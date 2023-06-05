This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
If your car has broken down, burnt out, or spluttered its last oily breath, it could be time for the junkyard. A junk car buyer won't give you as much cash as a private seller, but if you stick with reputable providers, shop around, and get a few quotes, you can get a very respectable price for that hunk of metal.
It's a hassle-free way to sell your vehicle, and it usually results in fast removal and a pocketful of cash. So, where can you find the best junk car buyers and get the highest price for your vehicle?
What Are the Best Cash for Junk Cars Companies?
A good junk car buyer is one that gives you a competitive price (based on the salvage and scrap metal value), follows through with the deal, and is punctual when it comes to collecting and towing your vehicle. Fortunately, scams are rare in this sector, but they're still out there, so make sure you sell your junk car to a legitimate and highly-rated company like one of the following:
Peddle
Peddle promises "fast cash for slow cars" and has an instant offer page where you can get a quote after entering some basic information.
You have 7 days to decide whether or not to accept the offer, so you can spend that time getting alternative quotes. If you accept, Peddle will send someone out to pick up your car (following a brief inspection) and give you the money.
It won't take cars with an active loan, but it does take salvage cars and scrap cars.
Peddle hires local tow truck drivers in all 50 states, so its services should be available in your area.
Visit Peddle.com or call them at (844) 613-0420 to get a quote on your junk car.
Wheelzy
Wheelzy promises to buy any type of car, and just like Peddle, it is available across the United States.
Visit the Wheelzy website, enter the make, model, and year of your car, along with your zip code and phone number, and then click "Get Offer". You will be asked a few more questions about the condition of the vehicle, and you'll then get your quote. You can also call Wheelzy to get a free quote on the value your junk car: (855) 495-1825.
Wheelzy works with buyers across the country to ensure you get top dollar for your vehicle.
CarBrain
CarBrain works in a similar way to Wheelzy and Peddle. It has been in business for more than a decade and has a number of happy customers, along with an A+ rating from the BBB. It takes old and damaged cars and serves most of the United States.
To see if CarBrain will buy your junk vehicle, check out the company's location page.
CarVIO
CarVIO has close to 6,000 reviews on Trustpilot and it maintains a high average score. It buys junk cars that are running, non-running, and completely wrecked, and its online form gives you an instant quote.
Other Top Junk Car Buyers in Your Area
There are many places you can sell your junk car, from nationwide junk car buyers like those listed above to local junkyards and even dealerships. You can find these companies in local directories or via sites like Cash For Your Junk Car, which features a handy regional list of all the best places to sell your junk car.
How to Choose the Best Cash for Junk Cars Company
Can't decide if a local junkyard is a good fit? Worried about the legitimacy of a junk car service advertised in a store window or through junk mail? Keep the following in mind to ensure you're not getting ripped off.
Know the value of your vehicle
You wouldn't sell your house without learning its value first and if your car was brand-new and still running, you'd probably know the value of that, as well.
So, make sure you are equally prepared with regard to your junk car.
There are junk car value calculators online, but these aren't always accurate and many of them will just direct you to junk car buyers or request your info and then hassle you. Alternatively, check sites like Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader to see what similar cars are selling for (if running), and don't forget about the current scrap metal value.
Some unscrupulous buyers offer cents on the dollar, assuming naive car owners will dismiss their non-operating car as worthless. They'll tell them that it can't be fixed, has no salvageable parts, and will cost money to tow and scrap. They may even insist that they're doing the owner a favor by taking it away.
But even the rustiest, oldest, and most worthless lemons have an inherent scrap metal value, and that value could be around $200 to $400 for typical family cars.
Get multiple quotes from different companies
If one company doesn't give you the price you want, ask another, and another, and another. Buyers who try to short-change you may insist that their quote is only valid for the next few minutes, as they know you're just 1 valid quote away from realizing what they're doing.
But it's not just about catching scammers. It could also help you to squeeze a few more bucks out of your vehicle. Even if it's only $5 or $10 extra, it's worth the effort.
Be prepared to negotiate
Most junk car buyers aren't willing to negotiate. They'll calculate the value of your vehicle, add the cost of the free towing service, and then give you a quote. If you don't like it, you can find someone else.
Some companies are more receptive to negotiations, especially if you're selling your junk car to a dealership, private buyer, or junkyard.
Check the company's reputation
A quick Google search will tell you everything you need to know about the validity of a junk car buyer. If it's a national service, there should be scores of reviews out there. If it's a local junkyard, reviews will be harder to find, but you can find them on social media groups and local classifieds.
Check their customer service
Customer service is more important than you might think. A company that excels in this area is more likely to give you a fair market value, show up on the agreed-upon date, and provide hassle-free towing.
You don't want a company that will delay by a week and then send a tow truck driver who argues over every dent and insists they owe you less money because the price of scrap metal dropped or you need to cover hidden fees.
FAQs about Junk Car Buyers
Which companies pay the most for junk cars?
All of the companies listed in this guide buy junk cars and pay top dollar for them. You might not get the price you're looking for, but if your car is ready for the scrapheap, you have to be realistic. No one is going to invest thousands of dollars in buying and repairing a broken car. If it's not running, it'll likely be salvaged and scrapped, and that means it's only worth the value of the operational parts and the scrap metal.
What is the most you can get for a junk car?
It depends on the make, model, year, condition, and weight. Scrap metal prices mean you should always get at least a couple of hundred bucks for an average-sized car, but even that can be problematic as many newer cars are loaded with worthless plastic.
Can I sell a car that won't start?
Yes. A junk car buyer will send a tow truck to collect the vehicle before stripping and scrapping it. They don't care whether it runs or not.
How can I get the best price for my vehicle?
If you can avoid junking your car, you may get a better price. Private buyers will always give you more for a vehicle than a dealership or junkyard, but they'll only be interested if it's operational.
Conclusion: Junk Car Buyers
The companies listed in this guide offer a very similar service, and as they base their prices on the current value of scrap metal and parts, as well as regional salvage variations, you may get similar quotes from all of them. But it's still worth getting multiple quotes and choosing the highest.
If you're using a company not listed here, remember to check online reviews and be wary of anything that seems too good to be true.
Generally, using a junk car buyer is a fast and effortless process that results in some quick cash, but only if that company is reputable.
