Best CBD Oil For Dogs: Top CBD For Pet Brands To Ease Anxiety
It is a lesser-known fact that there are CBD oils available in the market that can be given to dogs, much like humans. If you feel like your dog is experiencing a certain discomfort, restlessness, or pain, look no further because the solution to your problem lies in these special CBD oil for dogs. These oils essentially perform the same function they do on humans. They can help your dog feel calmer and relaxed, relieve pain, regulate sleep and appetite, etc.
Dogs commonly have anxious reactions to various external stimuli, and these oils are a much more suitable option than a synthetic sedative. These CBD oils can help dogs stay calm if they are exposed to an uncomfortable situation. They can rid dog owners of the overwhelming stress of handling their dogs if they tend to get out of control or become uneasy.
While deciding to buy such CBD oils, you must choose the correct brand, as you should never compromise on your dog's health or well-being. To make this decision easier, we have compiled a list of the best CBD oil for dogs available on the market.
Best CBD Oil For Dogs To Reduce Anxiety & Inflammation:
Holistapet - Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs; Isolates, Broad & Full Spectrum
Nuleaf Naturals - Most Recommended Hemp Oil Products & CBD Tincture For Dogs
CBDistillery - Full Spectrum CBD Oils For Inflammation Relief To Dogs
Joy Organics - Top CBD Brand For Buying CBD For Pets; Most Selling Hemp Oils
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
#1. Holistapet - Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs; Isolates, Broad & Full Spectrum
Holistapet is one of the most popular brands within the market that produces various products for pet health and well-being. They are known for producing various treats, vitamins, oils, etc., for pets. The treats and oils produced by Holistapet are completely pure, organic, vegan-friendly, and GMO-free, which makes them extremely healthy and safe to use. They produce products that can serve various animals such as cats, dogs, horses, etc.
Holistapet carries out third-party testing on their products, which removes any possible biases that could be incurred within the lab tests. They also provide reassurance to customers regarding the credibility and reliability of their products. Their lab results and certificate of analysis are displayed on their official website for customers to review before purchasing the product. This transparency results in consumers gaining more confidence in the brand as they can make well-informed decisions based on the relevant information.
Holistapet's team consists of professionals who have expertise in creating pet-care products and, therefore, can produce high-quality products that can be beneficial and favorable for the animals. A team of veterinarians also supervises the production process to ensure a healthy and safe product is created. They ensure the provision of pure and natural products that do not contain any impurities or contaminations.
Moreover, they source their hemp from reliable firms within the United States that ensure that pure inputs are delivered. As a result, Holistapet's products are fully natural and organic, without artificiality or harmful preservatives. Their oils are available in various sizes such as 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, etc.
These oils are not intoxicating as they only use full-spectrum CBD and do not contain THC, which means that dogs that take these oils will not experience a high or any possible disorientation. They contain a lot of nutritional value, which can largely benefit your pet’s health.
Holistapet also offers numerous customer service policies that facilitate its customers considerably. These policies include a 30-day refund policy on packed items, free shipping as well as prompt delivery of products. Overall, this brand creates a remarkable customer buying experience by providing high-quality, safe, natural products and efficient services.
Highlights
Provides pet-related goods such as CBD oils and treats
Certificate of analysis displayed
Informational website
Oils are available in different sizes and potencies
Oils are made out of full-spectrum CBD
Natural, gluten-free, vegan ingredients used
Owned and supervised by an experienced team of professionals
Pros
Products tested by external laboratories
Lab tests made accessible to customers
Hemp sourced from reliable Colorado-based farms
Quality standards maintained
30-day refund policy
Free shipping
Rapid delivery all over the United States
Oils can be calming and relaxing for pets
Cons
A few past reservations regarding product efficacy
Refund only applies to unopened items
=> Click here to visit the official website “Holistapet”
#2. Nuleaf Naturals - Most Recommended Hemp Oil Products & CBD Tincture For Dogs
Nuleaf Naturals, based in Colorado, was first founded in 2014. It is one of the most trusted and well-reputed companies within the industry. It produces premium-quality CBD oils for pets and humans and ensures effective results. The company’s primary aim is to provide safe and high-quality CBD products that contribute to the health of their valued customers.
