San Diego's Best Restaurants 2022

The Next Level
Ever walk into a restaurant or bar and get that feeling that it’s exactly the place you need at that exact moment in time? That’s how I feel when I look at the cover of this year’s “Best Restaurants” issue. We’ve tempered our joy for a while now. But nothing is tepid or restrained about Wolfie’s Carousel Bar. Nothing is cautious about a slowly turning carousel that includes a fully stocked bar and ice cubes engraved with pole ponies. It makes me want to stay awhile in the awe of a room that’s actively trying to enchant me; to curate a light buzz, cavort with strangers, loosen the propers.
The comeback has not been swift. Starts and stops. It sometimes feels as if we’re rebuilding Maslow’s pyramid of human needs. And now we’re at the third level: love and belonging. Core to that is connecting, being part of a group, forming relationships. Humanity doesn’t peak without its gatherings.
And—all deference to places of worship and sports teams—restaurants and bars are the gravitational force that pulls us together on the day-to-day. I’ve been naming San Diego Magazine’s critic’s picks for 13 years now, and this year they lean to the spaces that facilitate the gatherings. For “Best Restaurant: Fancy,” Callie chef Travis Swikard has built a beachhead for San Diego farmers and ranchers, fishers, foragers, and foodmakers. I believe the San Diego native and former right-hand of legendary French chef Daniel Boulud will have the city’s next Michelin star. For “Best of the Best: Casual,” it’s hard to explain how much Monarch transformed Del Mar.
They took one of San Diego’s most prized and frustrating spaces (the location is dreamy, the original design a nightmare) and blew it wide open. I’m not sure they possess a single wall or window. And now it’s a teeming epicenter, a whole community reforming on its rooftop.
In North Park, a vital gathering spot has regained footing at Awash—where the strong Ethiopian community near El Cajon Boulevard can get berbere and injera and other hard-to-find ingredients for cooking the country’s famed dishes. My “Best New Restaurant,” Matsu, is what happens when a chef puts his life savings into honoring his lifelong fascination with Japanese cuisine and culture.
There are a couple hundred ways San Diego shines in this list. A city without Cross Street’s fried chicken sandwich is no place to raise a child. A city without Menya Ultra’s ramen slurps with less vigor and joy in its heart. A city without White Rice’s ube pandesal is less delicious and less purple.
As I always say, this list isn’t about dominating or apexing. For my part, I’m merely pointing at places that really captured me this year. We cover food and drink culture extensively every day at digital SDM. Every day, we poke our heads into new kitchens. But this issue, especially, lets us spend a couple months making restaurants and bars the absolute center of our universe. I urge you to make your own list. Go gather.
Overall
Best of the Best (Fancy)
Critic's Pick: Callie
Readers' Pick: Callie
Runner-Up: Animae
Best of the Best (Casual)
Critic's Pick: Monarch Ocean Pub
Readers' Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-Up: Cori Pastificio
New Restaurant
Critic's Pick: Matsu
Readers' Pick: Wormwood
Runner-Up: Seneca Trattoria
Best Chef
Critic's Pick: Travis Swikard
Readers' Pick: Travis Swikard
Runner-Up: Brad Wise
Service
Critic's Pick: Solare
Readers' Pick: Solare
Runner-Up: Animae
Hotel Restaurant
Critic's Pick: Addison
