Dealing with pain can be a real drag. Using prescription medicine will generally be paired with a whole bunch of nasty side effects that you would really do better to avoid. Lucky then that CBD Oil provides a great alternative to pain medicine and even does so without any side effects.
But that does still leave the question of where you should go to buy your oil. While the purchasing and selling of these products are now legal, that does not mean that every company operates to the same standard of quality or that they will offer you a fair deal.
To make the finding of a proper vendor a bit less of a painful process, we decided to do our own research to find the 5 best CBD oils for pain relief. Before we start the list, let’s look at how we went about making it.
Top 5 Best CBD Oil For Pain In 2022:
ExhaleWellness - Overall Best Cannabis Brands For Hemp CBD Oil For Pain
Budpop - Best CBD Oil For Pain & Inflammation
CheefBotanicals - Popular CBD Oil For Joint Pain Relief
HollyweedCBD - Trusted CBD Brand For Pain CBD Oil
FabCBD - Most Potent CBD Oil For Knee & Back Pain Relief
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
#1 Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Cannabis Brands For Hemp CBD Oil For Pain
Exhale Well is one of the most well-established brands on the market. They are known for their high-quality formulas that have been made with natural and organic ingredients. Thanks to the purity and potency of these products, they are also quite effective tools for pain management.
Depending on your needs, you can choose between a 600 or 1200 mg 70oz bottle. That is a little glass dropper bottle, where you will last for about 300 servings. All it takes is one to two drops right on the tongue for the benefits to kick in, so it’s not hard to use either.
The company takes the quality of their products very seriously, and it made sure to only make use of cannabis that was grown in the USA. That particular cannabis was grown organically.
While there are not a whole lot of ingredients that go into making CBD Oils like these, the ingredients that have been used are all GMO and cruelty-free, nor have any preservatives or additives been used.
To make the CBD oil, the company used CO2 extraction methods, which are the cleanest methods known to us at this time. To make sure that nothing can go wrong, the company also makes sure to allow third-party labs to test their products for any impurities or other problems that can occur.
Should you ever have any other questions as to how exactly to use the CBD oil, the company's website is rife with information both on the manufacturing process and proper dosing and the like. You can find a lot of user reviews as well, which, not surprisingly, all tend to be overwhelmingly positive.
If you wanted to buy a single 600 mg bottle, that would cost you $35.95. The 1200 mg version costs $66.95. Those prices are more than fair, and you can save another 25% if you decide to take out a subscription with the company. You also do not need to worry about any shipping costs. Those are free.
The last nice thing that this company provides is a 30-day guaranteed refund. That allows anyone who makes a purchase there to claim their money back within 30 days.
That holds true even if the product has seen extensive use. There is only one small nitpick we have, and that is that it would have been nice to see some bundle deals as well.
Having said that, Exhale Well is still an excellent choice to get your full-spectrum CBD oil. The company provides excellent service for a great price, so there’s not much more you can ask for than that.
Highlights
A natural and potent formula: Exhale well made sure to only use organic cannabis to make their CBD oil, and they also made sure that they use clean extraction methods and that these supplements are regularly tested by a third-party laboratory
An excellent shopping experience: Whatever you decide to buy there, the company will make sure to deliver it to you for free. You also can make use of their money-back guarantee, which will remain valid for up to 30 days.
Pros
If you are a first-time customer, you will get a 20% discount on the first purchase.
GMO-free and cruelty-free CBD oil that was made from organic cannabis.
The company has both a 600 and 1200 mg option.
If you decide to subscribe, you will save 25% of your purchases.
The company has a 30-day money-back guarantee.
You can expect free shipping on all of your purchases.
Cons
We would have liked to have seen an option for bundle deals.
#2 Budpop - Best CBD Oil For Pain & Inflammation
Proceeding further, we would like to offer an option for people who are really looking to find a potent solution to pain management. Enter Budpop.
This company sells a lot of different types of CBD oils and has some of the most potent ones on the market while still maintaining the high standards of quality that we have been selecting for.
All the cannabis used for extraction comes from the USA and is then processed in an FDA-registered plant that has also been certified by the Good Manufacturing Practices program. In addition, they made sure that there are no pesticides used, nor that any preservatives or additives were used.