Nuleaf Naturals manufactures full-spectrum CBD products that incorporate various cannabinoids that are healthy and beneficial for your pet's well-being. They source their hemp from extremely credible Colorado-based farms that supply pure and organic hemp. The hemp does not contain any impurities, artificial additives, or contaminations. The brand ensures the use of organic, GMO-free, and chemical-free ingredients, which makes its products all the more reliable and effective.
Nuleaf Naturals has a range of products, including CBD oil, capsules, and CBD pet oil. The company places great importance on sustaining its quality standards and producing goods that offer substantial potency and create a noticeable difference.
This company carries out external testing using credible third-party laboratories to ensure that all products are free of any toxic impurities, chemicals, or possible contamination and to find out how many cannabinoids are incorporated within the product. The lab results are also displayed on their official website, offering customers transparency. Nuleaf Naturals has also been approved for the "Current Good Manufacturing Practice," implying that it maintains a remarkable quality standard during its production process.
The oils provided by Nuleaf Naturals incorporate the minimum amount of THC according to the legal limit within the United States, which is 0.3%. Low levels of THC ensure that your dog will not get a high or any negative side effects from using these oils.
Nuleaf Naturals also has various customer care policies that provide a worthwhile customer experience. These policies include free shipping, express shipping, which places your order at high priority and delivers it much faster, international delivery, a 30-day full refund policy, and so on. Nuleaf Naturals is undoubtedly one of the most feasible and viable options available to individuals looking to purchase effective and impactful CBD oils for dogs.
Highlights
Produces full-spectrum CBD oils using various cannabinoids
The CO2 extraction method is used
Hemp is sourced from reliable Colorado-based farms
Oils come in sizes of 5, 15, 30, and 50 ml
CBD oils contain a potency of 60mg per ml
Vegan, organic, and GMO-free ingredients are used
International delivery is available for several countries
Oils are not intoxicating for pets
Pros
Uses high-quality and organic hemp for production
Externally tested by certified external labs
Positively reviewed by customers
CBD oils effectively relieve pain, anxiousness, and allergies in pets
Free shipping available
30-day refund policy
Rapid shipping and delivery
Affordably priced products
Cons
Refund only applies to unused products
Customers have to pay shipping charges upon returns
The product can only be returned if damaged
=> Click here to visit the official website “Nuleaf Naturals”
#3. CBDistillery - Full Spectrum CBD Oils For Inflammation Relief To Dogs
CBDistillery is a well-known Colorado-based company that came into being back in 2016. It specializes in supplying high-quality CBD products to its customers at reasonable rates. It ensures safe and reliable products by using organic hemp and all-pure ingredients that are highly favorable to its consumer's well-being. It also has an extremely informative and enlightening website that offers its customers useful knowledge regarding CBD and hemp products.
CBDistillery offers several different CBD products such as CBD gummies, soft gels, oils, pet-care oils, vapes, etc. They also offer various potencies to suit the needs of different customers. Their products are also available in full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolated formulas.
CBDistillery uses highly safe and natural ingredients within its production process. Its hemp is sourced from certified and reliable farms within Colorado, Oregon, and Kentucky. Hemp is free of all harmful pesticides and additives and is GMO-free. It also uses the best extraction method, which is the CO2 extraction method that ensures the provision of nutritious, full-spectrum CBD oil. These factors illustrate that their products are healthy, safe, and beneficial for consumers.
Furthermore, CBDistillery holds certification from the United States Hemp Authority, which enhances its credibility and validity. It proved reassurance that all products are safe and will not harm your pets. The brand is also a member of the National Hemp Association due to its legitimacy and quality.
Licensed third-party laboratories test the goods produced by CBDistillery, and the lab test results are provided on their official website for customers to access easily. The company also includes important details and information regarding its products on the packaging and labels so that customers are fully aware and well-informed regarding the products before usage.
CBDistillery offers free shipping on orders that are 75 dollars and beyond. Customers can also get a 60-day refund if the items have not been used or opened. Its customer service agents are always available on its website and social media pages to assist customers with any queries or general assistance they may require.
