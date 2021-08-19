Welcome back to the Happy Half Hour! We’re recording this episode from a premier club suite at Petco Park, thanks to this week’s sponsor, the San Diego Padres. Our special guest this week is Jaclyn Lash, the Padres’ vice president of special events. She joined the team in 2011 and oversees all events for the Padres and Petco Park, including concerts, game-day festivals, private and special events, and gatherings for the team. Before joining the Padres, she was at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, coordinating guest appearances and booking musical artists. We had to ask what it’s like to meet and work with celebrities regularly, and she shares some fun stories (one including Kanye West!).
Jaclyn is here to tell us how they transform the ballpark into venues for everything from the Monster Energy Supercross to The Links at Petco Park, a nine-hole golf course; and about upcoming concerts such as the Hella Mega Tour on Aug. 29 with Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer. You can see a schedule of more upcoming concerts here.
In Hot Plates, the owner of RakiRaki Ramen opened a new restaurant, Matsuoka Pure Sushi, specializing in temari sushi and kaiseki bento. Karina’s, a local institution for Mexican seafood, returned to downtown with the opening of a new cantina. Chef Kaci Goff of Wolf and Woman (and a podcast alum!) launched a new monthly dinner series, Lucky Cricket, with Taylor Berk, sommelier at Puffer Malarkey Collective. The dinner features several courses of Malaysian-Tamil cuisine and wines produced by female winemakers.
In Two People, $50, Jaclyn is excited about Wolfie’s Carousel Bar in Little Italy, which Troy just got a First Look at. Troy recommends the El Xolito hot dog at Barrio Dogg (located in Barrio Logan and Petco Park), and I got the El Borracho fries from Grand Ole BBQ inside the park. David and Troy got seafood without me and went to South Beach Bar & Grille in Ocean Beach for fried oyster tacos.
Thank you for listening! As always, we want to hear from our listeners. Need a restaurant recommendation? Is there a guest you want us to book on the show? Let us know! You can call us at 619-744-0535 and leave a voicemail, or if you’re too shy, you can email us at happyhalfhour@sdmag.com. See you next week!