The company splits its CBD oils up into two different types and depending on what you need, you should go with the broad-spectrum CBD oil for chronic pain that suits you best.
Budpop offers can 1500 mg bottle. That is a little glass dropper bottle, where you will last for about 300 servings. All it takes is one to two drops right on the tongue for the benefits to kick in, so it’s not hard to use either.
There is free shipping on every purchase, no matter what your product costs. This is quite a satisfying experience, to begin with. Plus, Company also offers 30 days money-back guarantee.
Budpop provides a very high-quality product that will be able to help you. This is also probably the company you will want to consider if you are looking to get the strongest dose that you can.
Highlights
This company sells the most potent oil on this list: There are few companies out there that will sell you CBD oil dosed at 6000 mg. There are even fewer companies out there that will do so and also keep to the same high manufacturing standards that we have looked to enforce.
Choices depending on your needs: You get two options to choose from both in terms of flavor and dosages. This is great for people who are looking to get a solution that is exactly right for them.
Pros
This company sells some of the most potent CBD oils at 1500 mg per bottle.
The company has a two flavor option.
Completely natural and 100% organic ingredients.
Free shipping & 30-Days money-back guarantee
Cons
Available only at online stores
#3 Cheef Botanicals - Popular CBD Oil For Joint Pain Relief
Second on our list, but not far behind, are the CBD oils from Cheef Botanicals. This is another company that really takes the health and well-being of their customers seriously and has made all the necessary investment into their manufacturing process to deliver the highest quality products possible.
That means that they also make use of the CO2 extraction method to create their CBD oil. Just take a drop or two on the tongue, and the effects will kick in within the hour.
Since all of the cannabis the company uses has been grown in the USA legally, that also means that it has been subject to the law. That means that the company ensures that the THC content of their cannabis always stays below 0.3%. That also means that this formula is not psychoactive, making it an ideal choice if you are just looking for pain management.
All the ingredients are completely natural and organic. The company also makes sure that all of its products are manufactured in an FDA-approved facility that has its Good Manufacturing Practices program certification.
Another nice thing is that the company also offers quite a bit of choice. Buying a single 300 mg bottle costs $24.95. 600 mg costs $35.95. 1200 mg costs $66.95. The company also sells some of the more potent CBD oil online at 3000 mg for $124.95.
As you might have expected, the company also offers a discount through their subscription services, but you do not need to make use of that in order to still get free shipping. That also always includes a 30-day guaranteed refund window.
There is really only one downside to this company: for some reason, there does not seem to be a review section on their product pages. However, this seems like it would be an easy fix, and it would be very helpful to customers who are looking to dig a little deeper before making a purchase.
Highlights
Great services outside of the products: The company makes sure that you will not have any regrets concerning your order by offering a money-back guarantee and will even ship to you at no cost.
A clean formula: The company makes sure that they use CO2 extraction methods and only use organic cannabis. That ensures that the formula remains clean and healthy and stays potent enough to adequately deal with pain.
Pros
This is a full-spectrum formula without any psychoactive side effects.
The company allows for regular testing by independent labs.
There are plenty of options to make sure you get the exact right dose for your needs.
The company has a 30-day refund policy.
Free shipping and handling on all of the products.
Cons
There does not seem to be a review section on the website.
#4 Hollyweed CBD - Trusted CBD Brand For Pain CBD Oil
To continue the trend of companies that provide high-quality CBD oils for a reasonable price, we would now like to introduce you to a relative newcomer to the game, Hollyweed CBD. They pride themselves on providing good flavor and potent products through fully natural ingredients.
Do they use CO2 extraction? Of course, they do. They will then infuse the extract that results from that process with pure Hemp Seed oil. The resulting tincture is quite potent but still remains easy for the body to digest.
Since the THC content of these particular CBD oils is below 0.3%, they will also not get you high. So, no worries about going through your day like a zombie; you will remain fully alert.
You can also go have a look on the website to see that every product there includes a link to a certificate of analysis. These documents are provided by third-party labs and attest to the truthfulness of the claims you find on the ingredients of the product.
