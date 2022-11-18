You had plans and Pinterest recipes. But then, life. The soonest you could get a turkey was 2028. Don't worry, we got you covered. Outsource it. Hell, maybe even lie a little and tell them the "cranberry crostata" is an old family recipe you just whipped up. "The brioche and sage stuffing? Just something we do around here." Stay humble.
We put together a list of 10 kitchens throughout San Diego serving up the tastiest meals for your holiday celebration—that are still accepting orders. Here's where to get Thanksgiving dinners in San Diego this year:
Provisional Kitchen
Pendry San Diego’s Gaslamp restaurant Provisional Kitchen is offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving menu both in-house and available for takeout. To-go meals are $75 each and come with a free-range Diestel turkey and side dishes that serve two people. Orders must be received by November 22. There will also be holiday pies—classic spiced pumpkin and cranberry crostata—available for purchase. | 425 Fifth Ave, Gaslamp
Seasons 52
Seasons 52 is offering a Thanksgiving feast for the whole family featuring all of the holiday favorites. Their to-go Thanksgiving green box includes a roasted turkey, cranberry relish, brioche and sage stuffing, six pumpkin pie mini indulgences for dessert and more. Enough food to serve four to six people, the boxes can be picked up on Wednesday, November 23 and the meals just need to be reheated an hour before serving. Explore the full Thanksgiving to-go menu here. | 4505 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla
True Food Kitchen
For an alternative to the typical thanksgiving cuisine, head over to True Food Kitchen for seasonal offerings with a twist. Their Thanksgiving menu includes butternut squash soup, fall pesto pasta with roasted acorn squash and roasted acorn squash flatbread, all of which can be taken home. And for those interested in sweet treats to end your holiday feast, you can pick up a full-sized squash pie on November 21 or 22. | 4303 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla
Smokey & The Brisket
La Mesa BBQ joint Smokey & The Brisket are offering dine-in and to-go for the big day. Guests may order 4-6 person and 8-12 person meals that include smoked turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans and pumpkin pie. Pre-orders for Thanksgiving dinner must be done by Friday, November 18. | 5465 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
Ranch 45
Guests can assemble their own unique Thanksgiving meal at Ranch 45 with their a la carte pick up menu. Main course choices include herb crusted prime rib, smoked beef tenderloin, whole and grilled brandt tomahawk while soups, salads and sides like olive oil smashed potatoes will be on the menu as well. For those with a sweet tooth, there will also also be dessert selections like an assorted cookie box, pecan pie, apple crisp or pumpkin cheesecake. Place your order before Sunday, November 23 and pick up on Wednesday, November 23. | 512 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach
TRUST Restaurant Group
Chef Brad Wise of TRUST Restaurant Group is cooking up a Thanksgiving to-go feast for 8 or more guests with everything you need on the holiday and more. Along with coffee and breakfast items to indulge in the morning after your feast, the box includes an 18-20 pound turkey, green bean & wild mushroom casserole, Italian sausage stuffing and baked macaroni and cheese. Wine and cocktail packages are also available to purchase for the big day. Boxes can be ordered here for pick up on Thanksgiving Eve with detailed instructions on how to reheat and serves. | 3752 Park Boulevard, Hillcrest
Cafe Gratitude San Diego
San Diegans can order their favorite holiday pies and sides from Cafe Gratitude and choose from a selection of plant-based dishes from now until November 20. Special dishes include cauliflower mashed potatoes with garlic confit, roasted maple miso brussels sprouts and roasted cranberry butternut squash with garnet yam purée. For dessert there’s pumpkin, chocolate coconut cream and baked apple pie also available for pre-order. | 1980 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego
Juniper & Ivy
Juniper & Ivy are offering two Thanksgiving packages, one to feed 8-12 ($420) and one for 4-6 people ($275). Menu items include turkey, sweet potato casserole, chestnut stuffing and a whole pumpkin pie. Guests may also pair their Thanksgiving dishes with a selection of wine pairings for Juniper & Ivy, meals can be purchased here and picked up on Wednesday, November 23. | 2228 Kettner Boulevard, Little Italy
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
Highlighted by a butter-basted free-range turkey, croissant stuffing, and green bean casserole, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa is offering a delicious Thanksgiving dinner to enjoy at home. The boxes include a turkey centerpiece, several sides and a pumpkin pie dessert for four people and cost $240. Order your box by Sunday, November 20 and pick it up on Wednesday November 23. To order your box, visit here or call the resort at (760) 930-7403. | 2100 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad
The Winery Restaurant
For $425, guests can order a complete Thanksgiving dinner for 6-8 guests from The Winery Restaurant featuring a roasted free-range turkey that comes with Pinot-Noir Sage gravy and apple-sun dried cherries dressing courtesy of Chef Yvon Goetz. It also comes with streusel pumpkin pie and two classic Thanksgiving sides like mashed potatoes, yams, or green beans and any extra sides can be added to your order for an additional charge. All orders must be placed by Saturday, November 19 at 12 p.m. It can be picked up on Wednesday, November 24 between 1:30 p.m. | 4301 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla
