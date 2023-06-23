With hundreds of choices out there, looking for the best crypto casinos can be as hard as sifting through the latest crypto runners on Binance.
That’s why we’ve put together this list of the 5 best Bitcoin casino sites using strict ranking criteria – because you shouldn’t have to worry about casino rug pulls too.
Ignition Casino was the clear winner for us thanks to offering an exciting range of slots and table games, a generous double-headed welcome bonus, and one of the best online poker apps we’ve found anywhere.
But don’t take our word for it – read on and see how all 5 stack up.
Ignition: Best overall
Bitstarz: Biggest bonus up to 5 BTC
Jackbit: Over 6000 crypto casino games
Flush: Top pick for live dealer games
Bovada: Best Bitcoin casino with a sportsbook
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.
1. Ignition Casino - Best Crypto Casino Overall
Pros
$3,000 welcome bonus
Low wagering requirements
Excellent collection of slots and table games
Over 30 live dealer blackjack tables
Phenomenal poker app
Cons
Limited promotions after the welcome bonus
Though it has a smaller collection of casino games than many of the top crypto casinos on our list, we had to put it into our #1 slot due to its unique approach to welcome bonuses, a slim (but effective) library of games, and one of the best online poker apps we’ve seen anywhere.
Game Selection - 4.7/5
Ignition Casino has over 250 slots and table games available from top providers like Rival, RealTime Gaming, Betsoft, and many more. This means you’ll be able to play slot games like Golden Buffalo, 777 Deluxe, and Aloha King Elvis.
If you’re a fan of progressive jackpot games you’re in for a treat as well. In addition to over 30 progressive jackpot games including slots like Cyberpunk City and Shopping Spree, there are progressive jackpot bingo games and even a couple of poker games like Caribbean Stud.
There are also several games connected to the Hot Drop Jackpot network. These games give players a chance to win one of three must-drop jackpots with one dropping every hour, one dropping every day, and the third Super Jackpot automatically triggers before it reaches $300k.
Speaking of poker and other table games, Ignition Casino has a variety of craps, roulette, baccarat, and blackjack games as well as several interesting casino poker variants like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.
The live dealer casino also has a variety of games suitable for recreational gamblers and high-rollers alike. You’ll have access to live dealer games like baccarat, super 6, American and European roulette, and over 30 different blackjack tables including two early payout options.
Crypto Bonuses and Promotions - 4.9/5
New Bitcoin players will get two 150% deposit match bonuses worth up to $1,500 each. The first $1,500 is usable only on Ignition’s slots and table games (not the live casino games, though) and comes with a super low 25x wagering requirement.
The second bonus is tied to the Ignition poker app and is gradually unlocked by earning Ignition Miles reward points by staking real money at the tables and qualifying tournaments.
You’ll also have access to a nice little refer-a-friend bonus, and the Weekly Boost reload bonus that offers a different bonus each week.
Misc - 4.9/5
The Ignition Casino poker app is jam-packed with player-friendly features to enrich your crypto poker experience.
You’ll be playing at fully anonymous tables, which means that your opponents can’t use nefarious UIs to track your play and exploit your weaknesses in high-stakes tournaments.
You’ll also be able to take notes in the note-taking app, pick the color of your table and cards, and play “fast fold” Zone Poker which lets you increase your hands per hour by automatically moving to an available seat at another table when you fold.
There are also a ton of regularly scheduled tournaments like Jackpot Sit and Go tournaments, cut-throat knockout tournaments, and more.
>> Get two 150% crypto bonuses at Ignition Casino
2. Bitstarz - Best Bitcoin Casino Welcome Package
Pros
5 BTC bonus over four deposits
180 free spins
Over 4,000 slots and table games
Award-winning support
Blazing fast payouts
Cons
Some games affected by geo-restrictions
The award-winning Bitstarz Casino is a powerhouse in the crypto gambling world. This casino is incredibly popular due to its massive library of slots and table games, provably fair gambling options, and a massive 5 BTC welcome package.
Game Selection - 4.9/5
With over 4,000 games to choose from, there’s more than enough to keep you busy.
