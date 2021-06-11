“Legendary” gets thrown around like a convention tchotchke these days. That new turmeric shake at that Instagram place? Legendary. And yet “famed” feels a bit too Will Smith. And so we go with the more bold typeface “iconic.” Or we delve deeper into the thesaurus and apply “seminal.”
I’m staring at 28 taps at O’Brien’s Pub. Every single one of them dispensing some of the very best, meticulously selected craft beer in the business. Sure, that’s commonplace now. But it wasn’t when Jim O’Brien took over the spot (then a German lunch spot called Ingrid’s Delicatessen) in 1997. Nor when Tom Nickel took it over in 2003. Craft beer was just something yeast and hop nerds did in warehouses. By the time Tyson Blake got here in 2010, it was a regional attraction.
When it comes to craft beer—a major part of San Diego’s identity for the last couple of decades—this little corner spot in a Kearny Mesa strip mall is for sure seminal (the first place that served esteemed craft-beer names like Alesmith, Pizza Port, Alpine, Green Flash, etc.). Definitely iconic (it was the spot Russian River launched in San Diego). More legendary than most.
This weekend, pandemic loosening its dirty grip, O’Brien’s celebrates 27 (and a half) years. They do it the way they always do it. With “TION,” in which their friends at iconic legendary brewery Russian River (even casually awake consumers recognize their beer, Pliny the Elder) send down 20 kegs of specialized beers (the names of which all end in TION). O’Briens and Toronado in San Francisco are the only two places in the country where this happens.
“About 1996 was the national craft beer explosion, but that didn’t really hit here—even when I took over, San Diego was very much still a Coors Light town,” says Nickel, sitting on his patio with Blake, who is co-owner and beating heart 0f the place. “We’d go to craft beer conventions in Arizona and they’d say, ‘Oh my god you guys make such amazing beer in San Diego thanks for coming!’ But we’d never get that reaction in San Diego. We still had to convince people.”
Nickel—who now runs Nickel Beer Co. in Julian—is a force, a living lexicon of craft beer’s ascent. He got a degree in Medieval History from Yale, started homebrewing at age 18. Worked at Home Brew Mart—arguably the birthplace of all things craft beer in San Diego. He was there when Ballast Point launched. Beer in hand, he recants exact dates and arcane historical facts (“You had the class of ’96—Coronado Brewing, Ballast Point, and Stone. Alesmith opened in ’95, Pizza Port was ’92, Karl Strauss was ’89.”) In between thoughts, he appears to be doing sudoku in his head.
“In the beginning, menus still had beers divided into ‘Domestic’ and ‘Imported,’” he says. “There was no craft beer section. So Sierra Nevada and Sam Adams were on the Imported list because that’s how much they cost.’”
When doing our cover story on how Convoy became the epicenter of Asian food culture, at least four Asian business owners suggested I talk to “Tyson over at O’Brien’s.” One referred to him as “our honorary Asian,” told stories of how Blake helped local business owners who didn’t speak great English navigate the paperwork for PPP and pandemic relief packages, of how crucial he has been. The cover story became a history of Asian heritage, in an Irish American Pub didn’t easily fit. I ran into Blake on the beach a few days later. I apologized for his exclusion. He cheerily waved off any concerns.
“You got the important story,” he said, with trademark humility that tends to make him everyone’s instant friend. “We’re an English American pub in the middle of a great Asian food town.”
And yet by being seminal iconic legendary in craft beer, O’Brien’s helped build that food town. O’Brien’s—along with San Diego Beer Company and Callahan’s—was one of a couple places early fans of IPAs and hoppy alternatives to mainstream beer in the early aughts. The breweries were only selling their own beer. O’Brien’s had craft beer from all over, which many early aficionados had only read about on the internet or tasted at festivals. And so, by flocking here for a Pliny or a Delirium Tremens, they discovered bibimbap and ramen and bulgogi.
It’s Blake that orchestrates the beer-pairing dinners—the art form of which he’s turned into a sort of magic trick. For instance, I’m about to try O’Brien’s famous Birthday Bacon (thick slab bacon slow-braised in beer). Blake wants me to try it with an Eppig Smoked Helles Lager. I go to take a bite of the bacon and he sticks his significantly strong hand in front of my fork.
“No!” he says. “You gotta try the beer first. Because once you taste the bacon, that flavor will cancel out the smokey flavor in the beer. Taste the beer first, then the bacon, and then the beer again. It’ll open all the other flavors of the beer.”
I follow his instructions. He’s right. At first sip I taste that oaky smoke. Then I try the bacon (delicious), and take another sip. The smoke is gone—lost under the campfire from the bacon—and I taste toasted bread in the beer.
“It’s those small things,” Blake says. “If I can help someone see that—and then they’re going to go to their friend, husband, or wife and want to show them that experience and that will change the way they drink beer from now on. We have people tell us ‘I never would’ve tried that beer, but when I learned it went with this certain food, now I’ll order it.’”
This is how O’Briens is still thriving, even in an age where Applebees has craft suds. They helped start a city’s craft beer scene. They made upstart brewers in a fledgling scene into rock stars. They invested in the food (longtime chef Humberto is now a partner at their La Mesa restaurant, West Coast Smoke & Tap House). Those early craft beer fans who came to Convoy for O’Brien’s discovered Asian food. And now people coming to Convoy for Asian food are discovering O’Brien’s seminal iconic legendary status in craft beer.
TION goes on all weekend at O’Briens. 4646 Convoy St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.