Overall, CBDistillery is a trusted and reputable brand for evident reasons. It has been widely applauded and valued by customers due to its outstanding services and great products that have and continue to satisfy consumer needs by providing supplements that can benefit the health and well-being of their pets.
Highlights
Hemp sourced from reliable Colorado-based farms
Incorporates hemp seed oil, making it more effective on dogs
The CO2 extraction method is used
CBD pet oils come in sizes on 600 and 1500mg
Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority
Free shipping on orders of $75 and above
Different oil formulas are available
0.3% THC used within products, which aligns with the legal limit
Pros
Different products available
Customers offered transparency
Informative and educational website
60-day refund policy
Helpful customer service
Third-party testing is done on products
Lab test results displayed on the official website
CBD oils are not intoxicating or detrimental to pets
Cons
Free shipping only applies on the order that is 75 dollars or above
Return not applicable on opened items
Oils are only available in two dosage sizes
=> Click here to visit the official website “CBDistillery”
#4. Joy Organics - Top CBD Brand For Buying CBD For Pets; Most Selling Hemp Oils
Joy Organics is a family-owned business founded in 2018 by Joy Smith. The founder sought a way to treat her restlessness and pain, which led to her discovering the remarkable benefits of cannabidiol and the relief it can bring to not just humans but also your pets. Joy organics is now a substantially well-reputed brand that offers various full-spectrum CBD products.
Joy Organics provides a range of products to its customers. These include gummies, oils, gels, creams, bath bombs, pet-care goods, etc. It offers full spectrum and broad-spectrum formulas within its products. The oils are sold in sizes of 225 and 450mg.
Joy Organics uses organically grown hemp from credible farms within the United States. The products are made of all-natural ingredients with minimal artificialities, preserving their inherent health benefits. The products do not contain any THC. Therefore, they do not have any negative impacts on the pets. The hemp is also extracted using the most optimal methods, which sustains its purity and efficacy.
The CBD oils provided by Joy Organics contain many different cannabinoids and terpenes that can be very valuable and healthy for your dogs. The oils can help dogs stay calm, relieve pain, boost their mood, protect them from various health issues, etc. The oils are also relatively more affordable, making this brand more feasible for a wider audience. The prices of the oils tend to fall between 20-100 dollars. It also offers different discounts, making the brand more reasonable and viable.
This brand conducts third-party testing on its products to ensure their purity, reliability, and efficiency. Additionally, the test results and various product details can be viewed through its official website. The website also contains information regarding hemp growing and the overall production process.
Joy Organics is widely appreciated for not just its products but also its customer services. It offers its customers free shipping throughout the country. It is also very prompt with the delivery of its products and offers a 30-day refund policy on used items. Its customer service agents are also always on stand-by to help consumers with any assistance they may require.
Overall, Joy Organics is reviewed extremely positively by the majority of its customers due to its exceptional product quality and efficiency of services. It has managed to maintain a high standard and, therefore, is a reliable option for customers seeking effective CBD oils for dogs.
Highlights
Offers a variety of products, such as gummies, oils, gels, etc
Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products are available
Oils are offered in two sizes, i.e., 225mg and 450mg
Organically-grown hemp is used
Test results and product details are available on the official website
Oil prices range between 20 to 100 dollars
THC is not used within the CBD oil for dogs
Pros
Free Shipping within the United States
Reasonably priced products
Products tested by third-party labs
All-natural ingredients used
30-day refund policy
Helpful customer service agents
Positively reviewed by customers
Cons
Refund only applies to unopened packages
Limited sizes available in CBD oils
Products are mostly broad-spectrum
=> Click here to visit the official website “Joy Organics”
#5. Pet Hemp Company
The Pet Hemp Company first came into being after the owners, Josh and Jesse Berger, faced the devastating loss of losing their beloved dog, Woody, to a tumor. His owners decided to try CBD oils instead of general medication to make the dog feel better. These oils helped reduce his suffering to a great extent as they helped reduce his pain, regulate his appetite and control his restlessness. As a result of this incident, the Pet Hemp Company was founded, producing various CBD products for pets.
