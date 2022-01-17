Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
Sleep disorders are common in our modern world. While there are many solutions, you should pick one without significant side effects. In that context, CBD oil has recently emerged as a novel solution, and it is known to have a positive impact on your sleep pattern. This article brings you the best CBD oil for sleep.
CBD oil is a natural solution that helps you to sleep. CBD relaxes your system and works as a stress buster; it also calms you down. Therefore, it results in a smooth transition to sleep.
The primary source of CBD products, including CBD oil and other edibles, is the hemp plant. Since the cannabis industry is currently booming, too many products are on the market. This article brings you the brands that offer some of the best CBD oil for sleep.
The quality of sleep has a significant effect on daily life. Hence, the best CBD oil for sleep in the proper quantity can positively impact your day-to-day activities. Apart from bringing you the best brands, we will cover the other necessary stuff you need to know when choosing the best CBD oil for restful sleep.
Top 5 Best CBD Oil for Sleep [2022]
Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Oil for Sleep; CBD Sleep Gummies Online
BudPop - Popular CBD Oil For Sleep With Therapeutic Value
CheefBotanicals - Most Potent Sleep Inducing CBD Oil
Hollyweed CBD - Trusted Cannabis Brand For Hemp CBD Oil
FAB CBD - Wide Variety Of CBD Oil For Sleep & Relaxation
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
#1. Exhale Wellness- Overall Best CBD Oil for Sleep; CBD Sleep Gummies Online
The office of Exhale Wellness is in Los Angeles. The company boasts of decades of experience in the organic food industry. Moreover, they have partnered with hemp farms in Colorado. Hence, Exhale Wellness CBD oil is extracted from premium quality hemp.
Exhale Wellness has had prior experience in the organic food industry, and their previous experience has helped them embark upon the cannabis industry.
Exhale Wellness products undergo careful research and development. All their products are vegan, and one of the priorities is to keep them organic. Moreover, Exhale Wellness products are non-GMO, and they do not contain any artificial colors or flavors. The products are also free from gluten and dairy as they are vegan in composition.
Highlights
Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: It is a full-spectrum CBD. Hence, it contains all the major cannabinoids. Terpenes, flavonoids, CBD, and a small amount of delta-9 THC are present. Terpenes and flavonoids induce the smell and taste of CBD products. Moreover, there are also therapeutic properties. Flavonoids, terpenes, and other plant substances aid the “entourage effect.”
Entourage Effect: The entourage effect is a process that synergizes the interaction of various cannabinoids within your body. This effect can improve the impact of CBD oil. Additionally, the cannabinoid contents generally determine the scope of the entourage effect.
The entourage effect helps in the positive impact of CBD oil on your overall body and mind. This effect is best visible in a full spectrum CBD oil like Exhale Wellness.
Clean CO2 Extraction: The CO2 extraction method helps maintain high purity standards, and it is an assurance of quality and maximum potential.
Available in Multiple Quantities: With a product stored inside a glass bottle, Exhale Wellness oil users can choose between 600 mg and 1,200 mg options.
Organic: The hemp ingredients used in Exhale Wellness are pesticide-free, which showcases that the brand cares about your health and wellbeing. The all-natural ingredients do not have any artificial or toxic substances used in their manufacturing.
Partnership with Colorado-Based Hemp Farms: Generally, USA-grown hemp is considered the best quality. That is because the U.S. hemp growers need to comply with the strict standards being imposed by the latest U.S laws. For instance, the maximum THC limit set on all hemp growers must be adhered to. Hemp providers must abide by the 0.3% THC rule, which is the legal limit, in all their products. Also, the plants need to grow safely following USDA standards.
Hemp Seed Oil: Hemp seed oil comes with multiple benefits. The same is used as a carrier oil in Exhale Wellness CBD. Hemp seed oil is rich in Omega fatty acids. Your risks of heart diseases are reduced, and therefore, stroke and heart attack are considerably lowered. Moreover, blood pressure is regulated and it also improves eye health.
