The Mains
Communal Launching New Multi-Use Space in North Park
Communal coffee shop is expanding with a new multifaceted venue called Haven that will serve as a space for events, co-working and shopping off 30th Street and Upas in North Park. The group’s second North Park location will feature a home and wine shop with a selection of organic, natural and biodynamic options that guests can buy to-go or drink onsite during events. Meats and cheeses along with charcuterie pairings like honey, jams and spreads will also be available to purchase.
"Communal’s mission is creating spaces that are welcoming, inspiring and make people feel cared for. Haven is an extension of our existing cafes with a focus on the things that make us feel at home," says founder Jen Byard. "Our hope is that it will become a space that people visit often to grab their favorite wine & picnic supplies, host their friends for a dinner party, attend a workshop and learn a new hobby, or come work along-side us in our outdoor garden co-working space." Haven’s soft opening is November 26th for Small Business Saturday.
Restaurateur Sami Ladeki Opens New Concept in Oceanside
Sami Ladeki of Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza recently opened a new restaurant in Oceanside (339 North Cleveland Street) that incorporates two eateries: Toast Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s. Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner will feature brunch dishes like stuffed French toast and brisket hash in the morning and early afternoon. After 6 p.m., the menu shifts into Sammy’s, serving their well-known pizzas along with salads and entrée items. Happy hour options are available in between. Toasted Gastroburnch + Dinner took over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar space which closed in October.
The Cottage Celebrates 30 Years in La Jolla
La Jolla’s The Cottage is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Tuesday, December 6 with a throwback to its 1992 menu and its original prices (all entrées under $7.50). Guests at its Encinitas location, which recently opened in June, will also enjoy the same menu deals. Diners can order past items such as the mashed potato omelet and California Benedict alongside The Cottage classics. To give back to the community, the restaurant will host an online raffle to benefit Windansea Surf Club's Annual "Day At The Beach" events through December 22. All proceeds raised will go directly to the nonprofit. One winner will get a custom 90s-style surfboard from Rusty Preisendorfer of Rusty Surfboards & Big Wave Pro-Surfer Jojo Roper.
Quick Bites
Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego will be transforming their Top of the Hyatt space into a cozy holiday lounge from November 25 to December 28 with seasonal food and drinks to match, like the Classy Grinch cocktail or the Build your own Cozy Cabin Coco.
Mister A’s is now serving lunch on Fridays and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a monthly rotation of French-inspired pastries and brunch dishes like buttermilk fried chicken, pumpkin pancakes and heirloom grits.
Over the next few weeks, Glass Box at the Sky Deck in Del Mar, is donating 20% of the proceeds for their $25 two-course lunch menu and $45 three-course dinner menu to nonprofit Promises2Kids from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 18.
Ramona winery, Castelli & Pizarro Family Winery, is hosting a five-course dinner with wine pairings on Saturday, November 26 by Chef Erin Sealy for $125/per person with dishes like shi shi tacos and crab fire-roasted corn risotto fritters.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, several San Diego restaurants are offering feasts for the holiday:
• Imperial Beach’s SEA180° Coastal Tavern will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu for $69.95/ per person from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Kensington’s Bleu Bohème is serving traditional Thanksgiving dishes with a Parisian flair for $74.95 per person.
• Omni La Costa Resort & Spa is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. with the holiday’s favorite dishes, a fresh seafood bar and a children’s buffet for $140/per adult and $65/per child 4-10 years old.
• Hudson & Nash at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront will serve a Thanksgiving buffet from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. with dishes like butternut squash soup with apple fritters, turkey, and roasted brussel sprouts with lardons from $70/per adult and $30 for kids 6- 10 years old.