Bitstarz managed to rope in over 40 different software providers, so you’ll find big-name slots like Elvis Frog in Vegas, Aztec Magic, Golden Horns, and more – with new games being added all the time like Pixel Invaders and Power of Olympus.
Honestly, one of Bitstarz’s biggest strengths is how easy it is to find the games you’re looking for – which is no mean feat with thousands of games in the catalog. Bitstarz has broken the library down into several categories like “Trending”, “Exclusive” or “Bonus Buy”.
It’s also broken off into more specific categories so you can find “Megaways” games and even the various “Book of” games.
While Bitstarz is primarily focused on offering a great slot experience, it manages to pack in quite a few different classic table games. Single and multi-hand blackjack, Texas Hold ’em, Trey Poker, American and European roulette, sic bo, baccarat, and more.
There’s also a rather impressive live dealer casino – but depending on where you are playing from, you may not have access to any of it due to some fairly severe geo-restrictions.
Crypto Bonuses and Promotions - 4.9/5
Bitstarz offers players a 125% match up to 1 BTC when players make their first Bitcoin deposit. This bonus also comes with 180 free spins broken up so that way they’ll get 20 spins a day each day for the first nine days.
Both the spin winnings and deposit bonus are subject to 40x wagering requirements before you can withdraw any payouts.
After that first bonus is played through, you’ll have three deposit bonuses ahead of you. Your second and third deposits will get a 50% match up to 1 and 2 BTC respectively, while your 4th deposit will get a 100% match up to 1 BTC – all with the same 40x rollover requirements.
Misc - 4.6/5
There are weekly tournaments known as the Slots Wars and Table Wars. Players need only play their favorite slot and table games to automatically enroll in these excellent weekly tournaments where you compete for a chance to win a slice of some fairly impressive prize pools.
And if that’s not enough, there are regular giveaways with some truly exciting prizes. Earlier in the year Bitstarz gave away a Tesla – and that’s not the first we’ve seen.
>> Get up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins at Bitstarz Casino
3. Jackbit - Best Crypto Casino Site for Online Slots
Pros
50 free spins with a $20 deposit
Accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies
Over 6,000 casino games
Excellent selection of mini-games
Cons
No real welcome bonus
If the thought of playing the same game twice seems boring to you, Jackbit Casino is just the thing. With over 6,000 casino games from upward of 90 software providers, no matter what kind of slot you like, you’ll find it here.
Tack on to that a surprisingly decent little sportsbook and Jackbit has got a lot going for it.
Game Selection - 5/5
Jackbit has over 6,000 games to choose from – 6,072 at the time of writing this – from an impressive variety of software providers.
Right up front, we found a wealth of fan-favorite games like Hacksaw Gaming’s Stack’em and Gladiator Legends as well as Release the Kraken by Pragmatic Play, or the spooky and feature-rich Book of Shadows slot by NoLimit City.
And that’s just scratching the surface. There are slots for everyone regardless of whether you’re looking for a straightforward experience like Big Bass Bonanza offers or wild and wacky features built into Reactoonz 2.
In addition to that, you’ll find over 100 table games including plenty of twists on the classics like Red Queen Blackjack, French Roulette Pro (we always recommend playing the French variant anyways due to the better odds), and even a rather fun game of War put out by Habanero gaming.
The live dealer casino is stuffed to match with a wide variety of table game variants and even a healthy selection of those live game show-style games that everyone seems to love so much.
Again, there is a lot to do at Jackbit.
Crypto Bonuses and Promotions - 4.5/5
Although the game selection is out of this world, the promotions leave a little to be desired. It’s not that they’re bad, per se, just that what little isn’t tied to the sportsbook feels a little underwhelming.
There are no out-of-the-gates welcome bonuses, but you can claim 50 free spins when you make a $20 deposit – and those free spins have an impressive 10x wagering requirement attached.
That helped take some of the sting out of it.
Misc - 4.7/5
In addition to one of the most impressive collections of slots we’ve seen, we’d be remiss if we didn’t talk about the mini-games Jackbit hosts.
There are 14 quick-play mini-games including fairly classic games like blackjack, keno, and Plinko – but what really caught our attention was the other fun minigames like Teleport, Chicken, and Dino – which is easily our favorite crash gambling game to date.
