one type of product can continue to test run the different types until they find the one they are comfortable with. The variety available makes it easier for customers to select something that will satisfy their needs and provide them with the taste and color they want.
Ingredients
One of the first parts of your research should be to look at the ingredient list of the products. Educating yourself on the types of ingredients expected to be used in making a best delta 8 gummies is essential.
That way, when considering your selection process, you will have a preconceived idea of the types of ingredients we expect from a brand committed to satisfying its customers. In addition, your focus should be that the ingredients should not be artificial.
Everything concerning the ingredients used in making the products, including the preservatives, colorings, or flavoring agents, should be obtained naturally and organically. The best delta 8 gummies are usually made without animal gelatin. That makes them suitable for everyone, including vegans.
For those that have various types of allergies, you should endeavor to cross-check the ingredients correctly to ensure there is nothing to trigger your allergy. Also, when considering this factor, you should put the safety of your health first.
Customer Reviews
We have heard people say that this factor is entirely unnecessary, but we beg to differ. This particular factor is one of the best ways for beginners to get in-depth knowledge of the industry.
Considering that many people must have used delta 8 gummies before, it is essential to hear their side of the story to gauge if the product will satisfy your needs. These reviews are available on the official website of each brand or through third-party review sites.
You can also check on social media to see customers' conversations about the brands online. Also, you can watch YouTube review videos to see how well the product works. You must refuse to trust the advertised benefits of a product.
Instead, you should trust your research, which is an endeavor to gain knowledge from previous customers. These reviews are critical, as they can help you decide on your brand without going further. You will read reviews from verified customers who have purchased the product.
Price
Some people think that when you purchase a less expensive product, you purchase a product of less quality. Sometimes this can be true, but it does not apply to every situation. This factor plays a significant part in the customer's decision process.
For example, customers who need the strongest delta 8 gummies to relieve their health issues usually look for affordable products. It is only the wealthy that would be out searching for expensive products. However, we advise customers to avoid purchasing products that are too cheap.
The cost of obtaining high-quality hemp cultivated naturally and organically is high. So, for a product to be cheap means the manufacturer must have used lesser quality hemp in making the product. But, this does not mean you cannot get an affordable, high-quality product.
Several brands are committed to providing cost-effective products and maintaining high quality. The best thing you can do to help yourself is to curate a list of various brands so you can decide on your options. Also, you should try to patronize a brand that provides you with a product with excellent value for money.
Extraction Method
One of the most significant factors to consider during your research process is the method that the delta-8 compound was obtained from the hemp plant. The best extraction method to use is the CO2 extraction method.
However, you must recognize that if a brand uses an extraction method that is not of the best quality, the delta-8 compound cannot be purely extracted. So, whichever brand you patronize, you should ensure the extraction method employed is the CO2 extraction method.
FAQs Related To Delta 8 Gummies
Q - What Is the Timeframe for the Effect to Be Felt?
A. This depends on a variety of factors. However, the forecast is within two hours of consumption.
Q - Are There Side Effects to Using Gummies?
A. Yes. However, the side effects are not severe when you consume gummies made from natural ingredients and in the correct dosages.
Q - What Is the Correct Dosage for Using Gummies?
A. The correct dosage depends on the manufacturer and the ingredients used in making the product. Therefore, we advise you to stick to the recommended dosage from the manufacturer.
What Are The Best Brands Of Delta 8 Gummies?
It is important to note that all the delta 8 gummy brands recommended above were selected using the highest quality selection process.
Therefore, we believe that if you decide to patronize any of the delta 8 gummy brands we have recommended, you can rest assured of being satisfied with the product.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.