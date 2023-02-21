Love can take you places you have never been to, including some of the best CBD dog treats websites. An ever-blooming, ever-lasting relationship calls for you to look for things that will keep your dog healthy and happy.
We have repeatedly talked about the benefits that CBD brings to people. But we never considered if it was helpful to animals as well. And the answer is YES! CBD is an extract from the Hemp Plant that acts as a cure for arthritis, pain, sleeplessness, inflammation, and seizure disorders. It is a natural and healthy solution that comes in many different forms, from gummies, vape cartridges, smokable flowers, and capsules to dog treats.
Multiple online brands are now distributing CBD Dog Treats as one of their most-purchased products. They come in different dog-friendly flavors, sizes, and shapes, making it easier for you to find the perfect fit for your dog!
Top 3 CBD Dog Treats: An Overview
Holistapet - Overall Best CBD Dog Treats; Top Pick
Joy Organics - Popular CBD Treats For Pets
Fab CBD - Potent Full Spectrum Dog CBD Treats
#1. Holistapet- Overall Best CBD Dog Treats; Top Pick
Founded by a health-conscious group having a combined experience of 25 years in the food industry, Holistapet was erected upon the principles of restoring the natural state of the internal body, be it for people or animals.
The side effects of processed medicine are not unknown to people. Having experienced it first-hand, many people are now looking for healthier alternatives. That is where Holistapet comes in.
The brand strives to provide healthy and natural remedies to cure your pet's illnesses without making them suffer through side effects. The brand believes in promoting the health and wellness of animals, including your little friend, which motivates them to provide some of the best products on the market.
The brand strongly believes in educating people about the benefits of using Cannabinoid products for recovery because the extract is pure, organic, and completely natural. It also promotes transparency by connecting with customers on social media platforms, updating them about the recent additions to their CBD product collections and publishing lab reports and trusted customer reviews on its website.
The CBD dog treats offered by Holistapet are the best available in the market. The brand offers three main types of CBD dog treats. Each type contains a formula that works to combat your dog's condition and promotes your pet's overall health.
The treats help your dog recover from different conditions, including movement issues, anxiousness, joint pains, negative emotions, and the animal's general health.
This is possible because Holistapet uses top-shelf, organic and 100% natural ingredients to produce the treats. The ingredients include Flaxseeds, Sweet Potato, Hemp Seed Powder, Turmeric Powder, and Boswellia. The all-natural ingredients combined with the best CBD oil make the most effective product on the market.
And how do we know that the CBD oil used by the brand is the best? That is because it uses industrial non-GMO Hemp that is grown in some of the best places in the US, such as Colorado, as its source for CBD. These Hemp Plants are free of any chemical impurities and are grown on fresh US soil.
In addition, all the CBD dog treats are vegan, non-gluten, non-cruelty, and non-dairy. They come in 30 treats per bag and are available in varying potencies. They are infused with broad-spectrum CBD, meaning they are THC free and will keep your dog on its feet. The accompanying services include free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the product (but that would hardly ever be the case).
Another important feature of these treats is that they are third-party tested. The labs extensively analyze the product by breaking it down into its chemical components and testing each component for any potential allergen or chemical impurities generally harmful to dogs. The lab reports are published on the website allowing the customers to go through them. The reports contain ingredients, potency, chemical components, and flavoring information so that the buyer makes an informed decision.
Additionally, the company extracts CBD from Hemp using the finest available technological methods. The plants are often submerged in CO2 under high pressure and act as a solvent. After dissolving CBD and other cannabis chemicals, CO2 is separated from the rest of the plant material, producing pure, safe, and organic CBD, which is then added to the treats.
The brand also provides extensive dosage guidelines. For every 1lb of body weight, HolistaPet advises a normal dosage of 0.25 mg and a high dosage of 0.5 mg of CBD. But since calculations can be extensive and time-consuming, you may use the dosage calculator on the HolistaPet website and save time. Additionally, you will receive comprehensive dose schedules for their oils, pills, and treats. As a result, the dosage varies according to your pet's weight. A consistent dose is ideal for treating daily general wellbeing and health, enhancing appetite and immune system, allergies, and aging. It also aids in the treatment of minor skin disorders, digestive troubles, nausea, moderate arthritis, and mild aches and pains. It helps with small stressful circumstances and anxiety concerns. A greater dose is beneficial when the dog experiences chronic pain, mobility issues, cancer-related symptoms, epileptic seizures, severe arthritis, joint inflammation, tumors, intense nausea, vomiting, or severe anxiety.