This brand offers a range of products such as CBD oils for dogs, cats, and horses, dog treats, cat treats, chewable, etc. Its oils are broad-spectrum and highly effective as they tend to show visible results in a small amount of time. It also offers a variety of potencies, ranging between 150-3000mg.
The Pet Hemp Company sources high-quality hemp from credible United States-based farms. Hemp is natural and organic and contains no impurities or harmful additives. The ingredients used are non-GMO and preservative free, which makes its oils safe to use and reliable to ensure your pet's well-being.
The CBD oils do not contain any THC, which reduces any risk of intoxication or getting high. These oils effectively assist with relaxing and calming your pets, relieving their pain, regulating sleep, reducing anxiety, treating skin problems and allergies, and many such health issues that can generally arise. The CBD oils made for dogs and cats specifically contain approximately 20-200mg potency per ml, which is sufficient and portrays effective results.
This company carries out third-party lab testing on its products, which adds to its reliability and contains sufficient proof of their purity, safety, and health benefits. It also has effective customer service policies that add to the overall customer experience. These policies include free shipping, delivery in under six days, a 30-day refund policy, an option for high-priority orders, etc.
Overall, this brand offers natural and healthy products that can largely benefit your pets. The company was built on the owner's personal experience and, therefore, is eligible to produce good-quality, effective products.
Highlights
It helps dogs relax, relieve pain and anxiety, etc.
Hemp sourced from reliable United States-based farms
Oils offered in various potencies e.g., 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, etc.
Different products for dogs, cats, horses
Oils are not intoxicating
The brand performs third-party testing on products
Orders delivered within 6 days or less
Pros
Organic, pure, and preservative-free ingredients used
Free shipping
30-day refund policy
High-quality hemp used
Produces full-spectrum CBD oils
Cons
Shipping is limited to the United States
Priority orders have an additional fee
How We Shortlisted The Best CBD Oils For Dogs:
You should never compromise on the quality or efficacy of a product if it involves intake, as it is directly associated with one's health, and it has even greater importance when giving it to your beloved dogs. Several brands in the market have started producing CBD oils for dogs. However, not all of them are equally efficient or reliable. Therefore, the correct brand must be chosen.
Several factors must be considered while deciding on the best brands that provide these CBD oils. Extra attention and priority should be placed on aspects such as ingredients used, safety procedures, quality checks, and so on.
To effectively compile a list of the best brands that offer CBD oils for dogs, we focused on various factors associated with a brand's reliability, credibility, and overall quality. The primary factors that we considered were as follows:
The brand’s overall reputation within the industry
The brand’s range of CBD products
Where does the brand source its hemp from?
Existing customer reviews
The quality of ingredients that go into the production of the oils
The brand’s customer service policies
How long has the brand been in business?
How long does it take for the oils to show results
The brand’s refund and shipping policies
The safety measures that the brand takes during production
Buying Guide For Dog CBD Oil:
When it comes to purchasing a new product, effective research is a requirement. You should not consume any product blindly as there can be many negative health implications. This factor holds greater importance when your pets are involved, as you don't want to make any decision that can cause them potential harm or be detrimental to their health. CBD oil for dogs have been gaining considerable popularity recently, and their use is not limited to humans as now they are also being used on dogs. However, you should be fully aware and well-informed before you invest in such a product.
Choosing the wrong brand can lead to you ending up with a subpar product, which can negatively impact your pet's health, which is not something you should be considering. The right brand should offer a high-quality product that delivers visible results and will be worth the amount spent on it.
You should carefully consider various factors before deciding to purchase a particular product. Some of the most important aspects to consider can include the brand's reliability, quality of inputs used to make the products, the product efficacy, legitimacy of the products, testing measures, and many more. You should be clear on your checklist before purchasing a product from a certain brand, as these factors will help decipher how effective and impactful it will be.
You should seek all the relevant information regarding a product and brand before purchasing it. Some of the most important aspects that you should take into account before investing in CBD oils for dogs are as follows:
The Ingredients
You should always ensure that the CBD oils are made of natural, organic, pure, and GMO-free ingredients. If the ingredients contain impurities, artificial additives, or contamination, the product can be extremely unhealthy and harmful to your pet's health.
