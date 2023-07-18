Kiersten “Kiki” Rich, also known by her travel influencer alias, “The Blonde Abroad,” relates with her cadre of Instagram followers (513K to be exact-ish) by sharing her own life story.
“You can travel alone,” she says, empowering other women to take flight and follow their wanderlust—even if it means letting go of their current status quo.
A native of Temecula, she now calls San Diego home with her partner and small son, a big change after four years as residents of Cape Town, South Africa. Despite the romance of being an ex-pat, she says, “When my partner and I decided to put our roots down, San Diego was a pretty easy choice. It's just such an amazing home base.”
But don’t think motherhood has put the brakes on her exploration. She still frequents San Diego International Airport, passport in hand and baby in tow. “We took our first flight [together] when he was, like, two-and-a-half months old,” Kiki says.
After 11 years of blogging and cataloging her adventures, Kiki has visited more than 71 countries and taken more than 500 flights (that’s nearly a million miles spent airborne!). She hopes that, for readers and followers, “my blog—and maybe my life—is a reminder that you can change. Change is good. Change is what keeps us growing.”
5 Must-Have Travel Accessories
FujiFilm X-T4
This camera is Kiki’s preferred extra pair of eyes, but “I have a lot of resources on my blog [to help you] find the perfect camera,” she says. This digital Fujifilm lets you point and shoot like a pro with motion stabilization and face recognition for video and stills. Prices vary
Calapak Packing Cubes
“I like that CalPak has usable sizes and shapes,” Kiki says. This five-piece set with 17 different color options offers breathable mesh and organizing labels to make packing (and unpacking) a breeze. $68
Monos Carry-On Pro Plus
This chic spinner with a sturdy shell offers a TSA-approved lock and a place to slip a laptop up to 15 inches. Kiki emphasizes that “lightweight, high-quality luggage [is] worth a splurge.” $315
Lo & Sons Claremont Bag
Kiki recommends this “stylish purse that also fits a camera.” Start your own influencing empire with the right gear to stash your DSLR (or your passport) in a flash. $220
TRTL Travel Pillow
According to travel brand TRTL, this scarf-style pillow is “scientifically proven” to prevent stiff necks and sore shoulders. Kiki loves it for long flights because it’s comfortable, packs down well, and is easy to wash. $50
This post contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive compensation when you click on links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.