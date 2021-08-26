Takeout - Tailgater

The Tailgater at Cali Comfort BBQ

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in! 

Troy’s Pick

Name and title: Troy Johnson, food critic 

Cali Comfort BBQ

Order: The Tailgater

8910 Troy Street, Spring Valley

Marie’s Pick

Name and title: Marie Tutko, editor in chief

Grand Ole BBQ

Order: El Borracho fries

15505 Olde Highway 80, El Cajon

David’s Pick

Name and title: David Martin, digital media director

South Beach Bar & Grille

Order: Fried oyster tacos

5059 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach

Erica’s Pick

Name and title: Erica Nichols, associate editor

Krisp

Order: 7th Avenue sandwich

1036 Seventh Avenue, Downtown

Jaclyn Lash’s Pick (from episode 239 of the Happy Half Hour podcast)

Wolfie’s Carousel

2401 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.