Products that have been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture are known to be certifiably organic and natural. Moreover, you can also attain reassurance regarding a product's safety and purity by viewing its lab test results, as they provide valid proof of whether the product is safe-to-use. Credible companies will always share their lab test results with consumers and therefore have more reliable products.
Third-Party Testing
Testing is an extremely important element of the production process. It deciphers whether a product is legitimate and reliable. Products that are tested using third-party laboratories are the most credible as external testing reduces the risk of any possible biases. You should always opt for products that have been tested externally through licensed and credible third-party laboratories. You should also choose brands that display their test results for customers to view as they provide proof of the efficiency and safety of a product.
Hemp Source
Hemp is the primary ingredient that is used to produce CBD oils. You should ensure that the product you have opted for is made out of organic and pure hemp. The hemp should also be sourced from credible and reliable farms. Hemp extraction plays an important part in preserving its purity and quality. One of the best methods is the CO2 extraction method, which removes all impurities and provides high-quality hemp.
Product’s Pricing
CBD products are generally priced higher as the extraction and production process requires a lot of resources, time, and steps. However, you should ensure that the product efficiently lives up to its cost and delivers what it promises. It is also recommended that you look up the market rates of such products and invest accordingly. Some brands may overcharge you and not even deliver effective results. A few brands in the market, as mentioned earlier, offer CBD oils for dogs at relatively reasonable prices without compromising on quality. It is better to acquire products within your range and eventually worth the money.
Customer Reviews
Customer reviews accurately portray how efficient and effective a certain product is. Before purchasing a particular product, you should look into the company's customer reviews and feedback. Companies with a majority of positive reviews and favorable prior experiences are more reliable. It is better to avoid companies that have disappointed their customers in the past or companies whose reviews are not easily available. Customer reviews provide reassurance regarding the legitimacy and credibility of a certain brand and its products.
Transparency
While purchasing a product, you should have all the relevant information and details to make a well-informed decision. Credible companies provide customers with substantial transparency by providing all the necessary information on their websites and social media as well as on the packaging of their products. Transparency helps you decide for yourself whether the product is suitable for you or not and reduces the risk of acquiring the wrong product. Therefore, ensure you have all the relevant information regarding a product before purchasing it.
Variety of Sizes and Potencies
Best CBD oil for dogs are mostly available in several sizes and potencies. You can choose the level of potency based on your preference. It is better to choose brands that offer several potencies within their products as that gives you several options to choose from according to your requirement. High potency oils are generally more effective; therefore, they are always preferred. You should acquire the CBD oil in the size you think you will need and be most sufficiently effective for you. The brands mentioned earlier offer good potency levels and sizes for customers.
Customer Service Policies
While purchasing a particular product, you want to focus on the product quality. However, the quality and efficiency of the services provided by the brand are just as important. Before deciding on a product, you should go through the brand’s customer policies, which include their shipping policy and charges, delivery time, refund policy, complaint policy, etc. There are instances where you can end up with a damaged or defective item; that is where customer service policies come in handy. A company’s customer service agents can assist and guide customers so that they are able to avail the services, as promised by the brand.
These policies are useful in case you are not fully satisfied with the product and need assistance. Moreover, reputable companies also have helpful and hands-on customer service agents on standby that can provide customers with any assistance that they may require or answer any queries that customers might have regarding the products.
FAQs Regarding CBD Oils & Treats For Dogs:
Q.1. How are CBD oils beneficial for dogs?
Ans. Much like the CBD oils used by humans, CBD oils can largely benefit dogs as well. CBD oils can help dogs by reducing anxiety, relieving pains, curing skin problems and tumors, regulating appetite, decreasing restlessness and agitation, etc. These oils can help them stay calmer and make them happier if they are distressed because of something. The oils can also treat nausea and vomiting and calm the dogs down if they are getting aggressive. CBD oils can greatly contribute to their overall well-being and health.
Q.2. Can CBD oils have any negative side effects on dogs?
