Where to Get The Best Brunch in San Diego

All hail hot coffee, breakfast carbs, runny yolks, and hot sauce. The food gods blessed humanity when they gave us morningfood. Fuel for the day, or a bandaid for the night before, breakfast is a blessing. And brunch? Hallelujah! That’s a whole luxurious way of life.
A religion unto itself, bowing to the divine powers of bread and booze and family and friends and all that is sweet and savory in life. To share our fervor we’ve compiled this holy guide to the best meal of the week. Praise be!
Below we highlight a selection from each region to give you a taste of our full list. Be sure to click on the photo or links in each section to read our selection of handpicked restaurants, coffee shops, and locales serving morningfood in San Diego.
North | South | East | West | Central
Click here for the full list of north county brunch spots
North County
North county's brunch scene is packed with heavy-hitters such as Farmer and the Seahorse, Piper, Gravity Heights, the Grill at Torrey Pines, and Ranch 45. The latter, located in Del Mar, is known for buying the most local farm food in the city. So, you know, can feel good about ordering that second entree...for the table.
Click here for the full list of south county brunch spots
South County
What's up, National City, Chula, Coronado, IB, Otay, Nestor, and San Ysidro? We see you. In the south region, places like El Rincon, Ed Fernandez Birria, and Sammy's Restaurant and Bar provide residents with plenty of photo-worthy dishes on the weekends.
Click here for the full list of east county brunch spots
East County
We've dubbed this little piece of our city Feast County (we're proud of this one) due to its wide range of diverse and multicultural food offerings. When it comes to brunch, local faves follow suit with a hodepodge of American, Greek, Mexican, and Italian, such as Giardino, which serves up a robust brunch menu with pizza before noon.
Click here for the full list of west (beaches) brunch spots
West (Beaches)
Is there anything better than sipping an adult beverage while knee-deep in bacon, maple syrup, and powdered sugar as you work on your summer tan? Exactly. Thanks to our miles of scenic coastline, the western region of San Diego is keeping morningfood alive and well.
Click here for the full list of central San Diego brunch spots
Central San Diego
We took a very scientific approach to defining central San Diego—carefully cross referencing our gut feelings with chicken bones. This is where the city’s food scene thrives—whether it’s the Japanese soufflé pancakes at Morning Glory in Little Italy, wild boar chilaquiles at Hash House in Hillcrest, the prosciutto hash at Cardellino in Mission Hills, or the kimchi chaufa on the rooftop at Lumi in the Gaslamp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.