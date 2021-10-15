Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Juniper and Ivy
Order: Crispy paper-wrapped short ribs
2228 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
La Tiendita Mexican Market
Order: Tacos
3851 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Clairemont
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
Rouleur Brewing Company
Order: Beef empanadas and wings
5840 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Buona Forchetta
Order: Sofia pizza
Multiple locations
Saman Javid’s Pick (from episode 245 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Pho Duyen Mai
Order: Pho
5375 Kearny Villa Road, Kearny Mesa
