Where to Eat & Drink in San Diego 2023

The SD food scene gets better by the minute, and we're out there daily tasting as much good stuff as we can.
Each month we're compiling a hit list of some our favorite dishes and drinks we think you may like. So go ahead, bookmark this page, and add these city eats and sips to your Notes app for future cravings.
And be sure to check back monthly to see our latest picks.
January 2023
Some of this month's favorites include:
Balboa South, BOMBOM Bake House, Temaki Bar, Starbread, Smash 'n Dash burgers
February 2023
Some of this month's favorites include:
El Barbecue, Mabel's Gone Fishing, Common Stock, Wormwood, Verbena Kitchen
March 2023
Some of this month's favorites include:
Wayfarer Bread, Scrimshaw Coffee, Lofty Coffee, Barrio Donas, Secret Sister
April 2023
Some of this month's favorites include:
La Puerta, Bivouac Ciderworks, Señor Mangos, Salt & Straw, The Fishery
May 2023
Some of this month's favorites include:
Rosemarie's, Pretzels and Pints, Del's Hideout, El Chingon, Buona Forchetta
June 2023
Some of this month's favorites include:
Callie, Youngblood, White Rice, Q'ero, Shank & Bône
July 2023
Some of this month's favorites include:
Civico 1845, Arlo, Blackmarket Bakery, Ambrogio by Acquarello, Garibaldi
August 2023
Some of this month's favorites include:
Seneca Trattoria, Panama 66, Kravings Fruit Bar, Piacere Mio, Alce 101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.