One small niggle the website suffers from is a lack of reviews. That does not mean that the option is not there, but rather that it does not seem to have seen any use. This is a problem that will solve itself in due time, we are sure, but for now, it is a slight drawback.
You also get to choose from either 300, 600, 1200, or 3000 mg versions. 300 mg costs $24.95, 600 mg costs $35.95, 1200 mg costs $66.95, and 3000 mg costs $124.95.
The company will also make sure to deliver for free and operate with the 30-day refund policy we have grown so fond of. You can also make use of their subscription discount, which will knock an additional 25% off the price.
Overall, the company's lack of reviews is a bit of a drawback, but beyond that, they do provide top-tier service and excellent products. A few bundle deals could have moved them up a spot, but they still did manage to get a very respectable third place amongst stiff competition.
Highlights
Potent and high-quality oil: Completely free of any GMOs and made with USA-grown cannabis, this Full-spectrum CBD oil is of premium quality and is also very pure and potent. In addition, the company makes sure to have all of their products be manufactured in a GMP-certified plant, guaranteeing pure oil.
Easy to work with: It is very easy to get in touch with the company. The company also has a 30-day refund policy that you can make use of. Get free shipping on whatever you buy and even save a good chunk of money by taking CBD Oil subscription.
Pros
There are no preservatives or additives in this completely organic, gluten-free, and GMO-free formula.
Free shipping on all your purchases.
A guaranteed refund policy for 30 days.
They have very friendly prices for excellent products.
Cons
This company has not been around for very long, meaning there have not yet been many reviews of their products.
It would have been nice to see a few bundle deals.
#5 FabCBD - Most Potent CBD Oil For Knee & Back Pain Relief
If you are looking for the biggest name in the business, look no further than FabCBD. This company operates with the same high standards of quality that you will have come to expect from the companies on this list and have made their name through their excellent selection of products.
You even get to choose from a whole bunch of flavors. Those do not affect the price, so feel free to choose from unflavored, citrus, mint, vanilla, and berry. They also come in doses of 300, 600, 1200, 2400 mg versions. So, plenty to choose from regardless of the strength that you need.
Their Full-spectrum CBD oil is full-spectrum made from cannabis that was grown in Colorado. They also made sure that no pesticides were used and that the growing process was GMO-free and fully organic.
Since the company has operated for a while and has seen many customers since then, they have a lot of customer reviews on their products. Be it hundreds, or sometimes even thousands, there is more than enough for you to dig into if you are the type who likes to do in-depth research on their purchases.
This is when we must mention the first downside of buying with this company, and those are the prices. A single bottle of 300 mg costs $39, 600 mg costs $59, 1200 mg costs $99 and 2400 mg costs $129. You can see that these prices are noticeably higher than those of the competition.
Another downside that works in tandem with this is the fact that the company does not provide free shipping under all conditions. They will do so when your total order amount exceeds $99, but that is not particularly cheap.
You do get the option of subscribing, which does get you a decent discount but still leaves you paying more than with the above entries.
The company does still make sure to provide a money-back guarantee for 30 days, so that is good. With all that said, the company offers excellent products, but it must be said that we only recommend purchasing here if you already plan on going for a higher dosage. That will guarantee that you get free shipping with your order.
Highlights
One of the biggest vendors: This is one of the biggest companies in the space, and you can see this by the fact that all their products have been reviewed hundreds (sometimes even thousands) of times. The fact that they manage to keep an extremely high average on all their products should be more than indicative of the company’s quality.
Very high production and manufacturing standards: Thanks to their CO2 extraction method, this is some of the cleanest CBD isolate oil you will find on the market. The company also uses an FDA-registered plant that has been certified by the Good Manufacturing Practices program for the manufacturing of all of its products.
Pros
A 30-day money-back guarantee.
The company has excellent quality organic and GMO-free oil.
Regularly tested by third-party labs.
An extremely high number of positive reviews.
All their products are made in a GMP-certified facility.
Cons
The prices are a little on the high side compared to the other entries on this list.
Free shipping will only start to apply when you order for more than $99.
How This The List Of Best CBD Oil For Pain Relief:
Making these types of lists takes a lot of work, and while we cannot go into extreme detail with our selection process, we can give you insight into the most important things that we considered.