To conclude, all the customers that have bought from Holistapet have always been satisfied with their purchases. If you visit the website, you can see that the brand displays the trusted reviews for each product separately under its details. Many claimed that they saw their dogs become better in minutes of having the treats. These treats helped their pets feel great again. From relieving head tremors to reducing extreme anxiety, the customers loved the experience and everything that came out of it – a happy and healthy pup!
Highlights
Third-party lab tested
Relieves both extreme and mild conditions
Available in lots of flavors
Available in varying potencies
Pure CBD extracted from top-shelf Hemp
Non-GMO Hemp
Non-gluten, non-dairy, and non-cruelty
Vegan
Pros
All-natural ingredients
Lab reports available on the website
Pure extraction method of CBD
High-quality Hemp used to source CBD
Free shipping
30-day money-back guarantee
Offers discounts on first purchases
Offers discount subscription program
Affordable
Cons
Some complaint about the treats not being chewable
No pop-up chat for immediate query discussion
#2. Joy Organics- Popular CBD Treats For Pets
Joy Organics began with a story of a dog named Woody. A prized possession of all the family members, the dog had been one of the most important members for 13 years. Along with their cat, Frankie, the family witnessed many beautiful moments with their two favorite pets until one day, Woody began showing symptoms of multiple illnesses.
The dog developed a benign tumor in his hips, which made it extremely difficult for him to walk. He also started suffering from liver dysfunction and lost his appetite. After doing so, he neither had the energy to stand up and go about as he used to because of the loss of appetite and the several times he tried to do so, he ended up giving up because of the pain that struck him as soon as he started to walk.
The medication prescribed to him did not work either. His condition only worsened until his owners discovered CBD and its magic. The family started treating Woody with CBD, and to their surprise, the dog started to regain his health. The tumor spread was controlled, Woody did not experience the excruciating pain anymore, he started to regain his appetite, and the family could see the dog all relaxed and calm.
But sadly, Woody passed away in 2019, and it was to carry his legacy that the family founded the Joy Organics. Since its first day, the company has strived to provide customers with excellent CBD dog treats and other CBD animal products so that their pets can recover from their conditions.
Joy Organics offers CBD dog treats in numerous flavors and for multiple conditions. Be it anxiety and stress relief, joint support, immunity support, or calming treats, Joy Organics has it all. These different treats have certain traits in common. They are made up of all-natural ingredients and are vegan-friendly. These treats are extremely potent and made with some of the best CBD extracted from non-GMO, industrial, and organic Hemp. They are non-gluten and non-dairy and are available in varying potencies.
All the ingredients used are completely natural and have their raw effect infused in the product. The flavors are natural as well, with no artificial additions to them. Some of the ingredients added include flaxseeds, which are great for the immune system and make the skin coat healthier and smoother. It contains Hemp Seed Powder that is highly concentrated with proteins and fatty acids, making it an important element to be consumed by the body to maintain the homeostatic environment. CBD, of course, works to improve the animal's condition, and it contains no THC, meaning that your pet will not experience any sort of "high." In addition to these main ingredients, the product includes other organic elements, namely sweet potatoes, brown rice flour, rolled oats, cinnamon, molasses, and coconut oil.
But the brand does not limit its offerings to just the products. Customers unhappy with the product results can get their money back from Joy Organics. Always contact customer service to begin the return procedure if you are unhappy with the product or the outcomes. The company offers a 30-day, 100% money-back guarantee. The company also extends their 30-day return policy by an extra 15 days to allow you enough time to get in touch with them and begin the refund procedure.
At this point, some of you might ask: what if customer care does not get back to us? Worry not. Joy Organics has one of the best Customer Service Teams in the market. The support team is always on hand to address any questions you may have. If you have a query or a suggestion, you can submit an email with the staff responding to you shortly after. Additionally, you can contact them or go to their offices if your inquiry could prove to be difficult over the phone or by email.