Pros
100% natural ingredients
No additives
Non-GMO
Available in both 600 mg and 1,200 mg
Federal Farm Bill compliant
Clean CO2 extraction
Cons
Only available online
2. BudPop - Popular CBD Oil For Sleep With Therapeutic Value
Among the most popular brands of cannabis products on the market, BudPop is among the best. The company is based in Los Angeles. As the cannabis industry is relatively new, so is BudPop. However, the company founders claim to have a cumulative experience of more than 30 years growing hemp and understanding the benefits of the plant. This experience comes in handy, especially now that the industry is legally recognized in the U.S.
BudPop sources its hemp plants from farms of Nevada, and these are certified cultivators with years of experience growing the plant. The plants are organically grown, which keeps the BudPop items high in quality.
Highlights
CO2 Extraction Method: Like Exhale Wellness, Budpop also uses the CO2 extraction method. This method helps in ensuring the high quality and purity of the product.
Dedicated Shipment Service: Upon receiving the order, BudPop ships the product within a couple of days. Over a particular amount ($50.00), shipping is free for all products. There are other benefits as well to attract new customers.
Friendly Customer Care: The customer service is friendly and is patient with new users. The good services provided by the customer support team of BudPop have helped its reputation in the cannabis market.
Return Policy: It comes with a 30-day return policy. All unused products are applicable for a full refund. It is a confidence-building measure of BudPop, and it will help gain the customer’s trust in its products.
Organic and Vegan: BudPop products are non-GMO and organic. It is also full vegan, and hence no dairy is used in their CBD products.
Ingredients: Being a full spectrum CBD, the major components include hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD), coconut oil, and terpenes. The full spectrum quality aids the maximization of the benefits of CBD.
Third-Party Testing: All the popular cannabis brands have brought their products to third-party testing. BudPop is no different. Canalysis Laboratories, in Henderson, Nevada, is the third-party lab that does all the testing of BudPop products. It helps establish the legitimacy of the brand’s products and makes it easy for the customers to trust them.
Transparent: The lab results can be accessed by anyone interested, and it has been put up on their official website. Such transparent measures help build confidence between the brand and the customers.
Pros
Organic and vegan
A high degree of customer satisfaction
Full-spectrum CBD
CO2 extraction
High purity
Third-party lab tested
Federal Farm Bill compliant
Cons
You can purchase it only from the official website
Refund is applicable only if you return the product in original condition
3. CheefBotanicals - Most Potent Sleep Inducing CBD Oil
Cheef Botanicals is based in California. Like many other cannabis brands, the source of its hemp farms is based in Colorado and Oregon. It is one of the top CBD brands currently on the market that has perfected its products in a short duration.
The CO2 extraction method combined with the infusion of hemp seed oil makes the product all the more potent and highly concentrated. A product with high potency means that it offers an immediate effect upon ingestion.
Like other CBD oils, you can either ingest the drops directly or mix them with your food or drink. However, you are advised to put the drops under your tongue for instant effect.
Highlights
Organic and All-Natural: Cheef Botanicals CBD oil is an organic product. The company made sure that hemp plants used were grown organically. Moreover, it is GMO-free, and no artificial or other toxic ingredient is used. Also, it does not contain additives or preservatives.
Vegan: It upholds the anti-cruelty principle. Hence it is vegan friendly, and no dairy products are used to manufacture it. Moreover, it is gluten-free.
Synergistic Effect: A full-spectrum CBD isolate is regarded as the best form of CBD oil. It contains the different terpenes found in broad-spectrum hemp extract and natural cannabinoids and flavonoids. The terpenes work in sync with the cannabinoids, which maximize the benefits of CBD. As you know by now, it is called the entourage effect.
Non-Psychoactive: CBD oils are non-psychoactive products. It means consuming these products will not get you high.
Different Sizes: The Cheef Botanicals' sleep tincture is available in four different sizes: 300 mg, 600 mg, 1,200 mg and 3,000 mg. As a result, this available size variation gives freedom to the user to choose the size according to their requirement.
Third-Party Lab Test: Third-party lab tests are done for CBD sleep oil products of all sizes.
Pros
Full-spectrum cannabinoids
Non-psychoactive
Fast shipping
100% natural
Organic and non-GMO
Uses clean CO2 extraction
Available in different sizes
No additives or preservatives in the oils
Cons
No well-established assistance program
4. Hollyweed CBD Oil - Trusted Cannabis Brand For Hemp CBD Oil
Hollyweed CBD oil is another product with a clean CO2 extraction procedure. It is also full-spectrum CBD mixed with hemp seed oil for best results. It is based in Los Angeles, California.
