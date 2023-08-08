The Main
Coffee Shop with Child Care Opens in Carlsbad
When San Diego County’s restaurants and cafés started opening their doors again after the pandemic, locals Stephanie Issa and Christine Ong couldn’t find chic locales where they could bring their kids. In response, they spent two years developing The Lullabar, a Carlsbad-based wellness cafe for families, alongside their CFO Christine Armani Dawood. Together, they’ve created a cozy community space with a coffee shop, nail salon, and child care facility onsite to provide parents and caregivers with a place to relax, work, or grab a mani with their kids safe and sound nearby. “Parents are actually able to get a break, whatever it means to them,” Stephanie says.
Grab a La Colombe coffee or try one of their popular specialty drinks like the strawberry cream matcha or the chocolate-covered strawberry latte (according to Stephanie, it tastes exactly like your favorite date-night dessert). Baked goods, including croissants, come from local bread guru Praeger Brothers. The team sources salads, multigrain bowls, and chia seed puddings, amongst other grab-and-go options, from local caterer Fresh Creations. And, while the cafe is geared toward families with kids, it’s a relaxing spot for anyone to enjoy, little ones in tow or not.
Quick Bites
Hospitality industry nonprofit Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced the results of their 2023 Spirited Awards on July 28. La Jolla cocktail bar Raised by Wolves received the esteemed World’s Best Spirits Selection title.
The Desmond at the Kimpton Alma hotel hosts a five-course Black Beverage Dinner on Friday, August 11, with Brandon Montgomery of @BlackBeerTravelers. The event features dishes from chef Jason Neroni paired with beer, wine, and spirits from Black-owned companies.
The first annual Sabor Del Barrio kicks off on Sunday, August 27 from 12 to 4 p.m. Thirty-seven Barrio Logan restaurants, bakeries, breweries, and coffee shops will dish up a taste of their specialties. Ticket-holders also get free access to the community’s museums and art galleries.
Encinitas’ Herb & Sea just got a new executive chef, its first in almost two years. Chef Aidan Owens comes from Australia and will craft new dishes at the coastal restaurant in the next month. He brings a love for farm-to-table cuisine and Mediterranean and international flavors.
Have breaking news, exciting scoops, or great stories about San Diego's food scene? Send your pitches to food@sdmag.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.