Where to Eat & Drink in San Diego 2023

Our complete list of monthly food and beverage picks chosen by SDM staffers, top chefs, and notable locals

Crudo Cevicheria

The SD food scene gets better by the minute, and we're out there daily tasting as much good stuff as we can.

Each month we're compiling a hit list of some our favorite dishes and drinks we think you may like. So go ahead, bookmark this page, and add these city eats and sips to your Notes app for future cravings.

And be sure to check back monthly to see our latest picks.

January 2023

Some of this month's favorites include:

Balboa South, BOMBOM Bake House, Temaki Bar, Starbread, Smash 'n Dash burgers

February 2023

Some of this month's favorites include:

El Barbecue, Mabel's Gone Fishing, Common Stock, Wormwood, Verbena Kitchen

March 2023

Some of this month's favorites include:

Wayfarer Bread, Scrimshaw Coffee, Lofty Coffee, Barrio Donas, Secret Sister

April 2023

Some of this month's favorites include:

La Puerta, Bivouac Ciderworks, Señor Mangos, Salt & Straw, The Fishery

May 2023

Some of this month's favorites include:

Rosemarie's, Pretzels and Pints, Del's Hideout, El Chingon, Buona Forchetta

June 2023

Some of this month's favorites include:

Callie, Youngblood, White Rice, Q'ero, Shank & Bône

July 2023

Some of this month's favorites include:

 Civico 1845, Arlo, Blackmarket Bakery, Ambrogio by Acquarello, Garibaldi

August 2023

Some of this month's favorites include:

Seneca Trattoria, Panama 66, Kravings Fruit Bar, Piacere Mio, Alce 101