Readers' Pick: (TIE) Vaga & Nine-Ten
Runner-Up: A.R. Valentien
Caterer
Critic's Pick: Indulge
Readers' Pick: The Wild Thyme
Runner-Up: Bekker’s Catering
Best Baja Restaurant
Critic's Pick: Deckman’s
Readers' Pick: Oryx Capital
Runner-Up: Deckman’s
Cheap Eats
Critic's Pick: City Tacos
Readers' Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-Up: The Taco Stand
Healthy Eats
Critic's Pick: Café Gratitude
Readers' Pick: Parakeet Café
Runner-Up: Pacifica Del Mar
Vegetarian/Vegan
Critic's Pick: Kindred
Readers' Pick: The Plot
Runner-Up: Kindred
Farmers' Market Vendor
Critic's Pick: Maya’s Cookies
Readers' Pick: Casa Ocho
Runner-Up: Milonga Empanadas
Breakfast
Critic's Pick: Provisional Kitchen
Readers' Pick: Sunny Side Kitchen
Runner-Up: Parakeet Café
Brunch
Critic's Pick: Morning Glory
Readers' Pick: Cardellino
Runner-Up: Morning Glory
Bakery
Critic's Pick: Wayfarer
Readers' Pick: Izola
Runner-Up: Le Parfait Paris
Seafood
Critic's Pick Serea
Readers' Pick: Pacifica Del Mar
Runner-Up: Ironside
Steakhouse
Critic's Pick: Rare Society
Readers' Pick: Rare Society
Runner-Up: Cowboy Star
Desserts
Critic's Pick: Le Parfait Paris
Readers' Pick: Le Parfait Paris
Runner-Up: Extraordinary Desserts
Barbecue
Critic's Pick: Grand Ole BBQ
Readers' Pick: Grand Ole BBQ
Runner-Up: Phil’s BBQ
Specific Cuisines
Asian Fusion
Critic's Pick: Animae
Readers' Pick: Animae
Runner-Up: Glass Box
Caribbean
Critic's Pick: Caribbean Taste
Readers' Pick: Miss B’s Coconut Club
Runner-Up: Island Spice
Chinese
Critic's Pick: Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon
Readers' Pick: Zen Modern Asian Bistro
Runner-Up: Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon
Ethiopian
Critic's Pick: Awash
Readers' Pick: Muzita Abyssinian Bistro
Runner-Up: Awash
Filipino
Critic's Pick: White Rice
Readers' Pick: White Rice
Runner-Up: Starfish
French
Critic's Pick: Jeune et Jolie
Readers' Pick: Et Voilà
Runner-Up: Parc Bistro-Brasserie
Greek
Critic's Pick: Mezé
Readers' Pick: Olympic Cafe
Runner-Up: Mezé
Indian
Critic's Pick: Himalayan Cuisine
Readers' Pick: Himalayan Cuisine
Runner-Up: Taste of the Himalayas
Italian
Critic's Pick: Catania
Readers' Pick: Solare
Runner-Up: Amalfi Cucina Italiana
Japanese
Critic's Pick: Matsu
Readers' Pick: Soichi
Runner-Up: Matfsu
Korean
Critic's Pick: Woomiok
Readers' Pick: Chiko
Runner-Up: Manna Heaven BBQ
Mediterranean
Critic's Pick: Callie
Readers' Pick: Callie
Runner-Up: Aladdin
Mexican
Critic's Pick: Valle
Readers' Pick: Puesto
Runner-Up: Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro
Middle Eastern
Critic's Pick: Tahini
Readers' Pick: Shawarma Guys
Runner-Up: Sahara Taste of the Middle East
Peruvian
Critic's Pick: Panca
Readers' Pick: Panca
Runner-Up: Q’ero
Southern
Critic's Pick: Flying Pig
Readers' Pick: Bud’s Louisiana Café
Runner-Up: Louisiana Purchase
Spanish
Critic's Pick: Cafe Sevilla
Readers' Pick: Cafe Sevilla
Runner-Up: Costa Brava
Thai
Critic's Pick: The Original Sab-E-Lee
Readers' Pick: Bahn Thai
Runner-Up: Supannee House of Thai
Vietnamese
Critic's Pick: Kingfisher
Readers' Pick: Shank & Bône
Runner-Up: Kingfisher
Specific Dishes
Donuts
Critic's Pick: Devil’s Dozen
Readers' Pick: Broad Street Dough
Runner-Up: Devil’s Dozen
Ice Cream/Gelato
Critic's Pick: An’s Dry Cleaning
Readers' Pick: Wynston’s
Runner-Up: Stella Jean’s
Pho
Critic's Pick: Shank & Bône
Readers' Pick: OB Noodle House
Runner-Up: Phuong Trang
Ramen
Critic's Pick: Menya Ultra
Readers' Pick: Menya Ultra
Runner-Up: Tajima
Chicken Wings
Critic's Pick: OB Noodle House