It should also be said that you are currently reading the top 5 companies that we found, but that many more were up for consideration that did not make the list, so do be careful when shopping around.
With that said, when constructing this list, we paid special attention to the following:
The Source of The Hemp Used
Nowadays, it has become perfectly legal to grow cannabis in the US, which also means that there is no reason to import it.
That is generally problematic anyway because it tends to go through the black market, involving cruelty.
It also ensures that the growers did not do anything untoward like use pesticides or GMOs when growing the cannabis.
The Extraction Methods
Distilling CBD oil is a complicated process. There are a whole lot of different ways to do it, but not all of them are equally safe.
The safest by far is known as the CO2 extraction method, and we made sure that all of the companies on this list make use of that particular method.
That should ensure that you will get pure CBD oil without any sort of contaminants in the substance.
Where Is the Product Made?
By this, we are referring both to the location of the facility, as well as the accreditations of the facility itself.
We would want all of the manufacturing to be done in an FDA-registered plant that has also been certified by the Good Manufacturing practices program.
That ensures not only that there is proper oversight on the manufacturing but also that all of the workers involved were paid fair wages.
Do They Ship Everywhere?
An important question nowadays is whether the company can deliver to your state. Most of the companies on this list can deliver to every state, but there are a few exceptions.
Those are likely going to be fixed in the future, but you should be aware that there can be some limitations on where a company can deliver.
Do They Provide Clear Instructions?
This is a very simple requirement, but you would be surprised at how many companies fail to meet it. So, while there are no real unique use cases on this list, it is nice to have some assurances that we are indeed using the product in the way it was intended.
Have Independent Labs Analyzed the Product?
To ensure that the best CBD Oil is as high as possible and that the product remains safe, good companies will allow third-party independent laboratories to conduct tests on their product. They will then be checked for both safety and purity.
The company will then also provide a certificate of analysis, which is a document that you can look at yourself that provides a complete breakdown of all the substances that the lab found during their analysis.
Are There Any Guarantees on Offer?
This will generally come in the form of a money-back guarantee or free shipping. Both are generally something you would want to make use of when the opportunity presents itself because it will just end up saving you a lot of money in the long run. Most companies on this list will provide both, but there is an exception or two.
How to Pick Which CBD Oil Will Work Best for You
You may still be wondering which company you should go with. To help grease the wheels of the decision-making process a little bit, we decided to give you a little guide with a few important points to keep in mind:
Make sure you go for the correct dosage. This is going to depend in large part on your personal discomfort and their sources. Still, you should probably start low if you have little experience using full-spectrum CBD oil & CBD products. When you do not get the benefits to the extent that you expected, you can then try to increase the dosage.
Use and abuse the money-back guarantees. These exist to be used, and they are always a great way to make sure that a product has the desired effect. If it turns out that it does not work for you, just ask for your money back. Hell, you can even ask for your money back if it does work and keep ordering there anyway. You can consider it a free sample.
Make sure that the company ships to where you live. This is a very simple one, but always do make sure to check. Otherwise, you will just end up wasting both your own and the company’s time and energy.
Make sure that you are not allergic. Some of these best CBD oils contain natural flavorings, which contain substances that could provoke an allergic reaction just like the real thing would. So, make sure that you do not take risks on this front.
FAQs About Best CBD Oil For Pain Relief
Q.1 : Is All Of This Actually Legal To Buy?
A: Yes, since the passing of the 2018 farm bill, the sale of all of these products has become completely legal.
Q.2 : Can I Mix More Than One Oil?
A: You can, but you should be aware of the fact that these natural CBD oils have not been designed to be mixed.
Conclusion - Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil For Pain
Pain can be something that will not only ruin your day but can also make it hard to get the things done that you need to get done. That is why it is important that you have reliable access to supplements that can help you with pain management in a natural way.
We went through the five best CBD oils for pain brands that we could find, and we also gave you all of our reasons as to why we decided to order them in the way we did. You should always make sure that you go with the company that best suits your needs.
You also should not forget that most of these companies offer a money-back guarantee, which means that you actually have a way to test these things out before committing to buying them. So, with that all said, we wish you good luck and health in the future.
