Despite the stigma around cannabis, CBD oil's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. Now, there are various CBD-infused products on the market, including CBD gummies, capsules, pens, oil tinctures, and more.
A number of new brands keep popping up as these products reach new heights of success every day. In a crowded market, choosing the best CBD oil product seems like an overwhelming activity. Well, do not fret because we have you covered.
CBD enthusiasts and satisfied customers claim this oil can alleviate pain, regulate sleep, and stimulate appetite. It may also lower stress levels and make you feel calm.
A few research results support the use of CBD products. However, thorough research about all of the benefits that people claim is still in process.
The primary reason for CBD products' massive success is that their after-effects are not psychoactive like THC. They will not send you in a euphoric state or make you high. These products can only calm your nerves and help you feel relaxed.
Sadly, we are part of a society that promotes hustle culture. Hectic work shifts, finances, relationships, and personal well-being have become harder to manage all at once. But gladly, millenials have found their comfort in a bottle of cannabidiol oil, which is fantastic.
An important point to notice is that none of these products claim to work as alternatives to actual prescription medications. They can only help you cope with certain issues.
CBD oils are available in various potencies, depending on the manufacturers. It is better to discuss with your doctor which one is suitable for you.
So, if you get bored of the process of researching and digging for the best possible product, leave it to us. Our team has dedicated a significant amount of time to testing these brands to give you conclusive info and research-based reviews.
Top 5 Best CBD Oil on the Market of 2021:
These five brands are providing the best CBD oils in the market right now:
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
BudPop: Most Potent Organic Hemp-Derived CBD Oils
Hollyweed CBD: Highly Rated Hemp CBD Oil & Tinctures
Cheef Botanicals: Leading Hemp Brand for CBD Oil
Fab CBD: Wide Variety of Flavors in CBD Oil
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Brand Overview
Cannabinoids in hemp can help us restore our body's equilibrium, comfort, and performance, thanks to their naturally existing properties.
Everyone may benefit from Exhale Wellness' objective of making these therapeutic characteristics available to everyone.
In terms of quality and potency, Exhale Wellness is the most highly rated natural hemp brand on the internet. They only utilize hemp grown in Colorado by happy farmers that take pride in their work.
So, the best CBD tincture on the market is just a few clicks away. All of their CBD products are made from only the finest hemp and come with the Certificates of Analysis (COAs).
You can now end your quest for organic, robust, and high-quality CBD oil products.
Pros
All-natural and organic ingredients
Non-GMO
Free from additives and preservatives
Clean CO2 extraction process used
Absorbs fast for quick effects
30-day money-back guarantee
Free shipping
Cons
Only available online
Highlights
Fast Absorption and Quick Effects: Fast-absorption and immediate effects make Exhale’s CBD tincture a prize-winning product.
Versatile in Use: Like other hemp-related items, including flower, edibles, and wax, Exhale’s CBD oil has a plethora of benefits that makes it adaptable to suit various needs. Get creative with all of the ways you can appreciate the ultra-versatile CBD tincture. You can take it as-is, or you can mix CBD oil in your meal or drink to enhance your day. Also, hold a few drops under your tongue for a clear path to relaxation, as sublingual processes expedite your comfort. Overall, the options are infinite.
Trustworthy Oil Brand: With the Certificate of Analysis (COA), it is right to entitle Exhale’s CBD oil as one coming from a trustworthy and reliable brand. They also monitor the amount of THC and cannabinoids in the products. The perk of the COA is that it ensures the claimed quantity is accurate.
Numerous Health Benefits: Exhale’s CBD oil is excellent when it comes to keeping the health conditions of customers in view. With a product that is non-GMO, contains fresh, organic ingredients, and with no pesticides or harmful additives, you get numerous health benefits, such as a high amount of nutrients, decreased cell damage that helps you heal quickly, and above all, better well-being.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness for the Latest Offers
#2. BudPop: Most Potent Organic Hemp-Derived CBD Oils
Brand Overview
For those who are looking for high-quality CBD products, BudPop provides everything you need. BudPop’s CBD oils are your go-to secret weapon for preserving inner harmony and peace since they are simple, easy to consume, and delicious. Also, every plant is cultivated organically, evaluated by a third-party lab, and guaranteed to be free of pollutants.
Additionally, they use the CO2 extraction method, which extracts CBD from the hemp plant and removes impurities, resulting in a higher concentration of pure CBD in the finished product. With this gentle and safe extraction procedure, you will get the best-grade CBD from the hemp plant.
