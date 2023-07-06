There is a jalapeno-cheddar waffle in this nightclub. It is perfect nightclub food, suggestive of the late morning to come. It comes courtesy of Mom's Chicken and Waffles, a fried chicken joint now nuzzled in North Park party spot U-31.
Collette Foxworth, a former hospital kitchen service rep and a Rhythm’s Chicken & Waffles alumni, will work in tandem with her son Brian Foxworth. His experience operating churro and ice cream-themed food trucks will help on the back-end of the operation.
Although Collette has Rhythm’s listed on her resume, she insists this concept is 100 percent her own. Maple syrup is the amber-colored thread that will bridge the salty-sweet gap on waffles piled with bacon, eggs, and cheese, plus fried chicken waffle sandwiches and traditional C&W with a dust of powdered sugar. The mother-son duo has conviction that success in North Park will eventually lead to their own brick-and-mortar space.
For now, U-31 provides the ideal venue because of its centrality and its veteran status in North Park, and it allows Collette and Brian to offset some of the steep operational costs inherent with owning a storefront.
The late-night institution is a hybrid club and lounge space that ditches the table Tuesday through Sunday to make way for karaoke and hip-hop and funk dance nights. Outside, you’ll find a cabana-inspired patio with astroturf, umbrellas, potted plants, and the melodic tune of wooden wind chimes.
While Colette and Brian hope to eventually court the brunch crowd, for now Mom’s Chicken and Waffles will be open starting July 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. every day except Saturday, when they will push their opening time to 3 p.m. Keep an eye out for new menu items, too, including chicken and bacon mac n’ cheese dishes ideal for soaking up that last tequila shot.
Quick Bites
Mad for Cheesecake is now open in Bay Plaza in National City. The company specializes in airy, chiffon-style Japanese cheesecakes and will offer a variety of other sweet treats, like matcha tiramisu, taki pudding, and soft-serve-filled waffle cones.
Have breaking-news, exciting scoops, or great stories about San Diego's food scene? Send your pitches to food@sdmag.com.