Lastly, all products are safe to use since they are third-party tested with lab reports available on the website. The customers, too, have been pleased with both the products and the services the brand offers, as reflected in their reviews on the website.
Highlights
All natural ingredients
Natural flavoring
Third-party tested
30-day satisfaction guarantee
Made with pure, organic Hemp
A huge variety of flavors and potencies to choose from
Great customer service
Vegan-friendly, non-gluten, non-dairy
Pros
Free shipping
Lab reports available on the website
Improves movement and reduces anxiety
Promotes healthy brain functionality
Offers a discount subscription program
All-natural, organic ingredients
Pure CBD used in manufacturing
Money-back guarantee
Cons
Maybe a bit expensive for some people
The website is not informative
#3. Fab CBD - Potent Full Spectrum Dog CBD Treats
The third and last brand that we found to be intriguing and made the cut for our criteria was Fab CBD. With a distinctive logo that outlines the words "Heal Pets", the brand is reputable and popular among many users. The CBD dog treats manufactured by this brand offer calmness, relaxation, pain relief, curbing seizures and many more solutions to different ailments.
Why does this brand stand out from the rest of the market offerings? Because of the authenticity of its product. CBD dog treats at Fab CBD are manufactured using pure, organic, and non-GMO Hemp that is grown on some of the most fertile US soils. These Hemp plantations are free of insecticidal and pesticide influence, making the CBD obtained from them healthy to consume and yield the required results.
The CBD dog treats offered by Fab CBD contain active, advantageous components for better health. The L-Theanine, chamomile, hemp seeds, and CBD in the calming variety all contribute to a calming effect. Apple and peanut butter tastes are some of the flavors offered for this variation. Hemp seeds, CBD, Boswellia, and turmeric root are additional ingredients that promote joint wellness and mobility. Treats that cater to these ailments come in cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavors. They also come in different cardiac and immunological categories. This version includes blueberries, Hemp seeds, CBD, and flax seeds, with this variation available in either blueberry or sweet potato flavor. There are additional ingredients in the product that are anti-inflammatory and that help with pain management.
The brand also ensures that its customers are satisfied with what is offered. All its products are tested through independent lab testing to ensure they are effective and devoid of dangerous substances. The lab also measures the THC content, which must be less than 0.3%, to ensure that your pets do not experience any unnecessary highs. All Fab CBD products are free of artificial flavors, preservatives, and cruelty.
Fab CBD also has a user-friendly website that is easy to navigate. You can get the CBD dog treats you require immediately, and every product is listed in a simple and visible drop-down menu on their website. As a result, you won't need to go between pages to get what you're searching for. You may also find other useful information and a straightforward checkout method on the product page.
A thirty-day window is given for returns at Fab CBD; therefore, the customer can get in touch with their support service to begin the refund procedure if they are dissatisfied with the results of their products.
The company also provides fantastic discounts to incoming buyers. The retailer provides free shipping inside the US after you complete your purchase.
Highlights
An attractive logo with the brand’s motto
Authentic and effective products
Third-party tested
Available in several variants
Each variant is available in several flavors
Available in varying potencies
30-day satisfaction guarantee
Offers a subscription discount program
Made with all-natural ingredients
Pros
Combats insomnia
Anti-inflammatory and helps with pain management
Great for joint and mobility issues
Lab reports available on the website
User-friendly website
Free shipping
Money-back guarantee
Manufactured using non-GMO, organic Hemp
Pure CBD used in production
Cons
The website is down most of the time
Lab reports reflect higher THC content in the product
How We Made the List Of The Most Effective CBD Treats For Dogs?
Sometimes, money gets the best of us, and this concept is not unknown to the business world. While there are brands out there genuinely working for the good of others, some are looking to simply make more bucks while completely disregarding the state of their offerings. This race for money can prove damaging to you and even more to your little best friend.
The treats help your dog stay healthy and keep them active. They also help them combat conditions they cannot explain, such as inflammation and pain. Since the FDA has authorized a CBD medication for the treatment of different epilepsies, CBD oil for dogs may potentially help reduce your dog's epilepsy and seizure symptoms. Additionally, it could improve their digestive health and curb the risk of tumors and cancer.
So, to ensure that you both stay happy and healthy (both emotionally and physically), we look out for important things that give brand credibility.
