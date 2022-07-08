San Diego’s celebrations of 2SLGTBQIA+ Pride tend to take place all year round, culminating during the official festival every July. Our Pride parade marks the region’s largest single-day civic event of the year, and will kick off on Saturday, July 16 from the Hillcrest Pride Flag at 10 am. For those looking to party for Pride, here are a few local breweries participating in the revelry.
Bivouac Ciderworks is throwing a Pride Kickoff and SheFest afterparty bonanza at their North Park tasting room on Saturday, July 9 from 6 pm - 11 pm. For $16, you get a rainbow flight of five ciders, plus attendees can expect live music, a jewelry and waist bead pop-up shop, and four-packs of their limited-release cider called “Embrace,” a 5 percent ABV sparky cherry limeade cider. A portion of proceeds from Embrace, as well as the rainbow flights, will go to San Diego Pride.
On Wednesday, July 13 in Barrio Logan, Mujeres Brew House will host a Frida Kahlo-inspired paint night to pay tribute to the queer icon. For $28, guests will get all the materials they need to make their own works of art, plus hands-on instruction from a local artist.
On Saturday, July 16, the Frida Fest will continue with a Frida-themed Market and Lotería event from 1 pm - 9 pm, with plenty of Pride cans and t-shirts available for purchase.
Other Pride items for purchase come from North Park Beer Company, whose rainbow glassware means drinking with pride all year long. It pairs best with swag from Societe Brewing Company and Thorn Brewing Company, both of which have exclusively designed rainbow t-shirts for sale at their breweries as well, with proceeds benefitting Queer San Diego and The Center.
Pure Project also has a limited supply of Pride hats, proceeds of which support Brave Trails. Pure’s Balboa Park tasting room, situated just a block away from the Pride Parade route, will also open early at 10 am on Saturday, July 16 for thirsty parade spectators.
Finally, Athletic Brewing Company’s annual Rainbow Wall non-alcoholic IPA is available once more, now as a Blood Orange IPA brewed in collaboration with Alex Johnson, a professional climber and LGBTQ+ athlete ambassador for Athletic.
Full proceeds go to The OUT Foundation and Athlete Ally, which are “organizations with a mission of providing safe and inclusive spaces for members of the LGBTQIA+ community,” according to Athletic. Last year, Athletic raised $20,000 for Athlete Ally and hopes to double that in 2022. Six-packs of this limited release are available for purchase on AthleticBrewing.com.