The manufacturing origin of BudPop's products is in the U.S. Their hemp is cultivated, produced, extracted, and tested — to assure consistency and top quality — right here in the U.S. on Nevada farms.
Moreover, their products are all federally legal and are ready to be sent anywhere in the U.S.
Pros
Potent ingredients
Available in Natural or Peppermint flavor
Long-lasting effects
30-day money-back guarantee
Third-party lab tested and verified
Free shipping within the U.S.
Cons
Products available only online
Highlights
Long-Lasting and High Potency: BudPop’s CBD oil has a 10-to-1 ratio of CBD to other active cannabinoids (CBC, CBN, CBG, CBDV, plus flavonoids and terpenes). As a result, its effects are potent and long-lasting.
All-Natural Ingredients: The brand only uses 100% natural ingredients in both variations of their CBD oil, which include the Natural and the Peppermint flavor. They use coconut oil as the carrier oil, broad-spectrum CBD, terpenes, and natural flavors.
Customer-Friendly Policies: BudPop loves their customers, and it shows through their customer-centric policies. Not only do they offer free, fast shipping on all orders, but they also have a 30-day money-back guarantee that comes with every product. So, if the product does not work as you had hoped, you can return it for a refund.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of BudPop for the Latest Offers
#3. Cheef Botanicals: Leading Hemp Brand for CBD Oil
Brand Overview
We realize how vital it is to get CBD oil from a reputable source that has been meticulously developed to be the finest. You can trust Cheef Botanicals' CBD extraction process and their commitment to rigorous product testing and assessment.
With a mission to spread awareness among people about the perks of natural superfoods, Cheef Botanicals believes in lowering the risk of various illnesses and promoting wellness to bring your body to the stability and equilibrium it is meant to be in.
Cheef uses proprietary genetics and rigorous testing from seed to product to yield high-quality CBD oil, containing only the finest components. They obtain hemp from some of Colorado's best farms to make some of the best CBD products available.
With that said, their CBD products are all vegan, organic, and GMO-free. To assure top quality, they exclusively utilize pure, natural components in their CBD products, and their CBD oil is available in a variety of sizes and concentrations.
Pros
No known side effects
Full-spectrum CBD used
Free from artificial ingredients and preservatives
Affordable
Free shipping within the U.S.
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
THC-free version not available
Highlights
100% Safe to Consume:It is challenging and rare to find a product with zero side effects. But, Cheef Botanicals’ has achieved it with their CBD oil. Cheef Botanicals’ CBD oil is not a miracle potion that can solve all of your woes. However, many individuals trust it to improve their health, happiness, and well-being.
Cost-Friendly with High Benefits: With a load of features, Cheef Botanicals’ CBD oil is cost-effective due to its high potency. When shopping with this brand, you can be assured you will get a product of premium quality at an economical price.
Ensures Quality and Purity: Since Cheef Botanicals subjects all of their products, not just their CBD oil, to third-party lab testing, they have proven themselves as trustworthy in terms of quality and purity. Moreover, their products are free from artificial flavors and colors, contain no additives or preservatives, are 100% cruelty-free, and are organic and non-GMO. How much more pure could a product get?
Variety and Sizes: Since the needs of every individual are different, some may use CBD oil for a specific concern, while others may consume it as a daily supplement. Keeping that in mind, Cheef Botanicals' lab-tested CBD oil comes in several sizes in glass dropper bottles and multiple potencies so you can choose the option that suits your needs the best. Are you a beginner? Go for their mild, 300mg bottle option. Or, are you a pro when it comes to CBD? Try their ultra-potent 3,000mg bottle for maximum effect. Whatever your need, they have the solution.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals for the Latest Offers
#4. Hollyweed CBD: Highly Rated Hemp CBD Oil and Tinctures
Brand Overview
With decades of expertise in the medicinal cannabis business, the Hollyweed team is a wellness-focused company. They firmly believe in the benefits of hemp and provide the products that support your health philosophy.
They recognized a lack of consistency and transparency in the CBD industry while launching their company, so they set out to create a trustworthy product. Hollyweed CBD is built on the six pillars of wellness — spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental, and social.
So, grab their full-spectrum CBD tincture, and let it help you on your wellness path.
