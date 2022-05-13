The Convoy District is known for a lot of things, primarily food (we did devote last year’s Food Issue cover story to exploring this very fact). But live music and local bands? Not so much.
Well, welcome to the stage Mikami Bar, a new venture from the team behind the conveyor-belt-style Mikami Revolving Sushi, which, if readers haven’t already been, they’ve likely seen their friends post Instagram stories about it.
The adjacent bar concept will work as an izakaya-style lounge area that includes elevated zenai (Japanese appetizers), craft soju and sake cocktails, and live music from local bands. Chef Joshua Hiroki Williams, who proved his chops shadowing local Japanese chefs for the past 12 years, says he wants to “clash urban art and my knowledge of Japanese cuisine into a unique experiencethat creates interactive experiences.”
Oh, and there’s the food as well. While iterations of items such as braised pork belly and cajun-inspired tuna tataki bowls will be something of a mainstay, Williams plans on rotating dishes in the bar every two weeks depending on what’s seasonal. He’ll also keep the live music selections fresh, as well as the art on the walls, which will come courtesy of local artists.
7319 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Convoy District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.