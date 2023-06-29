Adventure is calling, and whether it’s glamming it up in a private luxury tent on the Mexican coast, strapping on the ol’ hiking boots to commune with ancient rock formations, or exploring the planet’s most vibrant metropolis in style, we’ve got big designs on manifesting a summer for the books.
Here’s something new to add to your bucket list: staying in a luxury tent immersed in the Nayarit palm jungle and stepping into a private plunge pool on a wooden deck fronting the Pacific, mezcal old- fashioned in hand. Check that off at the new Navia, A Four Seasons Resort, in Punta Mita, Mexico. During the day, surfers paddle out to the La Lancha surf break or hit the always-consistent Bahía break.
As the sun sets, pop into Bahía by Richard Sandoval (located at another Four Seasons hotel) for a happy hour of oysters and bubbly. Head back to Naviva’s exclusive restaurant, Copal Cocina, for local meats wrapped in banana leaves and roasted underground for hours. Welcome to paradise, friends.
For a slightly less glamorous—but no less exciting—tent experience, book a few nights at Utah’s new Under Canvas hotel to celebrate Bryce Canyon National Park’s centennial anniversary.
The hotel’s roomy tents are fitted with swankier interiors than one might expect for their far-flung locale in the Utah wilderness. Most are large enough for families, often with comfy sitting areas outside where you can marvel at the starry sky and eat s’mores beside a roaring fire.
After exploring Bryce Canyon’s Fairytale and Navajo Loop trails, either saunter back to the hotel for dinner options like roasted trout or pesto zucchini, or head over to the beloved Stone Hearth Grille for hunks of grass-fed local steak bathed in tarragon butter or roasted poblano relleno with whipped tofu and salsa verde.
Go ahead and hit like on your pal’s dreamy Instagram pics of Japan, sans FOMO. A new low-cost airline, Zipair, now connects California with Tokyo (though San Diegans do have to motor up to LAX or SFO). While extras add up—fliers are probably paying for each pokey stick, plus seats, bag allotments, and breathing air—flights zoom across the Pacific daily.
What you save on flights might help ease the sticker shock of the new Bulgari Hotel Tokyo, offering unparalleled views from its perch on floors 40 through 45 of a midtown skyscraper. Make a reservation at Kenji Gyoten’s exclusive eight-seat Sushi Hōseki before you book your Italianate room—yes, it’s that hard to score a spot.
And while you’re at it, try to nab a table at Daniel Calvert’s award-winning Sézanne, located in yet another new Four Seasons hotel (Tokyo at Marunouchi), where the cream-and-white dining room showcases the best French cuisine outside of Paris. Want a truly unique Japanese experience? Grab opening night tickets to see the release of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s newest film, How Do You Live? (coming out July 14), with his homegrown fanbase.
