Breakfast Republic, Fig Tree Cafe, Feast & Fareway, Eggies, and Breakfast Company all reside under the Rise & Shine Hospitality Group umbrella. The latest project, Breakfast Company Mission Valley, opens later this month in a 3,987-square-foot space it will share with Ox Coffee, also owned by Rise & Shine. Ox Coffee will roast coffee for all of the restaurant group’s properties when it debuts later this summer.
Johan Engman started Rise and Shine in 2008, which he marked with the opening of Fig Tree Cafe in Pacific Beach. Strapped for cash and armed with knowledge he acquired from his many years as a server and busser, Engman led with humility and appreciation for any slack cut.
“I had no experience owning a restaurant, so it was not about picking a specific location or area. It was about picking anywhere that would give me a chance. It could have been anywhere in San Diego. It was more about wanting an opportunity,” he says.
Sweeping success was not immediate, but it would come in the form of nearly two dozen stores across Southern California spanning from North Park to West Hollywood. Breakfast Company became a Rise & Shine Hospitality sub-brand in 2019 to further etch the group’s name within the San Diego breakfast scene. The decor has all the vintage things: reclaimed tables, antique couches, neon signage, and lanterns in place of chandeliers.
“The design stands out in a unique way. I go to this antique market in Long Beach to get the tables and chairs and other decorative elements. I like the idea of each Breakfast Company not being the same. Each location is dependent on what we find in the market. We've got some cool new pieces I think will be received well,” Engman explains.
Breakfast Company Mission Valley will be the new headquarters for all of Rise and Shine's coffee roasting. They'll be working alongside local purveyors to finalize selections and insist the shop will have classic coffee shop staples.
“As soon as you walk in, you will both see and smell the process,” he says. “It will be unique and unlike anything I’ve seen in San Diego.”
The menu will mirror Gaslamp Breakfast Company with items like orange thyme waffles, plant-based breakfast scrambles, steak & eggs, and churro french toast. Mission Valley Breakfast Company will also have a full beverage menu (beer, brunch bevs, specialty cocktails) you can enjoy indoors or al fresco on the nearly 1,500-square-foot patio.
Quick Bites
Mastiff Sausage Company announces plans to go brick-and-mortar. The veteran food truck concept has its sight on La Mesa, where it will replace Palm Avenue beer bar Craft Kitchen. Mastiff Sausage Company was founded in 2013 and is scheduled to open its storefront later this month.
Bolt Brewery is set to open a third location later this summer in Old Town in the space that formerly housed Hungry’s Kitchen and Taps. Bolt will serve half a dozen of its own beers alongside other local brews and a menu heavy on burgers, fries, and chicken sandwiches. Bolt teases a brunch menu once the concept is up and running.
Have breaking-news, exciting scoops, or great stories about San Diego's food scene? Send your pitches to food@sdmag.com.