Pros
Fully natural, hemp seed-derived CBD oil
Full-spectrum CBD used
30-day money-back guarantee
Free shipping
Third-party lab tested for effectiveness
Nutritious and soothing for taste buds
Cons
Only available online
Highlights
Ultra-Clean CO2 Extraction Method: Hollyweed’s CBD oil is derived from hemp seed through a very clean process called CO2 extraction. First, the full-spectrum CBD is extracted in this method. Then, it is mixed up with pure hemp seed oil to create a potent and digestible tincture.
Pure Hemp Seed Derivative: Hemp seed is rich in healthy proteins and fatty acids, including Omega 3, 6, and 9. As Hollyweed’s CBD oil is purely a hemp seed derivative, it is highly nutritious, offering you the various health benefits of CBD. Also, it has an earthy and nutty taste.
Beneficial Compound for Body’s ECS: Hollyweed’s CBD oil is a tremendous non-intoxicating product that interacts with the endocannabinoid system of your body, resulting in the betterment of overall health.
Lab Tested for Potency: When it comes to the potential of Hollyweed’s CBD oil, its lab tests confirm its effectiveness. However, the dosage depends on you, as you can apply one or more servings per day or as needed. You can keep it directly in your mouth under your tongue for an effective response. However, you can take it in food or drinks as well.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD for the Latest Offers
#5. Fab CBD: Wide Variety of Flavors in CBD Oil
Brand Overview
Fab CBD's naturally cultivated CBD oil comes in four different strengths and five different mouthwatering flavors. With a one-year shelf-life for each bottle, they are always suitable to order.
Overall, Fab CBD ensures that its CBD oil is of the highest quality. From collecting and distributing the highest-quality constituents of the Colorado-grown hemp to receiving a response from customer service representatives in your email, Fab CBD strives to make your life a bit smoother and kinder.
Fab CBD’s pure CBD oil may be able to provide you support for everyday pressures, healthy recovery from exercise or daily activities, and assistance for a sense of calm.
Products made with Fab CBD’s oil may look somewhat different from batch to batch due to the fact that they are all-natural and devoid of hazardous pesticides, herbicides, and other dangerous chemicals.
Plus, they make their products with the entirety of the hemp plant, which has a unique combination of cannabinoids and terpenes, as well as other phytonutrient-rich components.
Additionally, they abide by federal law, as all of Fab CBD's full-spectrum oil contains less than 0.3% THC.
Pros
Sourced from Colorado-grown hemp
Made with a unique blend of CBD, terpenes, and various phytonutrients
Five different flavors from which to choose
Four potency options available
30-day money-back guarantee
Free shipping on order of $99 or more
Cons
Contains a small amount of THC
Highlights
Easy to Follow Instructions: With Fab CBD, you get instructions that are easy to interpret. The droppers include measurement indicators, there are straightforward directions on the bottle. So, there is no need to bust out the calculators and microscopes.
Quality Comes First: Let us not squander any more time or resources on a quest for a quality product. You will get only the highest quality Colorado-grown hemp here that you can verify with a third-party test finding at any time you prefer.
CBD for Everyone: To get benefits of CBD, you don't need to be an athlete or health expert. Every living organism has an Endocannabinoid system. You got it as well! You don't need to worry about what personality or body type you have; FABCBD can fulfill your needs because it works with that.
Non-Psychoactive: The THC content of FABCBD Oil tinctures, topicals, and chews is less than 0.3 percent, making them non-psychoactive. However, you should use full-spectrum CBD products cautiously since they may cause a THC test/screening to fail. Also, CBD has the propensity to metabolize in a way that can result in a false positive on THC screenings and tests.
⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Fab CBD for the Latest Offers
How We Made This List
Our team has plenty of experts that are well aware of the CBD market and its different products. We conducted in-depth research about these brands and curated a list.
Several factors influenced our final selection, including production procedure, third-party test results, online reviews, brands' transparency, and honesty with customers.
In the end, we selected five companies that met our criteria and scored the highest in our reviews. So, let's look into the factors that we considered to make this list.
What We Looked For
We meticulously analyzed each of the companies while filtering our selected list, focusing on the following essential areas:
Hemp Extract: There are three kinds of hemp extracts: Full-spectrum, Broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. Full-spectrum consists of cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes available in a cannabis plant, and 0.3% or less THC. Broad-spectrum contains all the cannabinoids, excluding THC. Thirdly, CBD isolate consists of nothing except cannabidiol. We prefer brands that offer their customers a full spectrum THC experience as they are the most productive ones.
