Nothing says summer like barbecue and an ice-cold beer. But in a health-conscious city like San Diego just greasy burgers and heavy brews just won’t do. Lighten up your grilling spread and show us what lean eats you're cooking up with a Michelob ULTRA logo, add a quick description, and submit below for a chance to win a kitchen essentials basket and an air fryer from Michelob Ultra, valued at $350. Be sure to spread the word. Whoever gets the most votes from September 29 through October 5, 2020, wins!
MICHELOB ULTRA® LEAN GRILLING CONTEST
No Purchase Necessary. Open to CA residents 21+. Entries must be received by 9/28/20. See OFFICIAL RULES for prize and details. Void where prohibited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.