Additionally, Hollyweed CBD believes that the hemp plant has healing properties, and this wellness principle is key to the brand. The Hollyweed CBD products aim to make the lives of its customers better.
Like the other products, it comes with a dropper for convenient usage. Additionally, it is advised to store CBD oil in a cool and dark space to help preserve the quality and freshness of the product.
Highlights
Ingredients: Hemp seed oil is infused with CBD oil in the Hollyweed CBD oil. Moreover, CBD oil is extracted from Colorado hemp. Hemp seed oil is an added boost to your healthy diet routine, and it contains several essential Omega fatty acids.
Different sizes: The all-natural CBD oil is very potent. It comes in four available strengths: 300 mg, 600 mg, 1,200 mg, and 3,000 mg. Consequently, the size variations give you the freedom to choose a size according to your requirements.
Usage: Hollyweed CBD suggests putting the drops directly under your tongue for the effect to kick in faster. You can also consume it indirectly by placing the drops in your food or drinks. However, putting the CBD oil drops under your tongue will give you the fastest results.
Shipping and Return Policy: Hollyweed CBD offers free economy shipping as several shipping options. The products are shipped within 24 hours of receiving the order, and it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee policy.
Lab Testing: Hollyweed CBD sends its products to DEA accredited labs for lab testing. Moreover, Hollyweed CBD has kept the lab reports in the public domain, upholding the company's transparency.
Environment Friendly: The Hollyweed CBD brand makes sure that its products are free from environmental contaminants.
All Natural: The product is all-natural and organic, and there are no harmful substances or toxins in the product. Moreover, it is GMO-free, and no artificial coloring or flavoring is added.
Vegan Friendly: Being vegan friendly, Hollyweed CBD is dairy-free which is a sign of good practice by not supporting animal cruelty. The products are also gluten-free.
Good Customer Service: Hollyweed CBD boasts of one of the best customer services in the cannabis industry. The customer service representatives are reliable and just a call or email away. Therefore, customer service has earned a reputation for offering users satisfactory replies.
Pros
All-natural CBD oil
Full-spectrum CBD
Third-party lab-tested
Available in multiple potencies
Free and fast shipping
Cons
Low potency oils take a longer time to show their effects
5. FAB CBD - Wide Variety Of CBD Oil For Sleep & Relaxation
The last on this list is FAB CBD. It is yet another famous brand that brings out high-quality CBD products. The various flavor options of FAB CBD are its main attraction, especially to new users. FAB CBD comes with five different CBD oil flavors: citrus, natural, berry, mint, and vanilla.
FAB CBD entered the cannabis market in October 2017. The hemp plants of FAB CBD are grown in the farms of Colorado, and the headquarters of the company is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The company claims to provide good customer service for its customers. Like the other products in this list, FAB CBD oil is also full-spectrum. The company maintains a 0.3% THC limit in its products.
Highlights
CO2 Extraction Methods: FAB CBD uses CO2 extraction to extract the CBD from the hemp grown in Colorado farms. The CO2 extraction method avoids using solvents when extracting from the hemp plants. Hence, it enables you to avoid potentially dangerous chemicals that could have been left behind in your CBD if the company had used a different extraction method.
Easy Instructions: The FAB CBD oil pack comes with an excellent ready-to-use setup. The product is available in different sizes; it comes with a vial and dropper for easy usage. The instructions are pretty simple, and the dropper's markings are evident. Therefore, it gives you control over the intake of exact dosage.
Third-Party Lab Testing: ProVerde Laboratories does the third-party lab tests for FAB CBD. The lab has ISO accreditation (ISO 17025).
Transparency: You can find the reports of the third-party lab tests on the FAB CBD official website. These publicly accessible reports make FAB CBD a trustworthy brand that is transparent in its manufacturing processes. Therefore, it induces confidence in customers.
Multiple Options to Choose From: FAB CBD is available in five different flavors and four different strengths. Consequently, the diverse product variants give you the liberty to pick the perfect choice according to your requirements.
