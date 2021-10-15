Takeout - Empanadas

Empanadas at Rouleur Brewing Company

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Juniper and Ivy

Order: Crispy paper-wrapped short ribs

2228 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

La Tiendita Mexican Market

Order: Tacos

3851 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

Rouleur Brewing Company

Order: Beef empanadas and wings

5840 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Buona Forchetta

Order: Sofia pizza

Multiple locations 

Saman Javid’s Pick (from episode 245 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Pho Duyen Mai

Order: Pho

5375 Kearny Villa Road, Kearny Mesa