Instead of wagering on a small rocket or plane, trying to close the bet before it crashes, you're following along with a cartoony dinosaur as it runs along, trying to avoid being obliterated by a meteor.
Morbid? A little. Fun? Absolutely.
>> Sign up with Jackbit and access over 6,000 slots and table games.
4. Flush - Best Bitcoin Casino for Live Dealer Games
Pros
150% welcome bonus
Over 250 live dealer tables
Great selection of slots and table games
Regular slots tournaments with massive prize pools
Cons
Limited bonus selection
Support information can be hard to find
Next up we have Flush Casino. This extremely young casino first opened its doors in late 2022 and managed to hit the ground running by offering up a wide range of top-tier games, exciting slots tournaments, and a very easy-to-navigate website.
While it doesn’t offer as much bonus variety as we’d like, it still proves you don’t need to be an old dog to hang with the big dogs.
Game Selection - 4.8/5
Flush is another one of those robust crypto casinos playing home to several thousand games. By our rough count, this gambling site has somewhere over 4,000 slots and table games from some serious providers like Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, No Limit City, and many more.
We found ourselves getting caught up in a recent NetEnt addition called the WishMaster Megaways – an Arabian Nights-themed slot with cascades, plenty of wilds, and a massive payout of up to 270,108x your wager.
It does have regular casino table games, but we had trouble finding them without using the search bar. So long as you’re comfortable with that, though, you’ll find a wide range of blackjack, baccarat, and so forth.
Or you could head over to the live casino and check out over 250 live dealer games. Blackjack, baccarat, Side Bet City, roulette, Mega Ball lottery – you name it, you’ll probably find it here.
Crypto Bonuses and Promotions - 4.6/5
Flush offers new players a two-tiered welcome bonus, depending on how much they want to deposit.
In the first tier, players who deposit between $10 and $200 will get a 100% match bonus with a 30x wagering requirement. The second tier bonus is good on deposits from $200 to $1,000 and comes with a 150% match bonus with 35x wagering requirements.
Unfortunately, this was the only bonus we found, but it is plenty generous for our tastes.
Misc - 4.7/5
We found that Flush Casino regularly has some form of slots tournament going on with some fairly impressive prize pools.
This casino is currently running a massive Pragmatic Play tournament that will be running until March of 2024 and has a prize pool of €2,000,000 (roughly 2.15 million USD).
There are also regularly some smaller tournaments as well, but all of the ones we’ve seen have prize pools that blow most competitors out of the water, making this an excellent choice for the slots fan who dreams big.
>> Get up to 150% matched on your first deposit at Flush Casino
5. Bovada - Best Crypto Casino With Sports Betting
Pros
Up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses
Solid selection of slots and table games
Competitive odds on over 25 betting lines
Online poker games and tournaments
Cons
Dual and late lines on sportsbook
High wagering requirements after the first bonus
Rounding out our top five online casino sites is Bovada. Not only does this casino offer a stellar variety of slots and table games, but players will be able to take a break to enjoy online poker to rival Ignition Casino’s own as well as one of the best online sportsbooks in the industry.
Game Selection - 4.6/5
Bovada has over 250 slots and table games from several top providers. In fact, you’ll find a lot of overlap between Bovada’s games and Ignitions. This means you’ll find a nice blend of regular and progressive jackpots including Mythic Wolf, Fury of Zeus, 777 Deluxe, and more.
As far as table games go you’ll find a nice blend of single and multi-hand blackjack, American and European roulette, and a great list of Bitcoin casino and video poker games.
Speaking of poker, you’ll find a similar poker setup to what is offered at Ignition, with plenty of online poker tables to join and a variety of cut-throat tournaments to take part in.
All in all, there’s a lot to do - making this a great spot for online gambling lovers of all persuasions.
Crypto Bonuses and Promotions - 4.6/5
Bovada offers a variety of crypto bonuses for both the casino online and sportsbook, starting with a very nice first-time deposit bonus of 125% match up to $1,250 when you use the BTCCWB1250 promo code. This generous bonus comes with only 25x wagering requirements.
After that, you can use the BTC2NDCWB for the same 125% match up to $1,250 on your next two deposits. These two will come with much stiffer 50x wagering requirements – which will require some work, but even a dedicated player will work through that with a little effort.