Pros
Affordable
Comes in several flavors and sizes
Transparent lab results
Full-spectrum CBD
Natural, non-GMO, and vegan
Cons
Only available online
How We Made The List Of Best CBD Oil For Sleep:
We applied a three-stage process involving intensive research to create the best CBD oil for sleep list. We started by finding all the top brands in the market and made a list that included all the major brands.
Once we had a list, we applied filters such as customer satisfaction, price, naturalness, delivery, transparency, and general reputation to create a list of the ten best products.
Consequently, we narrowed down the list to include the five best CBD oils for sleep available on the market.
What We Looked For?
As mentioned, while undergoing the three-stage process, we focused on certain factors. These factors ensure the best interest of the user. The factors we included are:
Customer Satisfaction: We looked into the customer experiences of various CBD oils. Then we listed those which helped in inducing a restful night's sleep among customers. We also looked up reviews of the products on multiple forums.
Price: We looked at the merits of the various products and if the price justifies them. Although CBD products, be it CBD oil or other edibles, are relatively new, their competition in the market is quite high. Several brands are trying their best to establish themselves on the market. It helps balance out the price rates, which is beneficial to the customer. Hence, you do not want to be paying an extremely high amount for a product when you can access a similar quality at a lower price.
Natural Quality: We made sure that the brands in our list prioritize keeping their products natural. One of the critical attractions of CBD products is their "natural" attributes. Hence, you do not want to be consuming a product that indulges in too many artificial ingredients.
Delivery: Fast delivery is another important factor we have kept in mind. We understand that waiting can seem like a tedious task when ordering a product online. Also, the company must ensure that the product reaches the customer in the best condition.
Guaranteed Return Policy: Most CBD oil brands have a return policy on most products. An open return policy gives customers a sense of security.
Transparency: Only those brands that were transparent about their products were listed. It includes the ingredients that go into the manufacturing process.
General Reputation: Lastly, we focused on the brand’s overall reputation. Although CBD is a novel industry in a developing stage, we tried our best to list the brands that earned a decent reputation during this short duration.
Customer Service: Last but not least, customer service is critical to clear confusion and answer queries regarding a product. It is especially true for a new business like the cannabis industry. Hence, satisfactory customer service is essential for CBD products, including CBD oil.
Buying Guide : Best CBD Oil for Sleep; Sleep CBD Online
Now you know the brands that offer you the best CBD oil for sleep. Next, there are certain critical factors that you need to bear in mind before proceeding to the check-out. You will be the person most affected, so these factors are essential in making the right choice. Some of these crucial factors are as follows:
Natural and Organic
One of the main attractions of the CBD product drive is its "Go Green" appeal. You will want to keep your choice of CBD oil or, for that matter, any CBD product as green as possible. Therefore, hemp should be sourced from organic farms that do not use pesticides in hemp production. Also, make sure that the product is non-GMO. Moreover, try to avoid brands that use artificial additives and preservatives.
CO2 Extraction
CO2 extraction is a superior extraction method, and that is why many CBD companies practice it. Companies can avoid using other solvents in the extraction process, and it will also help prevent potentially harmful chemicals present in the solvent from seeping into the product. Hence, the CO2 extraction method helps to ensure high quality and purity.
Full Spectrum CBD
Full-spectrum CBD comes with multiple benefits. It infuses the carrying oil with CBD hemp oil, and together with the natural terpenes, you get high-performance CBD. Hence, many consider the full spectrum CBD a high-quality product compared to other spectrums.
Source of Hemp
You have to make sure that the company sources its hemp plants from within the U.S. That way, you can access higher-quality CBD products. Several farms are dedicated to full-spectrum hemp extract farming for various CBD companies, and it is more evident in states like Colorado and Nevada. The industry's research and development help achieve higher quality hemp plants from within the U.S than outside it.
Check the Percentage of THC
The Federal Farm Bill restricts THC concentration to 0.3 %, and therefore you must check the numbers before buying the product. This factor will help regulate your THC consumption and legally be on the safe side. Also, higher THC doses for a beginner can have side effects.
Vegan
Most of the CBD brands also stand against cruelty. In this sense, many brands are vegan, making it dairy-free. It is not only a cruelty-free policy, but it is also good news for mental and physical health-conscious individuals. Most of the CBD oils and products are also gluten-free.
