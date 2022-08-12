Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe.
“It’s set right on Buena Vista Lagoon,” says architect-developer-builder Brett Farrow, who trained under Jonathan Segal (the project’s name pays homage to Segal’s Kettner Row in Little Italy). “In the fall, the golden reeds reminded me of Mendocino or Sonoma.”
The oddly-shaped urban infill project, replacing a medical building and parking lot, had some challenging zoning requirements. Narrow but 45-feet tall, averaging 1,600-square-feet, the natural-modern row homes tread lightly and feature five different layouts and window configurations.
“They all have their own character,” says Farrow. “I put angles on it that capture light, air, and views better. They also have tall ceilings and large-format glass that you can open up to the outside.”
Farrow opted not to max out the lot, restoring the lagoon habitat and creating more natural space. A courtyard and European-style lanes encourage community, as does the proximity to Carlsbad Village; Laguna Row is just a short walk from the train station and restaurants Campfire and Jeune et Jolie, both of which Farrow designed.
Though the architect is about to move his young family into a newly completed project of his own in Cardiff, he nabbed one of the striking Laguna Row homes before they sold out. “It’s an amazing, beautiful place,” he says of the surroundings. “I can definitely see us living there someday.”
