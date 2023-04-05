Where to Go For Easter Brunch 2023

We're pretty serious about brunch around here. Every year, we dedicate a whole issue to it, and throw a pretty solid party to celebrate morningfood each March. So when it comes to Easter brunch, we have a few (many) ideas on where to spend your day knee-deep in gooey maple syrup, crunchy fried chicken, and at the bottom of a Champagne flute.
Whether you celebrate the holiday or just love a good reason to feast, these restaurants are offering everything you need for a perfect Sunday afternoon in the city. From breakfast favorites such as crab crakes and eggs Benedict to unique offerings like pork belly porridge and chorizo omelettes, here's where to go for Easter Brunch in San Diego:
A.R. Valentien
The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ signature restaurant, A.R. Valentien, is hosting Easter brunch with three curated courses. At $145 for adults and $75 for children 11 and under, you’ll be treated to remarkable views of the golf course and an exceptional dining experience. Menu options include a spring asparagus soup, citrus ricotta blintz, roasted leg of lamb, prime eye of rib, and chocolate citrus cake among its dessert selections.
Avant
Turn up your taste buds at Avant with a four-course Easter brunch located at Rancho Bernardo Inn. Helmed by chef de cuisine Sergio Jimenez, Sunday's Easter brunch menu will feature options ranging from pork belly porridge to brioche French toast, garden berries and cream, and Rosewood Ranches New York strip, and coffee and beignets topped with espresso ganache. Priced at $110 for adults and $55 for children.
Cafe Sevilla
Looking for a different holiday dining experience? Cafe Sevilla is offering “Brunch from the Other South," featuring brunch classics with a Spanish twist. You can enjoy bottomless mimosas and live Spanish music while noshing on chorizo omelets and short rib hash. Brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a six-course meal is priced at $18.95; the nine-course brunch is $25.95.
Covewood
Located at the Mission Bay Resort, Covewood restaurant is a great option for families. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., guests can participate in an egg hunt around the bay and will be treated to a surprise visit from the Easter bunny throughout the afternoon. Specially crafted by executive chef Roy Hendrickson, the menu will feature dishes like carrot and coconut bisque, lemon basil cavatelli, and caramel croissant bread pudding. Priced at $95 per adult and $25 per child 12 and under.
Dockside 1953
Spend Easter Sunday a Dockside 1953 at the Bahia Resort Hotel. Their family-friendly afternoon is packed with activities and a Champagne brunch buffet. Kids can partake in an Easter egg hunt, while the whole crew can enjoy a menu Priced at $120 for adults and $60 for kids ages 5 to 12. Brunch reservations also include a ticket to the William D. Evans sternwheeler Easter cruise where you can take photos with the Easter Bunny and enjoy live entertainment, cocktails, and arts and crafts.
Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Celebrate spring festivities at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar with your kiddos. On April 8, savor sweet treats and drinks at Easter Bunny Tea, at $125 per adult and $63 per child ages 4 to 11. On Sunday, dine at the Grand Easter Brunch Buffet, which will be followed by a complimentary egg hunt, live music, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Priced at $160 for adults and $80 for children.
George’s at the Cove
With mouthwatering dishes and unmatched coastline views, Easter brunch at George’s at the Cove is an event in itself. On Sunday, the La Jolla restaurant will be serving menu items such as avocado focaccia toast, classic eggs Benedict, and a trio of seasonal sorbets.
Herb & Wood
Nestled in Little Italy, Herb & Wood's Easter brunch features a multi-course menu that includes lemon blueberry danishes, crab cakes, and chilaquiles from celebrity chef Brian Malarkey. Priced at $65 per person, brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Herb & Sea
Sister eatery to Herb & Wood, chef Brian Malarkey's Herb & Sea in Encinitas blends modern Californian fare and classic East Coast traditions. On Sunday, the menu will include plates such as oak smoked salmon, crab cake Benedicts, and lobster rolls priced at $65 per person.
Hotel del Coronado
At the legendary Hotel del Coronado, toast to Easter brunch in the lodging’s Crown Room. The menu features a seafood bar, carving station, and international cuisine, priced at $175 for adults and $95 for children ages 4 to 12. You can also enjoy a generous dessert bar featuring sweet treats such as passion fruit crème brûlée, espresso mascarpone verrine, raspberry & coconut diamonds, and peanut butter & milk chocolate pave.
Humphreys
For a vast brunch menu, visit Humphreys on Shelter Island this weekend for Easter brunch. While you’re tucking into bakery treats, a large carving station, and sweet desserts like carrot cake, take in the boats in the harbor for a perfect San Diego afternoon. The holiday menu is priced at $85 for adults and $35 for children ages 4 to 10.
Juniper and Ivy
At Little Italy’s Juniper and Ivy, Sunday's menu will feature a three-course Easter brunch with locally sourced and seasonal ingredients from chef Anthony Wells. At $70 per guest, satisfy your appetite with meal options such as brioche cinnamon buns, spring vegetable quiche, and macaroon cookies.
Mister A’s
Everyone's favorite rooftop locale, Mister A's Easter Brunch menu features dishes such as Hiramasa crudo, buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, Maine lobster pot pie, salmon Wellington, and citrus pound cake. Priced at $85 per person.
Oceana Coastal Kitchen
Oceana Coastal Kitchen is ready to serve up a brunch buffet for parents and kids alike. The restaurant at the Catamaran Resort Hotel will also host the Easter Bunny and arts and crafts for kids, while parents can take in live music and sip on mimosas. Each guest will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Easter cruise on the William D. Evans sternwheeler! The event is priced at $120 for adults and $60 for kids between ages 5 and 12.
Parakeet Cafe
Enjoy a springtime menu full of pastries like lavender chai loaves and specialty beverages such as blue mint magic lattes at Parakeet Cafe. Menu items vary by location but expect tasty options such as a Belgian waffle topped with bananas, fresh berries, homemade Nutella, granola and organic whipped cream. The eatery also features a variety of healthier choices for those wanting an alternative to a large buffet or prix fixe meal.
Serẽa Coastal Cuisine
From April 7 to April 9, indulge in Easter brunch at the Serẽa Coastal Cuisine, where you’ll be treated to a fine dining experience and beachfront views from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The restaurant, located at the Hotel del Coronado, will also feature special desserts for the holiday.
Tidal
Celebrate Easter Sunday with bay views at Tidal inside Paradise Point Resort and Spa. Their brunch menu includes dishes such as sugar pearl Belgium waffles, grilled citrus asparagus, paella de marisco, and strawberry shortcake. Priced at $129 for adults and $48 for children 12 and under.
Tom Ham’s Lighthouse
On the tip of Harbor Island sits Tom Ham’s Lighthouse, a bayfront restaurant with some of the best views of the city. For Easter brunch, their menu includes a raw bar, made-to-order pasta station, and classic breakfast favorites. Priced at $78 per adult and $24 per child between ages 6 to 12.
The Lot
For a day full of family fun, swing by The Lot for an egg hunt and brunch buffet before catching a new flick. Menu options include a selection of fresh-baked pastries, French toast, an omelet station, carved bone-in Iowa ham, black-pepper crusted New York strip sirloin, chocolate banana bread pudding, and tiramisu. The Easter Bunny will even make an appearance. Priced at $60 per adult and $30 per child 12 and under.
Wolfie’s Carousel Bar
If you’re looking for an Instagram-worthy meal, there’s no better place to visit than Wolfie’s Carousel Bar. Their weekend brunch menu will include some additional Easter specials, including a spring-inspired cronut and Easter Egg Cake Pops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.