The Mains
Northern Italian-Inspired Restaurant Opens in North Park
The rich, buttery flavor of truffle is the main attraction at the newest Italian restaurant in North Park named in honor of the famous fungus. Having met while working in the local restaurant scene, Italian owners Marco Provino (Giardino Neighborhood Cucina) and Fabrizio Cammarota (Sorrento, Buona Forchetta, Allegro) are bringing Northern Italian and Tuscan cuisines to North Park.
Ninety percent of Truffle’s menu will feature its namesake ingredient. Think dishes such as scallops with asparagus risotto in a truffle butter blanc sauce, and fettuccine with shaved, fresh truffles in a creamy white truffle sauce. With Fabrizio’s sommelier background, Italian wines from every region of the country will also be a big part of the dining experience.
If you’re not sure where to start, they recommend the bistecca alla Fiorentina, a prime porterhouse steak served tableside on a lava stone or their coccoli Toscani, fried pizza dough with stracchino cheese and prosciutto.
Chef Phillip Esteban Opens Third White Rice Location
Award-winning San Diego chef Phillip Esteban is opening up his third White Rice location in the Linda Vista on July 15. The new 2,400-square-foot space will feature the same counter-service ordering style as his locations in Liberty Station and Normal Heights, with Esteban’s famous rice bowls at the forefront of the menu. The Linda Vista location will also feature Filipino street food skewers and other Filipino dishes inspired by Esteban’s childhood.
San Diego Brewers Win Big at 2023 National Homebrew Competition
Local beer aficionados took home five gold medals at the 2023 National Homebrew Competition, a home brew competition for beer, mead and cider. With more than 4,300 beers on tap to be judged from 13 countries, nine local brewers took home gold, silver and bronze medals in categories like American Pale Ale, specialty IPA and Irish & British Stout.
Quick Bites
The Lodge at Torrey Pines is hosting their annual Playing with Fire dinner on July 10 with Chef Carmine Lopez from Wolf in the Woods and The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ Executive Chef Kelli Crosson. The chefs will be cooking their dishes over a wood fire while guests sip locally brewed Second Chance Beer Co. brews, while overlooking the prestigious golf course.
Mezé Greek Fusion in the Gaslamp is kicking off a cocktail dinner series which includes a four-course dinner paired with handcrafted cocktails. The first pairing is Thursday, July 6 featuring Cazadores Tequila.
Have breaking-news, exciting scoops, or great stories about San Diego's food scene? Send your pitches to food@sdmag.com.