Terms and Conditions
Make sure you understand the terms and conditions correctly. For instance, many CBD brands have a return policy on selected products, and hence, you need to understand the return policy of your product.
Fast Shipping
Since most of these products have to be bought online, you must check out the terms of their shipping policy. You do not want to wait long before receiving your product upon ordering them online. Choose the brand that ensures fast shipping of their products. Fast shipping time leads to better customer satisfaction.
Sizes and Flavors
CBD tincture comes in various sizes. Therefore, you need to select one depending on your needs. Also, like with FAB CBD, several brands come in multiple flavors. It is an excellent option for people who cannot tolerate unflavored CBD oil tinctures. You can try different flavors to determine the flavor that suits your taste buds. You can then make it your regular choice if you go for a long-term course.
FAQs About Best CBD Oils For Sleep & Relaxation
What are the benefits of CBD oil?
CBD for sleep intake (in any form) can aid in relieving various ailments in your body. It interacts with a critical system in your body called the endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system regulates sleep, pain sensation, cognition, memory, appetite, mood, and immune system function. CBD affects the ECS, and it helps you relax and gives you better sleep. Moreover, the components in CBD helps in relieving stress and anxiety.
How to intake CBD oil tincture?
CBD oil intake is done by placing drops of it under your tongue. Upon placing the drops there, you need to hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds without swallowing. It is the most effective way which give fast results. You may also mix the drops in your drink. For instance, you can put a couple of drops of oil into your tea or coffee.
Can CBD oil help me deal with insomnia and sleep disorders?
We have good news for people who have trouble sleeping! CBD sleep products can assist in normalizing your restful sleep pattern. Marked improvements have been noticed by consumers who take CBD about an hour before bed. It improves their restful sleep, giving them more energy and focus in the morning.
How does CBD oil help induce sleep?
Most likely, the decrease in cortisol levels aids the sleep-inducing process. This impact on cortisol levels ultimately calms you down, preparing your body for a good night's sleep. A lower cortisol level helps you to relax. Therefore, many people who have long suffered from insomnia and sleep disorders have benefitted from the intake of CBD oil. Consequently, you can confidently consume the best CBD oil product to improve your sleep cycles.
What is the correct CBD dose?
It will vary from person to person. You also need to understand that a higher dose does not automatically mean a more substantial impact. In fact, the dosage will depend on the purpose of your CBD for sleep intake. For instance, generally, if the end purpose is for natural sleep aids, a relatively higher CBD dose of 300 mg to 600 mg is more suitable.
Can I consume CBD sleep tincture daily?
Yes, you can. To get lasting benefits and actual lifestyle improvements, you should include them in your daily intake routine. Many customers have experienced progress in their day-to-day performance both mentally and physically after regular CBD oil usage.
Does CBD oil make me high?
Cannabidiol or CBD will not make you high. You need to understand the difference between CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Firstly, these compounds are extracted from the cannabis Sativa plant. Secondly, THC causes a high. Thirdly, THC levels in CBD essential oils are not enough to make you high. On the other hand, CBD is primarily associated with healing properties rather than getting high. Hence, the CBD chemical simply helps relieve your anxiety, stress, and nerve pain.
Conclusion - Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil For Sleep
THC-Free CBD oil comes with multiple benefits. While it aids in relieving your stress and anxiety, CBD oil also helps ease physical pain. While on one end, it aids in healing your anxiety issues, on the other, it enables you to sleep. Many consumers have seen improvements in their sleep cycles as they claim CBD has helped them deal with their insomnia.
The best part is that most of these products are organic and natural, and most of the products are also vegan-friendly. Moreover, CBD oil does not get you high, and it should clear some popular misconceptions regarding its use.
Additionally, the quantity of the dose will vary from individual to individual. The end purpose of an individual taking CBD oil also determines the number of doses they need to take. For instance, you may need a higher amount when you use it for sleeping.
If you see visible benefits in your life from the consumption of CBD oil, you can make it a part of your routine. We hope our take on the best CBD oil for sleep will help you to pick a product and finally help you ease your sleeping troubles.