Potency: Another crucial factor is concentration and potency levels. Typically, a milligram is the measuring unit for dosages. Everyone can choose a potency level according to their needs. Moreover, the strength levels and sizes are different with every brand. You can find tinctures with as little as 100mg of CBD per ounce to as much as 5000mg. We have preferred brands that offer a range of concentrations to consumers.
Efficacy and Customer Satisfaction: Everybody uses CBD oil for different reasons. One person may want mind relaxation, and the other may want to use it for nerve pain management. Whatever the reason, no one should be splurging on something that can't provide value. Therefore, we focused on the brands that are focused on preparing an effective formula.
Taste and Flavoring: We like the brands that provide a couple of options, such as flavored, unflavored, and natural CBD tinctures. Since everyone's preference is different, we have picked the brands that provide a few options that can work with everyone.
Third-Party Lab Reports: It is also mandatory to check out the lab results provided by the company. Independent laboratories do these tests and validate the brand's claims about its marijuana-derived CBD products. We have chosen the companies that have uploaded lab results on their sites.
Buying Guide – Hemp CBD Oil & Tinctures Online
The thing about over-the-counter wellness products is that they may cause some side effects that could be troublesome. Hence, a deep analysis is imperative.
Plus, with the ever-growing success of CBD products, several brands have hopped in and started selling the same products. Unfortunately, not all of them employ the best techniques. And if you start using a product without doing any research, the aftermath could be harmful.
Therefore, always invest some time in research to make an informed decision. We have listed down some crucial factors that you can consider before buying CBD oil from any brand.
Hemp Source
The majority of CBD manufacturing companies get their CBD from hemp. The finest and authoritative manufacturers source naturally grown hemp from their USA farms and infuse it into products, which is a perfectly safe approach. However, some companies do not apply the best of techniques.
They purchase low-quality hemp at cheap rates from other sources, which can be highly unsafe. Every customer deserves the healthiest and highest quality product if they are spending their hard-earned money on it.
If a brand has used organic ingredients and employed a healthy approach, you will find it in their ad campaigns and site info. However, if a company is ambiguous about its hemp source and ingredients, you need to know that it is not a credible platform.
Extraction Method
Opt for a CBD oil extracted via the supercritical CO2 method. It is a sophisticated process that extract hemp Oil from the cannabis plant. This practice is considered superior because the results are cleaner, safer, and chemically stable.
Third-Party Lab Testing and Brand’s Transparency
Checking a company’s lab results is vital for your well-being and health purposes. You can check out the ingredients the company has listed with its products and read about the efficacies and side effects of each of them. Then check out their lab results. These results are indicators of a brand’s authenticity and honesty with the customers.
Milligram Strength/Potency
Milligram strength, AKA potency level, indicates the amount of cannabidiol and other compounds you are consuming per dose. Everyone’s potency preference is unique depending on their conditions. So, you should know the number of milligrams of hemp extract in the product’s formula before making a choice. Afterward, choose a low, moderate, or high concentration according to your requirements.
Ingredients
It becomes convenient for responsible consumers and us reviewers when a brand adds a list of ingredients with its products. These brands incorporate hemp compounds, herbs, and organic ingredients in their products that can be safe to consume. So, another way to choose the best CBD oil you can is to look at their ingredients list. Make sure that they are using all the elements that can benefit you.
Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews
A brand’s reputation has a direct correlation with its customers. Well-reputed name in the market, good rating and review ratio indicates a company’s credibility. If the customers are not satisfied, you know that the brand is not delivering the results. Therefore, a big part of your research should always revolve around reading users’ experiences and stories.
Read what they liked and disliked, if they experienced any side effects, and the overall results. Moreover, don’t just rely on the website’s reviews as few customers have stated that they are comments from bots. Check everywhere for social media portals to Youtube.
Flavors
This factor will only interest you if you have a strong preference for flavorings. Some CBD oil tinctures come in natural flavors, while others do not. Moreover, please know that unflavored does not necessarily mean you won't feel a taste.
It is because full and broad-spectrum tinctures have a taste of hemp, and some people can't stand it. Therefore, it is better to look for brands having multiple options so that you can experiment in the beginning before finally deciding your favorite taste.
