Turn That Kombucha Up to 11
Kombucha with a kick pops up again in San Diego—this time in a different form. Miixt launched its first-to-market canned vodka-kombucha drinks. They’re low-carb (no added sugar), high in antioxidants, and gluten-free. Initial flavors include strawberry lemonade, peach, mango, and tangerine, and each can is a mixture of organic, raw kombucha brewed in San Diego, vodka, fruit juice, and sparkling water. The result is an incredibly sessionable drink that’s different from typical hard kombuchas since the alcohol is added rather than fermented. It clocks in at just 4.5% ABV, 110 calories, and five grams of sugar.
Lowriders Cruise Again
Crank up the lowrider jams and rev those engines: Earlier this spring, National City’s city council voted to repeal a ban on cruising that was initially enacted in 1992. In recent years, many California cities lifted their lowriding bans—National City was the last in San Diego County to do so. Expect Highland Avenue to host its legendary vintage car parades again soon.
Plucked from Memory
UCSD Ph.D. student Phuong T. Vuong just released A Plucked Zither, a beautiful and haunting collection of poems that spans space and time. In particular, she explores the dichotomy of making a home in the United States and Vietnam, two countries that have fraught war-torn histories with one another, and what that legacy means for the people left in the wake. In addition to her own observations of refugee migration and its aftermath, Vuong also leans on the anti-war Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trịnh Công Sơn, teasing out themes of grief, longing, and justice.
Waterfront Upgrade
Located right on the waterfront, the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation devised by Boston-based Parker Torres Design. Upgrades to the two-towered hotel include refreshed guest rooms and presidential suites with subtly nautical navy blues and wood; a members- only M Club lounge; a Top Golf Swing Suite; and a brand- new lobby in the North Tower. The hotel also offers guests six on-site dining options, two outdoor pools, a spa and wellness center, a 446-slip marina, and more than 270,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.