Ans. CBD oils are not generally associated with too many side effects as they contain natural cannabinoids and minimal to no THC. However, some side effects may include increased drowsiness in your dog. Your dog might feel sleepier than usual. Your dog's blood pressure may also decrease; however, this does not occur too commonly. Dogs can sometimes also experience dry mouth and eyes; therefore, it is recommended that you keep them well hydrated.
Q.3. Are CBD oils safe to use on your dogs?
Ans. Cannabidiol (CBD)is a safe and healthy compound extracted from the hemp plant. It contains various nutrients that are beneficial when consumed. Other compounds such as THC are also derived from the hemp plant. However, CBD is a safer and milder compound as compared to THC. CBD has no intoxicating qualities and will not get your dog high. It is safe to use on your dogs.
However, if you want to be extra sure, you can consult a vet before giving CBD oils to your dog. These oils will only disagree with your dog if they are either of bad quality or if your dog is sensitive to medications in general. If you purchase a high-quality product from a trusted brand, it will be much safer for the dog.
Q.4. What is the recommended quantity of CBD oil that should be used on the dog?
Ans. Regarding the intake of CBD oil, the recommended amount varies for different companies. It also depends on the potency or strength of the oil being used. The brand mostly specifies the amount you should be giving your dog based on the nature of the oil.
Furthermore, the amount of CBD oil that should be given to your dog also depends on why you give it to them. If you create a more severe condition such as extreme pains, tumors, skin problems, etc., you might be asked to give a heavier dosage. However, a smaller amount would be sufficient if you are trying to reduce general anxiety and restlessness or regulate their appetite. To be safe, you should initially try out a small dosage and increase the amount depending on how it impacts your dog and whether it is necessary.
Q.5. How do you know whether a certain CBD oil is of good quality?
Ans. Various factors can establish whether a CBD oil is of good quality. Some of these include the type of ingredients used, i.e., good quality CBD oils will have pure, organic, and GMO-free ingredients and inputs, third-party lab testing, full-spectrum oil formulas, consistent quality checks, certifications, etc. If these conditions are effectively fulfilled, then it is likely that the CBD oil is of good quality.
Q.6. How should the oil be fed to the dogs?
Ans. These oils mostly come in easy-to-use dropper bottles; therefore, you can directly drop the oil into your dog’s mouth. You can also mix the oil into their food if that will make it more convenient for you. The oils can easily be incorporated into their feed, making the job easier.
Q.7. Can CBD oils be used as a sedative for dogs?
Ans. CBD oils might not be able to cause complete sedation as CBD is a much milder compound and does not slow down their brain activity as much as a traditional sedative might. However, these oils can make your dogs considerably calmer and relaxed and reduce their anxiety and aggression. Therefore, these oils can be placed in a similar category as a sedative. CBD oils are a healthier and more natural option than medication and sedatives.
Q.8. Will CBD oils make my dog high?
Ans. Cannabinoid (CBD) will not cause your dog to get high as it does not contain those properties. Your dog will not be affected mentally or experience any sort of disorientation. These oils will make them calmer and relaxed; however, they will not get high.
Q.9. After how long do the oils start showing results?
Ans. The oils begin to show effects after 30 to 40 minutes of intake. They generally show faster results than edible treats as they are more concentrated. However, it can sometimes vary with different dogs.
Q.10. Which CBD oils should I give my dog?
Ans. Some of the best and most trusted CBD oils for dogs have been mentioned earlier in the article. Not only do the brands mentioned above provide premium-quality oils, but they also ensure the safety and reliability of their products by providing customers with substantial information regarding the oils. These oils are also known to be the most effective and impactful of the ones available in the market. Therefore, you should purchase oils from the abovementioned brands to help your dogs gain the optimum benefits.
Choose From Top CBD Stores Of CBD Oil For Dogs:
To summarise, CBD oils provide a great alternative to medication for treating your dogs and common health issues. There are numerous situations in which dogs can feel anxious, restless, and distressed, and these oils present a highly effective solution as they can naturally treat those problems. These oils are also a great solution to pains, tumors, and skin problems that dogs might face. Moreover, we have elaborated upon the best CBD oil for dogs currently available. You should never compromise on your pet's health. Therefore, these brands are the safest and most viable options if you want to purchase premium-quality CBD oils for dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.