FAQs: CBD Oil
Q. Why Is CBD Oil So Expensive?
While there is nothing wrong with being financially responsible and shopping within a budget, finding a low-priced but high-quality CBD oil is not worth purchasing. A lot of handwork and money goes into the whole procedure of manufacturing a pure CBD tincture, which sets the rates at a higher range.
Although you can find manufacturers providing CBD products at much lower rates than the market, chances are they may not be the best items you think. Selling a product at a cheap rate means they have not utilized high-quality ingredients.
Therefore, be mindful of price ranges. Select a few brands you have liked and then compare their prices. You will find a better idea of standard rates by this.
Q. What Are the Five Best CBD Oils?
Exhale Wellness, Cheef Botanicals, Hollyweed, FABCBD, and Medterra are possibly the 5 best CBD oil tinctures you can find in the market. All 5 of these companies believe in a transparent approach and stay honest about their manufacturing method, ingredients, product details, benefits, and laboratory results.
Moreover, they have a dedicated customer base vouching for the high-standard results these brands deliver. We have reviewed the CBD oils of these brands in deep detail in this guide. You are encouraged to check them out if you are a potential buyer.
Q. How Do You Know if CBD Is of Good Quality?
Various factors indicate the quality of a CBD product, whether it is a capsule, tincture, or vaporizer. However, the most crucial factor that determines cannabidiol products' credibility is the clinical reports.
A reputable brand will send its hemp-derived CBD products to independent/ third-party laboratories to test and analyze. These labs will check if a product is manufactured with clean, top-tier techniques and organic ingredients. Once the results are cleared, the company uploads this report on its official website with products for customers' satisfaction.
And, this is how you know that a CBD product is healthy and completely safe to use.
Q. What Is the Downside of CBD Oil?
Although CBD oil is considered a well-tolerated item, side effects can happen. Several users have reported that they have felt nausea after the initial few doses. Others have experienced stomach problems, mouth dryness, drowsiness, and changes in mood and appetite.
The severity of side effects may vary from person to person. It is also not necessary that everyone will experience the same side effects. Some people don’t observe any symptoms after the intake.
It is better to consult your doctor before buying a product, especially if you have a chronic illness. Refrain from the tincture that has more negative reviews, and people experienced mild to severe consequences.
Q. What to Expect When Starting to Take CBD Oil?
Companies manufacture CBD oil to soothe your mind and help you in pain management, sleep quality and regulation, and anxiety reduction. Some people have stated that they have experienced these effects right after their first intake. Others said their doses took a few days before showing results.
In the initial days, you might feel a change in your moods since it is a new addition to your life. While this product helps you feel relaxed, it can also make a novice user feel exhausted.
Some people experience stomach problems and diarrhea after the use. We suggest taking your doctor's advice about a suitable dose. Consuming CBD more than recommendations can do more harm than good. Therefore, strictly follow the guidelines.
Q. Is CBD Oil Good for Chronic Pain of Seniors?
One of its potential benefits is that CBD oil helps in chronic pain reduction, which can make it an ideal product for older people. CBD is a non-psychoactive and non-addictive solution, which typically has fewer side effects. However, research about CBD oil’s benefits for seniors is still ongoing.
Q. Is Taking CBD Every Day Bad for You?
Yes, you can take your CBD dose every day. However, it is imperative not to overdose as it won’t fasten the healing process or help you in any shape or form. For potential health benefits, you should follow the prescription and stick to the recommended intake.
Q. How Many Drops of Hemp Seed Oil Should I Take?
Typically, people start with a dosage of 2-3 drops in a day. You can place these drops under your tongue and stay in this position without swallowing. You can do it 2-3 times a day. Gradually, you can increase the number of drops if you don't observe any side effects.
Concluding Thoughts – Online Brands for the Best CBD Oil
CBD oil has been under scrutiny to check its potential benefits for so many years. Whether you struggle to sleep or have anxiety issues, Legal hemp-derived CBD oil claims to deliver in both departments.
The best CBD oil can help in pain relief and reduce stress to make you feel more calm and collected. That’s why we always prefer CBD oil from top-quality brands such as Exhale Wellness.
Although no severe side effects of CBD oils have been observed, yet it is vital to conduct in-depth research before including something new in your life.
We have stressed enough in this article about lab-verified results. Look for CBD companies that provide medically reviewed results on their sites.
If a company does not have science-backed information on its site or seems hesitant when you contact them to show it, you should know that this is not an authentic medium to buy such a product.
In a nutshell, only buy an article after getting a precise idea.