Readers' Pick: Dirty Birds
Runner-Up: Epic Wings
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Critic's Pick: Cross Street
Readers' Pick: The Crack Shack
Runner-Up: Popeye’s
Burrito
Critic's Pick: The Taco Stand
Readers' Pick: The Taco Stand
Runner-Up: Lolita’s
Chips & Salsa
Critic's Pick: La Puerta
Readers' Pick: La Puerta
Runner-Up: Miguel’s Cocina
Birria
Critic's Pick: Cocina de Barrio
Readers' Pick: Tuétano Taquería
Runner-Up: Mr. Birria
Fries
Critic's Pick: Ali’s Chicken & Waffles
Readers' Pick: The Kebab Shop
Runner-Up: Barrio Dogg
Poke
Critic's Pick: It’s Raw
Readers' Pick: PB Poke House
Runner-Up: Poki One N Half
Sushi
Critic's Pick: Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
Readers' Pick: Sushi Ota
Runner-Up: Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
Fish Taco
Critic's Pick: Lola 55
Readers' Pick: Pacifica Del Mar
Runner-Up: Rubio’s
Taco
Critic's Pick: Puesto
Readers' Pick: Puesto
Runner-Up: City Tacos
Sandwich
Critic's Pick: The Wise Ox
Readers' Pick: RoVino the Foodery
Runner-Up: The Wise Ox
Pizza
Critic's Pick: Buona Forchetta
Readers' Pick: Amalfi
Runner-Up: Sisters
Burger
Critic's Pick: Starlite
Readers' Pick: The Friendly
Runner-Up: Rocky’s Crown Pub
Ambience
Best
Critic's Pick: Wolfie’s Carousel Bar
Readers' Pick: Madison
Runner-Up: Animae
Date Spot
Critic's Pick: Little Lion Café
Readers' Pick: Madison
Runner-Up: Understory
Patio Dining
Critic's Pick: The Grill at The Lodge at Torrey Pines
Readers' Pick: Gravity Heights
Runner-Up: Trattoria Don Pietro
Dog Friendly
Critic's Pick: The Dog Society
Readers' Pick: Pacifica Breeze Café
Runner-Up: Sisters Pizza
Kid Friendly
Critic's Pick: Corvette Diner
Readers' Pick: Corvette Diner
Runner-Up: Flap Your Jacks
Best for Big Groups
Critic's Pick: Herb & Wood
Readers' Pick: Herb & Wood
Runner-Up: Little Italy Food Hall
Restaurant at Petco Park
Critic's Pick: Grand Ole BBQ
Readers' Pick: Barrio Dogg
Runner-Up: Puesto
Best View (Water)
Critic's Pick: Vaga
Readers' Pick: Coasterra
Runner-Up: George’s at the Cove
Best View (Urban)
Critic's Pick: Mister A’s
Readers' Pick: Mister A’s
Runner-Up: The Nolen
Drinks
Dive Bar
Critic's Pick: The Leucadian Bar
Readers' Pick: Waterfront
Runner-Up: Aero Club
Bloody Mary
Critic's Pick: Hash House A Go Go
Readers' Pick: Great Maple
Runner-Up: Miss B’s Coconut Club
Margarita
Critic's Pick: Cantina Mayahuel
Readers' Pick: Casa de Pico
Runner-Up: Cantina Mayahuel
Wine Bar
Critic's Pick: The Rose
Readers' Pick: Gianni Buonomo
Runner-Up: Charlie & Echo
Brewpub
Critic's Pick: Stone Brewing Liberty Station
Readers' Pick: Gravity Heights
Runner-Up: Stone Brewing
Best Cider*
Readers' Pick: Bivouac Ciderworks
Coffee
Critic's Pick: Cafe Virtuoso
Readers' Pick: Por Vida Café & Galería
Runner-Up: Heartwork Coffee
Cocktails
Critic's Pick: Raised by Wolves
Readers' Pick: Understory
Runner-Up: Polite Provisions
Distillery
Critic's Pick: Skrewball
Readers' Pick: Pacific Coast Spirits
Runner-Up: You & Yours
Brewery
Critic's Pick: Mujeres Brew House
Readers' Pick: Hopnonymous
Runner-Up: AleSmith
New Brewery
Critic's Pick: Embolden
Readers' Pick: South O
Runner-Up: Rouleur
Winery
Critic's Pick: Carruth Cellars
Readers' Pick: Gianni Buonomo
Runner-Up: Charlie & Echo
Wine List
Critic's Pick: Solare
Readers' Pick: Solare
Runner-Up: Cafe Sevilla
Juice Bar
Critic's Pick: Parakeet Juicery
Readers' Pick: Parakeet Juicery
Runner-Up: Choice Juicery
*Bivouac won the readers’ poll for Best Brewpub... but they’re a cidery. So we’re giving them a shout-out with their own category.