The first thing we look at is our customer reviews. These reflect the brand reputation and goodwill amongst its customers, which automatically makes it a trusted pick. A good customer review goes a long way. It is the first thing a new customer looks for, setting the brand apart from its competitors. It helps potential customers develop confidence in the products the brand offers.
Additionally, when customers speak with potential ones, a recommendation has an equally lasting effect. Because one has experienced and witnessed results, the other makes sure to give it a try. Through these referrals, recommendations, and reviews, the brand reputation picks up momentum and makes the business worthwhile.
The next thing we look at is the CBD source. It is important to check the source of the CBD because it determines the product's efficacy. Usage of pure CBD helps achieve instant and positive results. But CBD that has undergone a process that adds impurities may just result in a damaged product. Before listing the brand, we checked the extraction method and the Hemp. Some of the best Hemp plantations are found in Colorado, USA. But apart from that, any Hemp Plant that is free of pesticide and insecticidal influence is safe to use. It is equally important to check the extraction method to determine whether the extracted CBD is free of chemical additives. This ensures the CBD is pure and an organic compound is added to the final product to make it effective.
Another thing to look out for is third-party lab testing. The lab reports provide a distinct analysis of the product so that the customers feel confident while deciding. The reports include several details about the product. It includes the side effects that may result from administering the treats (if any), allergies to check for before administering the treats and the list of ingredients used in the product. It also includes the chemical component break-up of the product, where each component is tested for safety and purity. These lab reports are one of the most effective ways brands communicate with their customers as they promote a true sense of transparency that the customers appreciate.
As mentioned above, these lab reports also highlight the list of ingredients used in the product, which takes us to the next check. We compiled a number of common chemical allergens found in dogs, checked these products for those common allergens and ruled out the brands whose products turned out to be unsafe. The top 3 brands that we concluded contain no harmful ingredients that would adversely affect your dog's health and will continue to make them healthier.
In addition to checking for the CBD source, we also checked for the CBD content. While the extract is a magical source of healing, too much of it can be harmful. Therefore it is important to check for the CBD content. Only a limited amount of CBD content helps to cure the ailments, and too much of it can cause irreversible damage. The difference in CBD content also determines its potency. We researched the right amounts of CBD that a dog can administer and the range of potencies that it can be allowed to have and picked the best 3 cbd tincture for dogs that fulfilled the criteria.
Lastly, we checked for flavors. If you can enjoy flavors, then so can your dog! We made sure to pick out the brands that offered more than one flavor so that your dog has a choice too! These exciting flavors will make the treats more enjoyable for the little guy/girl, keeping them healthy and safe!
Buying Guide: Things To Know Before Purchasing Top-quality CBD Dog Treats
Before you can treat your little friend with a different solution, make sure to conduct background research yourself.
While innumerable brands out there offer some of the best products, competition follows, leading to many diverting their focus from the quality of their product to the quantity of money they are getting. And that is when things start to take a serious turn for people seeking pure products for their pets.
To avoid getting scammed, here are some things you must look out for before choosing a brand to buy the product from.
Lab Tests and Reports:
Go over the lab results thoroughly to ensure you don't miss anything. It is crucial for you to determine whether your dog would be comfortable with the effects given in the reports because they include great detail about any potential side effects or beginning impacts. All of the brands in this review have passed rigorous lab testing and have a track record of delivering results. If you wish to try a different brand, be careful to review their lab findings.
Brand Reputation:
Understandably, putting faith in a product you've never used before is difficult. However, there is a method for determining whether the item you want to purchase is legitimate. You may make a final selection using the evaluations and suggestions posted by satisfied customers on any of the social media platforms used by the brand. To make you feel more confident in your decision, you may even speak with the reviewers and inquire about their interactions with the brand and their experience with the product.
Ingredients:
As you examine the lab reports, look for the components. This is the part you should carefully study to make sure the product doesn't include any ingredients that might cause allergies to your pet or trigger other unpleasant reactions. Another way to help you check for harmful ingredients is to consult your vet regarding your pet's medical history. Although there are substances harmful to dogs in general, it is always beneficial to check for any additional allergies your pet might have.
Hemp source:
These treats include cannabis, an extract from the Hemp plant. They can only be useful if they are produced using pure Hemp. Make sure to verify that the Hemp is cultivated without pesticides or other chemical alterations. Reputable brands frequently showcase their path from Hemp production to manufacturing the finished product.
