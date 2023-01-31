The Mains
Team Mexico Wins Massive Global Award for Work at US-Mexico Border
Food security is a huge problem regardless of nationality, but especially at the US-Mexico border, which is often flooded with people fleeing untenable situations. But a few groups have been doing phenomenal work to get food to at-risk people in the region. And this week at Bocuse D’or—one of the most respected food competitions on the planet—Team Mexico won the global Social Commitment Award.
Three groups, specifically—This Is About Humanity, Fundacion Tijuana Sin Hombre, and the International Community Foundation—were recognized for providing more than 2,000 meals to 13 different communities in need in the area. Team Mexico was led by Ruffo Ibarra, who was just tapped to overhaul the culinary program at The Guild Hotel in Downtown San Diego (a partnership with Be Saha, which owns Tahona, Wormwood, and Botanica).
Fig Tree Cafe Opens in Mission Valley
We’ve been asking for it for years, and slowly but surely it’s happening. The good-food revolution is hitting Mission Valley (no offense to the Costco hot dog, which is saintly for sentimental reasons). Kebab Shop’s lamb doner, then the Puesto mega-location with world-class beer, Crack Shack, and Town & Country upping the game with Arlo. Now it gets a very solid breakfast option with Fig Tree Cafe, opening this week quietly and slowly. Maybe it’s the breakfast sushi, or the fig jam and ricotta-stuffed French toast, or short ribs benedict. Or just the morning tipple (bloodies, mimosas, cocktails).
Quick Bites
The Smoking Gun in the Gaslamp is partnering with La Mesa’s Extraordinary Banana Pudding during February for Black History Month by donating $1 of each pudding sold to the Blue Heart Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to serving underserved African American teens in San Diego.
Black Rail Kitchen + Bar in Carlsbad is launching a jazz brunch on Sundays, starting February 26. The restaurant also brings in local jazz bands on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights.
Oceanside’s cute-as-heck minimalist coffee-shop-meets-wine-bar Communal has launched a monthly wine club with a focus on natural and biodynamic wines. Their next pick up party, with food and wine tastings, is on February 15 at their new North Park location called Haven.
GBOD Hospitality Group (Mezé Greek Fusion, Prohibition Lounge, etc.) are adding Chula Vista Mexican restaurant Las Tres Catrinas to their roster. With the change, expect new cocktails and dishes, plus live entertainment soon.