Misc - 4.7/5
We found one of the best online sports betting sites around Bovada. Not only are the odds competitive across all markets but there are so many great features built in that it’s great to use.
The prop builder blows the competition out of the water, and if you can’t find odds on the event you want, you can reach out to the team and they will build odds just for you.
That’s some stellar service.
>> Use BTCCWB1250 to get a 125% match on your first crypto deposit.
How We Ranked the Top Bitcoin Online Casinos
Game Selection
To ensure boredom is a thing of the past, we’ve exclusively included Bitcoin casinos with a wide variety of thrilling Bitcoin casino games from several of the industry’s top providers and scored them based on quality and quantity.
Crypto Bonuses and Promotions
Nothing says “welcome aboard” like a generous first deposit bonus or some other generous promotion. Every one of our Bitcoin gambling sites offers players a wide range of exciting promotions that have been scored based on the overall bonus size and the fairness of terms.
Misc
This last criterion is for anything else. If the Bitcoin casino has something we think it does particularly well, we’ll talk about it here. This could be anything from customer service to sportsbook offerings to the ease of payouts.
Why is Ignition the Best Crypto Casino Website?
There are a lot of great Bitcoin casinos on our list and each of them has plenty to offer – but Ignition Casino stands above them all in our eyes – and here’s why.
Exciting Welcome Bonus: Ignition Casino offers two 150% match bonuses worth up to $1,500 each when you make your first crypto deposit. One bonus is earmarked specifically for Ignition’s exciting online poker while the other is good for the casino’s excellent selection of slots and table games.
World-Class Poker: Ignition’s poker app not only gives you access to thrilling online poker games and tournaments. It also comes equipped with an arsenal of killer features like a player note app, fully anonymous tables, and a Zone Poker feature that lets you instantly move from one table to the next when you fold, so that way you don’t have to wait around for your next hand.
Impressive Customer Support: Whether it’s the on-site forums, the robust help center, or Ignition’s 24/7 live chat – you’ll have all the help you need to resolve issues, answer questions, and so forth.
Why Are Online Bitcoin Casino Sites Better Than Traditional Online Casinos?
Cryptocurrencies have become one of the best additions to the online gambling scene and more and more players are making the switch. If you’re not sure why it’s the superior way to enjoy your favorite online casino games, let us break it down for you.
Decentralization: Bitcoin and crypto casinos use modern blockchain technology to handle transactions. This means it’s detached from normal financial institutions and operates with a greater sense of transparency and security.
Better Banking: Crypto casino transactions are usually processed faster than traditional methods like bank transfers and credit cards. On top of that, crypto players will often save a bundle on transaction fees, as these fees are usually much smaller with crypto – if they exist at all.
Bigger Bonuses: Online casino goers often enjoy increased welcome bonuses and reload bonuses. Whether it’s Ignition Casino beefing their deposit bonuses from 100% to 150% when players deposit with crypto or Bitstarz’s massive 5 BTC welcome bonus, it pays to play with Bitcoin.
Best Crypto Casinos: FAQs
Are Online Crypto Casinos Safe?
Yes, online crypto casinos are quite safe – so long as you stick to trusted Bitcoin casinos like the ones on our list. The best Bitcoin casino sites offer end-to-end encryption, and games from trusted providers, and are regularly audited by trusted third parties in the online casino industry like the Malta Gaming Authority or Curacao Gaming Commission.
Can I Play Bitcoin Casino Games on My Mobile Device?
You can absolutely Bitcoin and crypto casino games on your iOS and Android mobile devices. Many crypto casinos offer downloadable dedicated mobile applications so you can enjoy exciting games while you’re on the move.
But, even the ones that don’t generally support mobile play via dedicated in-browser support, letting you enjoy your favorite crypto games no matter where you are.
Which Crypto Casino Offers the Best Welcome Bonus?
Our research shows that Bitstarz offers the best Bitcoin welcome bonus. New players are able to claim up to 5 BTC in bonuses plus 180 free spins across several fantastic slot games.
How Do I Pick the Best Bitcoin Casino Site For Me?
Picking your perfect crypto casino can seem like quite a daunting task… That's why we’re here to help. Here is a list of the top things we look at when trying to find our next great online casino site.