Potency:
The potency of the CBD dog treats varies. It's crucial to determine the maximum intensity your pet can tolerate before searching for companies that provide that potency. The normal range of 0.25 mg to 0.5 mg per 1 Lb of weight is generally recommended. Low potency treats would need to be taken often, costing more money in the long run and taking longer to produce effects. However, if you choose highly potent treats, your pet will instantly feel the effects, and you may use them sparingly. However, everything depends on the dosage recommended for your pet, so be careful to follow it.
FAQs Related To CBD Dog Treats
What are CBD Dog Treats?
CBD Dog Treats are a natural alternative to pharmaceutical medicines that treat conditions such as epilepsy, seizures, inflammation, joint pain, mobility issues and insomnia. They are a healthy solution with almost minimal to no side effects and help your dog recover immediately. It has been proven multiple times that it is not only effective in curing the condition but promotes the overall wellbeing of your pet.
How many treats should be given to your pet?
A normal range of 0.25 mg to 0.5 mg per 1 Lb of weight is recommended. However, it fundamentally depends on the intensity of the condition your dog is suffering from and the recommended dose by the vet. The potencies generally available might be too little or too much for your dog, which is why keeping the vet and the condition of your dog in the loop will be beneficial. Additionally, the potencies will keep changing as the condition improves, so keep a lookout for that.
What is CBD?
Cannabidiol, sometimes known as CBD, is a substance in the cannabis Sativa plant. It is more frequently referred to as Hemp or cannabis. It provides several health advantages when transformed into finished products used as therapies for various illnesses.
What are the benefits of using CBD dog treats?
These CBD treats prevent numerous disorders. It works wonders to induce relaxation and sleep. It may be applied to relieve many forms of pain. The fact that these treats are a natural cure rather than manufactured medicine having several additional chemicals and additives that might have fatal adverse effects is crucial. Since they are produced from a pure source without contaminating the finished product, the treats don't have any adverse effects.
How long before the effects kick in?
Before you experience the benefits of the treats, they must first be digested and then absorbed into the circulation, which takes around 30 to 45 minutes in dogs. They take some time to function, but once they do, they last for up to six or eight hours.
Why should you introduce your dog to CBD?
For a few reasons, CBD dog treats and bites are an excellent approach to introduce your dog to these relaxing wellness advantages. First, since the CBD dosage is pre-measured in dog treats and chews, you never have to worry about feeding your dog too much or too little CBD. Simply adhere to the serving recommendations on your product's label. Dogs adore dog treats, which is possibly the second most crucial factor. (That is why they qualify as "dog treats"!) Therefore, CBD dog treats are an absolute delight for dogs to consume, unlike other supplements that may need you to move heaven and earth simply to get your dog to open his mouth, let alone swallow. Who doesn't adore a joyful dog?
Can dogs develop an allergy towards CBD?
It is possible that your dog may be allergic to CBD because it is derived from the Hemp plant. Many people have reported being allergic to cannabis or Hemp seed oil and this may be the case with dogs as well. To determine whether your dog is allergic to CBD, you need to consult your Vet before giving the CBD treats to your dog.
Will CBD cause your dog to become anxious?
Most of the CBD dog treats do not contain THC. The brands that we have highlighted in this article all manufacture treats without THC. This means that your dog will not experience any sort of highs and therefore will not become anxious or hyper. They will not suffer from any withdrawal symptoms either. Additionally, these treats are used to combat anxiousness. They instill a sense of calm and relaxation, therefore helping your dog become peaceful.
Conclusion: Medicate Your Dogs Naturally With The Best CBD Dog Treats
Look at these CBD dog treats as much more than just natural medicine. Look at the gesture it represents. Your love for your little friend and the fact that you go miles to look for something tasty and beneficial for your dog speaks volumes about the relationship.
These treats may just be for administering and may promote your dog's wellness, but it is also a treat for your relationship with your little buddy.
With these CBD dog treats, you can see your pet stand right back on its feet and witness it rejuvenating its jovial state.
With that being said, we hope this article brought you the perfect set of options you were looking for and a breakdown of those options that will help you make the right decision!
Good luck!
