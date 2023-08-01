Life’s lemons are best when serving as inspiration for a 2,000-square-foot Amalfi Coast, art deco-themed restaurant plopped in the middle of La Mesa. You know the owner Alberto Morreale for his fleet of San Diego properties (The Seventh House, Smokey & The Brisket, Farmers Bottega, Farmer’s Table), now he’s gearing up to open his first Italian joint, Limoncello. Nano doors separate the dining room from a patio fit for 20, where guests can enjoy a menu stuffed with colorful salads, handmade pasta, seasonal entree specials, and a thread of fresh citrus zest carried throughout.
Morreale’s childhood was dotted with memories of cooking alongside his mother, fishing out at sea with his father, and journeying to the Amalfi Coast with family. The experiences birthed a restaurateur who instinctively weaves family touches into each new venture. He insists La Mesa is the ideal neighborhood for Limoncello because “it just felt like the right place” as the property has “been in his backyard” for the past two decades.
“This concept is different from my other spaces,” he says. “ This is my first Italian restaurant. Italian pasta is my background, so I am excited to share my roots with La Mesa.”
He plans on sharing these edible roots with dishes like margherita pizzas, stuffed pappardelle adorned with shaved truffle and porcini cream, and mezzelune baccala: pasta filled with salted sea bass served alongside garlic & parsley flavored potatoes. Limoncello’s menu will also offer a lineup of antipasti, tomato-based sauces, “punchy bites of pesto,” and an abundance of fresh produce. “The menu is inspired by simple recipes, fresh ingredients, and bringing the true taste of Italy to the jewel of the hills,” Morreale says.
Guests will be dining beneath ceramic tiling, paintings of Hollywood elite (did someone say Sofia Loren?), sleek molded arches, multi-colored floral-inspired chandeliers, grandiose domes, and an arched ceiling. Intricate blue tiling blankets the floor contrast the white walls and assist in ushering in those cool, breezy southern Italy vibes.
Limoncello opens mid to late August at 8273 La Mesa Blvd, CA 91942.
Quick Bites
The Los Angeles-based Nashville Hot Chicken chain The Red Chickz is marking its first move into San Diego County with a storefront at the Shoppes at Carlsbad later this summer. Understanding their rise to a million plus TikTok followers will take you back several years when The Red Chickz co-owner Shawn Lalehzarian spent weeks peddling through the streets of Nashville committed to uncovering the secrets to succulent and crispy fried chicken. The not-so-secrets are simplicity and killer sauce. Lalehzarian says they’ve kept the same recipes since that insightful trip.
