Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!
Troy’s Pick
Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic
Cali Comfort BBQ
Order: The Tailgater
8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley
Marie’s Pick
Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief
Grand Ole BBQ
Order: El Borracho fries
15505 Olde Highway 80, El Cajon
David’s Pick
Name and title: David Martin, digital media director
South Beach Bar & Grille
Order: Fried oyster tacos
5059 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach
Erica’s Pick
Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor
Krisp
Order: 7th Avenue sandwich
1036 Seventh Avenue, Downtown
Jaclyn Lash’s Pick (from episode 239 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)
Wolfie’s Carousel
2401 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.