Make sure crypto casino sites have your favorite games. This seems like a no-brainer, but few things are as disappointing as signing up at a casino, committing your bankroll – and then finding out that you can’t even play the games you want. Whether you’re looking for a specific game (like A Night with Cleo or Gonzo’s Quest) or just want to make sure they offer some kind of blackjack… You need to make sure you can play what you like.
Check out the Bitcoin casino welcome bonus. Every casino has its own twist on the welcome package, from massive match percentages with difficult-to-complete rollovers to smaller bonuses that make it much easier to walk away with your winnings.
See what other players have to say. Is the customer service good? Does the casino experience an abundance of downtime? The best way to find out is to read customer reviews to see what they have to say about the casino so you can get an idea of what other gamblers just like you feel about what’s on offer.
Comparison of the Top 5 Crypto Casinos
Ignition: A fantastic online casino with generous bonuses, exciting slots, and the best poker app around. Click here to get up to $3,000 split between casino games and poker.
Bitstarz: The award-winning Bitstarz Casino offers thousands of slots and table games, exciting weekly tournaments, and one of the biggest welcome bonuses you’ll find. Sign up today to get up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins across some stellar slots.
Jackbit: We were blown away by Jackbit’s 6,000+ slots. With games from over 90 providers, there’s no shortage of exciting games available. Sign up today and make your first deposit of $20 or more to get 50 free spins to get started.
How to Start Playing Crypto Casino Games
If you’re ready to start playing exciting casino games at our top Bitcoin casinos, we again suggest our favorite of all crypto gambling sites: Ignition Casino.
Follow this easy step-by-step guide to go from bored to crypto casino lord in just a few minutes.
Step 1: Head to Ignition Casino
Make your way to the Ignition Casino landing page.
The registration form should automatically pop up – but if it doesn’t, just click the big, orange “Join” button.
Step 2: Create Your Account
Fill out the form in its entirety. Ignition Casino is going to want your name, date of birth, contact information, and so on.
Once you fill everything out (make sure you fill it out accurately so you don’t have any problems when it comes time to claim your winnings later) agree to the terms of service and click the “Register” button.
Step 3: Claim Your Crypto Casino Bonus
Head to your email to verify your account, login and head over to the cashier to make your first deposit and claim your two 150% deposit match bonuses.
That’s it! You’re ready to enjoy some of the best poker and Bitcoin casino game action anywhere.
Tips and Tricks for Playing Bitcoin Casino Games
Nobody goes into gambling expecting to win all the time, but if you find yourself losing more than you’re comfortable with, here are some strategies you can employ to help you dull the house edge at Bitcoin casinos.
Pick games with a low house edge: French and European roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and craps all have some fairly basic betting strategies that can reduce the house edge down to roughly 1-2%. This means that you’ll have nearly even odds with each hand, spin, or roll of the dice.
Manage your crypto bankroll: Before you sit down for a session decide how much you’re going to spend. This will help you avoid falling into the trap of chasing losses – which has been the downfall of many a player.
Take advantage of promotions: Deposit match bonuses are one of the best ways to help you out. From deposit match bonuses to free spins, every bonus you take advantage of gives you more time to play and more chances to win.
Ready to Play Crypto Online Casino Games?
Now that we’ve laid out the very best Bitcoin casinos, all you have to do is figure out which one suits you best.
Our extensive research indicates Ignition Casino is the top pick for most players thanks to its dual deposit match bonuses, exciting online poker room, and robust casino.
Regardless of which Bitcoin casino you decide to play at, it’s important that you focus on having fun and always wager responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Moreover, the risks associated with online gambling are enormous and should be taken as an entertainment form solely. While your gambling fortunes might seem to yield some dividends, remember that the "house always wins."
Do you feel you're getting addicted to gambling, or do you know someone facing a similar issue? There's no need to worry as the National Gambling Helpline is available at 1-800-522-4700 to give you the much-needed assistance to reverse gambling addictions. Remember that all gambling sites and articles are for those who are 21+ only.
Casino sites might not be accessible in your region. Always check local laws to see if online gambling is an activity you can partake in legally.
Should you want further insight on gambling, visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.